Broadway Eatery - Cambridge

284 Reviews

$

1157 Broadway

Somerville, MA 02144

Popular Items

Happy Hippie Panini
Somervillen Chicken Sandwich
Large Pizza

Pizza / Calzone Large

Our large 16 inch pizzas & calzones created with dough & sauce made fresh daily, & topped with our special blend of cheeses & ingredients

Large Pizza

$12.99

Homemade 16 inch dough, homemade sauce & our blend of cheddar, mozzarella & monterey jack cheeses

Large Calzone

$12.99

Our homemade dough rolled around your favorite ingredients!

Large Half & Half Pizza

$12.99

Please use the "Special Request" field to give us any specific instructions. Additional charges may apply.

Pizza / Calzone Small

Our small 12 inch pizzas & calzones created with dough & sauce made fresh daily, & topped with our special blend of cheeses & ingredients

Small Pizza

$9.85

Homemade 12 inch dough, homemade sauce & our blend of cheddar, mozzarella & monterey jack cheeses

Small Calzone

$9.99

Our homemade dough rolled around your favorite ingredients!

Small Half & Half Pizza

$9.99

Please use the "Special Request" field to give us any specific instructions. Additional charges may apply.

Signature Pizza / Calzone

Our signature pizzas & calzones cannot be beat! All your favorite standards along with our own unique creations that will satisfy your tastebuds

BBQ Chicken

$13.50+

Our awesome pizza covered with delicious chunks of grilled BBQ chicken

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99+

A ranch base covered with cheese, bacon & grilled BBQ chicken

Big Mack

Big Mack

$13.99+

Get your Big Mac on! Hamburger, lettuce, onion, pickle, thousand island & sesame all together in a pizza or calzone!

Buffalo Bacon Blue

$13.99+

Blue cheese base with cheese, bacon & crispy buffalo chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99+

Delicious pizza with crispy buffalo chicken

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99+

A ranch base with cheese, bacon & crispy buffalo chicken

Hawaiian

$12.99+

The classic ham & pineapple combo. Aloha!

Health Freak

$13.99+

A healthy blend of broccoli, spinach, onion, green pepper & mushroom

Mega Meat

$13.50+

Mouthwatering combo of pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, ham & bacon

Red Sox

$13.50+

A home run combo of BBQ chicken, pepperoni & roasted red pepper

Supreme

$13.75+

An amazing combo of sausage, ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion & green pepper

Veggie

$13.75+

A fresh mix of tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom & olive

White

$12.99+

Homemade garlic sauce base with basil & fresh tomato. Highly recommended!

Gourmet Burgers

Our handmade gourmet burgers put us on the map. Try them and you'll become a fan!

Selfie Burger (Build your own)

$8.50

Build your own burger starting here!

All American Burger

$8.50

A classic combo of ketchup. mustard, & pickles with lettuce & tomato

Big Kahuna Burger

$9.75

Hang ten with our pineapple, bacon, cheddar cheese, & BBQ sauce with lettuce & tomato. Surf's up!

Boss Burger

$9.75

Be the boss with our double cheddar, bacon, grilled mushroom & house sauce with lettuce & tomato

Carnivore Burger

$13.99

Warning! Only for the true meat eaters! Double beef, double cheese, double bacon, grilled mushroom, & house sauce with lettuce & tomato. Good luck!

Cowboy Burger

$9.75

Yeehaw! Bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings & BBQ sauce with lettuce & tomato. Giddyup!

Egg Burger

$9.99

Fried egg, grilled onion & house sauce with lettuce & tomato

Chicken Sandwiches

Delicious hand breaded cutlets or marinated grilled filets make up our amazing chicken sandwiches!

Selfie Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Build your own)

$8.50

Build your own chicken sandwich with fresh marinated grilled chicken

Selfie Fried Chick Sandwich (Build your own)

$8.50

Build your own sandwich with a homemade breaded chicken cutlet filet

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Homemade chicken cutlet filet, bacon, buffalo sauce & blue cheese with lettuce & tomato

California Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Marinated grilled chicken, swiss cheese & honey mustard with lettuce & tomato. East coast goes west coast!

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$9.75

Homemade chicken cutlet filet, bacon, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing with lettuce & tomato

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Homemade chicken cutlet filet & honey mustard with lettuce & tomato

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Marinated grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red pepper & provolone cheese with lettuce & tomato

Rodeo Chicken Sandwich

Rodeo Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Homemade chicken cutlet filet, bacon, onion rings, cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce with lettuce & tomato. Corral that hunger, cowboy!

Somervillen Chicken Sandwich

$9.85

Homemade chicken cutlet filet, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, pickle & villen sauce with lettuce & tomato. Welcome to the 'ville!

Famous Roast Beef

The best roast beef outside of the north shore!

