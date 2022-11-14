Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Broadway Carry-out Cuisine 120 West Broadway Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

120 West Broadway Boulevard

Sedalia, MO 65301

Order Again

Popular Items

White Chicken Cile
Cookie - dz - peanut butter chocolate chunk
Broccoli & Cheddar quiche

Grab and Go

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Cheddar Jalapeno - Artisan Bread

$7.50

Chocolate chip - dozen

$8.00

Chocolate Chocolate Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate crinkles - dozen

$5.00

Chocolate Filled Croissant

$5.00

Ciabatta - Artisan Bread

$6.50

Sourced from Green Truck Bakery, an artisan bread company

Classic Croissant

$3.50

Cookies - 1/2 dz

$4.00

Disappearing Cookie

$2.00

Four Seed Roll - Artisan Bread

$1.50

Garden Loaf - Artisan Bread

$7.00

Gingersnaps - dozen

$8.00

Italian Loaf - Artisan Bread

$6.50

Maple Pecan Sandies

$1.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie - dz

$8.00

Olive Herb - Artisan Bread

$7.50

Red velvet crinkle - dozen

$8.00

Snickerdoodles - dozen

$8.00

Sourdough Roll - Artisan Bread

$1.50

Sugar - dozen

$8.00

Yeast dinner rolls - 1/2 dozen

$5.00

Cinnamon Rolls - pan

$15.00

Sticky buns - pan

$15.00

Foccica - dipping piece

$2.00

Chocolate Chip - 1/2 dz

$4.00

Sugar Cookie - 1/2 dz

$4.00

Blueberry w/Lemon Glaze - each

$2.25

Bacon, Jalapeno & Pepper Jack

$3.00

Cranberry Orange

$2.25

Very Berry

$2.25

Chocolate Chip

Blueberry

$2.00

Banana Nut

$2.00

Cranberry Orange

$2.00

Sour Cream Poppyseed w/Raspberries

$3.00

Pecan Coffeecake

$2.00

Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Lemon Poppyseed

$2.00

Zucchini Walnut

$2.00

Apple Cinnamon

$3.00

Raspberry Buttermilk

$3.00

Orange Marmalade

$3.00

Blueberry Buckle - 1#

$7.00

Espresso

$14.00

Sour Cream Walnut

$14.00

Raspberry Crumb

$14.00

Scandinavian Apple - !#

$7.00

Chocolate chip banana bread

$6.00

Blueberry Buckle - full size

$14.00

Sour cream walnut - 1#

$7.00

Blueberry Breakfast Bar

$2.00

Chocolate Chip - (GF)

$2.00

Chocolate chip - 1/2 dz

$4.00

Chocolate chip - dz

$8.00

Chocolate crinkles - 1/2 dz

$4.00

Chocolate crinkles - dz

$8.00

Christmas M&Ms - 1/2 dz

$4.00

Christmas M&Ms - dz

$8.00

Death by Chocolate

$2.00

Gingersnaps - 1/2 dz

$4.00

Gingersnaps - dz

$8.00

Key Lime Bars

$2.00

Lazy Linzer - 1/2 dz

Lazy linzer - dz

Lemon Bars

$7.00

Peanut butter blossoms - 1/2 dz

$3.00

Peanut butter blossoms - dz

$6.00

Pecan bars - 1/z

Pecan bars - dz

Peppermint white chocolate - 1/2 dz

$3.00

Peppermint white chocolate - dz

$6.00

Red velvet crinkles - 1/2 dz

$3.00

Red velvet crinkles - dz

$6.00

Rum Balls - 1/2 dz

Rum Balls - dz

Snickerdoodles - 1/2 dz

$4.00

Snickerdoodles -dz

$8.00

Sugar cookies - 1/2 dz

$4.00

Sugar cookies - dz

$8.00

Monster - dz

$6.00

Monster - 1/2 dz

$4.00

Monster - each - 3oz

$2.25

Cranberry oatmeal white chocolate chip - dz

$8.00

Cranberry oatmeal white chocolate chip - 1/2 dz

$4.00

Chocolate Chip - 3oz

$3.00

Flourless Chocolate

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$25.00

Key Lime

$18.00

Apple Crumb

$15.00

Mississippi Lemon Chess

$12.00

Chocolate Chip

$15.00

Quiche Lorraine

$15.00

Spinach artichoke quiche

$15.00

Asparagus leek quiche

$15.00

Quiche - before price increase

$12.00

Spinach & Mushroom

$15.00

Green Chile quiche

$15.00

Broccoli & Cheddar quiche

$15.00

GF hash brown potato crust quiche

$20.00

Custard

$15.00

1_/2 quiche

$8.00

5" apple pie

$5.00

5" herry pie

$5.00

Lemon meringue

$15.00

Grasshopper

$14.00

Blueberry

$14.00

Banana Pudding

$14.00

Coconut Cream

$14.00

Key Lime

$18.00

Strawberry

$15.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$15.00

Chocolate Cream

$15.00

Peach Cobbler

$15.00

Blackberry & Peach Cobbler

$15.00

Sweet Cherry

$15.00

Chili (veg)

$8.00

Vegetable

$8.00

Tortilla

$8.00

Potato Cheese

$8.00

Senate Bean

$8.00

Beef Barley

$8.00

White Chicken Cile

$8.00

Butternut Squash

$8.00

Pumpkin Beer Cheddar

$8.00

Mediterranean Wrap - Available M

$9.00

Chickpea Salad Pita Pocket - Available M

Chicken Salad Pita - Available T

Tarragon Chicken Salad on Croissant - Available W

$9.00

Turkey w/Smoked Gouda & Sherry Mayonnaise - Available Th

$10.00

Ham & white Cheddar w/smoked barbecue mustard - Available F

$9.00

Tortellini Salad w/Creamy Parmesan Dressing - available M

$8.00

My Big Fat Greek Salad - available M

$9.00

Southwest Chicken Salad - Available T

$9.00

Asian Chicken Salad - Available W

$10.00

Smoked Turkey Salad - Available Th

$10.00

Mediterranean Shrimp Salad

$10.00

TX Sheet Cake

$15.00

Carrot Cake - 6" layered carrot cake

$15.00

Cupcakes - vanilla

$2.00

Cupcakes - chocolate

$2.00

Carrot. Cake - single layer

$15.00

Carrot Cake - layered 9" round

$30.00

German Chocolate - layered 9" round

$30.00

Strawberry Cake - layered 9" round

$30.00

Condiments

Olive Tapenade - 4 oz.

$7.00

Sweet Cranberry Butter - 4 oz

$4.50

Jam and Jellies

Jam and Jellies

$2.00

Old Fashioned Strawberry Preserves

$6.00

Pickled red onions

$6.00

Everything But the Turkey

Cheesy Corn Bake (veg)

$14.00

Chipotle-White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes (veg)

$14.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes (veg)

$14.00

Macaroni 'n Cheese (veg)

$14.00

Sweet Potatoes w/Praline Topping (Veg)

$14.00

Herb Roasted Potatoes (veg)

$14.00

Parslied Carrots (veg)

$14.00

Scalloped Potatoes (veg)

$14.00

Deviled eggs - dozen

$10.00

Dinner rolls - 1/2 dz

$5.00

Olive Tapenade - 4 oz

$7.00

Pumpkin Bread

$5.00

Sweet Cranberry Butter - 4 oz

$4.50

Butternut Squash Soup - qt

$8.00

Corn Chowder - qt

$8.00

Pumpkin Beer Soup - qt

$8.00

Broccoli Cheddar - qt

$8.00

Cranberry-Currant Walnut Sauce

$9.00

Cranberry Orange Relish

$9.00

Sweet Tray - 7 dz assorted cookies

$75.00

Sweet Tray - 5 dz assorted cookies (gingersnaps, snickerdoodles, brownie bites, lemon squares, chocolate crinkles

$40.00

Cranberry Pound Cake (16 oz)

$5.00

Fall Fruit Crumble

$14.00

Missouri Apple Crisp

$12.00

Nantucket Cranberry Cake (Pie)

