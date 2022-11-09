Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes

review star

No reviews yet

800 North Limestone

Lexington, KY 40505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Latte
Breakfast Wrap

NO UTENSILS?

NO UTENSILS

NO UTENSILS

DRINK SPECS

The Boo-Nana Brew

The Boo-Nana Brew

$7.00

our 24hr cold brew sweetened with a spiced rum brown sugar syrup & topped with a banana pudding cold foam (not available non-dairy)

Bella! Where the Hell Have You Been, Mocha?!

Bella! Where the Hell Have You Been, Mocha?!

$5.00+

a cafe latte sweetened with dark chocolate, blackberry, and rose water infused with edible glitter & activated charcoal DISCLAIMER: activated charcoal may interact with medications

Baby Boo Latte

Baby Boo Latte

$4.50+

Pumpkin spice latte made "Caramel Macchiato" style layered with caramel

Espressoda Aranciata

$6.00

2 shots of Magic Beans Broomwagon Blend Espresso layered on top of orange italian soda over ice

Tepache (Pineapple Drink)

$5.00

16oz a partially fermented pineapple drink with brown sugar and spices, house-made (contains a trace amount of alcohol) potential health benefits of tepache: - a high content of vitamin C, it also provides vitamins A, B and minerals like magnesium. -protects the microbial flora of the colon -helps to fight intestinal parasites contributing to good digestion since it contains bromelain, an enzyme that helps to improve the digestive process

Local Apple Cider

$4.25+
Wake & Bake Latte

Wake & Bake Latte

$4.50+

our cafe latte sweetened with a house-made maple sage syrup, topped with some pumpkin pie spice

COFFEE, ETC.

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Magic Beans drip coffee.

Doppio

$2.50

2 shots of Magic Beans Broomwagon Blend espresso

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso diluted with hot filtered water.

Macchiato (3oz)

$3.50

Traditional-style espresso macchiato with 2 shots of espresso and a dollop of milk foam. This drink is 3 ounces. ATTENTION!!!! THIS IS *NOT* THE ST*RBUCKS-STYLE CARAMEL MACCHIATO IF THAT IS WHAT YOU WANT, GO BACK TO THE COFFEE MENU AND SELECT "LATTE" THEN ADD "CARAMEL MACCHIATO FLAVOR"

Latte

$4.00+

Magic Beans Broomwagon Blend espresso and steamed milk. If adding a flavor, that acts as the sweetener so you don't have to add simple syrup or sugar in addition to that!

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Magic Beans Broomwagon Blend espresso and foamed milk.

Bumble Buzz

$4.50+

Magic Beans Broomwagon Blend espresso, steamed milk, lightly sweetened with house-made bourbon honey syrup.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+

Magic Beans Broomwagon Blend espresso, steamed milk, and dark chocolate. (Our chocolate sauce is vegan!) The chocolate sauce acts as the sweetener so you don't need to add simple syrup or sugar in addition to that!

Dirty Chai

$5.50+

House-made rooibos chai concentrate, honey, steamed milk, and espresso. Semi-sweet.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

House-made Magic Beans 24-hour cold brew.

Black Eye

Black Eye

$4.00

(12oz) Magic Beans drip coffee with 2 shots of espresso added.

Third Eye

$5.75

(20oz) Magic Beans drip coffee with 4 shots of espresso added.

Red Eye

$4.75

A large drip coffee with two shots of espresso added.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Magic Beans drip coffee topped with steamed milk.

Espressoda

$4.50

Two shots of Magic Beans Broomwagon Blend espresso carefully layered over soda water & ice. (Recommended for those who enjoy nitro cold brew.)

Espressoda Romano

$6.00

2 shots of Magic Beans espresso layered on top of San Pellegrino Lemon Soda

Affogatto

$3.50

Cortado/Flat White

$3.75

Mojo Box

$18.00

96oz of Magic Beans drip coffee. Great for meetings and gatherings!

TEA

Chai Latte

$3.50+

House-made rooibos chai concentrate spiced with cinnamon and cardamom, sweetened with honey and steamed milk. Naturally caffeine free.

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Your choice of local tea from our list Elmwood Inn varieties.

Bluegrass Breeze Iced Tea

$2.00+

Our house iced black tea from Integritea.

Tea Latte

$3.50+

Your choice of tea combined with steamed milk.

