Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe Broad Street
785 Reviews
$$
4465 I-55 North
Suite 101 Banner Hall
Jackson, MS 39206
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sandwiches
Roast Beef Sandwich
With horseradish mayonnaise, provolone, red onion, tomatoes and lettuce.
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, Texas-smoked bacon, roasted garlic mayonnaise, tomatoes and lettuce.
Black Forest Ham Sandwich
Black forest ham with Swiss, honey-mustard mayonnaise, tomatoes & lettuce.
Club Sandwich
Honey-smoked turkey, Black Forest ham, Texas-smoked bacon, Swiss, honey-mustard mayonnaise, tomatoes and lettuce on 3 slices of toasted farmhouse white (or slices of any other bread.)
Basil Pesto Chicken Salad Sandwich
Grilled chicken tossed in a fresh basil pesto mayonnaise, topped with toasted red bell peppers and provolone. **contains walnuts**
Honey-Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Thin sliced, honey-smoked turkey with Havarti, basil-mayonnaise, tomatoes and lettuce.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
With avocado, pepper jack, honey-mustard mayonnaise, caramelized onions and roasted red bell peppers, served warm and delicious.
Southwestern Turkey Wrap
Honey-smoked turkey, Southwestern cream cheese spread, baby spinach, black bean salsa and Havarti.
Avocado Wrap
Southwestern cream cheese spread, grilled corn salsa, fresh avocado and baby spinach.
Portobello Vegetarian Sandwich
Slice roasted portobello mushrooms with basil pesto, goat cheese, and roasted red bell peppers. **contains walnuts**
Special Sandwich
Salads
Southwestern Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon filet, mixed field greens, black bean salsa, cotija cheese, avocado, grape tomatoes, radishes, and crispy tortilla strips with chipotle-ranch dressing.
Deb’s Salad
Mixed field greens tossed with house-made granola, blueberries, strawberries, and fresh mozzarella with honey-lemon vinaigrette. **contains nuts**
Chopped Salad
Chopped iceberg, blackened chicken breast, tomatoes, Texas-smoked bacon, red onion, cheddar and dill pickles with remoulade dressing.
Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine with Caesar dressing*, topped with smoked turkey, Texas-smoked bacon, avocado, blue cheese and tomatoes.
Full Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine, seasoned croutons, and Parmesan.
Half Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine, seasoned croutons, and Parmesan.
Full Mixed Field Greens Salad
Grape tomatoes, red onion, and croutons with balsamic vinaigrette.
Half Mixed Field Greens Salad
Grape tomatoes, red onion, and croutons with balsamic vinaigrette.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, sweet & spicy nuts, grape tomatoes, mushrooms and goats cheese with honey-lemon vinaigrette and Texas-smoked bacon. **contains nuts**
Salad Sampler Platter
Choice of 3: Chef's side salad of the day, minted fruit salad, basil pesto chicken salad, Caesar* or mixed field greens. **basil pesto chicken salad contains nuts**
Sol’s Salad
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, sweet & spicy nuts, fresh pears, red grapes and blue cheese with balsamic vinaigrette.
Deep Dish Quiche
Paninis
Honey-Smoked Turkey & Brie Panini
With dried cranberry jam.
Reuben
Hot pastrami with Swiss, sauerkraut and spicy Russian dressing on rye.
Tomato & Basil Grilled Cheese
Pepper jack, provolone, Havarti, and fresh mozzarella cheeses melted over ripe tomato slices, slathered with basil mayonnaise.
Black Forest Ham and Grilled Asparagus
with Swiss and basil mayonnaise.
SPECIAL PANINI
Po-Boys
Soup & Gumbo
Cup Soup Of The Day
Check out our website or give us a call for our Soup of the Day!
Cup Gumbo
Chicken & andouille sausage with rice.
Bowl Soup Of The Day
Check out our website or give us a call for our Soup of the Day!
Bowl Gumbo
Chicken & andouille sausage with rice.
Cup Soup & Salad Combo
A cup of our tasty Soup of the Day with your choice of mixed field greens or Caesar salad.
