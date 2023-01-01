Restaurant header imageView gallery

the mill Mansfield, TX 76063

review star

No reviews yet

East Broad Street

Mansfield, TX 76063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

Soda / Tea

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Juices

Fresh squeezed orange juice

$5.00

Blueberry blast super protein antioxidant

$4.00

Green goddess detox juice

$4.00

Internal sunrise zen juice

$4.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Coffees

Latte

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cafe au Lait

$5.00

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Dirty Chai Tea

$7.00

French Vanilla Latte

$6.00

White Mocha Latte

$6.00

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Caramel Latte

$6.00

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Hazelnut Latte

$6.00

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$6.00

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$2.00

Brunch

the brunch

the breakfast combo

$11.00

Biscuits & Country gravy

$12.00

Breakfast tacos

$12.00

Chicken & waffle

$13.00

Cajun chicken and waffle

$13.00

Avocado toast

$12.00

bowls

Shrimp & grits

$15.00

Brisket & grits & eggs

$16.00

Chorizo grits & egg

$12.00

Pigs-n-grits

$13.00

Veggie grits bowl

$10.00

Sandwiches-Burgers-melts

B.L.T.

$15.00

Crunchy club Sandwich

$13.00

The big daddy breakfast burger

$13.00

The Burger

$12.00

The Mill egg sandwich

$10.00

Chicken salad croissant sandwich

$12.00

Ham Melt

$10.00

Salads

Grilled gulf shrimp

$15.00

Grilled chicken quinoa salad

$13.00

Southwest chicken salad

$13.00

Fresh farmers with grilled chicken

$13.00

Kids & Seniors

Kids / Seniors Menu

Waffle on a Stick

$8.00

One Pancake

$7.00

One Breakfast Taco

$7.00

One Slice French Toast

$7.00

One Egg

$7.00

Grilled Chicken / Veggies

$9.00

Kids Drinks

Milk

$2.00

Sides / A La Carte

A La Carte

Side 2 Bacon

$5.00

1 Egg

$3.00

Single Pancake

$5.00

Side 2 Chicken Sausage

$6.00

Side 2 Pork Sausage

$6.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

2 Biscuits

$5.00

Side Toast

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Grits

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Breakfast, brunch & lunch full service restaurant.

Location

East Broad Street, Mansfield, TX 76063

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Del Toro BBQ - Mansfield
orange starNo Reviews
109 S Main St. Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Meehan's Chophouse and Cigar Lounge - Mansfield
orange starNo Reviews
101 S. Main St. Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Twisted Root Burger - Mansfield
orange star4.4 • 946
109 S Main St Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Taqueria La Ventana
orange starNo Reviews
109 South Main Street Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
BIG D BBQ Mansfield -
orange starNo Reviews
226 N. Walnut Creek dr Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
King Crab Mansfield
orange starNo Reviews
620 US Hwy N Frontage Rd, Ste 100 Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mansfield

Salata - F - 099 - South Mansfield
orange star4.7 • 2,032
3161 E. Broad St Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Pollo Regio - 038 Mansfield
orange star4.4 • 1,654
1151 US 287 Frontage Road Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Twisted Root Burger - Mansfield
orange star4.4 • 946
109 S Main St Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Our Place Restaurant Mansfield
orange star4.2 • 746
915 W Debbie Lane Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mansfield
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Worth
review star
Avg 4.4 (195 restaurants)
Waxahachie
review star
No reviews yet
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston