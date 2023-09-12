BAGELS

Signature Bagels

Asiago

$1.89

Blueberry

$1.89

Cinna Bagel

$1.89

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.89

Everything

$1.89

Jalapeno Cheddar

$1.89

Parmesan

$1.89

Plain

$1.89

Sesame Seed

$1.89

Wheat

$1.89

Bagel Boxes

Dozen Bagel

$13.49

Dozen Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$17.99

Half Dozen Bagel

$8.99

BREAKFAST

Eggels

Bacon Eggel

$6.49

Ham Eggel

$6.49

Sausage Eggel

$6.49

Denver Eggel

$6.99

Sriracha Eggel

$6.99

Eggel

$4.99

Eggs

$2.99

Lox & More

Nova Scotia Lox

$11.99

Mighty Bowl

$5.99

Spinach, 2 Hard Boiled Eggs & Tomatoes your choice of dressing.

LUNCH

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.29

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.49

Edison

$9.99

French Dip

$9.49

Hangry

$8.99

Monte Cristo

$8.99

Original

$7.99

Pizza Bagel

$5.49

Power Up

$9.49

Turkey Club

$8.49

Veggie

$6.49

Salads

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.49

Club Salad

$9.49

Cobb Salad

$9.49

Greek Salad

$8.99

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$5.59

Potato Leek Pottage

$5.59

SIDES & SWEETS

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.29

Sugar Cookie

$1.29

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$2.49

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.49

Rolls

Caramel Roll

$2.49

Cinnamon Roll

$2.49

Scones

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$2.49

Blueberry Scone

$2.49

White Chocolate Raspberry Scone

$2.49

Chips

BBQ

$1.99

Funky Fusion

$1.99

Sea Salt

$1.99

Sour Cream & Onion

$1.99

Sweet Potato

$1.99

COFFEE & ESPRESSO

Coffee & Espresso

Americano

$2.29+

Cappuccino

$3.49+

Caramel Macchiato

$3.99+

Coffee

$2.09+

Cold Brew

$3.89+

Latte

$3.49+

Mocha

$3.99+

Double Shot Espresso

$2.50

24oz & 32oz Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$5.49+

Iced Americano

$4.39+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.99+

Iced Latte

$5.49+

Iced Mocha

$5.99+

FROZEN & SMOOTHIE

Frozen Chai

$4.99+

Frozen Latte

$4.99+

Frozen Mocha

$4.99+

Smoothies

$5.29+

TEA & MORE

Chai Tea

$3.49+

Italian Soda

$3.89+

Stallion (Red Bull Infusion)

$4.99+

Soda

$1.99+

Tea

$2.99+

Hot Chocolate

$3.49+

Ice Water

$0.25+

Apple Juice

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Bottle Water

$1.29

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00