Cup Gumbo & Salad Combo
A cup of our Chicken & Andouille Gumbo with your choice of mixed field greens or Caesar salad.
Bowl Soup & Salad Combo
A bowl of our tasty Soup of the Day with your choice of mixed field greens or Caesar salad.
Bowl Gumbo & Salad Combo
A bowl of our Chicken & Andouille Gumbo with your choice of mixed field greens or Caesar salad.
Kid's Meals
Pastas
Classic Alfredo
Campanelle with heavy cream, Parmesan, and nutmeg. Served with Caesar or mixed field greens salad.
Creole Campanelle Pasta
Fresh tomatoes, onions, green & red bell peppers, and green onions in a Creole Brandy cream sauce. Served with Caesar or mixed field greens salad.
Classic Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed with garlic, white wine and olive oil over Campanelle pasta. Served with Caesar or mixed field greens salad.
Lasagna
Ricotta, mozzarella, ground beef, Italian sausage and rich tomato sauce baked in layers of pasta.
From The Oven
Side Items
Field Greens Side Salad
Caesar Side Salad
Side Pasta Salad
Zapps
Cup Soup Of The Day
Check out our website or give us a call for our Soup of the Day!
Cup of Minted Fresh Fruit Salad
Cup Of Gumbo
Bowl Soup Of The Day
Check out our website or give us a call for our Soup of the Day!
Bowl of Minted Fresh Fruit Salad
Fresh fruit with mint - usually pineapple, honeydew, cantaloupe, and grapes.
Bowl Gumbo
Chicken & andouille sausage with rice.
Bowl Pasta Salad
House-Cut French Fries
Scoop Chx Sal
Side Tots
Side Pasta Salad
PRETZELS
Flame-Grilled Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
Two juicy 4 oz. patties of Angus ground beef with tomato, lettuce, and red onion on a freshly baked bun with a side of house-cut fries.
Buddy's Burger
Two patties of fresh ground Angus Beef, Brie, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, and basil mayonnaise. Comes with house-cut fries.
Patty Melt
Two patties of fresh ground Angus beef, caramelized onions, remoulade, and Swiss on panini pressed rye. Comes with house-cut fries.
Special Burger
Dinner for 4
4 for $49 Dinner for Four
With your choice of family-sized pasta, family-sized Caesar or Field Greens salad, four cookies, and a loaf of our house-made focaccia, our Dinner Packs are the best deal at Broad Street and an easy way to feed your crew on the go!
4 for $49 Lunch for Four
Avocado Toasts
Breakfast Entrees
Two Eggs with Toast
Two eggs cooked to order with toast.
Three Cheese Omelet
3-egg omelet with toast and choice of a side. (Provolone, Havarti, & American)
Biscuit Gravy Egg Sandwich
Served open-faced, topped with country sausage, fried eggs, and homemade sawmill gravy.
Tater Tot Breakfast Bowl
Fried tater tots topped with two eggs cooked to order, sautéed peppers & onions, cheesy sauce, and green onion.
Croissant Gravy Egg Sandwich
Served open-faced, topped with country sausage, fried eggs, and homemade sawmill gravy.
Two Egg Two Side Combo
2 eggs, toast, any two side orders, and coffee all for one discounted price!
Spinach, Goat Cheese & Portobello Mushroom Omelet
3-egg omelet with toast and choice of a side.
Egg Biscuit Sandwich
Filled with scrambled eggs, three-cheese blend, and a choice of Black Forest ham, Texas-smoked bacon, country sausage, or turkey sausage.
Breakfast Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, sauteéd onions & peppers, three-cheese blend, and a choice of Black Forest ham, Texas-smoked bacon, country sausage, or turkey sausage.
Croissant Egg Sandwich
Filled with scrambled eggs, three-cheese blend, and a choice of Black Forest ham, Texas-smoked bacon, country sausage, or turkey sausage.
Omelet Lorraine
3-egg omelet with toast and choice of a side; with Texas-smoked bacon, Swiss, & caramelized onions.
Country Sausage Quiche
With green onion and cheddar.
