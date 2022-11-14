Broadway Carry-out Cuisine 120 West Broadway Boulevard

- Home
120 West Broadway Boulevard
Sedalia, MO 65301
Grab and Go
Almond Croissant
Cheddar Jalapeno - Artisan Bread
Chocolate chip - dozen
Chocolate Chocolate Cookie
Chocolate crinkles - dozen
Chocolate Filled Croissant
Ciabatta - Artisan Bread
Sourced from Green Truck Bakery, an artisan bread company
Classic Croissant
Cookies - 1/2 dz
Disappearing Cookie
Four Seed Roll - Artisan Bread
Garden Loaf - Artisan Bread
Gingersnaps - dozen
Italian Loaf - Artisan Bread
Maple Pecan Sandies
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie - dz
Olive Herb - Artisan Bread
Red velvet crinkle - dozen
Snickerdoodles - dozen
Sourdough Roll - Artisan Bread
Sugar - dozen
Yeast dinner rolls - 1/2 dozen
Cinnamon Rolls - pan
Sticky buns - pan
Foccica - dipping piece
Chocolate Chip - 1/2 dz
Sugar Cookie - 1/2 dz
Blueberry w/Lemon Glaze - each
Bacon, Jalapeno & Pepper Jack
Cranberry Orange
Very Berry
Chocolate Chip
Blueberry
Banana Nut
Cranberry Orange
Sour Cream Poppyseed w/Raspberries
Pecan Coffeecake
Chocolate Chip
Lemon Poppyseed
Zucchini Walnut
Apple Cinnamon
Raspberry Buttermilk
Orange Marmalade
Blueberry Buckle - 1#
Espresso
Sour Cream Walnut
Raspberry Crumb
Scandinavian Apple - !#
Chocolate chip banana bread
Blueberry Buckle - full size
Sour cream walnut - 1#
Blueberry Breakfast Bar
Chocolate Chip - (GF)
Chocolate chip - 1/2 dz
Chocolate chip - dz
Chocolate crinkles - 1/2 dz
Chocolate crinkles - dz
Christmas M&Ms - 1/2 dz
Christmas M&Ms - dz
Death by Chocolate
Gingersnaps - 1/2 dz
Gingersnaps - dz
Key Lime Bars
Lazy Linzer - 1/2 dz
Lazy linzer - dz
Lemon Bars
Peanut butter blossoms - 1/2 dz
Peanut butter blossoms - dz
Pecan bars - 1/z
Pecan bars - dz
Peppermint white chocolate - 1/2 dz
Peppermint white chocolate - dz
Red velvet crinkles - 1/2 dz
Red velvet crinkles - dz
Rum Balls - 1/2 dz
Rum Balls - dz
Snickerdoodles - 1/2 dz
Snickerdoodles -dz
Sugar cookies - 1/2 dz
Sugar cookies - dz
Monster - dz
Monster - 1/2 dz
Monster - each - 3oz
Cranberry oatmeal white chocolate chip - dz
Cranberry oatmeal white chocolate chip - 1/2 dz
Chocolate Chip - 3oz
Flourless Chocolate
Frozen Strawberry Margarita
Key Lime
Apple Crumb
Mississippi Lemon Chess
Chocolate Chip
Quiche Lorraine
Spinach artichoke quiche
Asparagus leek quiche
Quiche - before price increase
Spinach & Mushroom
Green Chile quiche
Broccoli & Cheddar quiche
GF hash brown potato crust quiche
Custard
1_/2 quiche
5" apple pie
5" herry pie
Lemon meringue
Grasshopper
Blueberry
Banana Pudding
Coconut Cream
Key Lime
Strawberry
Blackberry Cobbler
Chocolate Cream
Peach Cobbler
Blackberry & Peach Cobbler
Sweet Cherry
Chili (veg)
Vegetable
Tortilla
Potato Cheese
Senate Bean
Beef Barley
White Chicken Cile
Butternut Squash
Pumpkin Beer Cheddar
Mediterranean Wrap - Available M
Chickpea Salad Pita Pocket - Available M
Chicken Salad Pita - Available T
Tarragon Chicken Salad on Croissant - Available W
