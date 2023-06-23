Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brixx Pizza Kingsley

1343 BROADCLOTH STREET

FORT MILL, SC 29715

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

#Starters

Baked Meatball Polenta

$11.95

Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.95
Brixx Stixx ~

Brixx Stixx ~

$7.95

garlic parmesan bread sticks with whole grain honey mustard and marinara dips

Bruschetta ~

Bruschetta ~

$9.95

marinated roma and sun-dried tomatoes topped with fresh housemade mozzarella served over focaccia toast and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Burrata Board ~

$14.95

Roast Cauliflower ~

$9.95

Hummus Duo ~

$8.95

Roasted Carrots

$9.95

#Wood Fired Wings

Buffalo Wood Fired Wings ~

$12.95

Garlic Rosemary Wood Fired Wings ~

$12.95

Sweet Thai Chili Wood Fired Wings ~

$12.95Out of stock

Thai Spiced Peanut ~

$12.95

Honey Habanero ~

$12.95

Caribbean Jerk Dry Rub Wings ~

$12.95

1/2 - 1/2 Wings ~

$12.95

Blackened Dry Rub Wings

$12.95

Peach Bourbon BBQ Wings

$12.95

#Pizzas

All pizzas are 11 inches & all pizzas are 6 slices. Our traditional crust is vegan. Vegan cheese is available upon request at no charge. Gluten-free or cauliflower crust is available for an additional charge. Calories shown for pizzas are per slice.

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza ~

$13.95

why choose between your favorites?

4x4 Pizza ~

4x4 Pizza ~

$14.95

four meats – sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto & bacon – & four cheeses – mozzarella, parmesan, gouda & goat cheese – on an olive oil base

Americo ~

Americo ~

$11.95

sliced pepperoni with mozzarella & mushrooms on our house recipe tomato sauce

BBQ Chicken ~

BBQ Chicken ~

$12.95

wood-roasted chicken with bbq sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella & red onion topped with fresh cilantro

Brixx Club

$13.95
Bronx Bomber ~

Bronx Bomber ~

$13.95

our signature spicy italian sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella & gorgonzola on tomato sauce topped with fresh oregano

Buffalo Chicken ~

Buffalo Chicken ~

$12.95

buffalo wing sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola & roasted chicken, topped with fresh celery served with your choice of housemade gorgonzola dressing or ranch dressing

Cheese ~

$9.95

whole milk mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce

CYO Pizza (3) ~

$11.95

create your own pizza with three of our fresh ingredients

CYO Pizza (4) ~

$13.95

create your own pizza with four of our fresh ingredients

CYO Pizza (5) ~

$13.95

create your own pizza with five of our fresh ingredients

Daily Special ~

$14.95
Greek ~

Greek ~

$11.95

roma tomatoes, mozzarella, kalamata olives, red onions and feta cheese on an olive oil base topped with basil & balsamic glaze

Hawaiian ~

Hawaiian ~

$12.95

fresh pineapple, prosciutto & mozzarella on an olive oil base and topped with fresh cilantro

Mad Italian

$13.95
Margherita ~

Margherita ~

$11.95

fresh, housemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes & fresh basil on an olive oil base

Mexican ~

Mexican ~

$12.95

black bean spread base with mozzarella and cheddar, wood-roasted chicken, roma tomatoes & sliced fresh jalapeños topped with sour cream

Pear & Gorgonzola ~

Pear & Gorgonzola ~

$12.95

sliced pears, mozzarella, gorgonzola, walnuts & caramelized onions on an olive oil base

Pepperoni ~ -

$10.95

sliced pepperoni with mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce

Quattro Formaggio ~

Quattro Formaggio ~

$10.95

featuring our four-cheese blend – mozzarella, parmesan, gouda and goat cheese – and sun-dried tomatoes on an olive oil base

Rustica ~

Rustica ~

$13.95

prosciutto, mozzarella, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives & roasted garlic on an olive oil base

Sausage & Honey ~

Sausage & Honey ~

$12.95

our signature spicy sausage crumbled over a fourcheese blend and our house recipe tomato sauce, baked then drizzled with sriracha-infused honey

Spicy Shrimp ~

Spicy Shrimp ~

$13.95

spicy shrimp on a sriracha base with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, goat cheese & fresh basil

Thai Chicken Pizza ~

Thai Chicken Pizza ~

$13.95

wood-roasted chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce, with goat cheese, mozzarella, roasted red peppers & pistachios drizzled with thai peanut satay sauce

Veggie Pizza -~

Veggie Pizza -~

$12.95

wild mushrooms, broccoli, onions, peppers and fresh oregano with our house recipe tomato sauce & mozzarella

White Pizza

$11.95
Wild Mushroom ~

Wild Mushroom ~

$12.95

a trio of wood-roasted shiitake, portobello & button mushrooms with mozzarella on an olive oil base topped with arugula and shaved parmesan

#Salads

Arug & Pear Salad ~

Arug & Pear Salad ~

$8.95

arugula topped with pears, candied pecans, gorgonzola and sun-dried cranberries with honey herb vinaigrette

Brixx Salad ~

Brixx Salad ~

$7.95

spring mix with pistachios, crumbled goat cheese & croutons tossed with housemade balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad ~

Caesar Salad ~

$7.95

hearts of romaine topped with croutons & fresh parmesan

Med Salad ~

Med Salad ~

$8.95

chopped romaine hearts drizzled with housemade feta vinaigrette, roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, feta cheese & banana peppers

Southwest Salad ~

Southwest Salad ~

$13.95

romaine tossed with gouda, diced tomatoes, black bean corn salsa and creamy chili pepper dressing topped with our wood-roasted blackened chicken and tortilla strips

Italian Wood-Roasted Chicken Salad ~

$13.95

#Pastas

Brixx Mac & Cheese ~

$9.95

rigatoni baked with gouda, cheddar & parmesan cream sauce and topped with housemade focaccia breadcrumbs

Shrimp Scampi ~

$16.95

shrimp sautéed in herb butter with lemon & spinach over thin spaghetti

Roasted Chicken Penne

$15.95

a house favorite for over twenty years! woodroasted, blackened chicken sautéed with bell peppers, onions, cajun spices & gorgonzola cream sauce

Baked Pasta Pomodoro ~

$10.95

rigatoni topped with pomodoro cream sauce, mozzarella & parmesan, then baked to perfection

Roasted Chicken Alfredo

$15.95

crumbled bacon and wood-roasted chicken tossed with wild mushroom alfredo sauce over angel hair pasta

#Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza ~

Kids Cheese Pizza ~

$5.95

whole milk mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce

Kids Pepperoni Pizza ~

Kids Pepperoni Pizza ~

$5.95

sliced pepperoni with mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce

Kids CYO Pizza ~

$6.95

Kid Size Pizzas ~

$6.95
Kids Pasta ~

Kids Pasta ~

$5.95

choose your noodles, select a sauce and top it off with protein. served with fresh focaccia bread

Junior Salad ~

Junior Salad ~

$2.50

chopped romaine, carrots, cheddar cheese, croutons and ranch dressing

Kids Honest Juice ~

$1.50

Kids Arnie's Tea ~

Kids Juice ~

Kids Lemonad

$0.99

Kids Lemonade Refill ~

Kids Root Beer ~

$0.99

Kids Root Beer Refill ~

Kids Milk ~

Kids Soda ~

Kids Tea~

Kids Beverage - No Meal ~

$1.50

Fresh Fruit Cup ~

$2.50

freshly cut seasonal fruit mix

Ice Cream (1) ~

$1.50
Ice Cream (2) ~

Ice Cream (2) ~

$2.95

#Beverages

Arnie's Tea Refill (Limit 1) ~

Arnie's Tea ~

$2.95

Bottle Water ~

$2.00

Coffee ~

$2.50

Craft Draft Root Beer ~

$3.95

Hot Tea ~

$2.50

Juice ~

$2.95

Kids Honest Juice ~

$1.50

Kids Juice ~

Kids Lemonad

$0.99

Kids Lemonade Refill ~

Kids Root Beer Refill ~

Kids Root Beer ~

$0.99

Kids Soda ~

Kids Arnie's Tea ~

Kids Tea~

Lemonade Refill ~

Lemonade ~

$3.95

Milk ~

$2.25

Root Beer Float ~

$4.95

Soda ~

$3.25

Tea ~

$2.95

Water ~

Pelligrino ~

$2.95

#Sides

Add Meatball (1) ~

$1.75

Add Chicken ~

$4.00

Add Prosciutto ~

$4.00

Add Salmon ~

$8.00

Add Shrimp ~

$6.00

Add Steak ~

$6.00Out of stock

Brixx Tee ~

$10.00

Chips ~

$2.50Out of stock

Corn & Black Bean Salsa ~

$2.50

Fresh Fruit ~

$2.50Out of stock

freshly cut seasonal fruit mix

Double Noodle ~

$2.00

Pizza Dough To-Go ~

$2.00

Side Mac & Cheese ~

$4.95Out of stock

Dressing To-Go ~

$4.95

Side Broccoli - Steamed ~

$2.50Out of stock

Side of Alfredo

$3.00

Side of Blue Chips

Out of stock

#Dessert

Ice Cream (1) ~

$1.95

a scoop of classic vanilla topped with chocolate or caramel sauce

Ice Cream (2) ~

Ice Cream (2) ~

$2.95

two scoops of classic vanilla topped with chocolate or caramel sauce

Root Beer Float ~

Root Beer Float ~

$4.95

our root beer poured over two generous scoops of vanilla ice cream

S'mores Dessert Pizza ~

S'mores Dessert Pizza ~

$7.95

buttery graham cracker crumble topped with melted dark chocolate and toasted marshmallows

