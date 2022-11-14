Bro Man's Sammiches
No reviews yet
8228 Peach Street
Summit Township, PA 16509
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Birria & Tacos
Quesabirria Taco
(3) birria-style braised beef folded into a tortilla with onions, cilantro, melted pepperjack/mozzarella cheese blend, and served with a side of consommé for dipping.
Diablo Quesabirria Taco
(3) birria-style braised beef folded into a tortilla with onions, cilantro, jalapeños, diablo spice blend, melted flamin jack cheese, and served with a side of consommé for dipping
Quesa-Jerk Chicken Tacos
Spicy jerk chicken tacos with bell peppers, onions, cilantro, our mozzarella/pepper jack blend, and a side of sour cream
Vegetarian Quesabirria Taco
(3) Vegetarian style birria taco made with impossible meat, topped with cheese, onions , cilantro, served with vegetarian style consome for dipping
Vegan Quesabirria Taco
(3) Vegan style birria taco made with impossible meat, topped with vegan cheese, onions , cilantro, served with vegan style consome for dipping
QuesaBuffalo Chicken Tacos
(3) MARINATED BUFFALO CHICKEN, SHREDDED CHEESE BLEND, BUFFALO SEASONING, GREEN ONIONS & GRILLED BIRRIA-STYLE SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE
Taco 'Bout Love Box
A treat for a special occasion! 4 Quesabirria Tacos with limes and an XL consome cup served in a heart shaped box.
Bro-rito
Burgers
Big Bro
Q-P hand smashed burger topped with cheddar cheese, pickles, crispy cheese waffle, pastrami, chipotle honey mustard sauce, served on a buttery brioche
Blast Off
single Q-P, hand smashed burger, topped with flamin jack cheese, spicy mayo, jalapenos, birria beef, onion, cilantro, lime crème, side of consome & served on a buttery brioche bun
Half - P
8 oz Angus Reserve brisket-short rib grind. Double hand smashed burger, topped with choice of cheese, pickles & onions, served on a buttery brioche bun.
Q - P
4 oz Angus Reserve brisket-short rib grind. single Q-P, hand smashed burger, topped with choice of cheese, pickles & onions, served on a buttery brioche bun.
Impossible Q - P
single Q-P, hand smashed plant-based burger, topped with choice of cheese, pickles, onions on a buttery brioche
Popper Berry
single Q-P, hand smashed burger topped with cream cheese blend, jalapenos, crispy pepper jack cheese waffle, bacon, berry good sauce, served on a buttery brioche
Sooner
8 oz Angus Reserve brisket-short rib grind. double, hand smashed burger loaded with thinly sliced onion, topped with cheddar & muenster cheeses, red pepper aioli, served on a buttery brioche bun
Sooner Slim
single Q-P, hand smashed burger loaded with thinly sliced onion, topped with cheddar & muenster cheeses, red pepper aioli, served on a buttery brioche bun
Cubana Frita Sooner
8 oz Double, hand smashed juicy, chorizo (pork) and beef patty is piled high with crisp shoestring fries and onions, swiss cheese, slathered in mojo ketchup sauce, and packed into a toasted briche bun
Reggie Burger
6 oz Angus Reserve chuck steak burger grind. Seasoned Double smash burger topped with American, pickle, onion
Reggie Sooner
6 oz Angus Reserve chuck steak grind. double, hand smashed burger loaded with thinly sliced onion, topped with cheddar & muenster cheeses, red pepper aioli, served on a buttery brioche bun
Reggie Cubana Frita
Smaller brother of the Cubana Frita
Reggie Mac
The Reggie Mac is two chuck smash patties, secret sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a triple stack brioche bun. "Better than MacDonalds!"
Quesadilla Burger
Double ground chuck steak burger, topped with pepper jack, our signature loco sauce, fresh made Pico de gallo, shredded lettuce layered between a cheesy quesadilla
Spit-Fire
8 oz Angus Reserve brisket-short rib grind. Diablo seasoned Double, hand smashed burger, topped with Flamin jack cheese, sriracha spicy mayo, spicy cherry peppers, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, onions, & bacon served on a buttery brioche bun.
