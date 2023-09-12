Broadway Bean
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Since 1995 we have served the Minot and surrounding communities with Coffee, Bagels and Sandwiches. We are a proud member of the community and hope to make your day amazing!
Location
1701 South Broadway, Minot, ND 58701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ironhorse Kitchen and Bar - Minot, ND - 21 E Central
No Reviews
21 E Central Minot, ND 58701
View restaurant