Turkey w/Smoked Gouda & Sherry Mayonnaise - Available Th
Ham & white Cheddar w/smoked barbecue mustard - Available F
Tortellini Salad w/Creamy Parmesan Dressing - available M
My Big Fat Greek Salad - available M
Southwest Chicken Salad - Available T
Asian Chicken Salad - Available W
Smoked Turkey Salad - Available Th
Mediterranean Shrimp Salad
TX Sheet Cake
Carrot Cake - 6" layered carrot cake
Cupcakes - vanilla
Cupcakes - chocolate
Carrot. Cake - single layer
Carrot Cake - layered 9" round
German Chocolate - layered 9" round
Strawberry Cake - layered 9" round
Everything But the Turkey
Cheesy Corn Bake (veg)
Chipotle-White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes (veg)
Garlic Mashed Potatoes (veg)
Macaroni 'n Cheese (veg)
Sweet Potatoes w/Praline Topping (Veg)
Herb Roasted Potatoes (veg)
Parslied Carrots (veg)
Scalloped Potatoes (veg)
Deviled eggs - dozen
Dinner rolls - 1/2 dz
Olive Tapenade - 4 oz
Pumpkin Bread
Sweet Cranberry Butter - 4 oz
Butternut Squash Soup - qt
Corn Chowder - qt
Pumpkin Beer Soup - qt
Broccoli Cheddar - qt
Cranberry-Currant Walnut Sauce
Cranberry Orange Relish
Sweet Tray - 7 dz assorted cookies
Sweet Tray - 5 dz assorted cookies (gingersnaps, snickerdoodles, brownie bites, lemon squares, chocolate crinkles
Cranberry Pound Cake (16 oz)
Fall Fruit Crumble
Missouri Apple Crisp
Nantucket Cranberry Cake (Pie)
Pear Cranberry Crisp
Pumpkin Cake Roll
Amaretto
Chocolate Amaretto
Creme de Menthe
Eggnog
Grasshopper
Kahlua
New York Style
Pumpkin Walnut
Lemon
Blueberry Topping -8oz
Strawberryj Tjopping - 8 oz
Peanut Butter w/Chocolate Topping
Mississippi Lemon Chess
Sweet Potato
Pumpkin
Pumpkin Praline
Apple Crumb
Sugar-Free Apple
Coconut Macaroon
Pecan
Chocolate Pecan
Texas torte
Catering
Parker Hannifin - Breakfast, May 6th
Parker Hannifin - Lunch - May 9th
Parker Hannifin - Lunch - May 16th
Parker Hannifin - Breakfast - May 20th
Wireco - luncheon - May 10th
Art Room - June 2022
Foley Equipment
W-ILS June 14th
Nucor - June 29, 2022
DHEW - 8/24/2022 - one dozen cupcakes
New Hire Luncheon - 8/15/2022
Wilson Toellner
Casa Fundriser
MainStreet mtg - Joleigh Cornine
Bus Trip - Jean Gallagher - 10-15-2022
Monday Menu
3 Cheese Lasagna
Available - Italian chopped salad and garlic bread
Pasta con Broccoli w/house salad & sourdough bread
Available November 15 only - Pasta con Broccoli served with house salad & sourdough bread
Spinach and Artichoke Stuffed Shells
Baked Ziti - side salad - garlic bread
Available only May 9th - With side salad and garlic bread
Baked Spinach -Artichoke Pasta - garlic bread
Available only May 16th
Pasta alla Vodka - Caesar salad - garlic bread
Available only January 31. With Caesar salad and garlic bread
3 Cheese Manicotti - Side salad - garlic bread
Available only May 23rd - With side salad and garlic bread
Tri-Color Cheese Tortellini w/marinara sauce - side salad - garlic bread
Available only May 30th
Tuesday Menu
Tequila Lime Chicken - Cilantro Lime Rice - Cilantro Creamy Slaw