Big Plant
Plant-based smash patties, secret sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a brioche bun
Sammiches
Drunken Rueben
half pound pastrami sandwich with swiss cheese, sweet & savory pickled purple cabbage, and drunken jameson dressing
Korean BBQ Chicken
hand breaded crispy fried chicken with Korean gochujang bbq sauce, quick pickles, and spicy mayo
Carne Asada Torta
carne asada seasoned steak with refried beans, mayo, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and melted cheese
Katsu Pork
Crispy panko crusted pork tenderloin, Japanese kewpie Mayo, house slaw, Japanese tonkatsu sauce
Big Poppi
half pound hand slice pastrami, pepper jack cheese, house slaw, chipotle honey mustard layered between grilled sourdough bread
Birria Torta
chili braised beef inside a Cuban hoagie. The Birria Dip is then filled with melty pepper jack/moz blend, cilantro, lime and white onion. And a small bowl of consommé is served on the side for dipping
Chicken Cheesesteak
Seasoned chicken, chopped with peppers, onions, Cooper sharp on a soft Italian roll
Sirlion Cheesesteak
seasoned shaved sirlion steak, chopped with peppers, onions, Cooper sharp on soft Italian roll
Colonel
fresh hand breaded crispy fried marinated chicken breast, topped with pickles, sauced with your choice of basic mayo, spicy mayo, or Nashville hot sauce and nestled on a lightly grilled buttery brioche bun
Dirty Bird
fresh hand breaded crispy fried chicken breast, sauced with chili honey, house slaw served on Belgian waffles
Number Nine
Premium Cold Cut Spicy Italian Hero, with thinly sliced Genoa Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Italian Hot Peppers, Vinaigrette, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, and a touch of mayo on a soft Italian roll.
No Cap
Premium Cold Cut Italian Hero, with thinly sliced Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone, Vinaigrette, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, and on a soft Italian roll.
Tyghe Boy
Cold cut deli sliced Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack and Buffalo ranch mayo on a hoagie roll.
Polka Melt
grilled cheese on sourdough bread with pepper jack, cheddar, muenster cheeses, grilled onions and stuffed with potato / cheese pierogis served with a side of sour cream
Sweet Cheesus
Creamy Salty Muenster Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Smokey Bacon and Bread & Butter Pickles on Buttery Grilled Sour Dough
CodZilla - Friday ONLY
This is a monster size 10 oz piece of fresh never frozen cod. Hand breaded to order. Cajun corn crusted cod with lettuce, tomato and ranch tartar sauce on a brioche bun or sub roll.
Impossible Cheesesteak
seasoned chopped plant-based impossible meat substitute, chopped with peppers, onions, Cooper sharp on a hoagie roll
Impossible Torta
Vegan Impossible Cheesesteak
Vegan Impossible Torta
Pizza Bros
Spicy Jerk Chicken Pizza
Spicy jerk chicken pizza with bell peppers, onions, cilantro, our mozzarella/pepper jack blend, and pineapple
Chicken & Waffle Pizza
Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
Crispy fried chicken pizza with Nashville hot sauce, shredded cheese blend, and dill pickles
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
scratch-made Buffalo sauce, marinated chicken, Premio mozzarella, pecorino Romano, garlic oil, house ranch or house-made blue cheese drizzle and green onions
Birria Pizza
pizza topped with chili braised beef, melty pepper jack/moz blend, cilantro lime creme, cilantro, and white onion. Served with 2 cups of consommé on the side for dipping
12" NY Sicilian Cheese (8 Cut)
Sicilian style crust, Galbani Premio mozzarella, house made tomato sauce, BelGioioso award winning sharp provolone, pecorino Romano, olive oil, imported Sicilian Oregano.
16" NY Sicilian Cheese (12 Cut)
Sicilian style crust, Galbani Premio mozzarella, house made tomato sauce, BelGioioso award winning sharp provolone, pecorino Romano, olive oil, imported Sicilian Oregano.
16" Square NY Sicilian Cheese(16 Cut)
Sicilian style crust, Galbani Premio mozzarella, house made tomato sauce, BelGioioso award winning sharp provolone, pecorino Romano, olive oil, imported Sicilian Oregano.
12" NY Sicilian Pepperoni (8Cut)
Sicilian style crust, Galbani Premio mozzarella, house made tomato sauce, BelGioioso award winning sharp provolone, pecorino Romano, olive oil, imported Sicilian Oregano, cup n char pepperoni
16" NY Sicilian Pepperoni (12 Cut)
Sicilian style crust, Galbani Premio mozzarella, house made tomato sauce, BelGioioso award winning sharp provolone, pecorino Romano, olive oil, imported Sicilian Oregano, cup n char pepperoni
16" Square NY Sicilian Pepperoni (16 Cut)
Sicilian style crust, Galbani Premio mozzarella, house made tomato sauce, BelGioioso award winning sharp provolone, pecorino Romano, olive oil, imported Sicilian Oregano, cup n char pepperoni
12" Pizz 'n Love (8 Cut)
Specialty Sicilian Style pizza with house-made sauce, vodka sauce, basil pesto, award winning sharp provolone & pecorino romano blend with a roasted garlic olive oil drizzle and sprinkled with imported Sicilian oregano.
16" Pizz 'n Love (12 cut)
Specialty Sicilian Style pizza with house made & vodka sauces, basil pesto, award winning sharp provolone & pecorino romano blend with a roasted garlic olive oil drizzle and sprinkled with imported Sicilian oregano.
16" Square Pizz 'n Love (16 Cut)
Specialty Sicilian Style pizza with house made & vodka sauces, basil pesto, award winning sharp provolone & pecorino romano blend with a roasted garlic olive oil drizzle and sprinkled with imported Sicilian oregano.
