Broadway Eatery - Cambridge
284 Reviews
$
1157 Broadway
Somerville, MA 02144
Pizza / Calzone Large
Large Pizza
Homemade 16 inch dough, homemade sauce & our blend of cheddar, mozzarella & monterey jack cheeses
Large Calzone
Our homemade dough rolled around your favorite ingredients!
Large Half & Half Pizza
Please use the "Special Request" field to give us any specific instructions. Additional charges may apply.
Pizza / Calzone Small
Small Pizza
Homemade 12 inch dough, homemade sauce & our blend of cheddar, mozzarella & monterey jack cheeses
Small Calzone
Our homemade dough rolled around your favorite ingredients!
Small Half & Half Pizza
Please use the "Special Request" field to give us any specific instructions. Additional charges may apply.
Signature Pizza / Calzone
BBQ Chicken
Our awesome pizza covered with delicious chunks of grilled BBQ chicken
BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch
A ranch base covered with cheese, bacon & grilled BBQ chicken
Big Mack
Get your Big Mac on! Hamburger, lettuce, onion, pickle, thousand island & sesame all together in a pizza or calzone!
Buffalo Bacon Blue
Blue cheese base with cheese, bacon & crispy buffalo chicken
Buffalo Chicken
Delicious pizza with crispy buffalo chicken
Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch
A ranch base with cheese, bacon & crispy buffalo chicken
Hawaiian
The classic ham & pineapple combo. Aloha!
Health Freak
A healthy blend of broccoli, spinach, onion, green pepper & mushroom
Mega Meat
Mouthwatering combo of pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, ham & bacon
Red Sox
A home run combo of BBQ chicken, pepperoni & roasted red pepper
Supreme
An amazing combo of sausage, ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion & green pepper
Veggie
A fresh mix of tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom & olive
White
Homemade garlic sauce base with basil & fresh tomato. Highly recommended!
Gourmet Burgers
Selfie Burger (Build your own)
Build your own burger starting here!
All American Burger
A classic combo of ketchup. mustard, & pickles with lettuce & tomato
Big Kahuna Burger
Hang ten with our pineapple, bacon, cheddar cheese, & BBQ sauce with lettuce & tomato. Surf's up!
Boss Burger
Be the boss with our double cheddar, bacon, grilled mushroom & house sauce with lettuce & tomato
Carnivore Burger
Warning! Only for the true meat eaters! Double beef, double cheese, double bacon, grilled mushroom, & house sauce with lettuce & tomato. Good luck!
Cowboy Burger
Yeehaw! Bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings & BBQ sauce with lettuce & tomato. Giddyup!
Egg Burger
Fried egg, grilled onion & house sauce with lettuce & tomato
Chicken Sandwiches
Selfie Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Build your own)
Build your own chicken sandwich with fresh marinated grilled chicken
Selfie Fried Chick Sandwich (Build your own)
Build your own sandwich with a homemade breaded chicken cutlet filet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Homemade chicken cutlet filet, bacon, buffalo sauce & blue cheese with lettuce & tomato
California Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken, swiss cheese & honey mustard with lettuce & tomato. East coast goes west coast!
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Homemade chicken cutlet filet, bacon, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing with lettuce & tomato
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Homemade chicken cutlet filet & honey mustard with lettuce & tomato
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red pepper & provolone cheese with lettuce & tomato
Rodeo Chicken Sandwich
Homemade chicken cutlet filet, bacon, onion rings, cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce with lettuce & tomato. Corral that hunger, cowboy!
Somervillen Chicken Sandwich
Homemade chicken cutlet filet, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, pickle & villen sauce with lettuce & tomato. Welcome to the 'ville!
Famous Roast Beef
Inspired Gyros
Super Subs
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Hand-breaded Buffalo chicken filet, blue cheese, lettuce & tomato on a sub roll.
Chicken Cutlet Sub
Our delicious homemade chicken cutlet with any toppings you choose
Chicken Finger Sub
Delicious chicken fingers in a sub with any toppings you choose
Chicken Kabob Sub
Marinated grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade Greek dressing & Feta
Chicken Parm Sub
Our homemade chicken cutlets topped with sauce and provolone cheese
Grilled Chicken Sub
Create your own grilled chicken sub!
Italian Sub
A classic mix of mortadella, capicola, salami, provolone cheese, oil, vinegar, seasoning & any toppings you choose
Meatball Parm Sub
Savory meatballs with sauce & provolone cheese
Steak Bomb Sub
Seasoned shaved steak, American cheese, grilled mushroom, pepper, onion & salami
Steak & Cheese Sub
Delicious seasoned shaved steak & American cheese
Tuna Sub
Fresh made white tuna with any toppings you choose
Turkey Sub
Our delicious sliced turkey with any toppings you choose
Primo Paninis
Selfie Panini (Build your own)
Build your own delicious Panini any way you like it!
Baja Chicken Panini
Our savory grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, cilantro & ranch on a pressed ciabatta roll.
Happy Hippie Panini
Pesto mayo, tomato, avocado, red onion, pickle & Swiss on a pressed ciabatta roll. Peace, man!
South in your Mouth Panini
A southern delicacy! Roast beef with James River BBQ, grilled onion, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese & mayo.
Fresh Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Fresh marinated grilled chicken, cheese, grilled onion, grilled pepper, cilantro & seasonings. Served with fresh homemade Pico de Gallo
Steak Quesadilla
Delicious shaved steak, cheese, grilled onion, grilled pepper, cilantro & seasonings. Served with fresh homemade Pico de Gallo
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled mushroom, onion, pepper, cheese, avocado, cilantro & seasonings. Served with fresh homemade Pico de Gallo
Rockin' Rice Bowls
Big Greek Rice Bowl
Yell OPA! with gyro, chopped red onion, chopped tomato, & tzatziki over savory jasmine rice.
Chicken Fiesta Rice Bowl
Our homemade Spanish marinaded chicken mixed with scallion, cilantro, tomato, & red onion for a taste you need to experience.
Saucy Hen Rice Bowl
Our marinated grilled chicken, chopped tomato & sriracha mayo over savory jasmine rice.
Steak Fiesta Rice Bowl
Our homemade Spanish marinaded steak tips mixed with scallion, cilantro, tomato, & red onion for a taste you need to experience.
Fresh Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Spicy crispy buffalo chicken over our fresh garden salad
Caesar Salad
Fresh cut romaine with grated parmesan cheese & croutons
California Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, green pepper, red onion & dried cranberry
Garden Salad
A fresh mix of iceberg & romaine with tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, green pepper, kalamata olive & red onion
Greek Salad
A fresh mix of iceberg with feta, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, green pepper, kalamata olive & red onion
Tuna Salad
Our delicious garden salad topped with our fresh white tuna
Fresh Wraps
Selfie Fried Chicken Wrap (Build your own)
Selfie Grilled Chicken Wrap (Build your own)
BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled BBQ chicken, bacon & ranch dressing with lettuce & tomato
Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crispy buffalo chicken, bacon & ranch dressing with lettuce & tomato
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Spicy buffalo chicken, blue cheese, lettuce & tomato
Caesar Salad Wrap
Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese, croutons & caesar dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Homemade crispy chicken, honey mustard, lettuce & tomato
Greek Salad Wrap
Our delicious garden salad, feta & homemade Greek dressing
Grilled Chicken Kabob Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, Greek dressing & Feta
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
Homemade marinated grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, homemade Greek dressing & Feta
Tuna Wrap
Fresh white tuna, lettuce, tomato & provolone cheese
Turkey Avocado Bacon Wrap
Fresh sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Delicious Dinners
Awesome Sides
Cheesy Breadsticks
Homemade dough topped with butter, cheese & seasoning
Chicken Fingers
Tasty chicken fingers for your dining pleasure!
Chicken Wings
Everyone's favorite! Our breaded chicken wings done right!
French Fries
Our awesome fries. 'nuff said!
French Fries w/ Cheese
Our awesome fried made better with melted cheese on top!
French Fries w/ Cheese & Bacon
Our awesome fries made even better with melted cheese and bacon! Commence drooling!
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Fresh bread with our delicious garlic spread topped with cheese and toasted
Garlic Fries
Our awesome fries covered with delicious minced garlic
Greek Fries
Our awesome fries topped with feta, oregano, and garlic powder
Half Fries / Rings
An order of half fries and half onion rings just in case you want the best of both worlds!
Italian Fries
Our awesome fries topped with parmesan cheese, oregano & garlic powder
Jalapeno Poppers
Cheddar filled spicy jalapenos inside delicious breading served with marinara
Loaded Fries
Our awesome fries topped with melted cheese, bacon & jalapenos
Mozzarella Sticks
The classic side order of melted mozzarella inside delicious breading. Served with marinara, of course!
Old Bay Fries
Our awesome fries covered with delicious Old Bay seasoning.
Onion Rings
Crispy breaded onion rings that need no description except for YUMMY!
Truffle Fries
An amazing mix of our delicious fries with truly tasty truffle salt, basil, and Parmesan cheese.
Drinks
Deep River Potato Chips
Sauces, Dips & Dressings
Balsamic Dressing Extra
BBQ Sauce Extra
Blue Cheese Dressing Extra
Buffalo Sauce Extra
Caesar Dressing Extra
Garlic Sauce Extra
Golden Italian Dressing Extra
Greek Dressing Extra
Honey Mustard Dressing Extra
House Vinaigrette Dressing Extra
James River BBQ Sauce Extra
Ranch Dressing Extra
Sriracha Mayo Extra
Thousand Island Extra
Tzatziki Sauce Extra
Villen Sauce Extra
marinada red sause
Desserts
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Cookie made with cage-free eggs. Non-gmo and super good!
Peruvian Chocolate Brownie
Made from sustainable Peruvian chocolate and cage-free eggs! Non-GMO and all delicious!
Salted Caramel Cookie
Buttery sweet and salty crunch! Made from cage-free eggs and is non-GMO. One of our favorites!
Welcome to Broadway Eatery, the home of great food available for delivery or takeout. Pizza, calzones, burgers, chicken, wraps, salads, paninis, & more! Check out our online menu for details!
1157 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02144