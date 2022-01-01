Restaurant header imageView gallery

Broadway Diner Middletown

1,086 Reviews

$

2 East Main Street

Middletown, DE 19709

Breakfast

Single Egg Any Style

$4.69

Single Egg Any Style With Meat

$6.69

Two Egg Any Style

$4.89

Two Egg Any Style With Meat

$6.89

Three Egg Any Style

$6.39

Three Egg Any Style With Meat

$8.05

Steak And Eggs

$17.99

Porkchop And Egg

$15.99

Ham Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Country Fry Steak W. Eggs

$14.99

Omelette

Plain Omelette

$6.95

Cheese Omelette

$7.95

Three Cheese Omelette

$8.75

Bacon Omelette

$8.75

Sausage Omelette

$8.75

Ham Omelette

$8.75

Western Omelette

$9.39

Meatlover Omelette

$9.39

Broccoli Omelette

$8.99

Asparagus Omelette

$8.99

Country Omelette

$9.39

Veggie Omelette

$9.39

Make Your Own Omelette

$9.39

Florentn Omeltte

$9.39

Spinch Turkey Omeltte

$9.39

Mashroom Omeltte

$8.99

Spanish Omellette

$8.99

Spinch Omelette

$8.99

Hot italian Sausage Omelette

$9.39

Ny Style Omelette

$9.39

Broadway Omelette

$9.39

Hawwian Omelette

$9.39

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon & Egg ch

$6.79

Beefbacon Egg Ch

$6.99

Sausage & Egg ch

$6.79

Ham & Egg ch

$6.79

Pork Roll & Egg ch

$6.79

Canadian Bacon & Egg ch

$6.79

Scrapple & Egg ch

$6.79

Beef Scrappel Egg Ch

$6.99

Eggs Ch Sandwic

$5.99

Turkey Bacon Egg Ch

$6.99

Turkey Sausage Egg Ch

$6.99

Hot Italian Sauasge Egg Ch

$6.79

Impossible Sausage Patty Sand

$6.99

Hot Cakes & French Toast

French Toast (3)

$6.25

Short Stack French Toast (2)

$5.65

Single French Toast

$2.83

Hotcakes(3)

$6.25

Short Stack Hotcake

$5.65

Single Hotcake

$2.83

Waffles

$6.99

Super Waffle

$11.29

Chicken &waffles

$16.99

Kids Menu

Elsa Breakfast Hc Bacon Or Sausage

$5.49

Anna Breakfast French T& Bacon& Sau

$5.49

Olaf Breakfast Eggs Bacon& Sau

$5.49

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$4.29

Beef Bacon

$4.49

Sausage

$4.29

Impossible Sausage Patty

$4.49

Ham

$4.29

Pork Roll

$4.29

Scrapple

$4.29

Pork Sausage Patty

$4.29

Hot italian sausage

$4.29

Beef Scrappel

$4.49

Canadian Bacon

$4.29

Turkey Bacon

$4.49

Turkey Sausage Fingerlink

$4.49

Turkey Sausage Patty

$4.49

Corned Beef Hash

$4.49

Sml Home Fries

$3.99

Sml Homes Fo

$4.50

Lg Homes Gp .Onion

$6.29

Side Toast

$1.69

Bagel Cream Ch

$2.29

Bagel Butter

$2.29

1 Eggs Scrambell

$1.95

1 Side Eggs Over Easy

$1.95

2 Eggs Side Scrambell

$2.49

2 SideEggs Over Easy

$2.49

3 Eggs Scrambell

$2.99

3 Side Eggs Over Easy

$2.99

Breakfast Specials

Broadway Special

$10.99

Chipped Beef

$9.99

Sausage Gravy Biscuit

$8.99

Eggs Benedict

$9.49

Breakfast Cups/Bowls

Grits Cup

$3.99

Grits Bowl

$4.99

Oatmeal Cup

$3.99

Oatmeal Bowl

$4.99

Fresh Fruit Salad Cup

$3.99

Fresh Fruit Salad Bowl

$4.99

Chipped Beef Cup

$3.99

Chipped Beef Bowl

$4.99

Sausage Gravy Cup

$3.99

sausage gravy bowl

$4.99

Kids Menu Lunch

Minecraft Chicken Fing

$5.49

Scooby Doo Hotdog

$5.49

Minion Grill Ch

$5.49

Lego Man Spagetti

$6.99

Kids Ch Burgur

$5.49

Kids Fries

$2.50

Pizza Slice W. Soda

$5.99

Slice Pizza

$3.29

Appetizers

mozzarella sticks 6 Pc

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$6.75

Jalapone Pepper Stuf Chicken

$8.25

Onion Rings

$7.99

Appt Chicken Finger(4)

$6.49

Shrimp An Basket

$11.99

Potato Skins (4)

$6.99

Cheese Quesadillas

$7.99

Chicken Quesadillas

$10.99

Chicken Wings (10)

$10.99

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.99

Breaded Chicken Wings (10)

$11.99

Philly St Quesadillas

$10.99

Sml Fries

$3.99

Lg Fries

$5.99

Sml Cheese Fries

$4.99

Lg Cheese Fries

$6.49

Loding Fries

$9.99

Veggi Quasedillas

$8.75

Appt Falafel

$7.25

Salads

Greek Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Chicken Caeser Salad

$12.99

Santa Fe Salad

$12.99

Garden Salad Plan

$8.99

Caesar Salad Plan

$8.99

Soups

Cup Soup

$4.99

Bowl Soup

$5.99

Cup Chili

$5.99

Bowl Chili

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Roast Pepper Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Buffalo Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Melt Sandwich

$10.99

Crab Cake Sand

$11.99

Burger Special Sandwiches

Hamburger

$8.75

Hamburger Deluxe

$9.75

Cheeseburger

$9.75

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$10.75

Impossible Cheese Burger

$10.75

Texas Burger

$10.75

Reuben Burger

$9.75

Hawaiian Burger

$9.75

Patty Melt

$9.39

Hot Dog

$6.99

Bacon Ch Burger

$11.99

Dubbel Ch Burger

$13.99

Egg Sald Sand

$7.99

Pizza Burger

$9.39

Turkey Cheese Burger Dlx

$9.75

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Club

$10.99

Chicken Breast Bacon Club

$10.99

Chicken Salad Bacon Club

$10.99

Tuna Bacon Club

$10.99

BLT Club

$10.99

Ham Siwis Club

$10.99

Roostbeef Swiss Club

$10.99

Wraps

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Tuscan Chicken Wraps

$10.99

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.99

Bbq Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Philly Steak Wrap

$10.99

Turkey Wrap

$10.99

Vegi Wrap

$10.99

Buffulo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chesee St Wrap

$10.99

Tuna wrap

$10.99

Hoagie Subs

Italian Sub

$10.99

Turkey Sub

$10.99

Tuna Sub

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sub

$10.99

American Sub

$10.99

Fried Flounder Sub

$10.99

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Finger BLT Sandwich

$11.99

Philly Ch Steak

$10.99

Cheese Steak

$10.29

Pizza Ch Steak

$10.29

Meatball Parm Sub

$10.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.99

Reuben Melt

$10.99

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Hot Corned Beef On Rye

$9.99

BLT Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Cheese With Meat Or Topping

$8.99

Chicken Ch Steak

$10.99

Bbq Chiken Ch Steak

$10.99

Bacon Ch Steak

$11.99

Gyro

$10.99

Hotdog

$7.99

Tuna Sald Sand

$7.99

Chicken Salad Sand

$7.99

Ham Ch Sand

$7.99

Cool Cornedbeef Special On Rye

$8.99

Hot Italian Sausage Parm

$9.99

Falafel On Pita bread

$9.99

Crabcake Sandwich

$11.99

Dinner Specials

Spagetti meatball

$10.99

Porkchop

$15.99

2 Pc Porkchop

$14.49

Ny strip steak

$15.99

Chop steak

$13.99

Liver &onion

$15.99

Fried chicken basket

$13.99

Grilled salmon

$17.99

Grilled chicken vegi

$12.95

Chicken parm w spagetti

$15.99

Hot Roost Beef Gravy

$12.99

Hot Turkey Gravy

$12.99

Grill Cajun Flounder

$17.99

Grill Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Grill Cajun Scalop

$18.99

Fried Flounder

$14.99

Fried Shimp

$14.99

Grill Seafood Triple Combo

$21.99

Frieldd Triple Combo

$21.99

Dessert

Turkish Baklava (4)

$5.95

Strawberry Short Cake

$4.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Cheese Cake

$4.99

Rice Pudding

$3.99

Cannoli Cream

$3.99

corn muffin

$2.25

Cinnamon Roll

$0.50

Special Sundays

$5.95

Panini sandwic

Turkey,bacon & cedar ch panini

$10.99

Roostbeef &swiss ch panini

$10.99

Buffalo chicken panini

$10.99

veggi panini

$10.99

philliy cheese st panini

$10.99

Chicken breast pesto panini

$10.99

Old school turkey panini

$10.99

Chicken parm panini

$10.99

Cuban Panini

$10.99

Pulled pork sandwic

The pork original

$10.99

The big pig

$10.99

The pig dipper

$10.99

Beverages

Coffee Cup

$2.19

Decaf Coffee

$2.29

Sml Coffe Togo

$2.19

Lg Coffe Togo

$2.29

Fountain Soda

$2.19

Juice

$2.99

Hot&Tea

$2.29

Hotgreen Tea

$2.19

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.19

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Bottled Soda

$2.29

Btl Orange Juice

$2.75

Btl cramberry juice

$2.75

Btl apple juice

$2.75

Extra Sweet Ice Tea

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.75

Gatorade

$1.69

Hot Greentea

$2.19

Milk Shakes

Chocolate Milk Shake

$4.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.99

Black & White Milkshake

$4.99

Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.29

Bottled Water

$1.75

Party mix

Party mix 2lt soda

$32.99

Hoagie trays 2lt soda

$59.99

Wrap trays 2lt soda

$59.99

Chicken Sautee

Chicken marsala

$14.99

Chicken stir fry

$14.99

Chicken scampi

$14.99

Chicken ala broccoli

$14.99

Chiken roland

$17.99

Chicken piccante

$14.99

Chicken francaise

$14.99

Seafood sautee

Shrimp scampi

$17.99

Shrimp& scallop pomodore

$17.99

Crab meat alfredo &asparagus

$17.99

Flounder francaise

$14.99

Clam & sause

$13.99

Gift card

Gift car $50

$50.00

Gift card $40

$40.00

Gift card $ 30

$30.00

Gift card $25

$25.00

Gift card $20

$20.00

Gift Card

$15.00

Gift Card $ 10

$10.00
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best food best pirece

Location

2 East Main Street, Middletown, DE 19709

Directions

Broadway Diner image
Broadway Diner image

