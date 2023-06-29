- Home
Brixx Pizza Chapel Hill
501 Meadowmont Village Circle
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
#Starters
Baked Meatball Polenta
Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Brixx Stixx ~
garlic parmesan bread sticks with whole grain honey mustard and marinara dips
Bruschetta ~
marinated roma and sun-dried tomatoes topped with fresh housemade mozzarella served over focaccia toast and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Burrata Board ~
Roast Cauliflower ~
Hummus Duo ~
#Wood Fired Wings
#Pizzas
1/2 & 1/2 Pizza ~
why choose between your favorites?
4x4 Pizza ~
four meats – sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto & bacon – & four cheeses – mozzarella, parmesan, gouda & goat cheese – on an olive oil base
Americo ~
sliced pepperoni with mozzarella & mushrooms on our house recipe tomato sauce
BBQ Chicken ~
wood-roasted chicken with bbq sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella & red onion topped with fresh cilantro
Brixx Club
Bronx Bomber ~
our signature spicy italian sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella & gorgonzola on tomato sauce topped with fresh oregano
Buffalo Chicken ~
buffalo wing sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola & roasted chicken, topped with fresh celery served with your choice of housemade gorgonzola dressing or ranch dressing
Cheese ~
whole milk mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce
CYO Pizza (3) ~
create your own pizza with three of our fresh ingredients
CYO Pizza (4) ~
create your own pizza with four of our fresh ingredients
CYO Pizza (5) ~
create your own pizza with five of our fresh ingredients
Daily Special ~
Greek ~
roma tomatoes, mozzarella, kalamata olives, red onions and feta cheese on an olive oil base topped with basil & balsamic glaze
Hawaiian ~
fresh pineapple, prosciutto & mozzarella on an olive oil base and topped with fresh cilantro
Mad Italian
Margherita ~
fresh, housemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes & fresh basil on an olive oil base
Mexican ~
black bean spread base with mozzarella and cheddar, wood-roasted chicken, roma tomatoes & sliced fresh jalapeños topped with sour cream
Pear & Gorgonzola ~
sliced pears, mozzarella, gorgonzola, walnuts & caramelized onions on an olive oil base
Pepperoni ~ -
sliced pepperoni with mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce
Quattro Formaggio ~
featuring our four-cheese blend – mozzarella, parmesan, gouda and goat cheese – and sun-dried tomatoes on an olive oil base
Rustica ~
prosciutto, mozzarella, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives & roasted garlic on an olive oil base
Sausage & Honey ~
our signature spicy sausage crumbled over a fourcheese blend and our house recipe tomato sauce, baked then drizzled with sriracha-infused honey
Spicy Shrimp ~
spicy shrimp on a sriracha base with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, goat cheese & fresh basil
Thai Chicken Pizza ~
wood-roasted chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce, with goat cheese, mozzarella, roasted red peppers & pistachios drizzled with thai peanut satay sauce
Veggie Pizza -~
wild mushrooms, broccoli, onions, peppers and fresh oregano with our house recipe tomato sauce & mozzarella
White Pizza
Wild Mushroom ~
a trio of wood-roasted shiitake, portobello & button mushrooms with mozzarella on an olive oil base topped with arugula and shaved parmesan
#Salads
Arug & Pear Salad ~
arugula topped with pears, candied pecans, gorgonzola and sun-dried cranberries with honey herb vinaigrette
Brixx Salad ~
spring mix with pistachios, crumbled goat cheese & croutons tossed with housemade balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad ~
hearts of romaine topped with croutons & fresh parmesan
Med Salad ~
chopped romaine hearts drizzled with housemade feta vinaigrette, roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, feta cheese & banana peppers
Southwest Salad ~
romaine tossed with gouda, diced tomatoes, black bean corn salsa and creamy chili pepper dressing topped with our wood-roasted blackened chicken and tortilla strips
Italian Wood-Roasted Chicken Salad ~
#Pastas
Brixx Mac & Cheese ~
rigatoni baked with gouda, cheddar & parmesan cream sauce and topped with housemade focaccia breadcrumbs
Shrimp Scampi ~
shrimp sautéed in herb butter with lemon & spinach over thin spaghetti
Roasted Chicken Penne
a house favorite for over twenty years! woodroasted, blackened chicken sautéed with bell peppers, onions, cajun spices & gorgonzola cream sauce
Baked Pasta Pomodoro ~
rigatoni topped with pomodoro cream sauce, mozzarella & parmesan, then baked to perfection
Roasted Chicken Alfredo
crumbled bacon and wood-roasted chicken tossed with wild mushroom alfredo sauce over angel hair pasta
#Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Pizza ~
whole milk mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce
Kids Pepperoni Pizza ~
sliced pepperoni with mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce
Kids CYO Pizza ~
Kid Size Pizzas ~
Kids Pasta ~
choose your noodles, select a sauce and top it off with protein. served with fresh focaccia bread
Junior Salad ~
chopped romaine, carrots, cheddar cheese, croutons and ranch dressing
Kids Honest Juice ~
Kids Arnie's Tea ~
Kids Juice ~
Kids Lemonad
Kids Lemonade Refill ~
Kids Root Beer ~
Kids Root Beer Refill ~
Kids Milk ~
Kids Soda ~
Kids Tea~
Kids Beverage - No Meal ~
Fresh Fruit Cup ~
freshly cut seasonal fruit mix
Ice Cream (1) ~
Ice Cream (2) ~
#Beverages
Arnie's Tea Refill (Limit 1) ~
Arnie's Tea ~
Bottle Water ~
Coffee ~
Craft Draft Root Beer ~
Hot Tea ~
Juice ~
Lemonade Refill ~
Lemonade ~
Milk ~
Root Beer Float ~
Soda ~
Tea ~
Water ~
Pelligrino ~
#Sides
Add Meatball (1) ~
Add Chicken ~
Add Prosciutto ~
Add Salmon ~
Add Shrimp ~
Add Steak ~
Brixx Tee ~
Chips ~
Corn & Black Bean Salsa ~
Fresh Fruit ~
freshly cut seasonal fruit mix
Double Noodle ~
Pizza Dough To-Go ~
Side Mac & Cheese ~
Dressing To-Go ~
Side Broccoli - Steamed ~
Side of Alfredo
Side of Blue Chips
#Dessert
S'mores Dessert Pizza ~
buttery graham cracker crumble topped with melted dark chocolate and toasted marshmallows
Chocolate Chip Cookie ~
Bourbon Pecan Pie
#Catering
Bruschetta, Buffet
marinated roma and sun-dried tomatoes topped with fresh housemade mozzarella served over focaccia toast and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Buffet
creamy dip with artichokes, spinach and diced tomatoes served warm with blue corn tortilla chips
Hummus Trio w/ Wood Fired Pita Chips, Buffet
traditional, roasted red pepper, and black bean hummus, served with toasted pita points, carrots, celery and red peppers
Fresh Fruit, Buffet
assorted seasonal fruits
Wood Fired Wings, Buffet
jumbo chicken wings marinated for 24 hours in rosemary & garlic and roasted in our wood-burning oven. no grease. no frying. served with celery & your choice of ranch or gorgonzola dressing
Brixx Salad, Buffet
spring mix with pistachios, crumbled goat cheese & croutons tossed with housemade balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad, Buffet
hearts of romaine topped with croutons & fresh parmesan
Spinach Salad, Buffet
roasted red peppers, feta cheese, croutons & pistachios tossed with housemade fat-free honey-chipotle vinaigrette
Mediterranean Salad, Buffet
chopped romaine hearts drizzled with housemade feta vinaigrette, roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, feta cheese & banana peppers
Arugula & Pear Salad, Buffet
arugula topped with pears, candied pecans, gorgonzola and sun-dried cranberries with honey herb vinaigrette
Southwestern Chicken Salad, Buffet
romaine tossed with gouda, diced tomatoes, black bean corn salsa and creamy chili pepper dressing topped with our wood-roasted blackened chicken and tortilla strips
Thai Chicken Salad, Buffet
romaine, chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce, roasted red peppers, pistachios, cilantro, & goat cheese drizzled with thai peanut dressing
Sandwich Tray, Small
Sandwich Tray, Large
Boxed Lunch
Boxed Lunch Plus Water
Roasted Chicken Penne, Buffet
a house favorite for over twenty years! woodroasted, blackened chicken sautéed with bell peppers, onions, cajun spices & gorgonzola cream sauce
Chicken Pomodoro, Buffet
fresh basil, garlic, red onion & pomodoro sauce over angel hair pasta
Shrimp Pomodoro, Buffet
fresh basil, garlic, red onion & pomodoro sauce over angel hair pasta
Meatball Pomodoro, Buffet
meatballs served over angel hair pasta and topped with pomodoro sauce, fresh oregano & shaved parmesan
Shrimp Carbonara, Buffet
sautéed shrimp, crumbled bacon, red onions and sun-dried tomatoes tossed with alfredo sauce & penne
Roasted Chicken Alfredo, Buffet
crumbled bacon and wood-roasted chicken tossed with wild mushroom alfredo sauce over angel hair pasta
Cookie
round out your spread with a tray of cookies. ask us about our current cookie selection.
Tea, Gallon
Lemonade, Gallon
Canned Soda
Bottled Water
#Sauces & Dressings
Extra Carrots
Extra Crostini
Extra Pitas
Side of Balsamic Glaze
Side of Balsamic Vin
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Butter
Side of Caesar
Side of Feta Cheese
Side of Goat Cheese
Side of Gorgo Dressing
Side of Honey Chipotle
Side of Marinara
Side of Pizza Sauce
Side of Ranch
Side of Sriracha
Side of Honey Mustard
Extra Foccacia
Side of Calabrian Chiles