12" Pepperoni (8 Cut)
Sicilian thin crust pizza topped with house-made pizza sauce, Galbani Premio mozzarella, pecorino Romano, lotsa cup and char pepperoni, and high-quality olive oil.
16" Pepperoni (12 Cut)
Sicilian thin crust pizza topped with house-made pizza sauce, Galbani Premio mozzarella, pecorino Romano, lotsa cup and char pepperoni, and high-quality olive oil.
16" Square Pepperoni (16 Cut)
12" Cheese (8 Cut)
Sicilian thin crust pizza topped with house-made pizza sauce, Galbani Premio Mozzarella, pecorino Romano, and high-quality olive oil.
16" Cheese (12 Cut)
Sicilian thin crust pizza topped with house-made pizza sauce, Galbani Premio Mozzarella, pecorino Romano and high-quality olive oil.
16" Square Cheese (16 Cut)
10" Gluten Friendly
10" cauliflower and mozzarella gluten-free crust. Prepared in a gluten-friendly environment. (We cannot guarantee 100% that it does not come in contact with gluten in our kitchen)
Tots/Fries & More
IT'S CORN! - Esquite
Smoky, sweet, spicy, and tangy, esquites are the off-the-cob version of elotes. Ours is fresh roasted buttery sweet corn, 3 types of chili powders, crema, queso fresco, lime, garnished with green onions with a side of blue corn chips.
Kickin' Queso Mac & Cheese
macaroni and cheese featuring a special blend of cheeses including Queso, cooper, and pepperjack & mozzarella. Baked in-restaurant...
Bussin' Birria Mac
macaroni and cheese featuring a special blend of cheeses topped with Erie's best Birria, salsa roja, and cilantro. It's BUSSIN'!
Jerk Fries
crispy fries tossed in jerk seasoning, topped with queso, marinated grilled spicy jerk chicken, and pico de gallo
Pretzels w/ Cheese
Two baked jumbo pretzels served with a side of Fat Head Ale Beer Cheese
Fries
Crispy fries fried to a golden brown and lightly seasoned
Tots
Crispy tots fried to a golden brown and lightly seasoned
Cheese Fries
Crispy fries fried to a golden brown seasoned with house taco seasoning and served with a side of white queso
Cheese Tots
Crispy tots fried to a golden brown seasoned with house taco seasoning and served with a side of white queso
Taco Fries
Crispy tots or fries fried to a golden brown seasoned with house taco seasoning and served with a side of white queso
Taco Tots
Crispy tots or fries fried to a golden brown seasoned with house taco seasoning and served with a side of white queso
Popper Fries
Crispy fried fries or tots seasoned with jalapeno seasoning and topped with white queso, popper berry sauce, cream cheese sauce, bacon and jalapenos
Pastrami Tots
Crispy tots fried to a golden brown topped with pastrami, queso cheese, jalapenos, honey mustard chipotle sauce
Buffalo Cheese Fries
Crispy fries fried to a golden brown seasoned with house buffalo seasoning and topped with white queso
Buffalo Cheese Tots
Crispy tots fried to a golden brown seasoned with house buffalo seasoning and topped with white queso
Chori-Fries
Seasoned fries or tots fried crispy and golden brown topped with white queso, chorizo blend and fresh pico de gallo
Birria Tots
Crispy tots fried to a golden brown topped with birria beef, queso cheese, consome, cilantro, lime and white onion
Loaded Buffalo Tots
SEASONED TOTS OR FRIES, BUFFALO CHICKEN, WHITE QUESO, BUFFALO SAUCE, RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE & TOPPED WITH CELERY
Schnitzel Tots
pork schnitzel of a thin panko breaded pork cutlet sliced, beer cheese, chipotle honey mustard, sweet & spicy pickle slaw of house-seasoned tots or fries
Brat Tots
Beer brat, beer cheese, chopped bratwurst, sweet & sour cabbage, Oktoberfest carmelized onions over house-seasoned tots or fries
Harper Meals
Bottled Drinks
High Quality H2O
All natural spring water
Purple Hayes [Grape Soda]
Grape flavored craft soda Made with real sugar
Gram's Old Fashioned Root Beer
Root beer flavored craft soda made with real sugar
O.G. 73 [Orange Soda]
Orange flavored craft soda made with real sugar
Barry Boo
Blue Raspberry flavored craft soda Made with real sugar.
Very Vanilla
Vanilla Cream flavored craft soda Made with real sugar
Zero Sugar A&W [Root Beer]
Zero Sugar Sunkist Orange
Zero Sugar Dr Pepper
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We aim to provide high-quality delicious sammiches, tacos and tortas to our customers with fresh ingredients and great service from a clean,well-maintained environment while becoming part of the community in showing care and respect to each of our guests. Taste the Love!
8228 Peach Street, Summit Township, PA 16509