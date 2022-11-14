Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bro Man's Sammiches

review star

No reviews yet

8228 Peach Street

Summit Township, PA 16509

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesabirria Taco
Sirlion Cheesesteak
Birria Torta

Birria & Tacos

Quesabirria Taco

Quesabirria Taco

$13.00

(3) birria-style braised beef folded into a tortilla with onions, cilantro, melted pepperjack/mozzarella cheese blend, and served with a side of consommé for dipping.

Diablo Quesabirria Taco

Diablo Quesabirria Taco

$13.75

(3) birria-style braised beef folded into a tortilla with onions, cilantro, jalapeños, diablo spice blend, melted flamin jack cheese, and served with a side of consommé for dipping

Quesa-Jerk Chicken Tacos

Quesa-Jerk Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Spicy jerk chicken tacos with bell peppers, onions, cilantro, our mozzarella/pepper jack blend, and a side of sour cream

Vegetarian Quesabirria Taco

Vegetarian Quesabirria Taco

$13.50

(3) Vegetarian style birria taco made with impossible meat, topped with cheese, onions , cilantro, served with vegetarian style consome for dipping

Vegan Quesabirria Taco

Vegan Quesabirria Taco

$14.00

(3) Vegan style birria taco made with impossible meat, topped with vegan cheese, onions , cilantro, served with vegan style consome for dipping

QuesaBuffalo Chicken Tacos

QuesaBuffalo Chicken Tacos

$12.00

(3) MARINATED BUFFALO CHICKEN, SHREDDED CHEESE BLEND, BUFFALO SEASONING, GREEN ONIONS & GRILLED BIRRIA-STYLE SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE

Taco 'Bout Love Box

Taco 'Bout Love Box

$21.00

A treat for a special occasion! 4 Quesabirria Tacos with limes and an XL consome cup served in a heart shaped box.

Bro-rito

$12.00+Out of stock

Burgers

Big Bro

Big Bro

$12.75Out of stock

Q-P hand smashed burger topped with cheddar cheese, pickles, crispy cheese waffle, pastrami, chipotle honey mustard sauce, served on a buttery brioche

Blast Off

Blast Off

$13.00

single Q-P, hand smashed burger, topped with flamin jack cheese, spicy mayo, jalapenos, birria beef, onion, cilantro, lime crème, side of consome & served on a buttery brioche bun

Half - P

Half - P

$12.00

8 oz Angus Reserve brisket-short rib grind. Double hand smashed burger, topped with choice of cheese, pickles & onions, served on a buttery brioche bun.

Q - P

Q - P

$8.00

4 oz Angus Reserve brisket-short rib grind. single Q-P, hand smashed burger, topped with choice of cheese, pickles & onions, served on a buttery brioche bun.

Impossible Q - P

Impossible Q - P

$9.00

single Q-P, hand smashed plant-based burger, topped with choice of cheese, pickles, onions on a buttery brioche

Popper Berry

Popper Berry

$12.75

single Q-P, hand smashed burger topped with cream cheese blend, jalapenos, crispy pepper jack cheese waffle, bacon, berry good sauce, served on a buttery brioche

Sooner

Sooner

$12.75

8 oz Angus Reserve brisket-short rib grind. double, hand smashed burger loaded with thinly sliced onion, topped with cheddar & muenster cheeses, red pepper aioli, served on a buttery brioche bun

Sooner Slim

Sooner Slim

$10.00

single Q-P, hand smashed burger loaded with thinly sliced onion, topped with cheddar & muenster cheeses, red pepper aioli, served on a buttery brioche bun

Cubana Frita Sooner

Cubana Frita Sooner

$13.00

8 oz Double, hand smashed juicy, chorizo (pork) and beef patty is piled high with crisp shoestring fries and onions, swiss cheese, slathered in mojo ketchup sauce, and packed into a toasted briche bun

Reggie Burger

Reggie Burger

$6.00

6 oz Angus Reserve chuck steak burger grind. Seasoned Double smash burger topped with American, pickle, onion

Reggie Sooner

Reggie Sooner

$7.00

6 oz Angus Reserve chuck steak grind. double, hand smashed burger loaded with thinly sliced onion, topped with cheddar & muenster cheeses, red pepper aioli, served on a buttery brioche bun

Reggie Cubana Frita

Reggie Cubana Frita

$7.50

Smaller brother of the Cubana Frita

Reggie Mac

Reggie Mac

$7.75

The Reggie Mac is two chuck smash patties, secret sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a triple stack brioche bun. "Better than MacDonalds!"

