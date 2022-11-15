Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria
30 West Broad Street
Souderton, PA 18964
Beverages
Apple Juice
Broad Street Flavored Soda
Chocolate Milk
Fountain Soda
Fountain Soda ( LG)
Fuze Tea
Gold Peak Tea
Kids Apple Juice
Kids choc milk
Kids fountain drink
Kids Milk
Milk
Milkshake
Monster Energy Drink
Powerade
Raspberry Tea
Roy Rodgers/Shirley Temple
Soda (2 Liter)
Soda (20 oz)
Spring Water
Unsweetened Tea
Vitamin Water
Hot Drinks
STARTERS (Kiosk/OO)
Artichoke Romano
Stemmed artichoke baked and served with cherry tomatoes & basil in a garlic white wine, finished with a balsamic glaze
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Bruschetta
Tomatoes marinated in garlic and extra virgin olive oil with fresh parmesan served on toasted Italian bread
Brussels sprouts
Sautéed with garlic oil and pancetta
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
side of bleu cheese
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Cheesesteak Eggroll
side of sriracha ketchup
Chicken Fingers (5)
Fried Calamari
Served with a spicy marinara sauce
Garlic Knots
side marinara
Grilled Calamari
Served over spring mix and tossed with capers lemon and olive oil
Mezza
Kalamata olives, parmigiano reggiano, sharp provolone, soppressata, salami, prosciutto, roasted peppers, & hummus served with pita bread
Roasted Cauliflower
Baked & breaded (optional) served with cheese sauce on the side
Sautéed Clams
Little neck clams sautéed in a garlic, lemon, white wine or fried diablo sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Served with cocktail sauce
SIDES (Kiosk/OO)
Broccoli Bites
Side of ranch
Cheese Fries
Chili Formaggio Fries
Chili, cheddar cheese, & mozzarella
French Fries
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella Cheese
Homemade Chili
Mac & Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Side of marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Pierogies (4)
Tossed in butter with fresh chives and side of sour cream
Pizza Fries
Sauce & Mozzarella
Super Fly
Mozzarella, whiz, bacon, & ranch on side
Side of Meatballs
Side of Sausage
SALADS (Kiosk/OO)
Broad Street Salad
Arugula, quinoa, avocado, cherry tomato, strawberries, & walnuts in a balsamic raspberry dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese.
Caprese Salad
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic
Chef Salad
Roast Beef, turkey, ham, provolone, sweet peppers, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers & egg.
Chicken Taco Salad
Homemade taco shell bowl, romaine, tomatoes, cheddar, avocado, spicy chicken, and red onion with a side of salsa & sour cream.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives.
House Salad
Spring mix with Bermuda onions, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber in a homemade honey balsamic dressing
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, sweet peppers.
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, sweet peppers.
Tuna Salad
Spring mix, Bermuda onion, Kalamata olives, shaved parmigiana with tuna olive oil dressing
Wedge Salad
With bacon crumbles & cherry tomatoes in a creamy bleu cheese dressing
PIZZA (Kiosk/OO)
10" Neapolitan
10" White Neapolitan
Mozzarella cheese fresh garlic and olive oil
10" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, fried onions, American, cheddar & mozzarella.
10" Chicken Florentine Pizza
Chicken, spinach, garlic & mozzarella.
10" B.B.Q. Chicken Pizza
Chicken, barbecue & mozzarella.
10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, hot sauce & mozzarella.
10" Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Breaded chicken topped with sauce & mozzarella cheese
10" Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza
10" Italian Pie
Italian meats, onions, tomatoes, sweet peppers, mozzarella.
10" Bruschetta Pizza
Tomato, fresh basil, garlic & mozzarella.
10" Taco Pizza
Beef, tomato, lettuce, pepperoni, ranch, onion, mozzarella with nachos.