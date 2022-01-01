Restaurant header imageView gallery

Broadway Heights Chico

3,527 Reviews

$$

300 Broadway St

Chico, CA 95928

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Cyclone Sandwich
Bowl Soup
Turkey Pesto Melt

Drinks

Pellegrino Water

$5.25

Sprechers Bottled Root Beer

$5.50

Sprechers Bottled Vanilla Cream Soda

$5.50

Iced Tea

$4.25

Orange pekoe black tea

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.25

Decaffeinated tea

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.50

House favorite! Raspberry tea and lemonade.

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Orange pekoe black tea and lemonade.

Coke

$4.25

Diet Coke

$4.25

Dr. Pepper

$4.25

Lemonade

$4.25

Barqs Root Beer

$4.25

Sprite

$4.25

Appetizers

Bidwell Bruschetta on Focaccia Bread

$11.95

Fig jam, creamy mascarpone cheese, prosciutto, chopped Roma tomato, onion and olive oil

Prawn Bruschetta on Focaccia Bread

Prawn Bruschetta on Focaccia Bread

$12.95

Garlic prawns with diced tomato, onions, dill, capers and our garlic Parmesan spread

Meatball Sliders

$14.95

Sliced baked meatballs, garlic Parmesan, marinara, fresh basil on focaccia squares

Stuffed Focaccia Ring

$13.95

Baked focaccia bread ring stuffed with bacon, mozzarella, topped with pesto

Toasted Garlic Focaccia Cheese Bread

$7.95

6 Pieces of focaccia bread, roasted garlic, herbs, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses warmed in our brick oven

Creamy Artichoke Spinach Dip

$13.45

Artichoke hearts, spinach, mixed cheeses and herbs, baked and served with toasted focaccia bread and celery

Soups & Salads

Soup Cup

$5.95

Our famous tomato, garlic and Parmesan cheese soup. Vegetarian!

Bowl Soup

$7.95

Full Traditional Caesar Salad

$14.50

Romaine lettuce, focaccia croutons, shredded Parmesan, tossed with our famous Caesar dressing

Half Traditional Caesar Salad

$12.50

Full Chicken Caesar Salad

$20.00

Oven roasted chicken, romaine lettuce, focaccia croutons, shredded Parmesan, tossed with our famous Caesar dressing

Half Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.75

Full Sun-dried Tomatoes Caesar Salad

$17.50

Sun-dried tomatoes, romaine lettuce, focaccia croutons, shredded Parmesan, tossed with our famous Caesar dressing

Half Sun-dried Tomatoes Caesar Salad

$14.50

Full Prosciutto Caesar Salad

$18.50

Prosciutto ham, sun-dried tomatoes, capers, thin slices of red onion on top of our Caesar salad

Half Prosciutto Caesar Salad

$15.50

Full Garden Salad

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, artichoke hearts, Roma tomato, carrot, purple cabbage and focaccia croutons with choice of dressing

Half Garden Salad

$10.95

Greek Salad

$17.95

Spinach, red onion and focaccia croutons tossed with red wine vinaigrette on a bed of rice, garnished with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, purple cabbage, carrot and cucumber. Served with focaccia bread

Club Salad

$18.95

Romaine lettuce, hickory-smoked turkey breast, Black Forest ham, bacon, avocado, Roma tomato, purple cabbage and carrots with choice of dressing

Thai Prawn Salad

$18.95

Six prawns baked in Thai vinaigrette, served hot on a bed of romaine lettuce, thin strips of purple cabbage and carrots, Roma tomatoes and focaccia bread

Rosemary Chicken Salad

$18.95

Baked chicken breast marinated in our lemon-rosemary marinade and served warm on romaine lettuce, cabbage, Roma tomatoes, carrots and choice of dressing

Soup & Salad Plate

$14.95

Fresh soup with choice of garden salad and choice of dressing or traditional Caesar salad

Pasta Salad 8 Oz

$5.95

Our house made pasta salad with rainbow rotini, a mix of sour cream & Italian dressing, broccoli, red onion, black olives and artichoke hearts.