$12.00

Pear Cranberry Crisp

$12.00

Pumpkin Cake Roll

$14.00

Amaretto

$24.00

Chocolate Amaretto

$24.00

Creme de Menthe

$24.00

Eggnog

$24.00

Grasshopper

$24.00

Kahlua

$24.00

New York Style

$24.00

Pumpkin Walnut

$24.00

Lemon

$27.00

Blueberry Topping -8oz

$5.00

Strawberryj Tjopping - 8 oz

$5.00

Peanut Butter w/Chocolate Topping

$28.00

Mississippi Lemon Chess

$12.00

Sweet Potato

$12.00

Pumpkin

$12.00

Pumpkin Praline

$12.00

Apple Crumb

$12.00

Sugar-Free Apple

$12.00

Coconut Macaroon

$12.00

Pecan

$14.00

Chocolate Pecan

$14.00

Texas torte

$8.50

Catering

Parker Hannifin - Breakfast, May 6th

$956.44

Parker Hannifin - Lunch - May 9th

$888.94

Parker Hannifin - Lunch - May 16th

$2,443.23

Parker Hannifin - Breakfast - May 20th

$2,053.96

Wireco - luncheon - May 10th

$462.68

Art Room - June 2022

$506.06

Foley Equipment

$624.79

W-ILS June 14th

$40.69

Nucor - June 29, 2022

$267.44

DHEW - 8/24/2022 - one dozen cupcakes

$37.08

New Hire Luncheon - 8/15/2022

$838.50

Wilson Toellner

$871.81

Casa Fundriser

$675.00

MainStreet mtg - Joleigh Cornine

$300.00

Bus Trip - Jean Gallagher - 10-15-2022

$459.00

Monday Menu

Available only November 22 -

3 Cheese Lasagna

Out of stock

Available - Italian chopped salad and garlic bread

Pasta con Broccoli w/house salad & sourdough bread

$10.95

Available November 15 only - Pasta con Broccoli served with house salad & sourdough bread

Spinach and Artichoke Stuffed Shells

Baked Ziti - side salad - garlic bread

$10.95

Available only May 9th - With side salad and garlic bread

Baked Spinach -Artichoke Pasta - garlic bread

$11.95

Available only May 16th

Pasta alla Vodka - Caesar salad - garlic bread

$10.95

Available only January 31. With Caesar salad and garlic bread

3 Cheese Manicotti - Side salad - garlic bread

$10.95

Available only May 23rd - With side salad and garlic bread

Tri-Color Cheese Tortellini w/marinara sauce - side salad - garlic bread

$10.95

Available only May 30th

Tuesday Menu

Available March 22nd only

Tequila Lime Chicken - Cilantro Lime Rice - Cilantro Creamy Slaw

$12.95

Available only May 10th. Served with cilantro lime rice and creamy cilantro lime slaw

Southwestern Chicken Breast w/Black & White Bean Salad + Buttered Cumin Carrots

$12.95

Available only May 31st - Black & white bean salad and buttered cumin carrots

Chicken Enchiladas w/Salsa Verde

$11.95

Available only January 4 - Chicken Enchiladas with Salsa Verde

Chicken Fried Steak w/queso gravy

$14.95

Available only May 17th - With Queso gravy, mashed potatoes and fresh pico de gallo -

Mexican Stuffed Shells

Choose beef or chicken

Chipotle Shrimp Penne - crusty bread

$14.95

Available only March 8th - Served with crusty bread

Southwestern Lasagna (aka King Ranch Casserole)

$11.95

Available only November 30

Chicken enchiladas w/Salsa Verde

Chipotle Shrimp Penne - Crusty Bread

Southwestern Chicken Breast w/Black & White Bean Salad - Cumin Carrots

$11.95

Available only February 22nd

Tequila Lime Chicken - Cilantro Lime Rice - Cucumber Salad

Layered Italian pasta casserole - Side Salad - Garlic Bread

$11.95

Available only March 3rd

Spaghetti & Meatballs - Side Salad - Garlic Bread

$10.95

Available only February 15th

Mardi Gras - Chicken & Sausage Gumbo over rice

$11.95

Beefy Mexican Rice Soup - deconstructed burrito

$11.95

Available only May 24th

February Specials

Carrot Cake Heart (in red foil tin)

