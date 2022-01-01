Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bold Rock Nellysford

review star

No reviews yet

1020 Rockfish Valley Highway

Route 151

Nellysford, VA 22958

Order Again

N/A Bev

MISC. Soda

$1.50

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.00Out of stock

Jarritos Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Maine Root Beer

$2.00Out of stock

Canned Cocktails

Bolder Mango Lemonade 16oz Can

$8.50

Lemonade Seltzer 12oz Can

$6.50

Blood Orange Lemonade Seltzer 12oz Can

$6.50

Orange Crush 12oz Can

$8.00
Copper Mule 12oz Can

Copper Mule 12oz Can

$8.00

7.5% ABV Craft Cocktail; Vodka with natural juice & flavors

Bold Fashioned 12oz Can

$8.00

Wine/Mead

Veritas Red Blend 6oz

$13.00

Hill Top Pollinator Mead 6oz

$10.00

Flying Fox Viognier 2020 6oz

$13.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1020 Rockfish Valley Highway, Route 151, Nellysford, VA 22958