London Fog

$3.50

Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, and vanilla. Lavender available by request.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$3.50

Matcha green tea powder combined with steamed milk. Unsweetened.

Golden Chai

$4.00

House-made rooibos chai concentrate, honey, steamed milk, turmeric, & cardamom. Naturally caffeine free.

SMOOTHIES + SHAKES, ETC.

Green Vaccine Smoothie

Green Vaccine Smoothie

$7.00

Banana, pineapple, matcha, spinach, your base of choice, topped with hemp hearts.

Banana Oat Protein Smoothie

$7.00

Banana, blueberry, organic oats, pea protein powder, cinnamon, and your base of choice.

Power Up Smoothie

$7.00

Cold brew, chocolate sauce (vegan), banana, peanut butter, pea protein, and your base of choice.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry, banana, and your base of choice.

Solid Gold Smoothie

Solid Gold Smoothie

$7.00

Turmeric, ginger, banana, mango, pineapple, and your base of choice.

BYO Smoothie

$6.50

Build your own smoothie! Choose any of the fruits and add additions as you please. Pro Tip: Strawberry and blueberry taste better with banana, otherwise they can be a little bitter!

Chai Milkshake

$7.00

Milkshake flavored with house-made chai concentrate.

Espresso Milkshake

$7.00

Milkshake flavored with a double shot of Magic Beans espresso.

Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.50

Caramel Milkshake

$6.50

House made milkshake with a pump of caramel syrup

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$6.50

Bananas Foster Milkshake

$7.00

Milkshake flavored with real banana, bourbon honey, and caramel.

Real Fruit Milkshake

$7.00

Milkshake flavored with your fruit of choice. Made with real fruit.

Float

$4.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

OTHER DRINKS

Biolyte Liquid IV

$5.00

"BIOLYTE is the first liquid supplement that contains the same amount of electrolytes as an IV bag- that’s the equivalent of drinking 5½ sports drinks. BIOLYTE has ⅓ the sugar of leading sports drinks. Our natural sugar helps fight nausea, cramps and fatigue." Strongly recommended for hangovers.

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.50
Liquid Death Mountain Water

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$3.50

16.9 oz (473 ml) Tallboys 100% Mountain Water from the Alps Water Made By Nature, Not In a Lab Infinitely Recyclable (Plastic Bottles Are Not) 8.1+ PH // Over 2X More Electrolytes than Essentia, SmartWater, LifeWtr, Core, Aquafina

Phocus Energy Seltzer

$3.75

Sodas

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.00
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.50

Sparkling water with your choice of flavor. (16oz)

Golden Milk

$3.00

Steamed milk, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and honey.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Steamed milk and dark chocolate. Can be made vegan.

Milk

$2.00

16oz

Steamer

$2.00

(12oz) Steamed milk with your flavor of choice.

To-Go Water

$0.25

Filtered ice water in a to-go cup.

CRAFT CANS (21+)

Bell's LoSun Lo-Cal Wheat Ale - 12oz

$5.00

Cervezería De Colima Cayaco American Lager - 12oz

$3.00

Evil Twin Can I Get a Pumpkin Spice Cappucino Topped with Cookies & Cream?

$7.00

12% ABV

Front Porch Reverse Mermaid IPA

$7.00

6.6% ABV

Hi-Wire Brewing Fruit Tart Paloma Sour Ale

$6.50

5.5% ABV Cocktail-inspired sour ale brewed with grapefruit and lime

Hi-Wire Mountain Water Citrus Splash Ale - 16oz

$7.00
Jolly Pumpkin Blanca Farhouse Witbier - 16oz

Jolly Pumpkin Blanca Farhouse Witbier - 16oz

$3.00

Loverboy Sparkling Lemon Ginger Hard Tea

$3.00

Loverboy Sparkling Orange Chai Hard Tea

$6.00

4.2% ABV

Montucky Cold Snack- 12oz

$3.00

Narragansett Lite - 16oz

$3.50

Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Ale - 12oz

$5.00

American Pale Ale ABV 6.5%

Stiegl Radler Grapefruit - 16oz can

$7.00

ABV 2%

Stiegl Radler Raspberry - 16oz can

$7.00

ABV 2%

Stillwater Ale Insetto Sour Ale with Italian Plum

$5.00

5% ABV

Stillwater First Crush - 16oz

$7.50

Urban Artifact Spyglass Lemon Lime Tart - 12oz

$3.00

NO UTENSILS?

