Restaurant header imageView gallery

Broadleaf Brewery Westside Westside

review star

No reviews yet

443 Bridge St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Sharables

Bao Pork Belly

$12.00+

Bao Mushroom

$12.00+

Steves Buns

$12.00+

Salt & Pepper Frites

$6.00

Duck Fat Frites

$10.00

Brussels

$11.00

Bonito Kale Caeser

$12.00

Scallion Pancake

$11.00

Lingchi Carrots

$10.50

Kimchini

$11.00

Beet Poke

$10.00

Apple Pie Bao

$10.00

Handhelds

Cheeseburger

$17.00

Chicken Sando

$16.00

Entrees

Fried Chicken 3pc

$27.00

Mushroom Shoyu Ramen

$20.00

Tonkatsu Ramen

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Burger

$7.00

Kid's Noodle

$7.00

Sauces

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Kewpie Mayo

$0.50

Furikake Ranch

$0.50

Soy Carmel

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Duck Fat Chili Oil

$3.00

Veggie Oil

$1.00

Pork Oil

$2.00

Brunch

Brunch Bao

$12.00

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

French Toast

$13.00

Potato Pile

$15.00

Westsider

$15.00

Kid's French Toast

$7.00

Kid's Chicken & Waffles

$7.00

Yakisoba

$15.00

Red Miso Ramen

$16.00

Tip The Kitchen

TTK

$10.00

Features

DF Poutine

$15.00

Short Rib Lettuce Wrap

$20.00

Drinks

Beer

Beermosa

$9.00

Bluenanza Slush

$8.00

Boot Model Mustache

$6.00+

Chromatic Shatter

$7.00+

Crispi Cult

$6.00+

Flight

$12.00

Fruit Moon: Blueberry Bananza

$6.00+

Hazeburst

$7.00+

Hopstronomy

$6.00+

Legally, it’s an IPA

$7.00+

Psylens

$6.50+

Shamrocket

$6.00+

Sour Lake: GPO

$7.00+

Urzi

$6.50+

Zythiology

$8.00+

Blinky's Beer

$6.50+

Social Zone Beer

$7.00+

Strange Dew

$6.50+

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Electric Turkey

$11.00

Feeling Tropical

$10.00

Ferris Mueler

$10.00

Gin & Tonic

$8.00

Gin/Mixer

$8.00

Peach-Berry Punch

$10.00

Rum Burgandy

$10.00

Rum/Mixer

$7.00

Sip Happens

$10.00

Vodka/Mixer

$6.00

Westside Fizz

$11.00

Social Zone Cocktails

$10.00+

Bridge Street Mudslide

$11.00+

Cranberry Gin & Tonic

$10.00

Wine

Sparkling

$8.00

Table Red

$8.00

Table White

$8.00

Cider

Cider

$7.00+

Can Pour

Black is Beautiful Can

$7.00

Blinky's Beer Can

$6.50

Broad Eye Can

$7.00

Chromatic Explosion Can

$7.50

Fruit Moon Strawberry Can

$6.00

Liquid Nightmare Can

$7.00

Sour Lake: W/L Can

$7.00

Cosmic Freeze Can

$6.50

Soda

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Jamaican Ginger Beer

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemon Lime

$2.00

Soda Water

Tonic

$2.00

Cola

$2.00

Diet Cola

$2.00

Pomegranate Lemonade

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

N/A Cocktails

N/A Bloody Mary

$4.00

N/A Ferris Mueler

$6.00

N/A Electric Turkey

$6.00

Retail

Retail Attire

Asma Speaks

$30.00

BL Potion Shirts

$25.00

BL Skull Shirts

$23.00

Crewneck

$45.00

Dickies

$50.00

Ghosttown Shirt

$30.00

Pull Over Hoodie

$45.00

Zip-Up Hoodie

$40.00

Retail Glassware

Zombie (12oz)

$6.00

Munique (13.5oz)

$7.00

Taster (5oz)

$5.00

Enamel Cofffe Mug

$15.00

Foamy Becher (16oz)

$6.00

On The Rocks (8oz)

$6.00

Swirl Glass

$9.00

Waterbottle

$30.00

Whisky Taster

$6.00

Retail Hats

BL Block Hat

$25.00

Beanie

$15.00

Camo Hats

$30.00

Dad Hats

$20.00

Ripstop Hat

$25.00

Striped Trucker Hat

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Retail Misc.

Danger Decal

$2.00

Dog Collar

$13.00

Pride Decal

$2.00

Large Pride Decal

$2.00

Orange Skull Decal

$2.00

Patch

$4.00

Potion Decal

$2.00

Skull Sign

$20.00Out of stock

Vivant Decal

$2.00

Small Black Decal

$2.00

Small Skull Decal

$2.00

Westside Decal

$2.00

Retail Spirits

Broadleaf Gin

$36.00

Broadleaf Rum

$30.00

Broadleaf Vodka

$22.00

Undead Spirits

$49.00

TO-GO RETAIL BEER Singles

Black is Beautiful Single

$4.50

Blinky's Beer Single

$4.00

Broad Eye Single

$4.50

Cheap Emotion Single

$3.75

Chromatic Explosion Single

$5.00

Chromatic Shatter Single

$4.00

Cosmic Freeze Single

$4.00

Cupcake Constellation Single

$4.50

Fruit Moon: Blueberry Bananza Single

$3.75

Fruit Moon: Strawberry Bananza Single

$1.88

Iron Colossus Single

$3.75

Liquid Nightmare Single

$4.00

Sour Lake: GPO Single

$4.50

Sour Lake: W/L Single

$2.50

Wizard Single

$6.25

TO-GO RETAIL BEER 4PKS

Black is Beautiful 4PK

$17.99

Blinky's Beer 4PK

$15.99

Broad Eye 4PK

$16.99

Cheap Emotion 4PK

$14.99

Chromatic Explosion 4PK

$19.99

Chromatic Shatter 4PK

$15.99

Cosmic Freeze 4PK

$15.99

Cupcake Constellation 4PK

$17.99

Fruit Moon: Blueberry Bananza 4PK

$14.99

Fruit Moon: Strawberry Bananza 4PK

$7.50

Iron Colossus 4PK

$14.99

Liquid Nightmare 4PK

$15.99

Sour Lake: GPO 4PK

$17.99

Sour Lake: W/L 4PK

$9.00

Wizard 4PK

$24.99

Leaf Pile Memberships

Leaf Pile Memberships

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

443 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Sovengard
orange star4.6 • 1,254
443 BRIDGE ST NW STE 1 Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Nonla Burger - Grand Rapids
orange starNo Reviews
449 Bridge Street Northwest Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Bridge Street, MI
orange starNo Reviews
449 Bridge Street Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
Atwater Brewery in GR
orange star4.0 • 524
201 Michigan Street NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Blue Dog Tavern
orange star4.4 • 1,175
638 Stocking Ave NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston