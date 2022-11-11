Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits

Undead Spirits

$49.00

Undead Spirits- This special line of spirits is a limited run of three flavors, Pink Grapefruit, Orange-Mango, and Citron-Lemon that come in commemorative 750ml glass bottles with a logo inspired glass skull blown inside and hand painted by Stan. 💜🧡💛☠️ Seriously, Stan hand painted these one-by-one! Just look at em sparkle and shine, glisten and glow. 👀 The Spirits? Oh, they're made from dead beer! Long story short, once upon a time along came a pandemic that forced us to forego shipping over 500 kegs of Vivant's Grand Lager to Comerica Park. So with the desire to minimize waste and in an attempt to breath new life into all that dead beer we decided to make lemonade out of lemons, er, booze outta beer.