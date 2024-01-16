Restaurant info

Welcome to Erie's newest culinary gem, where we pride ourselves on serving up the best smash burgers, unrivaled Birria Tacos, and succulent Cooper Steaks in town. At our heart is a commitment to deliciousness quality, and freshness; everything on our menu is cooked to order using only the finest ingredients. Our unique approach ensures that every bite is bursting with flavor, setting us apart from the rest. Our journey began in our food truck with a simple vision: to elevate the local dining scene by offering exceptional, mouthwatering dishes that cater to diverse palates. Over the years, we've perfected our recipes and created an inviting atmosphere where every customer feels at home. We are Erie's only homegrown burger joint!