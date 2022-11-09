Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes

Tepache (Pineapple Drink)

$5.00

16oz a partially fermented pineapple drink with brown sugar and spices, house-made (contains a trace amount of alcohol) potential health benefits of tepache: - a high content of vitamin C, it also provides vitamins A, B and minerals like magnesium. -protects the microbial flora of the colon -helps to fight intestinal parasites contributing to good digestion since it contains bromelain, an enzyme that helps to improve the digestive process