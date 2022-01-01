Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe Broad Street

785 Reviews

$$

4465 I-55 North

Suite 101 Banner Hall

Jackson, MS 39206

Order Again

Popular Items

Club Sandwich
Honey-Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich

Sandwiches

Served on your choice of bread with a choice of side item.
Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.25

With horseradish mayonnaise, provolone, red onion, tomatoes and lettuce.

Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich

$12.75

Grilled chicken breast, Texas-smoked bacon, roasted garlic mayonnaise, tomatoes and lettuce.

Black Forest Ham Sandwich

Black Forest Ham Sandwich

$12.25

Black forest ham with Swiss, honey-mustard mayonnaise, tomatoes & lettuce.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.75

Honey-smoked turkey, Black Forest ham, Texas-smoked bacon, Swiss, honey-mustard mayonnaise, tomatoes and lettuce on 3 slices of toasted farmhouse white (or slices of any other bread.)

Basil Pesto Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.25

Grilled chicken tossed in a fresh basil pesto mayonnaise, topped with toasted red bell peppers and provolone. **contains walnuts**

Honey-Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.50

Thin sliced, honey-smoked turkey with Havarti, basil-mayonnaise, tomatoes and lettuce.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

With avocado, pepper jack, honey-mustard mayonnaise, caramelized onions and roasted red bell peppers, served warm and delicious.

Southwestern Turkey Wrap

Southwestern Turkey Wrap

$12.25

Honey-smoked turkey, Southwestern cream cheese spread, baby spinach, black bean salsa and Havarti.

Avocado Wrap

$11.50

Southwestern cream cheese spread, grilled corn salsa, fresh avocado and baby spinach.

Portobello Vegetarian Sandwich

Portobello Vegetarian Sandwich

$11.95

Slice roasted portobello mushrooms with basil pesto, goat cheese, and roasted red bell peppers. **contains walnuts**

Special Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Salads

Served with a slice of fresh bread.

Southwestern Salmon Salad

$14.95

Grilled salmon filet, mixed field greens, black bean salsa, cotija cheese, avocado, grape tomatoes, radishes, and crispy tortilla strips with chipotle-ranch dressing.

Deb’s Salad

$10.95

Mixed field greens tossed with house-made granola, blueberries, strawberries, and fresh mozzarella with honey-lemon vinaigrette. **contains nuts**

Chopped Salad

$12.25

Chopped iceberg, blackened chicken breast, tomatoes, Texas-smoked bacon, red onion, cheddar and dill pickles with remoulade dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.25

Chopped romaine with Caesar dressing*, topped with smoked turkey, Texas-smoked bacon, avocado, blue cheese and tomatoes.

Full Caesar Salad

$8.50

Hearts of romaine, seasoned croutons, and Parmesan.

Half Caesar Salad

$4.95

Hearts of romaine, seasoned croutons, and Parmesan.

Full Mixed Field Greens Salad

$8.50

Grape tomatoes, red onion, and croutons with balsamic vinaigrette.

Half Mixed Field Greens Salad

$4.95

Grape tomatoes, red onion, and croutons with balsamic vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$11.25

Baby spinach, sweet & spicy nuts, grape tomatoes, mushrooms and goats cheese with honey-lemon vinaigrette and Texas-smoked bacon. **contains nuts**

Salad Sampler Platter

Salad Sampler Platter

$11.95

Choice of 3: Chef's side salad of the day, minted fruit salad, basil pesto chicken salad, Caesar* or mixed field greens. **basil pesto chicken salad contains nuts**

Sol’s Salad

Sol’s Salad

$12.50

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, sweet & spicy nuts, fresh pears, red grapes and blue cheese with balsamic vinaigrette.

Deep Dish Quiche

Check out our website or give us a call for today's quiches. Served with mixed field greens with balsamic vinaigrette.

Veggie Quiche

$10.25

Ingredients vary - ask for today's selection.

Quiche

$10.50

Paninis

Hot grilled sandwiches served on your choice of bread and a side item.
Honey-Smoked Turkey & Brie Panini

Honey-Smoked Turkey & Brie Panini

$13.25

With dried cranberry jam.

Reuben

Reuben

$13.75

Hot pastrami with Swiss, sauerkraut and spicy Russian dressing on rye.