Available only May 10th. Served with cilantro lime rice and creamy cilantro lime slaw
Southwestern Chicken Breast w/Black & White Bean Salad + Buttered Cumin Carrots
Available only May 31st - Black & white bean salad and buttered cumin carrots
Chicken Enchiladas w/Salsa Verde
Available only January 4 - Chicken Enchiladas with Salsa Verde
Chicken Fried Steak w/queso gravy
Available only May 17th - With Queso gravy, mashed potatoes and fresh pico de gallo -
Mexican Stuffed Shells
Choose beef or chicken
Chipotle Shrimp Penne - crusty bread
Available only March 8th - Served with crusty bread
Southwestern Lasagna (aka King Ranch Casserole)
Available only November 30
Chicken enchiladas w/Salsa Verde
Chipotle Shrimp Penne - Crusty Bread
Southwestern Chicken Breast w/Black & White Bean Salad - Cumin Carrots
Available only February 22nd
Tequila Lime Chicken - Cilantro Lime Rice - Cucumber Salad
Layered Italian pasta casserole - Side Salad - Garlic Bread
Available only March 3rd
Spaghetti & Meatballs - Side Salad - Garlic Bread
Available only February 15th
Mardi Gras - Chicken & Sausage Gumbo over rice
Beefy Mexican Rice Soup - deconstructed burrito
Available only May 24th
February Specials
Carrot Cake Heart (in red foil tin)
Mini-pound cake w/raspberry icing - each
Layered Carrot Cake - 9" (GF)
Red Velvet Cupake w/cream cheese frosting
Strawberry Cupcake w/Strawberry Buttercream Frosting
Red Velvet Crinkle cookies - dz
Peppermint White chocolate chip - dz
Cherry Almond Snowballs - dz
Cranberry Oatmeal White Chocolate chip (GF)
Sweet Cherry Pie - 9"
Mini cherry pie - 5"
Cherry Hand Pies - each
Amaretto Cheesecake
Chocolate Amaretto Cheesecake
Chocolate Cheesecake
White Chocolate Cheesecake
Strawberry Heart Cheesecake (NY-style)
Red Wine Chocolate Ganache - 8 oz jar
Chocolate Pot de creme (each 4 oz)
Chocolate Cherry Preserves
Valentine Brownie - in heart-shaped pan
Raspberry Crumb Coffeecake
Cranberry gems (dozen)
Cranberry Scones - each
Angel food cake w/strawberry topping
Mini cherry tarts
Mini apple pie -5"
Mini sweet tray
Old-fashioned Strawberry Preserves
Grasshopper shooters
Super Sunday Party Menu
Chicken Wings - dz
Tortilla Pinwheels - pound
Mini Macs - dz pieces
Meatballs - pound
Pulled pork sliders w/12 buns - pound
Carnitas sliders w/ 12 buns + Tomatilla/Avocada Sauce - dz
Texas Torte - 1# pan
Spinach & Artichoke Dip - pt
7-layer taco dip
Buffalo chicken dip-pt
Better-Than-Restaurant Salsa - pt
Tomatilla Salsa - pt
Dill Dip in Pumpernickel bread round
Chili (Meat) - qt
Vegetarian Chili
Beef Barley
Potato Cheese
Butternut Squash
White Chicken Chili
Valentine Brownie (8" sq pan)
Frozen Strawberry Margarita Pie
Chocolate Chip Pie
Brownie Pie (aka Derby Pie)
French Silk Pie
Sweet Tray
Sampler Breakfast Tray
Breakfast
Quiche - Lorraine by the slice
Cut from a 9" savory pie - egg custard poured over bacon and Swiss cheese on a pastry crust
Quiche Lorraine - whole pie
Quiche - Ham & Cheese by the slice
Quiche - Ham & cheese - whole pie
Smoothies
No ice or water is added to any of the smoothies.
Yogurt Parfait
No ice or water is added to any of the parfaits - all are made with whole milk plain yogurt (when available)
House-made Granola
Savory Quinoa Breakfast Bowl to go
This savory breakfast bowl can be made with plant-based, vegetarian and carnivore (replace the chickpeas and/or eggs with turkey sausage, breakfast patties or cooked bacon) options.
Breakfast protein box
Whole milk plain yogurt layered with fruit and topped with house-made granola
Sandwiches
Roast Beef
With white cheddar and Worcestershire mayo on sourdough
Ham & Cheese
Ham & Hemme Brothers white cheddar with smoked bbq mustard on rye.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Cranberry-walnut chicken salad on croissant OR cranberry-walnut bread
Turkey
Breast of turkey, smoked cheddar and sherry mayonnaise on ciabatta roll
Mediterranean Wrap
Stuffed with My Big Fat Greek Salad & herbed quinoa in a sun-dried tomato wrap (GF)
Side Salad - quinoa (GF)
Side salad - pasta
Pasta du jour - whatever the chef felt like making that day
Side salad - egg potato
Beverages
Baked Goods
Triple Chocolate Chunk (GF) - each
Death by Chocolate Brownie
Approximate 3" square
Marshmallow Bar (GF)
Made with gluten-free cheerios (rice krispies are not gluten-free). approximate 3" bar
Lemon Bar
Approximate 3 square
Cookie - dz - Chocolate Chip (GF)
Cookie - dz - peanut butter chocolate chunk
Cookie - dz - Sugar
Cookie - dz - Gingersnaps
Oatmeal raisin - dz
Cranberry, white chocolate chip, oatmeal - dz
Dz - Mini-chocolate chip
SANDWICH Box Lunches
Mediterranean wrap
Served with a choice of side salad (potato, pasta du jour or quinoa) and a cookie (chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or sugar) Stuffed with My Big /fat Greek Salad & herbed quinoa in a sun-dried tomato wrap (GF)
Chicken Salad
Served with a choice of side salad (potato, pasta du jour or quinoa) and a cookie (chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or sugar) Cranberry-walnut chicken salad on croissant OR cranberry-walnut bread
Roast Beef
Served with a choice of side salad (potato, pasta du jour or quinoa) and a cookie (chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or sugar) White cheddar and Worcestershire mayo on sourdough
Ham & Cheese
Served with a choice of side salad (potato, pasta du jour or quinoa) and a cookie (chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or sugar) Ham & Hemme Brothers white cheddar with smoked bbq mustard on rye
Turkey
Served with a choice of side salad (potato, pasta du jour or quinoa) and a cookie (chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or sugar) Breast of turkey, smoked cheddar ad sherry mayonnaise on ciabatta roll
SALAD Box Lunch
Smoked Turkey Salad
With sherry mayonnaise , this meat (smoked turkey), cheese (Jarlsberg) and fruit (green & red gapes) salad with its nutty, sherry-flavored dressing is a complete meal.
Albacore Tuna Salad
Albacore tuna & white bean salad with greens
Asian Chicken Salad
Thinly sliced grilled chicken topping spring mix & shredded veggies with a cilantro vinaigrette dressing
Thai Noodle salad (v) (GF)
Cold noodles are tossed with shredded/sliced veggies and then combined with a peanut sauce dressing (V) (GF)
Chicken taco salad
Southwest marinated chicken combined with black beans, tomatoes, avocado and Monterey Jack cheese and tossed with a cumin vinaigrette
My Big Fat Greek Salad
With herbed quinoa and pita crisps
Add a beverage to your box lunch
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
120 West Broadway Boulevard, Sedalia, MO 65301