Restaurant header imageView gallery

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

review star

No reviews yet

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd

Annapolis, MD 21409

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grill Burger
Wings
Tortilla Soup Bowl

DRINKS TO-GO

12 oz Margarita (Serves 2)

12 oz Margarita (Serves 2)

$12.00

12 oz of our famous Margarita. No ice, add ice at home.

32 oz Margarita Jug (Serves 5)

32 oz Margarita Jug (Serves 5)

$32.00
64 oz Margarita (Serves 10)

64 oz Margarita (Serves 10)

$64.00
$7 Orange Crush to-go

$7 Orange Crush to-go

$7.00
$7 Grapefruit Crush to-go

$7 Grapefruit Crush to-go

$7.00

Grapefruit Crush Kit

$40.00
$7 Bloody Mary Drink to-go

$7 Bloody Mary Drink to-go

$7.00
Bloody Mary Kit

Bloody Mary Kit

$35.00

Our Bloody Mary Mix with a liter bottle of Amsterdam Vodka with a lime, celery and Old Bay.

$7 Large Mimosa to-go

$7 Large Mimosa to-go

$7.00
Mimosa Kit

Mimosa Kit

$35.00

Bottle of Prosecco and 32oz of Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Prosecco Siema btl

$29.00

Uncaged Zac Brown Cab btl

$32.00

12oz cup Red Sangria (serves 2)

$12.00

32oz Sangria jug (serves 5)

$32.00

64oz Sangria jug (serves 10)

$64.00
Orange Crush Kit

Orange Crush Kit

$40.00

Liter Bottle of Recipe 21 Orange Vodka, DeKuyper Triple Sec and Fresh Squeeze OJ

12oz Blood Orange Margarita

$14.00

32oz Blood Orange Margarita

$34.00

64oz Blood Orange Margarita

$66.00

12oz Cranberry Margarita

$14.00

32oz Cranberry Margarita

$34.00

64oz Cranberry Margarita

$66.00

*POPULAR ITEMS*

Chicken Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$12.00

Rolled flour tortillas filled with chicken and cheese, fried to a golden brown, and served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Fiesta Fajita

Fiesta Fajita

$22.00

Steak, Chicken and Shrimp sautéed with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.

Crab Cake Platter

Crab Cake Platter

$28.00

2 Jumbo lump crab cakes broiled and served with tartar sauce and 2 sides.

12 oz Margarita (Serves 2)

12 oz Margarita (Serves 2)

$12.00

12 oz of our famous Margarita. No ice, add ice at home.

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Three layers of vanilla cake layered with hand whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

CHEF SPECIALS

4 Jumbo scallops, blackened and served with potato and veggie.
Brussel Sprout Tacos with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Brussel Sprout Tacos with Spicy Peanut Sauce

$15.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts served on fresh corn tortillas topped with sliced avocado, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, spicy peanut sauce and lime wedges and served with rice and black beans.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$18.00

Seasoned flank steak served with corn tortillas, beans, rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas Nortenas

$16.00

Enchiladas stuffed with cheese and onions, topped with our Texas Chili. Served with rice and beans.

Fiesta Dinner for 4

Fiesta Dinner for 4

$39.99

Feeds 4-6ppl. Comes with a Mexican Lasagna (corn tortillas layered with Shredded chicken, cheese, pico, sour cream and Enchilada sauce), Mexican Rice, Black Beans and Chips & Salsa.

Harvest Pear Salad

Harvest Pear Salad

$16.00

Blackened chicken, pears, dried cranberries, candied pecans, avocado, carrots, blue cheese and tomatoes over mixed greens. served with a honey vinaigrette.

Mexican Lasagna for 1

Mexican Lasagna for 1

$16.00

Layered corn tortillas with Shredded chicken, cheese, sour cream, Ranchero sauce and pico. Served with rice and beans.

Oh My Gourd Enchiladas

Oh My Gourd Enchiladas

$16.00

Corn tortillas filled with pumpkin and seasoned shredded chicken topped with verde sauce, sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese and pumpkin seeds, served with rice and black beans.

Rockfish Strips Appetizer

$18.00

4 Fried Strips of Rockfish. Served with Tartar Sauce.

Salmon Ajillo

Salmon Ajillo

$20.00

Garlic encrusted salmon, baked and served with potatoes and veggies.

Stuffed Acorn Squash

Stuffed Acorn Squash

$16.00

Acorn squash filled with either zesty ground beef or seasoned chicken and topped with ranchera sauce, jack cheese & pico. Served with rice and black beans.

Taco Kit for 4

Taco Kit for 4

$39.99

Serves 4-6ppl. Comes with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico, black beans, rice and 8 tortilla shells (soft or hard).

Texas Chili Bowl

Texas Chili Bowl

$8.00

Made with NY Strip, ground beef, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, beer and beans topped with cheddar cheese and pico. Served with chips.

Texas Chili Cup

Texas Chili Cup

$7.00

Made with NY Strip, ground beef, tomatoes,, onions,, green peppers, beer and beans topped with cheddar cheese and onion on the side. Served with chips.

VEER Football Kit

VEER Football Kit

$60.00

25 Wings. Bottle of Veer Vodka. 32oz of Fresh Grapefruit or Orange Juice.

DRINKS TO-GO ONLINE

$7 Grapefruit Crush to-go

$7 Grapefruit Crush to-go

$7.00
$7 Large Mimosa to-go

$7 Large Mimosa to-go

$7.00
$7 Orange Crush to-go

$7 Orange Crush to-go

$7.00
12 oz Margarita (Serves 2)

12 oz Margarita (Serves 2)

$12.00

12 oz of our famous Margarita. No ice, add ice at home.

12oz Cranberry Margarita

$14.00

12oz Cup Red Sangria (Serves 2)

$12.00
32 oz Margarita Jug (Serves 5)

32 oz Margarita Jug (Serves 5)

$32.00

32oz Cranberry Margarita

$34.00

32oz Jug Red Sangria (Serves 5)

$32.00
64 oz Margarita (Serves 10)

64 oz Margarita (Serves 10)

$64.00
64oz Cranberry Margarita

64oz Cranberry Margarita

$66.00

64oz Jug Red Sangria (Serves 10)

$64.00

Alto Pinot Grigio Bottle

$32.00
$7 Bloody Mary Drink to-go

$7 Bloody Mary Drink to-go

$7.00
Bloody Mary Kit

Bloody Mary Kit

$35.00

Our Bloody Mary Mix with a liter bottle of Amsterdam Vodka with a lime, celery and Old Bay.

Grapefruit Crush Kit

$40.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Btl

$39.00
Mimosa Kit

Mimosa Kit

$35.00

Bottle of Prosecco and 32oz of Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Spiked Tea Kit

Spiked Tea Kit

$40.00

1 Liter of Captain Morgan with 1/2 Gallon of our homemade Spiced Tea.

Zac Brown Uncaged Cabernet Btl

$32.00

6pk Vienna lager Cans

$12.00

6pk Duckpin Ale Cans

$12.00

6pk Dos Equis Lager Btls

$12.00

APPETIZERS

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.50
Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$12.00

A special blend of cheeses, chiles, and spices served with chips.

Chicken Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$12.00

Rolled flour tortillas filled with chicken and cheese, fried to a golden brown, and served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

4 large fried chicken fingers served with Honey Mustard.

Grill Fries

Grill Fries

$5.00
Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$12.00
Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$11.00

A large flour tortilla topped with beans, cheese, zesty beef & pico de gallo.

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheeses, sauce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. With chicken or ground beef.

Pick a Dippa

Pick a Dippa

$13.00

Our homemade Guacamole, Salsa and Chile con Queso served with tortilla chips.

Sampler

Sampler

$14.00

Beef nachos, cheese quesadillas, and our very special stuffed jalapeños served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Stuffed Jalapenos

Stuffed Jalapenos

$11.00

4 Jalapeño peppers lightly breaded, stuffed with chicken and served with sour cream.

Wings

Wings

$15.00

10 wings tossed with Hot & Sweet, Buffalo, BBQ or Chesapeake served with celery, carrot sticks and bleu cheese.

GRILL SPECIALS

Chamorro

Chamorro

$23.00

Slow roasted lamb shank marinated with herbs and spices served with rice, black beans, corn tortillas, Guacamole and pico.

New York Strip

New York Strip

$26.00

12 ounce hand trimmed New York Strip grilled to your preference. Served with 2 sides.

Crab Cake Platter

Crab Cake Platter

$28.00

2 Jumbo lump crab cakes broiled and served with tartar sauce and 2 sides.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

2 Beer battered flounder served with our seasoned fries and tartar sauce.

Gambas a la Mexicana

Gambas a la Mexicana

$19.00

Large shrimp, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli and onions sautéed with garlic, cilantro, lime, wine, and butter served over Mexican rice.

Chicken Cantina

Chicken Cantina

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast smothered with seasonal vegetables, flavored with our special sauce served over rice.

BURRITOS

Fajita Burrito

Fajita Burrito

$17.00

Burrito filled with your choice of Steak or Chicken with green peppers, onions, pico de gallo topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Fajita Burrito Shrimp

Fajita Burrito Shrimp

$18.00

Burrito filled with Shrimp with green peppers, onions, pico de gallo topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.

Broccoli Burrito

Broccoli Burrito

$14.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with Broccoli and topped with cheddar cheese and ranchera sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Beef Burrito

Beef Burrito

$15.00

Large flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef and topped with ranchera sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Large flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and topped with ranchera sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Spinach Burrito

Spinach Burrito

$15.00

Large flour tortilla filled with sautéed spinach, onions, artichokes, tomatoes, chipotle ranchero sauce, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans. *we can not alter recipe because we make every morning*

Texas Burrito

Texas Burrito

$16.00

Large flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, chicken and black beans topped with chile con queso. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Chimichanga

Chicken Chimichanga

$16.00

Fried flour burrito stuffed with shredded chicken topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Beef Chimichanga

Beef Chimichanga

$16.00

Fried flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Texas Chimichanga

Texas Chimichanga

$17.00

Fried flour tortilla filled with beef, chicken and black beans topped with chili con queso. Served with rice and beans.