Tomato & Basil Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Pepper jack, provolone, Havarti, and fresh mozzarella cheeses melted over ripe tomato slices, slathered with basil mayonnaise.

Black Forest Ham and Grilled Asparagus

$13.25

with Swiss and basil mayonnaise.

SPECIAL PANINI

$10.95Out of stock

Po-Boys

Served on our fresh baked New Orleans Po-Boy loaf with your choice of side item.
Catfish Po-Boy

Catfish Po-Boy

$13.95

Cornmeal-crusted U.S. farm-raised catfish, fully-dressed with tomato, lettuce and remoulade.

Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.95

Your choice of fried or sauteed shrimp fully dressed with tomato, lettuce, and classic tartar sauce.

FRIED CHICKEN PO BOY

$13.95

Special Po Boy

$14.95Out of stock

Soup & Gumbo

House-made. Served with a slice of fresh bread.

Cup Soup Of The Day

$3.75

Check out our website or give us a call for our Soup of the Day!

Cup Gumbo

Cup Gumbo

$3.95

Chicken & andouille sausage with rice.

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$6.95

Check out our website or give us a call for our Soup of the Day!

Bowl Gumbo

$7.50

Chicken & andouille sausage with rice.

Cup Soup & Salad Combo

$7.25

A cup of our tasty Soup of the Day with your choice of mixed field greens or Caesar salad.

Cup Gumbo & Salad Combo

$7.25

A cup of our Chicken & Andouille Gumbo with your choice of mixed field greens or Caesar salad.

Bowl Soup & Salad Combo

$9.95

A bowl of our tasty Soup of the Day with your choice of mixed field greens or Caesar salad.

Bowl Gumbo & Salad Combo

$9.95

A bowl of our Chicken & Andouille Gumbo with your choice of mixed field greens or Caesar salad.

Kid's Meals

For children 12 & under dining with adults. Served with a choice of child-sized side item, small drink, and choice of cookie.

Kids Fried Catfish

$7.25

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Kids Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$6.25

Kids Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Kids Noodles & Butter

$5.50

Kids Focaccia Pizza Sticks

$5.95

Pastas

Classic Alfredo

$11.95

Campanelle with heavy cream, Parmesan, and nutmeg. Served with Caesar or mixed field greens salad.

Creole Campanelle Pasta

Creole Campanelle Pasta

$12.50

Fresh tomatoes, onions, green & red bell peppers, and green onions in a Creole Brandy cream sauce. Served with Caesar or mixed field greens salad.

Classic Shrimp Scampi

Classic Shrimp Scampi

$14.50

Sauteed with garlic, white wine and olive oil over Campanelle pasta. Served with Caesar or mixed field greens salad.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$14.25

Ricotta, mozzarella, ground beef, Italian sausage and rich tomato sauce baked in layers of pasta.

From The Oven

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$15.50

Breaded and fried chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked. Served over campanelle pasta Alfredo.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$14.25

Ricotta, mozzarella, ground beef, Italian sausage and rich tomato sauce baked in layers of pasta.

Side Items

Field Greens Side Salad

$2.95

Caesar Side Salad

$2.95

Side Pasta Salad

$2.95

Zapps

$1.50

Cup Soup Of The Day

$3.75

Check out our website or give us a call for our Soup of the Day!

Cup of Minted Fresh Fruit Salad

Cup of Minted Fresh Fruit Salad

$3.95

Cup Of Gumbo

$3.95

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$6.95

Check out our website or give us a call for our Soup of the Day!

Bowl of Minted Fresh Fruit Salad

$5.95

Fresh fruit with mint - usually pineapple, honeydew, cantaloupe, and grapes.

Bowl Gumbo

$7.50

Chicken & andouille sausage with rice.

Bowl Pasta Salad

$5.95
House-Cut French Fries

House-Cut French Fries

$3.95

Scoop Chx Sal

$3.95

Side Tots

$3.95

Side Pasta Salad

$2.50

PRETZELS

$1.50

Flame-Grilled Burgers

Now available lunch AND dinner!
Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$12.25

Two juicy 4 oz. patties of Angus ground beef with tomato, lettuce, and red onion on a freshly baked bun with a side of house-cut fries.

Buddy's Burger

Buddy's Burger

$14.25

Two patties of fresh ground Angus Beef, Brie, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, and basil mayonnaise. Comes with house-cut fries.

Patty Melt

$14.25

Two patties of fresh ground Angus beef, caramelized onions, remoulade, and Swiss on panini pressed rye. Comes with house-cut fries.

Special Burger

$13.95Out of stock

Dinner for 4

Fresh, Easy, Convenient. Feed your crew on-the-go with our easy options!
4 for $49 Dinner for Four

4 for $49 Dinner for Four

$49.00

With your choice of family-sized pasta, family-sized Caesar or Field Greens salad, four cookies, and a loaf of our house-made focaccia, our Dinner Packs are the best deal at Broad Street and an easy way to feed your crew on the go!

4 for $49 Lunch for Four

$49.00Out of stock

Avocado Toasts

Made with your choice of fresh baked bread!

Plain with Kosher Salt Avocado Toast

$5.25

"Everything Bagel" Seasoning

$5.95

Grape Tomato, Basil Pesto, & Parmesan Avocado Toast

$7.50

Grilled Corn Salsa with Cilantro Avocado Toast

$7.50

Black Bean Salsa with Cilantro Avocado Toast

$7.50

Breakfast Entrees

Two Eggs with Toast

$5.95

Two eggs cooked to order with toast.

Three Cheese Omelet

$9.95

3-egg omelet with toast and choice of a side. (Provolone, Havarti, & American)

Biscuit Gravy Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Served open-faced, topped with country sausage, fried eggs, and homemade sawmill gravy.

Tater Tot Breakfast Bowl

$10.50

Fried tater tots topped with two eggs cooked to order, sautéed peppers & onions, cheesy sauce, and green onion.

Croissant Gravy Egg Sandwich

Croissant Gravy Egg Sandwich

$10.95

Served open-faced, topped with country sausage, fried eggs, and homemade sawmill gravy.

Two Egg Two Side Combo

$11.50

2 eggs, toast, any two side orders, and coffee all for one discounted price!

Spinach, Goat Cheese & Portobello Mushroom Omelet

$10.95

3-egg omelet with toast and choice of a side.

Egg Biscuit Sandwich

$4.70

Filled with scrambled eggs, three-cheese blend, and a choice of Black Forest ham, Texas-smoked bacon, country sausage, or turkey sausage.

Breakfast Burrito

$4.70

A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, sauteéd onions & peppers, three-cheese blend, and a choice of Black Forest ham, Texas-smoked bacon, country sausage, or turkey sausage.

Croissant Egg Sandwich

$6.25

Filled with scrambled eggs, three-cheese blend, and a choice of Black Forest ham, Texas-smoked bacon, country sausage, or turkey sausage.

Omelet Lorraine

$10.95

3-egg omelet with toast and choice of a side; with Texas-smoked bacon, Swiss, & caramelized onions.

Country Sausage Quiche

$10.50

With green onion and cheddar.

Buttermilk Chicken Biscuit

Buttermilk Chicken Biscuit

$6.25

A Broad Street original! Spicy maple-glazed fried chicken filet served inside our homemade biscuit (ask to hold the glaze if you desire a more "traditional" taste).

Berries & Cream Stuffed French Toast

Berries & Cream Stuffed French Toast

$10.50

Cream cheese and strawberry stuffed challah bread. Served with fresh berries, confectioner's sugar, whipped cream, and maple syrup.

Fire-Roasted Bell Peppers & Onions Omelet

Fire-Roasted Bell Peppers & Onions Omelet

$10.75

3-egg omelet with toast and choice of a side.

Ham & Three Cheese Quiche

$10.51

With a side of fruit salad. Ham and three cheese: with with bell peppers & onions.

Homemade Granola

$7.25

With milk or vanilla yogurt.

Parfait

$7.25

Plain Steel Cut Oatmeal

$6.95

Milk by request.

Blueberry Coffee Cake Oatmeal

$7.95

Milk by request.

Veggie Quiche

$9.95

Ingredients vary - ask for today's selection.

Breakfast Sides

Cup of Minted Fresh Fruit Salad

Cup of Minted Fresh Fruit Salad

$3.95

Bowl of Minted Fresh Fruit Salad

$6.25

Fresh fruit with mint - usually pineapple, honeydew, cantaloupe, and grapes.

