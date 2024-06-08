- Home
- /
- Winston-Salem
- /
- Brixx Pizza Winston-Salem
Brixx Pizza Winston-Salem
1295 Creekshire Way
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
3PO Menu
Small Plates + Shareables
- Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip'
creamy baked dip with artichokes and spinach, topped with grated parmesan and diced tomatoes, served with your choice of cumin dusted pita points or tortilla chips.$13.14
- Bruschetta'
Marinated Roma and sun-dried tomatoes topped with fresh house made mozzarella served over focaccia toast and drizzled with balsamic glaze.$14.34
- Brixx Stixx'
Garlic parmesan bread sticks with marinara.$10.74
- Hummus Trio with Cumin Dusted Pita'
Hummus Trio is back! Featuring three creamy hummuses of black bean, roasted red pepper and traditional hummus served with cumin dusted toasted pita points, carrot and celery.$13.14
- Bourbon BBQ Marinated Meatballs'
5 House made meatballs baked in Bourbon BBQ sauce with caramelized onions and topped with toasted gorgonzola cheese.$16.74
- Sweet & Spicy Marinated Meatballs'
5 House made meatballs sauté in our sweet & spicy glaze and topped with green pepper and pineapple$16.74
- Italian Style Marinated Meatball'
5 House made meatballs covered with our pomodoro sauce and topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.$16.74
- **LTO** Chorizo Cheese Dip with Brixx Stixx
For a limited time! Enjoy our garlic parmesan bread stick served with chorizo cheese dip. Brixx Stixx with a new attitude!$13.36
Fire Roasted Wings
- 1/2 + 1/2 Wings'$17.94
- Blackened Dry Rub Wings
8 of our jumbo chicken wings seasoned with our Blackening seasoning and fire roasted, served with carrot, celery and your choice of Ranch or Gorgonzola dressing.$17.94
- Buffalo Fire Roasted Wings'
8 of our jumbo chicken wings fire roasted and tossed in our Buffalo Sauce. Served with carrot, celery and your choice of Ranch or Gorgonzola Dressing.$17.94
- Garlic Rosemary Fire Roasted Wings'
8 of our jumbo chicken wings marinated in our house made garlic rosemary sauce, served with carrot, celery, and your choice of Ranch or Gorgonzola Dressing.$17.94
- Honey Habanero Fire Roasted Wings'$17.94
- Bourbon BBQ Fire Roasted Wings'$17.94
- Lemon Pepper Dry Rub Wings'$14.95
- Chipotle BBQ Fire Roasted Wings'$17.94
Wood Fired Pizzas
- 1/2 + 1/2 Pizza'$19.14
- 4x4 Pizza'
four meats – our signature spicy sausage, prosciutto, cup + char pepperoni and bacon – and a four- cheese blend of mozzarella, parmesan, gouda and goat cheese – on an olive oil base$20.34
- BBQ Chicken Pizza'
Roasted chicken with a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella and red onion topped with fresh cilantro.$17.94
- Brix