Junior Roast Beef

$8.75Out of stock

Delicious hand-cut roast beef on a seeded bun

Super Roast Beef

$9.50Out of stock

Delicious hand-cut roast beef on a bulky onion roll

Inspired Gyros

Our inspired gyros come standard or with a unique spin. The best in town!

Chicken Gyro

$8.50

Marinated grilled chicken, tomato, red onion & homemade tzatziki

Gyro

Gyro

$8.99

Lamb & beef combo, tomato, red onion & homemade tzatziki

Super Subs

Our delicious sub sandwiches on fresh 10" sub rolls will make your tastebuds happy

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.99

Hand-breaded Buffalo chicken filet, blue cheese, lettuce & tomato on a sub roll.

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$9.99

Our delicious homemade chicken cutlet with any toppings you choose

Chicken Finger Sub

$9.50

Delicious chicken fingers in a sub with any toppings you choose

Chicken Kabob Sub

$9.99

Marinated grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade Greek dressing & Feta

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.99

Our homemade chicken cutlets topped with sauce and provolone cheese

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.50

Create your own grilled chicken sub!

Italian Sub

$9.50

A classic mix of mortadella, capicola, salami, provolone cheese, oil, vinegar, seasoning & any toppings you choose

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.50

Savory meatballs with sauce & provolone cheese

Steak Bomb Sub

$9.99

Seasoned shaved steak, American cheese, grilled mushroom, pepper, onion & salami

Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.50

Delicious seasoned shaved steak & American cheese

Tuna Sub

$9.99

Fresh made white tuna with any toppings you choose

Turkey Sub

$9.50

Our delicious sliced turkey with any toppings you choose

Primo Paninis

Our tasty signature panini sandwiches on delicious fresh Schiacciata bread cannot be beat!

Selfie Panini (Build your own)

$7.00

Build your own delicious Panini any way you like it!

Baja Chicken Panini

$9.50

Our savory grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, cilantro & ranch on a pressed ciabatta roll.

Happy Hippie Panini

$8.50

Pesto mayo, tomato, avocado, red onion, pickle & Swiss on a pressed ciabatta roll. Peace, man!

South in your Mouth Panini

South in your Mouth Panini

$9.50

A southern delicacy! Roast beef with James River BBQ, grilled onion, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese & mayo.

Fresh Quesadilla

Our homemade quesadillas are fast becoming one of our most popular specialties! Served with fresh homemade Pico de Gallo

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Fresh marinated grilled chicken, cheese, grilled onion, grilled pepper, cilantro & seasonings. Served with fresh homemade Pico de Gallo

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$9.00

Delicious shaved steak, cheese, grilled onion, grilled pepper, cilantro & seasonings. Served with fresh homemade Pico de Gallo

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.00

Grilled mushroom, onion, pepper, cheese, avocado, cilantro & seasonings. Served with fresh homemade Pico de Gallo

Rockin' Rice Bowls

Our savory and delicious jasmine rice bowls with the tastiest toppings will curb any appetite!

Big Greek Rice Bowl

$11.99

Yell OPA! with gyro, chopped red onion, chopped tomato, & tzatziki over savory jasmine rice.

Chicken Fiesta Rice Bowl

$12.00

Our homemade Spanish marinaded chicken mixed with scallion, cilantro, tomato, & red onion for a taste you need to experience.

Saucy Hen Rice Bowl

$10.99

Our marinated grilled chicken, chopped tomato & sriracha mayo over savory jasmine rice.

Steak Fiesta Rice Bowl

Steak Fiesta Rice Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Our homemade Spanish marinaded steak tips mixed with scallion, cilantro, tomato, & red onion for a taste you need to experience.

Fresh Salads

Crisp & refreshing salads that will satisfy even the biggest hunger!

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.75

Spicy crispy buffalo chicken over our fresh garden salad

Caesar Salad

$8.45

Fresh cut romaine with grated parmesan cheese & croutons

California Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, green pepper, red onion & dried cranberry

Garden Salad

$8.50

A fresh mix of iceberg & romaine with tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, green pepper, kalamata olive & red onion

Greek Salad

$9.25

A fresh mix of iceberg with feta, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, green pepper, kalamata olive & red onion

Tuna Salad

$9.75

Our delicious garden salad topped with our fresh white tuna

Fresh Wraps

Our amazing, fresh, & very filling wraps will have you coming back whenever hunger strikes!

Selfie Fried Chicken Wrap (Build your own)

$8.00

Selfie Grilled Chicken Wrap (Build your own)

$8.00

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.50

Grilled BBQ chicken, bacon & ranch dressing with lettuce & tomato

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Crispy buffalo chicken, bacon & ranch dressing with lettuce & tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Spicy buffalo chicken, blue cheese, lettuce & tomato

Caesar Salad Wrap

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese, croutons & caesar dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.50

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Homemade crispy chicken, honey mustard, lettuce & tomato

Greek Salad Wrap

$7.75

Our delicious garden salad, feta & homemade Greek dressing

Grilled Chicken Kabob Wrap

$8.99

Marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, Greek dressing & Feta

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Homemade marinated grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, homemade Greek dressing & Feta

Tuna Wrap

$8.50

Fresh white tuna, lettuce, tomato & provolone cheese

Turkey Avocado Bacon Wrap

$8.99

Fresh sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Delicious Dinners

Enjoy a hearty meal with any of our dinner combos served with choice of any 2 sides of salad, rice, fries, or onion rings. Or select one side and we'll double it up!

Burger Dinner

$11.00

Chicken Finger Dinner

$12.50

Chicken Kabob Dinner

$11.75

Chicken Wing Dinner

$11.75

Awesome Sides

The perfect compliment to any meal. We have the best side dishes in town!

Cheesy Breadsticks

$8.99

Homemade dough topped with butter, cheese & seasoning

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$9.00+

Tasty chicken fingers for your dining pleasure!

Chicken Wings

$9.75+

Everyone's favorite! Our breaded chicken wings done right!

French Fries

$4.99

Our awesome fries. 'nuff said!

French Fries w/ Cheese

$5.75

Our awesome fried made better with melted cheese on top!

French Fries w/ Cheese & Bacon

$6.25

Our awesome fries made even better with melted cheese and bacon! Commence drooling!

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.50

Fresh bread with our delicious garlic spread topped with cheese and toasted

Garlic Fries

$6.25

Our awesome fries covered with delicious minced garlic

Greek Fries

$6.25

Our awesome fries topped with feta, oregano, and garlic powder

Half Fries / Rings

$6.75

An order of half fries and half onion rings just in case you want the best of both worlds!

Italian Fries

$6.25

Our awesome fries topped with parmesan cheese, oregano & garlic powder

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00+

Cheddar filled spicy jalapenos inside delicious breading served with marinara

Loaded Fries

$6.75

Our awesome fries topped with melted cheese, bacon & jalapenos

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50+

The classic side order of melted mozzarella inside delicious breading. Served with marinara, of course!

Old Bay Fries

$5.99

Our awesome fries covered with delicious Old Bay seasoning.

Onion Rings

$4.99

Crispy breaded onion rings that need no description except for YUMMY!

Truffle Fries

$6.50Out of stock

An amazing mix of our delicious fries with truly tasty truffle salt, basil, and Parmesan cheese.

Drinks

Sodas, juices, flavored teas, & thirst quenchers!

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

20oz Soda

$2.25

Powerade

$2.99

Water

$1.50

Can coca

$1.50

Can ginger a

$1.50

Deep River Potato Chips

Enjoy some delicious potato chips with your meal. We serve Deep River chips for quality & taste!

Mesquite BBQ

$1.99

Original

$1.99

Rosemary & Olive Oil

$1.99

Salt & Cracked Pepper Krinkle Cut

$1.99

Salt & Vinegar

$1.99

Sour Cream & Onion

$1.99

Zesty Jalapeno

$1.99

Sauces, Dips & Dressings

Add a little extra sauce on the side! We have everything from our homemade creations to your favorite standards

Balsamic Dressing Extra

$1.25

BBQ Sauce Extra

$1.25

Blue Cheese Dressing Extra

$1.25

Buffalo Sauce Extra

$1.25

Caesar Dressing Extra

$1.25

Garlic Sauce Extra

$1.25

Golden Italian Dressing Extra

$1.25

Greek Dressing Extra

$1.25

Honey Mustard Dressing Extra

$1.25

House Vinaigrette Dressing Extra

$1.75

James River BBQ Sauce Extra

$1.25

Ranch Dressing Extra

$1.25

Sriracha Mayo Extra

$1.50

Thousand Island Extra

$1.25

Tzatziki Sauce Extra

$1.75

Villen Sauce Extra

$1.75

marinada red sause

$1.50

Desserts

Only fresh, homemade desserts are made here. Your sweet tooth is begging to try some!
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.25

Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Cookie made with cage-free eggs. Non-gmo and super good!

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$3.50Out of stock

Made from sustainable Peruvian chocolate and cage-free eggs! Non-GMO and all delicious!

Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.25

Buttery sweet and salty crunch! Made from cage-free eggs and is non-GMO. One of our favorites!

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Welcome to Broadway Eatery, the home of great food available for delivery or takeout. Pizza, calzones, burgers, chicken, wraps, salads, paninis, & more! Check out our online menu for details!

Website

Location

1157 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02144

Directions

Davis Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