$13.00

Mini-pound cake w/raspberry icing - each

$3.00

Layered Carrot Cake - 9" (GF)

$25.00

Red Velvet Cupake w/cream cheese frosting

$3.50

Strawberry Cupcake w/Strawberry Buttercream Frosting

$3.50

Red Velvet Crinkle cookies - dz

$6.00

Peppermint White chocolate chip - dz

$6.00

Cherry Almond Snowballs - dz

$6.00

Cranberry Oatmeal White Chocolate chip (GF)

$6.00

Sweet Cherry Pie - 9"

$15.00

Mini cherry pie - 5"

$5.00

Cherry Hand Pies - each

$3.00

Amaretto Cheesecake

$24.00

Chocolate Amaretto Cheesecake

$24.00

Chocolate Cheesecake

$24.00

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$24.00

Strawberry Heart Cheesecake (NY-style)

$24.00

Red Wine Chocolate Ganache - 8 oz jar

$5.00

Chocolate Pot de creme (each 4 oz)

$2.00

Chocolate Cherry Preserves

$8.00

Valentine Brownie - in heart-shaped pan

$10.00

Raspberry Crumb Coffeecake

$14.00

Cranberry gems (dozen)

$5.00

Cranberry Scones - each

$2.25

Angel food cake w/strawberry topping

$20.00

Mini cherry tarts

$2.25

Mini apple pie -5"

$5.00

Mini sweet tray

$25.00

Old-fashioned Strawberry Preserves

$5.00

Grasshopper shooters

$3.00

Super Sunday Party Menu

Chicken Wings - dz

$16.00

Tortilla Pinwheels - pound

$12.99

Mini Macs - dz pieces

$5.00

Meatballs - pound

$10.00

Pulled pork sliders w/12 buns - pound

$14.00

Carnitas sliders w/ 12 buns + Tomatilla/Avocada Sauce - dz

$14.00

Texas Torte - 1# pan

$8.50

Spinach & Artichoke Dip - pt

$9.00

7-layer taco dip

$20.00

Buffalo chicken dip-pt

$13.00

Better-Than-Restaurant Salsa - pt

$5.00

Tomatilla Salsa - pt

$5.00

Dill Dip in Pumpernickel bread round

$8.00

Chili (Meat) - qt

$12.00

Vegetarian Chili

$8.00

Beef Barley

$10.00

Potato Cheese

$8.00

Butternut Squash

$8.00

White Chicken Chili

$10.00

Valentine Brownie (8" sq pan)

$10.00

Frozen Strawberry Margarita Pie

$25.00

Chocolate Chip Pie

$15.00

Brownie Pie (aka Derby Pie)

$15.00

French Silk Pie

$15.00

Sweet Tray

$35.00

Sampler Breakfast Tray

$30.00

Breakfast

Quiche - Lorraine by the slice

$5.00

Cut from a 9" savory pie - egg custard poured over bacon and Swiss cheese on a pastry crust

Quiche Lorraine - whole pie

$15.00

Quiche - Ham & Cheese by the slice

$5.00

Quiche - Ham & cheese - whole pie

$15.00

Smoothies

$5.00

No ice or water is added to any of the smoothies.

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

No ice or water is added to any of the parfaits - all are made with whole milk plain yogurt (when available)

House-made Granola

$3.00

Savory Quinoa Breakfast Bowl to go

$8.00

This savory breakfast bowl can be made with plant-based, vegetarian and carnivore (replace the chickpeas and/or eggs with turkey sausage, breakfast patties or cooked bacon) options.