Bean & Cheese Chimichanga

Bean & Cheese Chimichanga

$15.00

Fried flour tortilla stuffed with black beans topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$14.00

Large flour tortilla filled with black beans topped with enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.

CREATE YOUR OWN

Pick 2

Pick 2

$15.00

Pick Any 2 Items - Chicken Enchilada, Beef Enchilada, Enchilada Blanca, Spinach Enchilada, Chicken Taco, Beef Taco, Chicken Taquito

Pick 3

Pick 3

$18.00

Pick Any 3 Items - Chicken Enchilada, Beef Enchilada, Enchilada Blanca, Spinach Enchilada, Chicken Taco, Beef Taco, Chicken Taquito

TACOS

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Two flour tortillas filled with succulent blackened shrimp topped with Mexican slaw and fresh avocados.

Sante Fe Tacos

Sante Fe Tacos

$14.00

Two soft flour tortillas filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Taco Platter

Taco Platter

$13.00

Two hard corn tortillas or soft flour tortillas with zesty ground beef or chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Two flour tortillas filled with fried or broiled flounder, topped with Mexican slaw and tartar sauce.

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Chatas

Enchiladas Chatas

$17.00

Corn tortillas layered with grilled chicken, Verde sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Beef Enchiladas

Beef Enchiladas

$15.00

2 enchiladas stuffed with seasoned beef topped with enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$15.00

2 enchiladas stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken topped with ranchera sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$14.00

2 enchiladas stuffed with Cheddar cheese and onions topped with enchilada sauce & cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Blancas

Enchiladas Blancas

$14.00

2 enchiladas stuffed with and topped with Sour cream and Monterey Jack cheese. Add chicken or beef $1.50. Served with rice and beans.

Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas

Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas

$20.00

2 tortillas filled with crab and shrimp topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Spinach Enchiladas

$15.00

2 Flour tortillas filled with sautéed spinach, artichokes, tomatoes, onions, and cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Enchilada Suprema

Enchilada Suprema

$16.00

Large flour tortilla filled half with shredded chicken with Verde sauce & half seasoned beef topped with our Enchilada sauce topped with Monterey jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

FAJITAS

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$20.00

Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.

Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$20.00

Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita

Shrimp Fajita

$21.00

Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.

Fiesta Fajita

Fiesta Fajita

$22.00

Steak, Chicken and Shrimp sautéed with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.

Steak & Chicken Fajita

Steak & Chicken Fajita

$20.00

Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.

Steak & Shrimp Fajita

Steak & Shrimp Fajita

$21.00

Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.

Shrimp & Chicken Fajita

Shrimp & Chicken Fajita

$21.00

Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.

Veggie Fajita

Veggie Fajita

$17.00

Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.

KIDS

Kids Taco

Kids Taco

$6.00

Beef or Chicken, served with rice and beans.

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.00

Served with fries. Add cheese $1.00

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00
Kids Fingers & Fries

Kids Fingers & Fries

$6.00

Served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids French Toast-only Available Sat. & Sun. AM

$6.00

2 Slices Cinnamon Bread French Toast topped with a grilled banana. 1 Slice bacon or 1 sausage link. *Only available Saturday and Sunday 9am-1pm.

Kids Pancakes-only available Sat. & Sun. AM

$6.00

2 Pancakes with 1 slice bacon or 1 sausage link. Add fresh strawberries, bananas, or chocolate chips for $.50 * Only available Saturday and Sunday 9am-1pm.

Kids Eggs-only available Sat. & Sun. AM

$6.00

1 egg any style and hash browns. 1 slice bacon or sausage link. 1 toast, biscuit or small pumpkin muffin. *Only available Saturday and Sunday 9am-1pm.

Kids Fish

Kids Fish

$6.00

Fried Flounder with fries.

QUESADILLAS

Flour tortillas grilled with cheese, onions, tomatoes and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.

Crab & Shrimp Quesadilla

Crab & Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.

Hawaiian Quesadilla

Hawaiian Quesadilla

$15.00

Pineapple, bacon, and BBQ chicken served on flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.

Spinach Quesadilla

Spinach Quesadilla

$13.00

Large Flour tortilla filled with spinach, artichokes, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico.

SALADS

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

Crisp greens tossed with vinaigrette on a bed of tortilla chips, topped with cheese and pico de gallo with your choice of our zesty ground beef or shredded seasoned chicken.

Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

$13.00

A large flour tortilla shell filled with crisp lettuce tossed with vinaigrette dressing topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream with your choice of meat.

Fiesta Salad

Fiesta Salad

$14.00

Blackened chicken served over lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, tortilla chips, beans, cheese, and sliced avocado with a side of ranch dressing.

Chunky Chicken Salad

Chunky Chicken Salad

$13.00

Our chicken salad served with a fresh green salad. (GF)