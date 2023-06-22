Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken

Brixx Pizza Hendersonville, TN

2,233 Reviews

$$

300 Indian Lake Blvd

Hendersonville, TN 37075

Starters NASH ~

Baked Meatball Polenta

$12.50

Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Burrata Board

$15.50

Buffalo Roast Cauliflower

$11.00

Hummus

$10.00

Baked Meatball Polenta Togo

$12.50

Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip Togo

$11.00

Brixx Stixx Togo

$9.00

Bruschetta Togo

$11.50

Burrato Board Togo

$15.50Out of stock

Buffalo Roast Cauliflower Togo

$11.00

Hummus Togo

$10.00

Wood Fired Wings NASH ~

Buffalo Wood Fired Wings

$14.00

Garlic Rosemary Wood Fired Wings

$14.00

1/2 - 1/2 Wings

$14.00

Thai Spiced Peanut Wood Fired Wings

$14.00

Caribbean Jerk Dry Rub Wood Fired Wings

$14.00

Honey Habanero Wood Fired Wings

$14.00

Blackened Dry Rub Wood Fired Wings

$14.00

Peach Bourbon BBQ Wood Fired Wings

$14.00

Salads NASH ~

Side Brixx

$5.50

spring mix with pistachios, crumbled goat cheese & croutons tossed with housemade balsamic vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$5.50

hearts of romaine topped with croutons & fresh parmesan

Side Med Salad

$6.00

Side Arug Salad

$6.00

arugula topped with pears, candied pecans, gorgonzola and sun-dried cranberries with honey herb vinaigrette

Brixx Salad

Brixx Salad

$9.00

spring mix with pistachios, crumbled goat cheese & croutons tossed with housemade balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

hearts of romaine topped with croutons & fresh parmesan

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$10.00

chopped romaine hearts drizzled with housemade feta vinaigrette, roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, feta cheese & banana peppers

Arugula & Pear Salad

Arugula & Pear Salad

$10.00

arugula topped with pears, candied pecans, gorgonzola and sun-dried cranberries with honey herb vinaigrette

Side Italian Wood-Roasted Chicken Salad

$7.75

Italian Wood-Roasted Chicken Salad

$13.50

Side SW Salad

$8.00

romaine tossed with gouda, diced tomatoes, black bean corn salsa and creamy chili pepper dressing topped with our wood-roasted blackened chicken and tortilla strips

Southwestern Chicken Salad

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$14.00

romaine tossed with gouda, diced tomatoes, black bean corn salsa and creamy chili pepper dressing topped with our wood-roasted blackened chicken and tortilla strips

Pastas NASH ~

Baked Pasta Pomodoro

$12.00

Brixx Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Mushroom Pesto Pasta

$16.50Out of stock

Roasted Chicken Penne

$17.00

a house favorite for over twenty years! woodroasted, blackened chicken sautéed with bell peppers, onions, cajun spices & gorgonzola cream sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Roasted Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

crumbled bacon and wood-roasted chicken tossed with wild mushroom alfredo sauce over angel hair pasta

Pizzas NASH ~

All pizzas are 11 inches & all pizzas are 6 slices. Our traditional crust is vegan. Vegan cheese is available upon request at no charge. Gluten-free or cauliflower crust is available for an additional charge. Calories shown for pizzas are per slice.

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$13.00

why choose between your favorites?

4x4 Pizza

4x4 Pizza

$15.00

four meats – sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto & bacon – & four cheeses – mozzarella, parmesan, gouda & goat cheese – on an olive oil base

Americo

Americo

$13.00

sliced pepperoni with mozzarella & mushrooms on our house recipe tomato sauce

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

wood-roasted chicken with bbq sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella & red onion topped with fresh cilantro

Brixx Club

$15.00
Bronx Bomber

Bronx Bomber

$15.00

our signature spicy italian sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella & gorgonzola on tomato sauce topped with fresh oregano

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

buffalo wing sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola & roasted chicken, topped with fresh celery served with your choice of housemade gorgonzola dressing or ranch dressing

Cheese

$10.00

whole milk mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce

Greek

Greek

$13.00

roma tomatoes, mozzarella, kalamata olives, red onions and feta cheese on an olive oil base topped with basil & balsamic glaze

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$14.00

fresh pineapple, prosciutto & mozzarella on an olive oil base and topped with fresh cilantro

Mad Italian

$15.00
Margherita

Margherita

$13.00

fresh, housemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes & fresh basil on an olive oil base

Mexican

Mexican

$14.00

black bean spread base with mozzarella and cheddar, wood-roasted chicken, roma tomatoes & sliced fresh jalapeños topped with sour cream

Pear & Gorgonzola

Pear & Gorgonzola

$14.00

sliced pears, mozzarella, gorgonzola, walnuts & caramelized onions on an olive oil base

Pepperoni

$12.00

sliced pepperoni with mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce

Pepperoni & Sausage

$13.00

sliced pepperoni with mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce

Quattro Formaggio

Quattro Formaggio

$13.00

featuring our four-cheese blend – mozzarella, parmesan, gouda and goat cheese – and sun-dried tomatoes on an olive oil base

Rustica

Rustica

$15.00

prosciutto, mozzarella, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives & roasted garlic on an olive oil base

Sausage & Spicy Honey

Sausage & Spicy Honey

$14.00

our signature spicy sausage crumbled over a fourcheese blend and our house recipe tomato sauce, baked then drizzled with sriracha-infused honey

Sausage Pizza

$11.00

sliced pepperoni with mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce

Spicy BLT

$16.00
Spicy Shrimp

Spicy Shrimp

$16.00

spicy shrimp on a sriracha base with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, goat cheese & fresh basil

Sweet Thai Chicken

Sweet Thai Chicken

$15.00

wood-roasted chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce, with goat cheese, mozzarella, roasted red peppers & pistachios drizzled with thai peanut satay sauce

Wild Mushroom

Wild Mushroom

$14.00

a trio of wood-roasted shiitake, portobello & button mushrooms with mozzarella on an olive oil base topped with arugula and shaved parmesan

Wood-Roasted Vegetable

Wood-Roasted Vegetable

$14.00

wild mushrooms, broccoli, onions, peppers and fresh oregano with our house recipe tomato sauce & mozzarella

White Pizza

$13.00

Kids Menu NASH ~

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

whole milk mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

sliced pepperoni with mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce

Kids CYO Pizza

$6.00
Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$6.00

choose your noodles, select a sauce and top it off with protein. served with fresh focaccia bread

Junior Salad

Junior Salad

$3.00

chopped romaine, carrots, cheddar cheese, croutons and ranch dressing

Kids Lemonade

$1.00

Kids Root Beer

$1.00
Ice Cream (2)

Ice Cream (2)

$4.00

Dessert NASH ~

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$9.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
300 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Brixx Pizza image
Brixx Pizza image
Brixx Pizza image