Tater Tots

$3.25+

Crispy Bacon

$3.25

Black Forest Ham

$3.50

Texas-Smoked Bacon (3 Slices)

$3.25

Country Sausage (2 Pattiees)

$2.25

Turkey Sausage (2 Patties)

$2.75Out of stock

Side Sawmill Gravy

$0.95

Yogurt

$1.95

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.50

Cup Of Grits

$2.95

Bowl Of Grits

$5.25

Cup of Oatmeal

$3.25

Avocado Toasts - Breakfast

Plain with Kosher Salt Avocado Toast

$5.25

"Everything Bagel" Seasoning Avocado Toast

$5.95Out of stock

Grape Tomato, Basil Pesto, & Parmesan Avocado Toast

$7.50

Grilled Corn Salsa with Cilantro Avocado Toast

$7.50

Black Bean Salsa with Cilantro Avocado Toast

$7.50

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25Out of stock
Morning Glory Muffin

Morning Glory Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Cappucino Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.25

Almond Croissant

$3.95

Ham Croissant

$4.50

Croissant

$3.75
Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$3.95Out of stock
Fruit Danish

Fruit Danish

$3.95

Call and ask us about today's flavor and availability!

Blueberry Biscone

$2.95Out of stock

Strawberry Biscone

$2.95

Bacon Cheddar Biscone

$2.95

GF BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$4.25

Orange Cranberry Or Chocolate Chip - Gf Muffin

$4.25

Poptart

$3.25Out of stock

Coffee Drinks

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$3.50

Mocha

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

steamed milk and your choice of drip coffee

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$2.50

espresso with hot water

Breve

$3.50

espresso with half-n-half

Aztec Gold

$4.50

dark chocolate and caramel, espresso and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and caramel & dark chocolate drizzle

Vanilla Mocha

$4.50

Yin Yang

$4.50

white & dark chocolate, espresso and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and dark & white chocolate milk

Polar Bear

$4.50

white chocolate and caramel, espresso and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and caramel & chocolate drizzle

King Cake Latte

$4.50

brown sugar, cinnamon and caramel, espresso and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and King Cake sprinkles

White Mocha

$4.50

London Fog

$3.50

Earl Grey steeped in steamed vanilla milk

Chai Latte

$3.75

chai tea & steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Chai Iced

$3.75

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50

BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

$1.25

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.95

CUP OF COFFEE

$2.95

ICED TEA

$2.95

CAKES

Slice - New York Cheesecake

$5.50

Slice - Turtle Cheesecake

$5.95
Slice - Flavor Cheesecake

Slice - Flavor Cheesecake

$5.95

Slice Cake Of The Day

$2.95

Slice - Chocolate Torte

$4.75

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.25Out of stock

Cake Pops

$2.25Out of stock

Take home a whole pint of our famous cookie dough to bake your very own fresh-from-oven cookies! Each pint makes approx. 6 delicious cookies. *Product is not pasteurized. Please do not consume raw cookie dough.*

Macaroon

$2.25Out of stock

Mini Lemon Pound Cakes

$3.95Out of stock

Lemon Pound Cake

$12.95Out of stock

Lemon Icebox Cake

$3.50Out of stock

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Cowboy Cookie

$1.75

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.75

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.75

Blueberry & Cream Cookie

$1.75

Chocolate Supreme

$1.75

Raspberry Crumble Bar

$3.25
Brownie

Brownie

$3.25
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$3.25
Krispie

Krispie

$3.25

Call for today's flavors and availability!

Goldrush Bar

Goldrush Bar

$4.25

Chewy Sugar Cookie

$1.75
Iced Sugar Cookie

Iced Sugar Cookie

$2.95Out of stock

Colors and designs vary day to day!

Key Lime Tart

$4.75
Slice - Crack Pie

Slice - Crack Pie

$4.50

Tiramisu

$4.75

SnickerD

$1.95

Poptart

$3.25Out of stock

Special Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Speciality Brownies

$3.50

Ding Dong Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Cannoli

$2.95Out of stock

PECAN & WALNUT PRALINES

$2.50Out of stock

Levain Cookie

$2.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

With fresh-baked breads and pastries, desserts to make your mouth water, and generous and delicious sandwiches, salads, pastas, and more, Broad Street has well-earned its reputation as Jackson's meeting place. Complete your experience with one of our bottomless cups of coffee and sit and visit a spell!

Website

Location

4465 I-55 North, Suite 101 Banner Hall, Jackson, MS 39206

Directions

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe image
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe image
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe image