Quesadilla Burger

Quesadilla Burger

$11.00

Double ground chuck steak burger, topped with pepper jack, our signature loco sauce, fresh made Pico de gallo, shredded lettuce layered between a cheesy quesadilla

Spit-Fire

Spit-Fire

$13.00

8 oz Angus Reserve brisket-short rib grind. Diablo seasoned Double, hand smashed burger, topped with Flamin jack cheese, sriracha spicy mayo, spicy cherry peppers, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, onions, & bacon served on a buttery brioche bun.

Big Plant

Big Plant

$9.00

Plant-based smash patties, secret sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a brioche bun

Sammiches

Drunken Rueben

Drunken Rueben

$12.00Out of stock

half pound pastrami sandwich with swiss cheese, sweet & savory pickled purple cabbage, and drunken jameson dressing

Korean BBQ Chicken

Korean BBQ Chicken

$11.00

hand breaded crispy fried chicken with Korean gochujang bbq sauce, quick pickles, and spicy mayo

Carne Asada Torta

Carne Asada Torta

$12.00Out of stock

carne asada seasoned steak with refried beans, mayo, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and melted cheese

Katsu Pork

Katsu Pork

$11.00Out of stock

Crispy panko crusted pork tenderloin, Japanese kewpie Mayo, house slaw, Japanese tonkatsu sauce

Big Poppi

Big Poppi

$12.00Out of stock

half pound hand slice pastrami, pepper jack cheese, house slaw, chipotle honey mustard layered between grilled sourdough bread

Birria Torta

Birria Torta

$12.00+

chili braised beef inside a Cuban hoagie. The Birria Dip is then filled with melty pepper jack/moz blend, cilantro, lime and white onion. And a small bowl of consommé is served on the side for dipping

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.00

Seasoned chicken, chopped with peppers, onions, Cooper sharp on a soft Italian roll

Sirlion Cheesesteak

Sirlion Cheesesteak

$9.00

seasoned shaved sirlion steak, chopped with peppers, onions, Cooper sharp on soft Italian roll

Colonel

Colonel

$10.00

fresh hand breaded crispy fried marinated chicken breast, topped with pickles, sauced with your choice of basic mayo, spicy mayo, or Nashville hot sauce and nestled on a lightly grilled buttery brioche bun

Dirty Bird

Dirty Bird

$12.00

fresh hand breaded crispy fried chicken breast, sauced with chili honey, house slaw served on Belgian waffles

Number Nine

Number Nine

$8.00

Premium Cold Cut Spicy Italian Hero, with thinly sliced Genoa Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Italian Hot Peppers, Vinaigrette, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, and a touch of mayo on a soft Italian roll.

No Cap

$8.00

Premium Cold Cut Italian Hero, with thinly sliced Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone, Vinaigrette, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, and on a soft Italian roll.

Tyghe Boy

Tyghe Boy

$8.00

Cold cut deli sliced Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack and Buffalo ranch mayo on a hoagie roll.

Polka Melt

Polka Melt

$11.00

grilled cheese on sourdough bread with pepper jack, cheddar, muenster cheeses, grilled onions and stuffed with potato / cheese pierogis served with a side of sour cream

Sweet Cheesus

Sweet Cheesus

$11.00Out of stock

Creamy Salty Muenster Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Smokey Bacon and Bread & Butter Pickles on Buttery Grilled Sour Dough

CodZilla - Friday ONLY

CodZilla - Friday ONLY

$13.00Out of stock

This is a monster size 10 oz piece of fresh never frozen cod. Hand breaded to order. Cajun corn crusted cod with lettuce, tomato and ranch tartar sauce on a brioche bun or sub roll.

Impossible Cheesesteak

Impossible Cheesesteak

$10.00

seasoned chopped plant-based impossible meat substitute, chopped with peppers, onions, Cooper sharp on a hoagie roll

Impossible Torta

$12.50

Vegan Impossible Cheesesteak

$11.00

Vegan Impossible Torta

$13.00

Pizza Bros

Spicy Jerk Chicken Pizza

Spicy Jerk Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

Spicy jerk chicken pizza with bell peppers, onions, cilantro, our mozzarella/pepper jack blend, and pineapple

Chicken & Waffle Pizza

Chicken & Waffle Pizza

$13.99+
Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

Crispy fried chicken pizza with Nashville hot sauce, shredded cheese blend, and dill pickles

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

scratch-made Buffalo sauce, marinated chicken, Premio mozzarella, pecorino Romano, garlic oil, house ranch or house-made blue cheese drizzle and green onions

Birria Pizza

Birria Pizza

$13.99+

pizza topped with chili braised beef, melty pepper jack/moz blend, cilantro lime creme, cilantro, and white onion. Served with 2 cups of consommé on the side for dipping

12" NY Sicilian Cheese (8 Cut)

12" NY Sicilian Cheese (8 Cut)

$11.99

Sicilian style crust, Galbani Premio mozzarella, house made tomato sauce, BelGioioso award winning sharp provolone, pecorino Romano, olive oil, imported Sicilian Oregano.

16" NY Sicilian Cheese (12 Cut)

16" NY Sicilian Cheese (12 Cut)

$16.49

Sicilian style crust, Galbani Premio mozzarella, house made tomato sauce, BelGioioso award winning sharp provolone, pecorino Romano, olive oil, imported Sicilian Oregano.

16" Square NY Sicilian Cheese(16 Cut)

16" Square NY Sicilian Cheese(16 Cut)

$18.99

Sicilian style crust, Galbani Premio mozzarella, house made tomato sauce, BelGioioso award winning sharp provolone, pecorino Romano, olive oil, imported Sicilian Oregano.

12" NY Sicilian Pepperoni (8Cut)

12" NY Sicilian Pepperoni (8Cut)

$13.99

Sicilian style crust, Galbani Premio mozzarella, house made tomato sauce, BelGioioso award winning sharp provolone, pecorino Romano, olive oil, imported Sicilian Oregano, cup n char pepperoni

16" NY Sicilian Pepperoni (12 Cut)

16" NY Sicilian Pepperoni (12 Cut)

$18.99

Sicilian style crust, Galbani Premio mozzarella, house made tomato sauce, BelGioioso award winning sharp provolone, pecorino Romano, olive oil, imported Sicilian Oregano, cup n char pepperoni

16" Square NY Sicilian Pepperoni (16 Cut)

16" Square NY Sicilian Pepperoni (16 Cut)

$21.99

Sicilian style crust, Galbani Premio mozzarella, house made tomato sauce, BelGioioso award winning sharp provolone, pecorino Romano, olive oil, imported Sicilian Oregano, cup n char pepperoni

12" Pizz 'n Love (8 Cut)

12" Pizz 'n Love (8 Cut)

$13.99

Specialty Sicilian Style pizza with house-made sauce, vodka sauce, basil pesto, award winning sharp provolone & pecorino romano blend with a roasted garlic olive oil drizzle and sprinkled with imported Sicilian oregano.

16" Pizz 'n Love (12 cut)

16" Pizz 'n Love (12 cut)

$17.49

Specialty Sicilian Style pizza with house made & vodka sauces, basil pesto, award winning sharp provolone & pecorino romano blend with a roasted garlic olive oil drizzle and sprinkled with imported Sicilian oregano.

16" Square Pizz 'n Love (16 Cut)

16" Square Pizz 'n Love (16 Cut)

$19.99

Specialty Sicilian Style pizza with house made & vodka sauces, basil pesto, award winning sharp provolone & pecorino romano blend with a roasted garlic olive oil drizzle and sprinkled with imported Sicilian oregano.

12" Pepperoni (8 Cut)

12" Pepperoni (8 Cut)

$11.99

Sicilian thin crust pizza topped with house-made pizza sauce, Galbani Premio mozzarella, pecorino Romano, lotsa cup and char pepperoni, and high-quality olive oil.

16" Pepperoni (12 Cut)

16" Pepperoni (12 Cut)

$16.99

Sicilian thin crust pizza topped with house-made pizza sauce, Galbani Premio mozzarella, pecorino Romano, lotsa cup and char pepperoni, and high-quality olive oil.

16" Square Pepperoni (16 Cut)

16" Square Pepperoni (16 Cut)

$19.99
12" Cheese (8 Cut)

12" Cheese (8 Cut)

$9.99

Sicilian thin crust pizza topped with house-made pizza sauce, Galbani Premio Mozzarella, pecorino Romano, and high-quality olive oil.

16" Cheese (12 Cut)

16" Cheese (12 Cut)

$14.99

Sicilian thin crust pizza topped with house-made pizza sauce, Galbani Premio Mozzarella, pecorino Romano and high-quality olive oil.

16" Square Cheese (16 Cut)

$16.99
10" Gluten Friendly

10" Gluten Friendly

$9.99+

10" cauliflower and mozzarella gluten-free crust. Prepared in a gluten-friendly environment. (We cannot guarantee 100% that it does not come in contact with gluten in our kitchen)

Tots/Fries & More

IT'S CORN! - Esquite

IT'S CORN! - Esquite

$5.99Out of stock

Smoky, sweet, spicy, and tangy, esquites are the off-the-cob version of elotes. Ours is fresh roasted buttery sweet corn, 3 types of chili powders, crema, queso fresco, lime, garnished with green onions with a side of blue corn chips.

Kickin' Queso Mac & Cheese

Kickin' Queso Mac & Cheese

$4.00

macaroni and cheese featuring a special blend of cheeses including Queso, cooper, and pepperjack & mozzarella. Baked in-restaurant...

Bussin' Birria Mac

Bussin' Birria Mac

$6.50

macaroni and cheese featuring a special blend of cheeses topped with Erie's best Birria, salsa roja, and cilantro. It's BUSSIN'!

Jerk Fries

Jerk Fries

$9.50

crispy fries tossed in jerk seasoning, topped with queso, marinated grilled spicy jerk chicken, and pico de gallo

Pretzels w/ Cheese

Pretzels w/ Cheese

$5.99

Two baked jumbo pretzels served with a side of Fat Head Ale Beer Cheese

Fries

Fries

$3.50+

Crispy fries fried to a golden brown and lightly seasoned

Tots

Tots

$3.50+

Crispy tots fried to a golden brown and lightly seasoned

Cheese Fries

$4.50+

Crispy fries fried to a golden brown seasoned with house taco seasoning and served with a side of white queso

Cheese Tots

$4.50+

Crispy tots fried to a golden brown seasoned with house taco seasoning and served with a side of white queso

Taco Fries

Taco Fries

$5.00+

Crispy tots or fries fried to a golden brown seasoned with house taco seasoning and served with a side of white queso

Taco Tots

Taco Tots

$5.00+

Crispy tots or fries fried to a golden brown seasoned with house taco seasoning and served with a side of white queso

Popper Fries

Popper Fries

$9.50

Crispy fried fries or tots seasoned with jalapeno seasoning and topped with white queso, popper berry sauce, cream cheese sauce, bacon and jalapenos

Pastrami Tots

Pastrami Tots

$9.50Out of stock

Crispy tots fried to a golden brown topped with pastrami, queso cheese, jalapenos, honey mustard chipotle sauce

Buffalo Cheese Fries

$5.00+

Crispy fries fried to a golden brown seasoned with house buffalo seasoning and topped with white queso

Buffalo Cheese Tots

$5.00+

Crispy tots fried to a golden brown seasoned with house buffalo seasoning and topped with white queso

Chori-Fries

Chori-Fries

$6.50+

Seasoned fries or tots fried crispy and golden brown topped with white queso, chorizo blend and fresh pico de gallo

Birria Tots

$9.50

Crispy tots fried to a golden brown topped with birria beef, queso cheese, consome, cilantro, lime and white onion

Loaded Buffalo Tots

Loaded Buffalo Tots

$9.50

SEASONED TOTS OR FRIES, BUFFALO CHICKEN, WHITE QUESO, BUFFALO SAUCE, RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE & TOPPED WITH CELERY

Schnitzel Tots

Schnitzel Tots

$9.75Out of stock

pork schnitzel of a thin panko breaded pork cutlet sliced, beer cheese, chipotle honey mustard, sweet & spicy pickle slaw of house-seasoned tots or fries

Brat Tots

Brat Tots

$9.50Out of stock

Beer brat, beer cheese, chopped bratwurst, sweet & sour cabbage, Oktoberfest carmelized onions over house-seasoned tots or fries

Harper Meals

Meals for kids 12 & under

Hamburger

$5.00

Jr hamburger with choice side of tater tots or french fries

Cheeseburger

$5.00

Jr cheeseburger with choice side of tater tots or french fries

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Jr sammich Squad meal with choice of side

Nuggets

$5.00

Jr Sammich Squad meal with choice of side

Bottled Drinks

High Quality H2O

High Quality H2O

$1.50

All natural spring water

Purple Hayes [Grape Soda]

Purple Hayes [Grape Soda]

$2.00

Grape flavored craft soda Made with real sugar

Gram's Old Fashioned Root Beer

Gram's Old Fashioned Root Beer

$2.00

Root beer flavored craft soda made with real sugar

O.G. 73 [Orange Soda]

O.G. 73 [Orange Soda]

$2.00

Orange flavored craft soda made with real sugar

Barry Boo

Barry Boo

$2.00

Blue Raspberry flavored craft soda Made with real sugar.

Very Vanilla

Very Vanilla

$2.00

Vanilla Cream flavored craft soda Made with real sugar

Zero Sugar A&W [Root Beer]

Zero Sugar A&W [Root Beer]

$1.75

Zero Sugar Sunkist Orange

$1.75

Zero Sugar Dr Pepper

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We aim to provide high-quality delicious sammiches, tacos and tortas to our customers with fresh ingredients and great service from a clean,well-maintained environment while becoming part of the community in showing care and respect to each of our guests. Taste the Love!

Location

8228 Peach Street, Summit Township, PA 16509

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Bro Mans Sammiches, Birria & Burgers image

