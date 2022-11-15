Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria

1,917 Reviews

$$

30 West Broad Street

Souderton, PA 18964

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16” Neapolitan Pizza
Cheese Steak
French Fries

Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Broad Street Flavored Soda

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Fountain Soda ( LG)

$3.50

Fuze Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak Tea

$3.00

Kids Apple Juice

$3.00

Kids choc milk

$3.50

Kids fountain drink

$2.50

Kids Milk

$3.50

Milk

$4.50

Milkshake

$5.00

Monster Energy Drink

$4.00

Powerade

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Roy Rodgers/Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda (2 Liter)

$4.00

Soda (20 oz)

$3.00

Spring Water

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

STARTERS (Kiosk/OO)

Artichoke Romano

$12.00

Stemmed artichoke baked and served with cherry tomatoes & basil in a garlic white wine, finished with a balsamic glaze

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$14.00

Bruschetta

$11.00

Tomatoes marinated in garlic and extra virgin olive oil with fresh parmesan served on toasted Italian bread

Brussels sprouts

$8.00

Sautéed with garlic oil and pancetta

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$10.00

side of bleu cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Cheesesteak Eggroll

$10.00

side of sriracha ketchup

Chicken Fingers (5)

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Served with a spicy marinara sauce

Garlic Knots

$3.00+

side marinara

Grilled Calamari

$14.00

Served over spring mix and tossed with capers lemon and olive oil

Mezza

$19.00

Kalamata olives, parmigiano reggiano, sharp provolone, soppressata, salami, prosciutto, roasted peppers, & hummus served with pita bread

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

Baked & breaded (optional) served with cheese sauce on the side

Sautéed Clams

$16.00

Little neck clams sautéed in a garlic, lemon, white wine or fried diablo sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Served with cocktail sauce

SIDES (Kiosk/OO)

Broccoli Bites

$7.00Out of stock

Side of ranch

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Chili Formaggio Fries

$10.00

Chili, cheddar cheese, & mozzarella

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella Cheese

$5.00

Homemade Chili

$7.00+

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$10.00

Side of marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$8.00

Pierogies (4)

$7.00

Tossed in butter with fresh chives and side of sour cream

Pizza Fries

$8.00

Sauce & Mozzarella

Super Fly

$10.00

Mozzarella, whiz, bacon, & ranch on side

Side of Meatballs

$5.00

Side of Sausage

$5.00

SALADS (Kiosk/OO)

Broad Street Salad

$14.00

Arugula, quinoa, avocado, cherry tomato, strawberries, & walnuts in a balsamic raspberry dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese.

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic

Chef Salad

$12.00

Roast Beef, turkey, ham, provolone, sweet peppers, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers & egg.

Chicken Taco Salad

$14.00

Homemade taco shell bowl, romaine, tomatoes, cheddar, avocado, spicy chicken, and red onion with a side of salsa & sour cream.

Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives.

House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix with Bermuda onions, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber in a homemade honey balsamic dressing

Side Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, sweet peppers.

Tossed Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, sweet peppers.

Tuna Salad

$13.00

Spring mix, Bermuda onion, Kalamata olives, shaved parmigiana with tuna olive oil dressing

Wedge Salad

$12.00

With bacon crumbles & cherry tomatoes in a creamy bleu cheese dressing

PIZZA (Kiosk/OO)

10" Neapolitan

$12.00

10" White Neapolitan

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese fresh garlic and olive oil

10" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$17.00

Steak, fried onions, American, cheddar & mozzarella.

10" Chicken Florentine Pizza

$16.00

Chicken, spinach, garlic & mozzarella.

10" B.B.Q. Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Chicken, barbecue & mozzarella.

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Chicken, hot sauce & mozzarella.

10" Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$16.00

Breaded chicken topped with sauce & mozzarella cheese

10" Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$16.00

10" Italian Pie

$16.00

Italian meats, onions, tomatoes, sweet peppers, mozzarella.

10" Bruschetta Pizza

$16.00

Tomato, fresh basil, garlic & mozzarella.

10" Taco Pizza

$16.00

Beef, tomato, lettuce, pepperoni, ranch, onion, mozzarella with nachos.