Buttermilk Chicken Biscuit
A Broad Street original! Spicy maple-glazed fried chicken filet served inside our homemade biscuit (ask to hold the glaze if you desire a more "traditional" taste).
Berries & Cream Stuffed French Toast
Cream cheese and strawberry stuffed challah bread. Served with fresh berries, confectioner's sugar, whipped cream, and maple syrup.
Fire-Roasted Bell Peppers & Onions Omelet
3-egg omelet with toast and choice of a side.
Ham & Three Cheese Quiche
With a side of fruit salad. Ham and three cheese: with with bell peppers & onions.
Homemade Granola
With milk or vanilla yogurt.
Parfait
Plain Steel Cut Oatmeal
Milk by request.
Blueberry Coffee Cake Oatmeal
Milk by request.
Veggie Quiche
Ingredients vary - ask for today's selection.
Breakfast Sides
Cup of Minted Fresh Fruit Salad
Bowl of Minted Fresh Fruit Salad
Fresh fruit with mint - usually pineapple, honeydew, cantaloupe, and grapes.
Tater Tots
Crispy Bacon
Black Forest Ham
Texas-Smoked Bacon (3 Slices)
Country Sausage (2 Pattiees)
Turkey Sausage (2 Patties)
Side Sawmill Gravy
Yogurt
Buttermilk Biscuit
Cup Of Grits
Bowl Of Grits
Cup of Oatmeal
Avocado Toasts - Breakfast
Pastries
Blueberry Muffin
Morning Glory Muffin
Banana Nut Muffin
Cappucino Chocolate Chip Muffin
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Almond Croissant
Ham Croissant
Croissant
Cheese Danish
Fruit Danish
Call and ask us about today's flavor and availability!
Blueberry Biscone
Strawberry Biscone
Bacon Cheddar Biscone
GF BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
Orange Cranberry Or Chocolate Chip - Gf Muffin
Poptart
Coffee Drinks
Cappuccino
Latte
Mocha
Cafe Au Lait
steamed milk and your choice of drip coffee
Espresso
Americano
espresso with hot water
Breve
espresso with half-n-half
Aztec Gold
dark chocolate and caramel, espresso and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and caramel & dark chocolate drizzle
Vanilla Mocha
Yin Yang
white & dark chocolate, espresso and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and dark & white chocolate milk
Polar Bear
white chocolate and caramel, espresso and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and caramel & chocolate drizzle
King Cake Latte
brown sugar, cinnamon and caramel, espresso and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and King Cake sprinkles
White Mocha
London Fog
Earl Grey steeped in steamed vanilla milk
Chai Latte
chai tea & steamed milk
Hot Chocolate
Chai Iced
Peppermint Mocha
CAKES
Slice - New York Cheesecake
Slice - Turtle Cheesecake
Slice - Flavor Cheesecake
Slice Cake Of The Day
Slice - Chocolate Torte
Strawberry Shortcake
Cake Pops
Take home a whole pint of our famous cookie dough to bake your very own fresh-from-oven cookies! Each pint makes approx. 6 delicious cookies. *Product is not pasteurized. Please do not consume raw cookie dough.*
Macaroon
Mini Lemon Pound Cakes
Lemon Pound Cake
Lemon Icebox Cake
DESSERTS
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Cowboy Cookie
Oatmeal Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Blueberry & Cream Cookie
Chocolate Supreme
Raspberry Crumble Bar
Brownie
Lemon Bar
Krispie
Call for today's flavors and availability!
Goldrush Bar
Chewy Sugar Cookie
Iced Sugar Cookie
Colors and designs vary day to day!
Key Lime Tart
Slice - Crack Pie
Tiramisu
SnickerD
Poptart
Special Cookie
Speciality Brownies
Ding Dong Cake
Cannoli
PECAN & WALNUT PRALINES
Levain Cookie
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
With fresh-baked breads and pastries, desserts to make your mouth water, and generous and delicious sandwiches, salads, pastas, and more, Broad Street has well-earned its reputation as Jackson's meeting place. Complete your experience with one of our bottomless cups of coffee and sit and visit a spell!
4465 I-55 North, Suite 101 Banner Hall, Jackson, MS 39206