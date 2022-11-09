Breakfast & Brunch
Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
A combination cafe & bike shop, we offer breakfast and lunch, as well as brunch on Saturday and Sunday with a full selection of coffee and tea drinks, smoothies, and shakes. Vegan options available! Stop by for a bite and we can work on your bike.
Location
800 North Limestone, Lexington, KY 40505
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lexington
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurant
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurant