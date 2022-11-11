Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits

198 Reviews

$$

2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd

Kentwood, MI 49512

Order Again

Popular Items

Magnetic Nebula Single
Cosmic Fruition Single
Chromatic Shatter Single

Painting To-Go

*TO-GO* Fries - Straight Up (V)

$6.00

Salt & Pepper

*TO-GO* Togarashi Fries (V)

$7.00

Garlic, Orange, Chili, Ginger, Nori, Sesame Oil

*TO-GO* Birria Eggrolls

$14.00

WINNER of the 2022 Eggroll Armageddon! Guajillo chili braised beef, mozzarella cheese, onion, and cilantro. Served with spicy beef consume.

*TO-GO* Nachos

$16.00

Guajillo chili braised beef, house queso, red onion, pickled jalapenos, cilantro, and kimchi hot sauce.

*TO-GO* Cesar Salad (GF)

$12.00

'Vertical Paradise' romaine lettuce, roasted delicata squash, MI apples, red onion, toasted pepitas, and chili guajilo Caesar dressing *seafood allergy* (*add bacon for $2/add chicken for $5)

*TO-GO* Local Pork Green Chili

$11.00

Local pork shoulder, white beans, poblano peppers, cilantro, onion, and Michigan cheddar. Served with tortilla chips.

*TO-GO* Just A Burger

*TO-GO* Just A Burger

$17.00

Two Country Dairy beef patties, American cheese, special sauce, pickled red onion, and lettuce, on a Nantucket sesame bun *all handhelds are served with S&P fries, substitute house slaw, or upgrade to togarashi fries for $1 *Add Bacon for $2

*TO-GO* Impossible Burger

$18.00

impossible patty, American cheese, special sauce, pickled red onion, lettuce, and tomato, on a Nantucket sesame bun *all handhelds are served with S&P fries, substitute house slaw, or upgrade to togarashi fries for $1 *Add Bacon for $2

*TO-GO* A Green Chili Burger

$17.00

Two Country Dairy beef smash patties, American cheese, chili Verde sofrito, lettuce, Gang Gang sauce, and corn chips.

*TO-GO* Impossible Green Chili Burger

$18.00

*TO-GO* Hot Chicken Katsu

$17.00

Panko breaded chicken breast, chili oil, housemade miso dill pickle, curry mayo, shredded lettuce, American cheese, Nantucket sesame seed bun. *all handhelds are served with S&P fries, substitute house slaw, or upgrade to togarashi fries for $1 *Add Bacon for $2

*TO-GO* Plant Katsu (V)

$18.00

*TO-GO* Katsu Saigon

$17.00

Panko breaded chicken breast, crunchy pickled slaw, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, and Maggie mayo on a Nantucket sesame seed bun. Served with S&P fries!

*TO-GO* Plant Saigon (V)

$18.00

*TO-GO* Drunken Noodles (GF)

$13.00

Pebble Creek mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, “drunken” sauce, and rice noodles *add chicken $5 *add roast pork $5

*TO-GO* Buldak Chicken Carbo

$18.00

Braised chicken, freezer peas, red onion, bacon, spicy buldak cheese sauce, and soba noodles

*TO-GO* Kids Burger

$8.00

Plain kid size burger with salt & pepper fries.

*TO-GO* Kid's Impossible Burger

$12.00

*TO-GO* Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Two tenders and fries! Classic!

*TO-GO* Kid's Cheese

$6.00

Nantucket Baking Co. sesame bun turned inside out and butter toasted with American cheese. Served with S&P fries!

*TO-GO* Side Slaw

$4.00

cabbage, carrot, onion, sesame ginger dressing

*TO-GO* Side Braised Chicken

$5.00

*TO-GO* Side Roast Pork (GF) Seafood Allergy

$5.00

Tip The Kitchen

Kitchen Round

$10.00

Liquor Bottles

Broad Leaf Gin

Broad Leaf Gin

$36.00

Our 9 botanical blend that should be the first draft pick for any liquor cabinet. Perfect for making a gin & tonic, a martini, a negroni, whatever your pleasure. Composed of essential Juniper as well as coriander, lemon peel, angelica root, cassia, grains of paradise, cardamom, bay laurel, and pink peppercorn. 90 proof - 45% abv

Broad Leaf Vodka

Broad Leaf Vodka

$22.00

The vodka is distilled from grapes which impart a mild floral and fruit component creating a smooth versatile spirit that allows the flavors of the cocktail to take the spotlight.

Undead Spirits

Undead Spirits

$49.00

Undead Spirits- This special line of spirits is a limited run of three flavors, Pink Grapefruit, Orange-Mango, and Citron-Lemon that come in commemorative 750ml glass bottles with a logo inspired glass skull blown inside and hand painted by Stan. 💜🧡💛☠️ Seriously, Stan hand painted these one-by-one! Just look at em sparkle and shine, glisten and glow. 👀 The Spirits? Oh, they're made from dead beer! Long story short, once upon a time along came a pandemic that forced us to forego shipping over 500 kegs of Vivant's Grand Lager to Comerica Park. So with the desire to minimize waste and in an attempt to breath new life into all that dead beer we decided to make lemonade out of lemons, er, booze outta beer.

TO-GO RETAIL BEER 4PKs & 6 PKS

Beach Patrol 4PK

$13.99

Chromatic Explosion 4pk

$19.99
Chromatic Shatter 4pk

Chromatic Shatter 4pk

$15.99

Hopped to the high heavens with scads of Citra, Talus, and Mosaic hops, creating big aromas of pink grapefruit and pine resin with background notes of rose and sage.

Cosmic Fruition 4PK

Cosmic Fruition 4PK

$18.99

A hazy IPA that "has a big tropical fruit basket flavor and aroma (papaya, orange, mango, guava, pineapple)."

Cupcake Constellation 4PK

Cupcake Constellation 4PK

$17.99

This Dessert Stout is brewed with actual chocolate cupcakes... PLUS... Chocolate, Vanilla, Marshmallow, and Lactose!! It's a candy craver's dream come true! The best part is you can indulge in a few can "unwrappings" since it's low abv.

Fall Into Weirdness 4PK

Fall Into Weirdness 4PK

$13.99

This Uncommon Amber Lager is brewed with a little rice and a little corn and a lot of delicious malts. It might just be weird enough (it's not really weird at all) to be your new favorite fall beer.

Farm Hand (12oz) 6PK

$10.50
Fruit Moon 4pk

Fruit Moon 4pk

$11.99

Fruit Moon: Strawberry Bananza is a wheat beer that is taken to the next level with additions of Strawberry and a bit of vanilla and coconut to build complexity. This ale was fermented with Omega Yeast's trademarked "Bananza" yeast and that, as the name hints at, adds in loads of ripe banana smoothie aromas.

Grand Lager (12oz) 6 PK

Grand Lager (12oz) 6 PK

$10.50

Clean. Crisp. Lager. It’s just a really good lager. This is a European lager, no gimmicks. It’s a beer that is beer. It’s a beer for everyone.

Liquid Nightmare 4PK

Liquid Nightmare 4PK

$15.99

Liquid Nightmare is a dark Cold IPA that balances bold hopping with Amarillo, Citra, and MI Cascade... as well as a touch of Centennial and Chinook, with some darker malts. This take on an emerging style is actually a dream come true. Don't let the moniker frighten you!

Magnetic Nebula 4PK

Magnetic Nebula 4PK

$12.79

Magnetic Nebula uses the dynamic hop duo of Citra and Sabro to full advantage... squeezing plenty of ripe tropical aromas and citrus pop out of a very crushable pale ale. This beer is a whole lot of hop kick ass in a very refreshing ale.

Rapid IPA (12oz) 6pk

$11.99
Sour Lake: PPP 4PK

Sour Lake: PPP 4PK

$17.99

This version brings the 3 P's fruit combo of Pineapple, Passion Fruit, and Papaya. It's the same wonderfully tart base of all of our Sour Lake beers, but this time with a brand new tropical fruit combination. Keep those summer vibes going with and escape to idyllic shores with a trifecta of lush refreshitude.

Sour Lake: Watermelon/Lime 4-pack (20% off)

Sour Lake: Watermelon/Lime 4-pack (20% off)

$14.40

This version will have all of the delicious tartness of the original sour lake but with the added summer flavors of watermelon and lime. You are not going to want to miss this!

Storms of Juniper 4PK

$13.99

The Beer City Brewers Guild ProAm homebrewer for this beer was Trevor Hawkins. Here's what Brewer Terry had to say about it: "This classic American wheat ale presents a light, refreshing cracker-like crispness infused with notes of pine, cedar and earthy pepper from the savory juniper berries."

Tropical Saison 4PK

$7.50
ZappaZacca 4PK

ZappaZacca 4PK

$17.99

As dank as your favorite Zappa album. Blending a spectrum of tropical & deep citrus flavors alongside resinous hemp dankness.

TO-GO RETAIL BEER Singles

Beach Patrol Single

$3.50

Chromatic Explosion Single

$5.00
Chromatic Shatter Single

Chromatic Shatter Single

$4.00

Hopped to the high heavens with scads of Citra, Talus, and Mosaic hops, creating big aromas of pink grapefruit and pine resin with background notes of rose and sage.

Cosmic Fruition Single

$4.75
Cupcake Constellation Single

Cupcake Constellation Single

$4.50

This Dessert Stout is brewed with actual chocolate cupcakes... PLUS... Chocolate, Vanilla, Marshmallow, and Lactose!! It's a candy craver's dream come true! The best part is you can indulge in a few can "unwrappings" since it's low abv.

Fall Into Weirdness Single

Fall Into Weirdness Single

$3.50

This Uncommon Amber Lager is brewed with a little rice and a little corn and a lot of delicious malts. It might just be weird enough (it's not really weird at all) to be your new favorite fall beer.

Farm Hand (12oz) Single

$1.75

Fruit Moon Single

$3.00
Grand Lager 12oz Single

Grand Lager 12oz Single

$1.75

Clean. Crisp. Lager. It’s just a really good lager.This is a European lager, no gimmicks. It’s a beer that is beer. It’s a beer for everyone.

Liquid Nightmare Single

Liquid Nightmare Single

$4.00

Liquid Nightmare is a dark Cold IPA that balances bold hopping with Amarillo, Citra, and MI Cascade... as well as a touch of Centennial and Chinook, with some darker malts. This take on an emerging style is actually a dream come true. Don't let the moniker frighten you!

Magnetic Nebula Single

Magnetic Nebula Single

$3.20

Magnetic Nebula uses the dynamic hop duo of Citra and Sabro to full advantage... squeezing plenty of ripe tropical aromas and citrus pop out of a very crushable pale ale. This beer is a whole lot of hop kick ass in a very refreshing ale.

Rapid IPA Single

$2.00
Sour Lake: PPP Single

Sour Lake: PPP Single

$4.50

This version brings the 3 P's fruit combo of Pineapple, Passion Fruit, and Papaya. It's the same wonderfully tart base of all of our Sour Lake beers, but this time with a brand new tropical fruit combination. Keep those summer vibes going with and escape to idyllic shores with a trifecta of lush refreshitude.

Sour Lake: Watermelon/Lime Single (20% off)

Sour Lake: Watermelon/Lime Single (20% off)

$3.60

This version will have all of the delicious tartness of the original sour lake but with the added summer flavors of watermelon and lime. You are not going to want to miss this!

Storms of Juniper Single

$3.50

Tart Tangerine Single

$3.25

Tropical Saison Single

$3.75
ZappaZacca Single

ZappaZacca Single

$4.50

As dank as your favorite Zappa album. Blending a spectrum of tropical & deep citrus flavors alongside resinous hemp dankness.

TO-GO CROWLERS 4-packs

Integral Cinnamon System 4-pack Crowlers

$19.99

This amber ale has been designed to convey notes of graham cracker and a touch of cinnamon imparts a warming spice for colder days.

Planet Vacay 4-pack Crowlers

$21.99

Raw Reviver 4-pack Crowlers

$23.99

Terry had this to say about it.... "This no-boil hazy delivers punchy citrus and juicy melon flavor right alongside the mild grain and straw-like notes characteristic of the style. This is how beer was made thousands of years ago...revive, refresh and drink with the ancestors!"

Saison Melange 4-pack Crowlers

$18.99

Space Rabbit 4-pack Crowlers

$18.99

TO-GO Crowler Singles

Integral Cinnamon System Single Crowler

$5.00

Killer Space Rabbit Single Crowler

$4.75

Planet Vacay Single Crowler

$5.50

Raw Reviver Single Crowler

$6.00

Saison Melange Single Crowler

$4.75

RETAIL GLASSWARE

BL Munique Glass

$7.00
BL Taster Glass

BL Taster Glass

$5.00

Brewer's Guild Becher

$10.00Out of stock

Enamel Coffee Mug

$15.00

Foamy Becher

$6.00

On The Rocks Glass

$6.00

Swirl Glass

$9.00

Water Bottle

$30.00
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Hours: Monday - 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Kitchen closes at 9) Tuesday - 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Kitchen closes at 9) Wednesday - 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Kitchen closes at 9) Thursday - 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Kitchen closes at 9) Friday - Noon - 10 p.m. Saturday - Noon - 10 p.m. Sunday Noon - 9 p.m. (Kitchen closes at 8)

Location

2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd, Kentwood, MI 49512

Directions

Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits image
Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits image
Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits image