NO UTENSILS

NO UTENSILS

BLACK BEAN BURGERS

Traditional

Traditional

$11.00

House-made black bean patty, tomato, and spinach on toasted sunrise sourdough. Comes with our house side salad.

Too Hot to Trot (V)

$12.00

house black bean patty, carrot habanero hot sauce, pickled peppers, tomato, vegan cheddar, vegan mayo on grilled Sunrise sourdough comes with house side salad

The Beast

$15.00

house black bean patty, bacon, avocado, local sprouts, tomato, grilled onion, sriracha mayo, smoked cheddar on grilled Sunrise sourdough comes with our house side salad

SAMMIES + WRAPS

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Local eggs, local chorizo, smoked cheddar, avocado, zhoug sauce, and potato, grilled in a flour tortilla. Comes with our house-made salsa verde. (No modifications available other than those listed below.) -Rotating ingredients-

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Tofu scramble, potato, zhoug sauce, avocado, and vegan carrot "bacon," grilled in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of house-made salsa verde. (No modifications other than those listed below.) -Rotating ingredients-

Traditional

Traditional

$11.00

House-made black bean patty, tomato, and spinach on toasted sunrise sourdough. Comes with our house side salad.

BLT

$10.50

Bacon, grilled onions, tomato, spinach, and sriracha mayo toasted on Sunrise Bakery sourdough. Comes with our house side salad.

Vegan BLT

Vegan BLT

$10.50

House-made marinated carrot bacon, grilled onions, tomato, spinach, and vegan mayo toasted on Sunrise Bakery sourdough. Comes with our house side salad.

Jammie Sammie

$8.50

2 fried local eggs, smoked cheddar, and your choice of rotating house-made sweet or spicy jam toasted on Sunrise Bakery sourdough. Comes with our house side salad.

Egg Sammie

$8.50

2 local fried eggs, mozzarella, tomato, spinach, and sriracha mayo grilled on Sunrise Bakery sourdough. Comes with our house side salad. Pro Tip : Add Bacon or Avocado!

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$6.50

Local eggs, mozzarella, and tomato grilled in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of house-made salsa verde.

Vegan Breakfast Wrap

$7.50

Tofu scramble with spinach, tomato, onion, and spices grilled in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of house-made salsa verde. Pro tip: Add Carrot "Bacon" or Avocado

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

your choice of cheese grilled on sunrise sourdough served with tortilla chips

Kids PB & Jam

$4.50

2 pieces of sunrise sourdough hit with peanut butter and house-made rotating jam served with tortilla chips

SIDES + SNACKS

Chips & Salsa Platter

$5.00

A sharable portion of local tortilla chips from Sunflower Sundries and house-made tomatillo salsa. Vegan.

Home Fries Side (V)

$3.50

roasted potatoes drizzled with EVOO (vegan)

Loaded Potato Side

Loaded Potato Side

$5.00

Seasoned potatoes with butter, mozzarella, bacon, sour cream, and green onion.

Tofu Scramble Side (V)

$3.50

Tofu with spices, tomato, onion, and spinach. Vegan.

Toast & Topping

$3.50

A La Carte

RETAIL

Broomwagon Turbowool Socks

Broomwagon Turbowool Socks

$13.00

Keep your feets warm and dry with Broomwagon high performance socks!

Magic Beans Retail Bag

$15.90

12oz of Magic Beans whole bean coffee. Can be ground by request.

Broomwagon Sticker

$1.00

Cacklin' Hen Hot Sauce Bottle

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A combination cafe & bike shop, we offer breakfast and lunch, as well as brunch on Saturday and Sunday with a full selection of coffee and tea drinks, smoothies, and shakes. Vegan options available! Stop by for a bite and we can work on your bike.

Website

Location

800 North Limestone, Lexington, KY 40505

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee image
Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee image
Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

favor
orange starNo Reviews
574 N. Limestone Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
Stella's Kentucky Deli
orange starNo Reviews
143 Jefferson St Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Woodland
orange starNo Reviews
396 Woodland Ave Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
Shamrock Bar & Grille - Patchen Dr
orange star4.6 • 1,010
154 Patchen Dr #87 Lexington, KY 40517
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Palomar
orange star4.5 • 901
3735 Palomar Centre Drive Lexington, KY 40513
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston