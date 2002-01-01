Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd
Annapolis, MD 21409
DRINKS TO-GO
12 oz Margarita (Serves 2)
12 oz of our famous Margarita. No ice, add ice at home.
32 oz Margarita Jug (Serves 5)
64 oz Margarita (Serves 10)
$7 Orange Crush to-go
$7 Grapefruit Crush to-go
Grapefruit Crush Kit
$7 Bloody Mary Drink to-go
Bloody Mary Kit
Our Bloody Mary Mix with a liter bottle of Amsterdam Vodka with a lime, celery and Old Bay.
$7 Large Mimosa to-go
Mimosa Kit
Bottle of Prosecco and 32oz of Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Prosecco Siema btl
Uncaged Zac Brown Cab btl
12oz cup Red Sangria (serves 2)
32oz Sangria jug (serves 5)
64oz Sangria jug (serves 10)
Orange Crush Kit
Liter Bottle of Recipe 21 Orange Vodka, DeKuyper Triple Sec and Fresh Squeeze OJ
12oz Blood Orange Margarita
32oz Blood Orange Margarita
64oz Blood Orange Margarita
12oz Cranberry Margarita
32oz Cranberry Margarita
64oz Cranberry Margarita
*POPULAR ITEMS*
Chicken Taquitos
Rolled flour tortillas filled with chicken and cheese, fried to a golden brown, and served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Fiesta Fajita
Steak, Chicken and Shrimp sautéed with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
Crab Cake Platter
2 Jumbo lump crab cakes broiled and served with tartar sauce and 2 sides.
Strawberry Shortcake
Three layers of vanilla cake layered with hand whipped cream and fresh strawberries.
CHEF SPECIALS
Brussel Sprout Tacos with Spicy Peanut Sauce
Roasted Brussel Sprouts served on fresh corn tortillas topped with sliced avocado, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, spicy peanut sauce and lime wedges and served with rice and black beans.
Carne Asada
Seasoned flank steak served with corn tortillas, beans, rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas Nortenas
Enchiladas stuffed with cheese and onions, topped with our Texas Chili. Served with rice and beans.
Fiesta Dinner for 4
Feeds 4-6ppl. Comes with a Mexican Lasagna (corn tortillas layered with Shredded chicken, cheese, pico, sour cream and Enchilada sauce), Mexican Rice, Black Beans and Chips & Salsa.
Harvest Pear Salad
Blackened chicken, pears, dried cranberries, candied pecans, avocado, carrots, blue cheese and tomatoes over mixed greens. served with a honey vinaigrette.
Mexican Lasagna for 1
Layered corn tortillas with Shredded chicken, cheese, sour cream, Ranchero sauce and pico. Served with rice and beans.
Oh My Gourd Enchiladas
Corn tortillas filled with pumpkin and seasoned shredded chicken topped with verde sauce, sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese and pumpkin seeds, served with rice and black beans.
Rockfish Strips Appetizer
4 Fried Strips of Rockfish. Served with Tartar Sauce.
Salmon Ajillo
Garlic encrusted salmon, baked and served with potatoes and veggies.
Stuffed Acorn Squash
Acorn squash filled with either zesty ground beef or seasoned chicken and topped with ranchera sauce, jack cheese & pico. Served with rice and black beans.
Taco Kit for 4
Serves 4-6ppl. Comes with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico, black beans, rice and 8 tortilla shells (soft or hard).
Texas Chili Bowl
Made with NY Strip, ground beef, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, beer and beans topped with cheddar cheese and pico. Served with chips.
Texas Chili Cup
Made with NY Strip, ground beef, tomatoes,, onions,, green peppers, beer and beans topped with cheddar cheese and onion on the side. Served with chips.
VEER Football Kit
25 Wings. Bottle of Veer Vodka. 32oz of Fresh Grapefruit or Orange Juice.
DRINKS TO-GO ONLINE
Alto Pinot Grigio Bottle
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Btl
Spiked Tea Kit
1 Liter of Captain Morgan with 1/2 Gallon of our homemade Spiced Tea.
Zac Brown Uncaged Cabernet Btl
6pk Vienna lager Cans
6pk Duckpin Ale Cans
6pk Dos Equis Lager Btls
APPETIZERS
Chips & Salsa
Chile Con Queso
A special blend of cheeses, chiles, and spices served with chips.
Chicken Taquitos
Rolled flour tortillas filled with chicken and cheese, fried to a golden brown, and served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Chicken Fingers
4 large fried chicken fingers served with Honey Mustard.
Grill Fries
Guacamole & Chips
Mexican Pizza
A large flour tortilla topped with beans, cheese, zesty beef & pico de gallo.
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheeses, sauce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. With chicken or ground beef.
Pick a Dippa
Our homemade Guacamole, Salsa and Chile con Queso served with tortilla chips.
Sampler
Beef nachos, cheese quesadillas, and our very special stuffed jalapeños served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Stuffed Jalapenos
4 Jalapeño peppers lightly breaded, stuffed with chicken and served with sour cream.
Wings
10 wings tossed with Hot & Sweet, Buffalo, BBQ or Chesapeake served with celery, carrot sticks and bleu cheese.
GRILL SPECIALS
Chamorro
Slow roasted lamb shank marinated with herbs and spices served with rice, black beans, corn tortillas, Guacamole and pico.
New York Strip
12 ounce hand trimmed New York Strip grilled to your preference. Served with 2 sides.
Crab Cake Platter
2 Jumbo lump crab cakes broiled and served with tartar sauce and 2 sides.
Fish & Chips
2 Beer battered flounder served with our seasoned fries and tartar sauce.
Gambas a la Mexicana
Large shrimp, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli and onions sautéed with garlic, cilantro, lime, wine, and butter served over Mexican rice.
Chicken Cantina
Grilled chicken breast smothered with seasonal vegetables, flavored with our special sauce served over rice.
BURRITOS
Fajita Burrito
Burrito filled with your choice of Steak or Chicken with green peppers, onions, pico de gallo topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Burrito Shrimp
Burrito filled with Shrimp with green peppers, onions, pico de gallo topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.
Broccoli Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with Broccoli and topped with cheddar cheese and ranchera sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Beef Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef and topped with ranchera sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and topped with ranchera sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Spinach Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with sautéed spinach, onions, artichokes, tomatoes, chipotle ranchero sauce, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans. *we can not alter recipe because we make every morning*
Texas Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, chicken and black beans topped with chile con queso. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Chimichanga
Fried flour burrito stuffed with shredded chicken topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Beef Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Texas Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla filled with beef, chicken and black beans topped with chili con queso. Served with rice and beans.
Bean & Cheese Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla stuffed with black beans topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with black beans topped with enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
CREATE YOUR OWN
TACOS
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Two flour tortillas filled with succulent blackened shrimp topped with Mexican slaw and fresh avocados.
Sante Fe Tacos
Two soft flour tortillas filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Taco Platter
Two hard corn tortillas or soft flour tortillas with zesty ground beef or chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Fish Tacos
Two flour tortillas filled with fried or broiled flounder, topped with Mexican slaw and tartar sauce.
ENCHILADAS
Enchiladas Chatas
Corn tortillas layered with grilled chicken, Verde sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Beef Enchiladas
2 enchiladas stuffed with seasoned beef topped with enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Enchiladas
2 enchiladas stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken topped with ranchera sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Cheese Enchiladas
2 enchiladas stuffed with Cheddar cheese and onions topped with enchilada sauce & cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Blancas
2 enchiladas stuffed with and topped with Sour cream and Monterey Jack cheese. Add chicken or beef $1.50. Served with rice and beans.
Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas
2 tortillas filled with crab and shrimp topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Spinach Enchiladas
2 Flour tortillas filled with sautéed spinach, artichokes, tomatoes, onions, and cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Enchilada Suprema
Large flour tortilla filled half with shredded chicken with Verde sauce & half seasoned beef topped with our Enchilada sauce topped with Monterey jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
FAJITAS
Chicken Fajita
Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
Steak Fajita
Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita
Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
Fiesta Fajita
Steak, Chicken and Shrimp sautéed with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
Steak & Chicken Fajita
Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
Steak & Shrimp Fajita
Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
Shrimp & Chicken Fajita
Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
Veggie Fajita
Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
KIDS
Kids Taco
Beef or Chicken, served with rice and beans.
Kids Burger
Served with fries. Add cheese $1.00
Kids Quesadilla
Kids Fingers & Fries
Served with fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids French Toast-only Available Sat. & Sun. AM
2 Slices Cinnamon Bread French Toast topped with a grilled banana. 1 Slice bacon or 1 sausage link. *Only available Saturday and Sunday 9am-1pm.
Kids Pancakes-only available Sat. & Sun. AM
2 Pancakes with 1 slice bacon or 1 sausage link. Add fresh strawberries, bananas, or chocolate chips for $.50 * Only available Saturday and Sunday 9am-1pm.
Kids Eggs-only available Sat. & Sun. AM
1 egg any style and hash browns. 1 slice bacon or sausage link. 1 toast, biscuit or small pumpkin muffin. *Only available Saturday and Sunday 9am-1pm.
Kids Fish
Fried Flounder with fries.
QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
Steak Quesadilla
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
Crab & Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
Hawaiian Quesadilla
Pineapple, bacon, and BBQ chicken served on flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
Spinach Quesadilla
Large Flour tortilla filled with spinach, artichokes, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico.
SALADS
Taco Salad
Crisp greens tossed with vinaigrette on a bed of tortilla chips, topped with cheese and pico de gallo with your choice of our zesty ground beef or shredded seasoned chicken.
Fajita Salad
A large flour tortilla shell filled with crisp lettuce tossed with vinaigrette dressing topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream with your choice of meat.
Fiesta Salad
Blackened chicken served over lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, tortilla chips, beans, cheese, and sliced avocado with a side of ranch dressing.
Chunky Chicken Salad
Our chicken salad served with a fresh green salad. (GF)