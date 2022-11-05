- Home
Broadway Bagels 10085 Cleary Blvd
595 Reviews
$
10085 Cleary Blvd
Plantation, FL 33324
Popular Items
Omelettes
3 Item Omelette
Farm fresh 3 extra large eggs omellettes served with your choice of home fries, hash browns, oatmeal, grits or tomatos and a bagel or bialy with cream cheese.
4 Item Omelette
Farm fresh 4 extra large eggs omelettes served with your choice of home fries, hash browns, oatmeal, grits or tomatoes and a bagel or bialy with cream cheese. If choosing more than 4 items, use the extra items button.
Deli Omelette
This house specialty is stuffed with our NY style corned beef, pastrami, and swiss cheese then topped with more swiss.
Greek Omelette
Spinach, Feta, Tomato
Spanish Omelette
Salsa, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes
Veggie Omelette
Western Omelette
Bacon (4)
Sausage Links (2)
Canadian Bacon (3)
Turkey Bacon (3)
Turkey Sausage (3)
Homemade Salsa
Side of Hollandaise
Cup of Fruit
Bowl of Fruit
Bowl of Grits
Bowl of Oatmeal
Cream Cheese
Veggie Cream Cheese
Chive Cream Cheese
Nova Cream Cheese
Corned Beef Hash
Hash Browns
Home Fries
French Fries
Onion Rings
Knish
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Chicken Noodle Soup Pt.
Chicken Noodle Soup Qt.
Matzo Ball Soup Pt.
Matzo Ball Soup Qt.
Soup of the Day Pt.
Soup of the Day Qt
Extra Matzo Ball
Potato Latkas (3)
Scoop of Cottage Cheese
Side of Nova
Breakfast Favorites
Veggie Scramble
Our signature combination of mushrooms, onions, peppers, and spinach topped with your choice of cheese.
2 Eggs Any Style
Includes your choice of a bagel, bialy or toast and your choice of home fries, hash browns, grits, oatmeal or tomatos.
2 Eggs Any Style w/Meat
McBagel
One egg, two strips or bacon, and melted cheese served on any freshly baked bagel.
Double McBagel
Two eggs, double bacon, and melted cheese served on any freshly baked bagel.
Matzoh Brie
A light breaffast meal consisting of matzoh and 3 scrambled eggs.
Corned Beef Hash
Served with two eggs any style plus home fries, hash browns, grits, oatmeal, or tomatoes, and your choice of bagel or bialy.
Ralphie
3 poached eggs, grilled onions, spinach, tomatoes and cucumber served with a bagel or bialy.
Broadway American
Two eggs any stlye served with melted cheese, two strips of bacon, two sausage links, and your choice of home fries, hash browns, oatmeal, grits or tomatos plus a bagel or bialy.
Broadway Potato Cakes & Eggs
Seasoned grilled mashed potatos topped with cheese, served with two eggs any style and three strips of bacon or sausage plus a bagel or bialy.
Country Fried Steak
Served with two eggs any style plus home fries, hash browns, grits, oatmeal, or tomatoes, and your choice of bagel or bialy.
Nova Eggs & Onions (NEO)
Scrambled style, served with hash browns or home fries, and your choice of bagel or bialy.
Lox, Eggs & Onion (LEO)
Scrambled style, served with hash browns or home fries, and your choice of bagel or bialy.
French Toast
Dipped in our homemade batter grilled to golden brown perfection, and topped with whipped cream.
French Toast Slam
French toast dipped in our homemade batter grilled to golden brown perfection and served with two eggs any style, two crisp bacon strips and two sausage links.
Buttermilk Pancakes
A fluffy stack of pancakes made from our daily made whipped batter.
Pancake Broadway Slam
Two fluffy pancakes served with two eggs any style, two strips of bacon and two sausage links.
Breakfast Burrito
Two eggs, peppers, onions, and cheese wrapped with your choice of home fries, hash browns, grits or tomatoes
Chipped Beef
Creamed sauce and dried pieced of beef mixed together and served over toast or a bagel.
B & G Full
Over toast, bagel or biscuits.
B & G 1/2 Order
Fruit Bowl
Served with granola and your choice of cottage cheese or yogurt.
Ribeye 8oz
Avocado Toast
Famous Benedicts
Grilled Sandwiches
Tuna, Turkey or Roast Beef Melt
Grilled open face or sandwich style with your choice of cheese and a side.
All American Grilled Cheese
Any of our cheeses melted on your choice of bread or bagel.
Broadway Grilled Club Sandwich
Grilled turkey and ham topped with melted swiss.
Grilled Chix Sand
Served with sauteed onions and peppers.
Grilled Rachel
Pastrami with sauerkraut, and melted swiss on grilled rye.
Grilled Reuben
Corned Beef with sauerkraut and melted swiss on grilled rye.
Grilled Turkey Reuben
Hot turkey with sauerkraut and melted swiss on grilled rye.
Salads
Homemade Salads
Served as a sandwich or a platter with lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber with choice of coleslaw, potato salad, cucumber salad, israeli salad and a pickle.
Salad Trio
Served with scoops of tuna, egg, and chicken.
Baked Salmon
1/4 Pound Chunk
Whitefish
1/4 Pound Chunk.
Egg Salad
Homemade egg salad.
Side Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers
Baked Salmon Chunk
Whitefish Chunk
American Specialties
Frankfurter (2)
Grilled or Boiled to perfection comes with kraut or relish.
Frankfurter (1)
Philly Cheese Steak
Grilled steak and your choice of cheese with sauteed onions, mushrooms and peppers served on a hoagie roll.
Traditional Burger
"Halprens" burger cooked your way, served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a soft kaiser roll.
Western Burger
With grilled onion, mushroom, peppers and choice of cheese.
Patty Melt
Burger served with melted swiss and onions on grilled rye.
BLT
Your traditional bacon, lettuce and tomato served on your choice of bread or bagel.
4-Piece Fried Chicken
Served with mashed potatos and a side of coleslaw, potato salad, cucumber salad or israeli salad.
Chicken Tenders (Adult)
Served with french fries or onion rings and your choice of sauce.
French Dip
Rare roast beef piled high on a hoagie roll comes with a side of au jus and french fries.
Fish Sandwich
Fish Platter
Overstuffed Deli Sandwiches
Turkey Sandwich
Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of bread, bagel or bialy.
Corned Beef Sandwich
Our homemade corned beef on rye, a bagel or bialy.
Pastrami Sandwich
Our homemade pastrrami on rye, a bagel or bialy.
Corned Beef/Pastrami Combo
Brisket Sandwich
Our homemade juicy brisket on rye, a bagel or bialy served with a side of hot au jus.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of bread, bagel or bialy.
Turkey Club Sandwich
Triple decker sandwich with bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.
Salami Sandwich
Hebrew National beef salami piled high on your choice of bread.
Soup & Half of Sandwich
Half sandwich of any of our deli meats or homemade salads served with your choice of soup.
Broadway Salads
Stuffed Tomato
Homemade tuna, chicken or egg salad served in a ripe tomato with cottage cheese and peaches. A nutritious and healthy lunch choice.
Caesar Salad
A blend of crisp romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of caesar dressing.
Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatos, green peppers, onions, greek olives, and pepperoncini topped with feta cheese served with a side of greek dressing.
Spicy Chicken Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, green onions, fresh grilled chicken, peanuts, mandarin orange slices, & crispy noodles. Served with a side of our spicy peanut dressing.
Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, turkey, ham, and boiled egg served with your choice of dressing.
Broadway Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green peppers, and cucumber with your choice of Tuna, Chicken or Egg Salad.