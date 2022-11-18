Restaurant header imageView gallery

Broadstreet Bistro

1025 Broad Street

North Versailles, PA 15137

APPETIZERS

FRIED PICKLES

$4.99

Tangy dill pickle spears breaded and fried to perfection. Served with ranch dressing.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.99

Crunchy and creamy battered mozzarella sticks. Served with a choice of marinara or ranch.

ZUCCHINI PLANKS

$5.99

Savory and crisp fried zucchini planks served with a choice of marinara or ranch.

FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$4.99

Crunchy fried brussel sprouts tossed in sweet thai chili sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and bacon bits.

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

Mixed greens topped with selection of onion, olives, tomatoes, carrots, and mozzarella cheese.

CAESAR SALAD

$4.00

Crunchy, freash romaine lettuce served with parmesan cheese, coutons, and creamy caesar dressing.

WEDGE SALAD

$6.00

A wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, onion, and bacon.

SANDWICHES

BROAD STREET BURGER

$8.99

CUBAN

$9.99

ITALIAN HOAGIE

$10.99

CHEESESTEAK

$10.99

REUBEN

$8.99

PULLED PORK

$9.99

PIZZA

RED

$9.99+

WHITE

$9.99+

CHICKEN

WINGS

$9.99+

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.99

BBQ

RIBS

$12.00+

QUARTER SMOKED CHICKEN

$10.00

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE

$6.00

DAILY SPECIALS

$8 SPECIAL

$7.44

$10 SPECIAL

$9.30

$12 SPECIAL

$11.16

SIDES

FRIES

$1.86

ONION RINGS

$1.86

COLESLAW

$1.86

BAR SNACKS

$1 SNACK

$0.93

$2 SNACK

$1.86

Bottled Beer

$.50 EVENT

$0.47

$10 BUCKET

$9.30

ANGRY ORCHARD

$4.65

BUD

$3.04

BUD LIGHT

$3.04

COORS LT

$1.86

COORS ORIGINAL

$3.04

CORONA EXTRA

$3.97

CORONA LIGHT

$3.97

GUINESS

$5.14

HEINEKEN

$3.97

HEINEKEN LIGHT

$3.97

IC LIGHT

$3.04

IRON CITY

$3.04

LABATT

$4.21

MGD

$3.04

MICHELOB AMBER BOC

$3.27

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.27

Miller High Life

$3.04

Miller Lite

$3.04

ROLLING ROCK

$3.04

SLIGHTLY MIGHTY

$4.21

STELLA

$5.14

TWISTED TEA

$4.21

WHITE CLAW

$4.21

YUENGLING

$3.04

TAKEOUT BEER

12OZ 6 PACK

$9.35

4PK GUINNESS

$18.69

6 PK BUD BTL

$10.29

6PK COORS LT

$10.29

6PK COOR LT BTL

$10.29

6PK CORONA

$14.02

6PK MILLER LT

$10.29

6PK MILLER LT BTL

$10.29

6PK YUENG 16OZ CAN

$10.29

6PK YUENG BTL

$10.29

CRAFT

$14.02

IMPORTS

$12.15

ALL N/A BEVS

POP

$1.86

All Flavors

All Flavors

$5.00

Drinks

Miller lite draft

$2.50

White claw

$3.50

Pinnacle

$3.50

Slush

$4.00

Bud n bud light

$2.50

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
​Home of the one-of-a-kind Broad Street Bacon. We combine the freshest ingredients with traditional and contemporary cuisine to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Bring family and friends to be served by our highly skilled chefs, who artfully craft every order to exceed your expectations. Come on in and enjoy the unique brand of food and culture that has become a staple of the North Versailles, Pennsylvania area.