Breakfast protein box

$5.00

Whole milk plain yogurt layered with fruit and topped with house-made granola

Sandwiches

Roast Beef

$12.00

With white cheddar and Worcestershire mayo on sourdough

Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Ham & Hemme Brothers white cheddar with smoked bbq mustard on rye.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Cranberry-walnut chicken salad on croissant OR cranberry-walnut bread

Turkey

$9.00

Breast of turkey, smoked cheddar and sherry mayonnaise on ciabatta roll

Mediterranean Wrap

$9.00

Stuffed with My Big Fat Greek Salad & herbed quinoa in a sun-dried tomato wrap (GF)

Side Salad - quinoa (GF)

$4.00

Side salad - pasta

$4.00

Pasta du jour - whatever the chef felt like making that day

Side salad - egg potato

$4.00

Beverages

Coke - 12 oz can

$1.00

Diet Coke - 12 oz can

$1.00

LaCroix Flavored Sparkling Water 12 oz can

$1.00

IBC Root Beer - 12 oz bottle

$2.50

Ice tea - sweetened - 18 oz bottle

$1.50

Ice tea - unsweetened - 18 oz bottle

$1.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.00

Smoothies - see Breakfast section

$5.00

Baked Goods

Triple Chocolate Chunk (GF) - each

$2.00

Death by Chocolate Brownie

$3.00

Approximate 3" square

Marshmallow Bar (GF)

$3.00

Made with gluten-free cheerios (rice krispies are not gluten-free). approximate 3" bar

Lemon Bar

$3.00

Approximate 3 square

Cookie - dz - Chocolate Chip (GF)

$8.00

Cookie - dz - peanut butter chocolate chunk

$8.00

Cookie - dz - Sugar

$6.00

Cookie - dz - Gingersnaps

$6.00

Oatmeal raisin - dz

$6.00

Cranberry, white chocolate chip, oatmeal - dz

$8.00

Dz - Mini-chocolate chip

$4.00

SANDWICH Box Lunches

Mediterranean wrap

$12.00

Served with a choice of side salad (potato, pasta du jour or quinoa) and a cookie (chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or sugar) Stuffed with My Big /fat Greek Salad & herbed quinoa in a sun-dried tomato wrap (GF)

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Served with a choice of side salad (potato, pasta du jour or quinoa) and a cookie (chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or sugar) Cranberry-walnut chicken salad on croissant OR cranberry-walnut bread

Roast Beef

$12.00

Served with a choice of side salad (potato, pasta du jour or quinoa) and a cookie (chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or sugar) White cheddar and Worcestershire mayo on sourdough

Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Served with a choice of side salad (potato, pasta du jour or quinoa) and a cookie (chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or sugar) Ham & Hemme Brothers white cheddar with smoked bbq mustard on rye

Turkey

$12.00

Served with a choice of side salad (potato, pasta du jour or quinoa) and a cookie (chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or sugar) Breast of turkey, smoked cheddar ad sherry mayonnaise on ciabatta roll

SALAD Box Lunch

Smoked Turkey Salad

$12.00

With sherry mayonnaise , this meat (smoked turkey), cheese (Jarlsberg) and fruit (green & red gapes) salad with its nutty, sherry-flavored dressing is a complete meal.

Albacore Tuna Salad

$12.00

Albacore tuna & white bean salad with greens

Asian Chicken Salad

$12.00

Thinly sliced grilled chicken topping spring mix & shredded veggies with a cilantro vinaigrette dressing

Thai Noodle salad (v) (GF)

$12.00

Cold noodles are tossed with shredded/sliced veggies and then combined with a peanut sauce dressing (V) (GF)

Chicken taco salad

$12.00

Southwest marinated chicken combined with black beans, tomatoes, avocado and Monterey Jack cheese and tossed with a cumin vinaigrette

My Big Fat Greek Salad

$12.00

With herbed quinoa and pita crisps

Add a beverage to your box lunch

$1.00

Adult Snack Boxes

Fresh garden crudities with veggies

$4.00

Tortellini on a stick w/Caesar Salad

$7.00

peel-and-eat shrimp w/Bloody Mary Cocktail sauce

$5.00

My Big Fat Greek Salad

$7.00

With gluten-free Cheddar Bread Slices

Tortilla Pinwheels w/Salsa (Veg)

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Location

120 West Broadway Boulevard, Sedalia, MO 65301

Directions

