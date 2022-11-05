Restaurant header imageView gallery

Broadway Bagels 10085 Cleary Blvd

595 Reviews

$

10085 Cleary Blvd

Plantation, FL 33324

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Eggs Any Style

Omelettes

3 Item Omelette

$11.99

Farm fresh 3 extra large eggs omellettes served with your choice of home fries, hash browns, oatmeal, grits or tomatos and a bagel or bialy with cream cheese.

4 Item Omelette

$12.99

Farm fresh 4 extra large eggs omelettes served with your choice of home fries, hash browns, oatmeal, grits or tomatoes and a bagel or bialy with cream cheese. If choosing more than 4 items, use the extra items button.

Deli Omelette

$11.99

This house specialty is stuffed with our NY style corned beef, pastrami, and swiss cheese then topped with more swiss.

Greek Omelette

$11.99

Spinach, Feta, Tomato

Spanish Omelette

$11.99

Salsa, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes

Veggie Omelette

$11.99
Western Omelette

$11.99

Bacon (4)

$3.50

Sausage Links (2)

$3.50

Canadian Bacon (3)

$3.50

Turkey Bacon (3)

$4.29

Turkey Sausage (3)

$4.29

Homemade Salsa

$2.99

Side of Hollandaise

$2.99

Cup of Fruit

$3.99

Bowl of Fruit

$5.99

Bowl of Grits

$3.50

Bowl of Oatmeal

$3.50

Cream Cheese

$0.85

Veggie Cream Cheese

$1.50

Chive Cream Cheese

$1.50

Nova Cream Cheese

$2.00

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Hash Browns

$3.50

Home Fries

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50
Knish

$4.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

$2.99

Chicken Noodle Soup Pt.

$3.99

Chicken Noodle Soup Qt.

$7.99

Matzo Ball Soup Pt.

$4.99

Matzo Ball Soup Qt.

$8.99

Soup of the Day Pt.

$3.99

Soup of the Day Qt

$8.99

Extra Matzo Ball

$2.00

Potato Latkas (3)

$5.99

Scoop of Cottage Cheese

$1.95

Side of Nova

$8.50

Breakfast Favorites

Veggie Scramble

$11.99

Our signature combination of mushrooms, onions, peppers, and spinach topped with your choice of cheese.

2 Eggs Any Style

$8.99

Includes your choice of a bagel, bialy or toast and your choice of home fries, hash browns, grits, oatmeal or tomatos.

2 Eggs Any Style w/Meat

$10.99
McBagel

$5.99

One egg, two strips or bacon, and melted cheese served on any freshly baked bagel.

Double McBagel

$8.99

Two eggs, double bacon, and melted cheese served on any freshly baked bagel.

Matzoh Brie

$10.99

A light breaffast meal consisting of matzoh and 3 scrambled eggs.

Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

Served with two eggs any style plus home fries, hash browns, grits, oatmeal, or tomatoes, and your choice of bagel or bialy.

Ralphie

$11.99

3 poached eggs, grilled onions, spinach, tomatoes and cucumber served with a bagel or bialy.

Broadway American

$11.99

Two eggs any stlye served with melted cheese, two strips of bacon, two sausage links, and your choice of home fries, hash browns, oatmeal, grits or tomatos plus a bagel or bialy.

Broadway Potato Cakes & Eggs

$11.99

Seasoned grilled mashed potatos topped with cheese, served with two eggs any style and three strips of bacon or sausage plus a bagel or bialy.

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Served with two eggs any style plus home fries, hash browns, grits, oatmeal, or tomatoes, and your choice of bagel or bialy.

Nova Eggs & Onions (NEO)

$13.99

Scrambled style, served with hash browns or home fries, and your choice of bagel or bialy.

Lox, Eggs & Onion (LEO)

$13.99

Scrambled style, served with hash browns or home fries, and your choice of bagel or bialy.

French Toast

$9.99

Dipped in our homemade batter grilled to golden brown perfection, and topped with whipped cream.

French Toast Slam

$12.99

French toast dipped in our homemade batter grilled to golden brown perfection and served with two eggs any style, two crisp bacon strips and two sausage links.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.99

A fluffy stack of pancakes made from our daily made whipped batter.

Pancake Broadway Slam

$12.99

Two fluffy pancakes served with two eggs any style, two strips of bacon and two sausage links.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Two eggs, peppers, onions, and cheese wrapped with your choice of home fries, hash browns, grits or tomatoes

Chipped Beef

$10.99

Creamed sauce and dried pieced of beef mixed together and served over toast or a bagel.

B & G Full

$11.99

Over toast, bagel or biscuits.

B & G 1/2 Order

$5.99

Fruit Bowl

$11.99

Served with granola and your choice of cottage cheese or yogurt.

Ribeye 8oz

$13.99

Avocado Toast

$11.99

Famous Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$11.99

This mornings classic is two eggs poached served over canadian bacon.

Eggs Florentine

$11.99

This mornings classic is two eggs poached served over spinach.

Eggs Benedict Arnold

$14.99

This mornings classic is two eggs poached served over sliced nova.

Grilled Sandwiches

Tuna, Turkey or Roast Beef Melt

$14.99

Grilled open face or sandwich style with your choice of cheese and a side.

All American Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Any of our cheeses melted on your choice of bread or bagel.

Broadway Grilled Club Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled turkey and ham topped with melted swiss.

Grilled Chix Sand

$12.99

Served with sauteed onions and peppers.

Grilled Rachel

$14.99

Pastrami with sauerkraut, and melted swiss on grilled rye.

Grilled Reuben

$14.99

Corned Beef with sauerkraut and melted swiss on grilled rye.

Grilled Turkey Reuben

$14.99

Hot turkey with sauerkraut and melted swiss on grilled rye.

Salads

Homemade Salads

$12.99

Served as a sandwich or a platter with lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber with choice of coleslaw, potato salad, cucumber salad, israeli salad and a pickle.

Salad Trio

$15.99

Served with scoops of tuna, egg, and chicken.

Baked Salmon

$16.99

1/4 Pound Chunk

Whitefish

$16.99

1/4 Pound Chunk.

Egg Salad

$14.99

Homemade egg salad.

Side Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers

Baked Salmon Chunk

$17.99

Whitefish Chunk

$17.99

American Specialties

Frankfurter (2)

$9.99

Grilled or Boiled to perfection comes with kraut or relish.

Frankfurter (1)

$7.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

Grilled steak and your choice of cheese with sauteed onions, mushrooms and peppers served on a hoagie roll.

Traditional Burger

$12.99

"Halprens" burger cooked your way, served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a soft kaiser roll.

Western Burger

$12.99

With grilled onion, mushroom, peppers and choice of cheese.

Patty Melt

$13.99

Burger served with melted swiss and onions on grilled rye.

BLT

$9.99

Your traditional bacon, lettuce and tomato served on your choice of bread or bagel.

4-Piece Fried Chicken

$13.99

Served with mashed potatos and a side of coleslaw, potato salad, cucumber salad or israeli salad.

Chicken Tenders (Adult)

$10.99

Served with french fries or onion rings and your choice of sauce.

French Dip

$13.99

Rare roast beef piled high on a hoagie roll comes with a side of au jus and french fries.

Fish Sandwich

Nova Sandwich

$14.99

Lox Sandwich

$14.99

Fish Platter

Nova Platter Small

$16.99

Lox Platter Small

$16.99

Nova Platter Large

$18.99

Lox Platter Large

$18.99

Overstuffed Deli Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of bread, bagel or bialy.

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.99

Our homemade corned beef on rye, a bagel or bialy.

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.99

Our homemade pastrrami on rye, a bagel or bialy.

Corned Beef/Pastrami Combo

$17.99

Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Our homemade juicy brisket on rye, a bagel or bialy served with a side of hot au jus.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of bread, bagel or bialy.

Turkey Club Sandwich

$14.99

Triple decker sandwich with bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.

Salami Sandwich

$13.99

Hebrew National beef salami piled high on your choice of bread.

Soup & Half of Sandwich

$11.99

Half sandwich of any of our deli meats or homemade salads served with your choice of soup.

Broadway Salads

Stuffed Tomato

$13.99

Homemade tuna, chicken or egg salad served in a ripe tomato with cottage cheese and peaches. A nutritious and healthy lunch choice.

Caesar Salad

$11.99

A blend of crisp romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomatos, green peppers, onions, greek olives, and pepperoncini topped with feta cheese served with a side of greek dressing.

Spicy Chicken Salad

$14.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, green onions, fresh grilled chicken, peanuts, mandarin orange slices, & crispy noodles. Served with a side of our spicy peanut dressing.

Chef Salad

$14.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, turkey, ham, and boiled egg served with your choice of dressing.

Broadway Salad

$14.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, green peppers, and cucumber with your choice of Tuna, Chicken or Egg Salad.

Bagel Spreads

Bagel with Butter

$2.79

Bagel with CC

$3.49

Bagel with Veggie CC

$4.99

Bagel with Chive CC

$4.99

Bagel with Nova CC

$5.99

Bagel with Strawberry CC

$4.99

Bagel with Cinn Walnut Raisin CC

$4.99

Bagel with Chocolate Chip CC

$4.99

Bagel with Blueberry CC

$4.99

Bagels to Go

If ordering online, these are bagels from our case that are bagged to go. If your looking for bagels that are toasted or with a spread, please use the bagel spread button. Thank you.

Dozen Pick & Choose Flavors

$16.00+

Asiago

$16.00+

Bagel Sticks Everything

$16.00+

Bagel Sticks Sesame

$16.00+

Baily

$16.00+

Blueberry

$16.00+

Cheddar

$16.00+

Chocolate Chip

$16.00+