Chocolate Chip Cookie ~

$8.95

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$6.95

#Catering

Bruschetta, Buffet

$4.95

marinated roma and sun-dried tomatoes topped with fresh housemade mozzarella served over focaccia toast and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Buffet

$4.95

creamy dip with artichokes, spinach and diced tomatoes served warm with blue corn tortilla chips

Hummus Trio w/ Wood Fired Pita Chips, Buffet

$3.95

traditional, roasted red pepper, and black bean hummus, served with toasted pita points, carrots, celery and red peppers

Fresh Fruit, Buffet

$2.95

assorted seasonal fruits

Wood Fired Wings, Buffet

$5.95

jumbo chicken wings marinated for 24 hours in rosemary & garlic and roasted in our wood-burning oven. no grease. no frying. served with celery & your choice of ranch or gorgonzola dressing

Brixx Salad, Buffet

Brixx Salad, Buffet

$3.95

spring mix with pistachios, crumbled goat cheese & croutons tossed with housemade balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad, Buffet

$3.95

hearts of romaine topped with croutons & fresh parmesan

Spinach Salad, Buffet

$3.95

roasted red peppers, feta cheese, croutons & pistachios tossed with housemade fat-free honey-chipotle vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad, Buffet

$3.95

chopped romaine hearts drizzled with housemade feta vinaigrette, roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, feta cheese & banana peppers

Arugula & Pear Salad, Buffet

$4.95

arugula topped with pears, candied pecans, gorgonzola and sun-dried cranberries with honey herb vinaigrette

Southwestern Chicken Salad, Buffet

$7.95

romaine tossed with gouda, diced tomatoes, black bean corn salsa and creamy chili pepper dressing topped with our wood-roasted blackened chicken and tortilla strips

Thai Chicken Salad, Buffet

$7.95

romaine, chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce, roasted red peppers, pistachios, cilantro, & goat cheese drizzled with thai peanut dressing

Sandwich Tray, Small

$34.95
Sandwich Tray, Large

Sandwich Tray, Large

$54.95

Boxed Lunch

$10.95

Boxed Lunch Plus Water

$11.95

Roasted Chicken Penne, Buffet

$10.95

a house favorite for over twenty years! woodroasted, blackened chicken sautéed with bell peppers, onions, cajun spices & gorgonzola cream sauce

Chicken Pomodoro, Buffet

$9.95

fresh basil, garlic, red onion & pomodoro sauce over angel hair pasta

Shrimp Pomodoro, Buffet

$10.95

fresh basil, garlic, red onion & pomodoro sauce over angel hair pasta

Meatball Pomodoro, Buffet

Meatball Pomodoro, Buffet

$10.95

meatballs served over angel hair pasta and topped with pomodoro sauce, fresh oregano & shaved parmesan

Shrimp Carbonara, Buffet

$11.95

sautéed shrimp, crumbled bacon, red onions and sun-dried tomatoes tossed with alfredo sauce & penne

Roasted Chicken Alfredo, Buffet

$10.95

crumbled bacon and wood-roasted chicken tossed with wild mushroom alfredo sauce over angel hair pasta

Cookie

$1.00

round out your spread with a tray of cookies. ask us about our current cookie selection.

Tea, Gallon

$7.50

Lemonade, Gallon

$10.00

Canned Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

#Sauces & Dressings

Extra Carrots

Extra Crostini

Extra Pitas

Side of Balsamic Glaze

Side of Balsamic Vin

Side of Buffalo Sauce

Side of Butter

Side of Caesar

Side of Feta Cheese

Side of Goat Cheese

Side of Gorgo Dressing

Side of Honey Chipotle

Out of stock

Side of Marinara

Side of Pizza Sauce

Side of Ranch

Side of Sriracha

Side of Honey Mustard

Out of stock

Extra Foccacia

Side of Calabrian Chiles

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1343 BROADCLOTH STREET, FORT MILL, SC 29715

Directions

Gallery
Brixx Pizza image
Brixx Pizza image

