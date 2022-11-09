Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Broadway Coffeehouse

524 Reviews

$

1300 Broadway Street Northeast

Suite 100

Salem, OR 97301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Mocha
Cortado

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.75+

Rich & Chocolatey, the exclusive 1300 blend roasted by Coava Coffee Roasters features coffees from Ethiopia, Mexico, and Columbia.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50

6 oz of milk steamed to 125-135F poured into espresso with extra foam

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

2 shots of Espresso over Hot Water

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Milk steamed to 145-155F & poured into Espresso

Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

Espesso, Holy Kakow Dark Chocolate Agave, and Steamed Milk

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Broadway's very own House Made Cold Brew

Nitro

Nitro

$5.25+

Broadway's very own House Made Cold Brew charged with Nitrogen

Cortado

$3.50

Other

Tea

Tea

$3.00

Loose Leaf Tea from Smith Tea Makers

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Freshly Brewed Loose Leaf Tea poured over Ice

Chai

Chai

$4.25+

House Made Chai Tea Concentrate with Steamed Milk, and Sweetened with House Made Chai Syrup

Sparkling Tea

Sparkling Tea

$4.50+

Rotating Small Batch Tea Chilled, Carbonated, and usually Lightly Sweetened

Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.00+

Rotating Flavors from Brew Dr.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Holy Kakow Chocolate Sauce mixed with Steamed Milk

Steamer

Steamer

$3.25+

Steamed Milk with your choice of flavoring

London Fog

London Fog

$4.75+

Lord Bergamot Tea from Smith Tea Makers, Steamed Milk, and sweetener of choice

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Smith Tea Makers Matcha mixed with Steamed Milk

Seasonal

Honeycrisp

Honeycrisp

$4.50+

Oat Milk, Meadow Tea Concentrate, Cinnamon, and Honey. Tastes like apple pie!

Oregon Horchata

Oregon Horchata

$5.00+

Cold Brew, Vanilla, Cinnamon, and Hemp Milk. Recommended Iced.

Dayhike

Dayhike

$6.00+

Latte made with Honey, Salt, Almond Milk, and a dash of chocolate. The liquid trail mix you need for your next hiking expedition.

Winter Wonder Nog

Winter Wonder Nog

$3.75+

Our take on Egg Nog made with Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Vanilla and your choice of milk. Add Espresso for an extra boost in this holiday treat.

Cold Case

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.75
Juice

Juice

$2.50
Kombucha Can

Kombucha Can

$4.75
Boylan Flavored Soda

Boylan Flavored Soda

$2.50
San Pellegrino Flavored Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Flavored Sparkling Water

$2.25

Retail

The 1300 Blend Whole Bean

The 1300 Blend Whole Bean

$15.00
Coava Single Origin Whole Bean

Coava Single Origin Whole Bean

$17.00
Coava DECAF Whole Bean

Coava DECAF Whole Bean

$16.00
Tea Box

Tea Box

$12.00
Trade & Ferry Single Origin Whole Bean

Trade & Ferry Single Origin Whole Bean

$18.00
Matcha Tins

Matcha Tins

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve Coava, Trade and Ferry, and Dapper and Wise coffee, Smith Tea products, and Dough Hook Pastries daily.

Website

Location

1300 Broadway Street Northeast, Suite 100, Salem, OR 97301

Directions

Gallery
Broadway Coffeehouse image
Broadway Coffeehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wabi Sabi Tea
orange starNo Reviews
1215 commercial street se Salem, OR 97306
View restaurantnext
THB - OR - Keizer, River Road N
orange starNo Reviews
5007 River Road Keizer, OR 97303
View restaurantnext
THB - OR - Albany, Pacific Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3080 Pacific Blvd SE Albany, OR 97322
View restaurantnext
HB - OR - Newberg, Villa Rd
orange starNo Reviews
206 Villa Road Newberg, OR 97132
View restaurantnext
Java Crew - Vista
orange star4.7 • 238
3045 Commercial Street Southeast Salem, OR 97302
View restaurantnext
THB - OR - Salem, Commercial St
orange starNo Reviews
4651 Commercial St Salem, OR 97302
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Salem

Hops n Drops - Keizer
orange star4.6 • 2,615
6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE Keizer, OR 97303
View restaurantnext
Venti's Cafe + Beer Vault - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 1,394
325 Court St NE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000341 - Commercial Street
orange star4.7 • 912
2910 Commercial St. S.E. Salem, OR 97302
View restaurantnext
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 826
325 High St Se Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000290 - Lancaster Green
orange star4.5 • 755
3096 NE Lancaster Dr. Salem, OR 97305
View restaurantnext
Basil & Board - Salem
orange star4.3 • 710
500 Liberty St SE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salem
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston