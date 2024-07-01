This restaurant does not have any images
Broadway Grill & Games 301 Broadway Ave.
301 Broadway Ave.
Lorain, OH 44052
Featured Items
Food
Appetizers
- Tortilla Chips
Crisp corn tortilla chips lightly dusted with salt$8.00
- Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips topped with our homemade queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of protein.$16.00
- Kebabs
Our flavorful kebabs make a great start to your meal! Choose from our sweet & spicy Malaysian Chicken, savory Lamb with a hint of curry, tender Whisky & Brown Sugar Flank Steak, or our tender Korean Pork Belly.$8.00
- Fresh Veggies & Ranch Appetizer
Fresh chilled vegetables paired with our house made ranch dip & flatbreads$9.00
- Hummus w/ flatbread & cucumbers
Homemade chickpea & sesame hummus served with flatbreads and cucumbers.$9.00
- Coconut Shrimp
Our hand - breaded jumbo shrimp coated with sweet coconut & Japanese style breadcrumbs served with cilantro chutney and sweet & spicy Malaysian chili sauce$12.00
- Blistered Jalapeno Peppers
Jalapenos stuffed with shishido & cream cheese, grilled, then given a crispy coating. Finished with a spicy red pepper glaze.$10.00
- Chicken Tenders
Hand - breaded chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of sauce.$10.00
- Jumbo Wings
Juicy chicken wings topped with your choice of our homemade sauces. Choose from bone - in or boneless.$10.00
Tacos & Quesadillas
- Tacos
3 tacos on soft flour tortillas topped with zesty turmeric jicama slaw, lime crema, & queso fresca. Served with a side of crispy tortilla chips & pico de gallo.$12.00
- Quesadillas
2 jumbo tortillas with our melted cheese, your choice of protein, and sides of fresh pico de gallo and sour cream.$12.00
Burgers
- Cheese Burger
Our all beef burger on a buttery kaiser bun served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, sweet onion jam, and our signature roasted garlic grill sauce. Pickle & side included.$15.00
- Sliders
3 of our tiny sandwiches with your choice of our expertly crafted fillings. Choose from Crispy Malay Chicken w/ daikon slaw Miniature Cheeseburgers Korean Pork Belly with Kimchi Persian Lamb w/ Cucumber Mint Sauce$18.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken on a buttery kaiser bun served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, sweet onion jam, and our signature roasted garlic grill sauce. Pickle & side included.$15.00
- Hamburger
Our all beef burger on a buttery kaiser bun topped with lettuce, tomato, sweet onion jam, and our signature roasted garlic grill sauce. Served with pickle & side of your choice.$12.00
- Nacho Burger
A juicy all beef burger piled high with cheddar, queso sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and crispy tortilla chips on a warm kaiser bun.$18.00
- Big Mark's Big Greasy Catastrophe
It's catastrophically delicious! Our juicy all beef burger topped with tender pork belly, vintage cheddar cheese, onion jam, bourbon BBQ sauce, and mayo on a warm, buttery kaiser bun$20.00
Wraps
- Red Curry Shrimp Wrap
Jumbo shrimp tossed with red curry and fresh ginger wrapped together with crispy soba noodles, spicy kimchi, lettuce & curry mayo.$14.00
- Grilled Veggie Wrap
Garden fresh roasted vegetables wrapped together with our homemade chickpea hummus, living lettuces, & berry vinaigrette.$12.00
- Sesame Chicken Wrap
Crisp sesame chicken wrapped with Japanese radish slaw, lettuce, and curry mayo.$13.00
- Korean Flank Steak Wrap
Tender flank steak marinated with sesame, soy, and Korean chilis wrapped together with sharp cheddar, fresh horseradish, honey mustard sauce, and sweet onion jam.$15.00
Paninis
- The Broadway Patty Melt
The classic patty melt, updated for Lorain with sweet onion jam, buttery sourdough, an all beef burger and melted Swiss cheese.$16.00
- Panini BBQ Chicken
Our tender & juicy chicken breast char - grilled, basted with homemade sauce and topped with homegrown lettuces & cheddar cheese.$15.00
- Veggie Panini
Roasted vegetables, mushrooms, peppers, & provolone cheese with herb balsamic mayo on our toasted sourdough.$12.00
- Zesty Lamb Meatball Panini
Homemade Savory lamb meatballs simmered in our roasted garlic tomato sauce with whole milk paneer cheese on a toasted bun.$12.00
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
Pizzas
- The Classic Pizza
Mozzarella & provolone cheeses. Basil tomato sauce. Nothing more, nothing less.$15.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
The classic pizza, now with pepperoni. Or, if you have to be fancy, our classic pizza with the addition of paprika spiced Italian sausage. But you don't have to be fancy, do you?$18.00
- Roasted Veggie Pizza
the classic + roasted garlic, seasonal vegetables, & aged balsamic. Living lettuces.$17.00
- Loaded Potato Skin Pizza
Our sweet & savory crust topped with buttery mashed potatoes, smokey bacon, cheddar cheese, green onion, & sour cream$20.00
Pasta
Side Dishes
Sliders
Drinks
Cocktails
- Appletini$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Champagne Cocktail$8.25
- Cosmopolitan$8.25
- Daiquiri$8.25
- Dark 'N Stormy$8.25
- Gimlet$8.25
- Greyhound$8.25
- Hurricane$11.25
- Lemon Drop$8.25
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Love On The Lake$8.25
- Manhattan$8.25
- Margarita$8.25
- Martini$9.00
- Mimosa$8.25
- Mojito$8.25
- Moscow Mule$9.00
- Old Fashion$8.25
- Rob Roy$8.25
- Sangria$9.00
- Screwdriver$8.50
- Sidecar$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$8.25
- Whiskey Sour$8.25
- French Martini$9.00
- French 75$9.00
- Amaretto Sour$6.00
- Rocket Pop$8.00
- Top shelf Long Island$15.00
- Jalapeno margarita$8.25
- White Gummy bear$7.00
- Green Tea$8.00
- white tea$8.00
- Pinktini$7.00
- Little Beer$6.00
- Chocolate covered pretzel$7.00
Soda
Juices
Spiritless
Beer
Bottled Beer
Canned Drinks
Draft Beer
Wine
Red Wine
Red Wine BTL
White Wine
White Wine BTL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
301 Broadway Ave., Lorain, OH 44052