Pasta Salad 16 Oz

$8.95

Broadway Bowl Turkey Avo

$17.45

Black Japonica rice (high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Low in fat) lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, green onion and your choice of dressing

Broadway Bowl Chicken Bacon

$18.45

Black Japonica rice (high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Low in fat) lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, green onion, avocado and your choice of dressing

Broadway Bowl Veggie

$16.45

Black Japonica rice (high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Low in fat) lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, green onion, avocado and your choice of dressing

Broadway Bowl Prawn

$19.45

Black Japonica rice (high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Low in fat) lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, green onion, avocado and your choice of dressing

Broadway Bowl Salmon Cake

$19.45

Black Japonica rice (high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Low in fat) lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, green onion, avocado and your choice of dressing

Broadway Bowl THAI Chicken

$18.45

Black Japonica rice (high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Low in fat) lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, green onion, avocado and your choice of dressing

House Speciality New York Pastrami

Better than Katzs' of New York? This 16-20 day cure is brined, seasoned, smoked for 8 hours and then steamed. Served on marbled rye or our focaccia bread with house mustard.

N.Y. Pastrami

$19.95

This 16 - 20 day cure is brined, seasoned, smoked for 8 hours and then steamed. Served your choice of Rye or focaccia bread and house mustard.

Reuben

$20.95

House pastrami with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island and a choice of Rye or focaccia bread.

Focaccia Sandwiches

Dipping Dressing

$0.50

Full B.L.T.A. Sandwich

$17.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise

Half B.L.T.A. Sandwich

$15.95

Full California Sandwich

$16.95

Avocado, sprouts, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, mozzarella, mayonnaise and House mustard

Half California Sandwich

$15.95

Full Chicken Bacon Melt

$18.95

Roasted chicken breast, bacon, melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Half Chicken Bacon Melt Sandwich

$16.95

Full Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$18.95

Roasted chicken breast, marinara, melted mozzarella, and creamy garlic Parmesan spread

Half Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$16.50
Full Creamy Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Full Creamy Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

Roasted chicken breast, pesto Alfredo sauce, tomato, lettuce and ranch dressing

Half Creamy Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Full Cyclone Sandwich

$18.95

Roasted chicken breast, spicy BBQ sauce, bacon, melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Half Cyclone Sandwich

$16.95

Full Italiano Sandwich

$18.95

Hickory smoked turkey breast, pesto aioli, pepperoni, melted mozzarella, red onion, black olive, spinach and tomato

Half Italiano Sandwich

$16.95

Full Moroccan Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

Roasted chicken breast, green chilies, Moroccan sauce, melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Half Moroccan Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Full Spicy Turkey Sandwich

$18.95

Hickory smoked turkey breast, creamy spicy spread, melted mozzarella, red onion, lettuce & tomato

Half Spicy Turkey Sandwich

$16.95

Full Thai Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

Roasted chicken breast, Thai peanut sauce, tomato, melted mozzarella, lettuce and creamy spicy spread

Half Thai Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Full Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$18.95

Hickory smoked turkey breast, avocado, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise

Half Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$16.95

Full Club Sandwich

$19.95

Hickory smoked turkey breast, Black Forest Ham, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and House mustard

Full Roasted Vegetable

$15.95

Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, zucchini, melted mozzarella, tomato, red onion, lettuce, pesto aioli and garlic Parmesan spread

Speciality Focaccia Sandwiches

Dipping Dress

$0.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$15.95

Melted mozzarella cheese on buttered focaccia bread.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$18.95

Roasted chicken, Roma tomatoes, blue cheese and Black Forest ham served hot with green leaf lettuce and Ranch.

Rosemary Chicken Sand

$18.95

Roasted chicken, lemon-rosemary marinade and artichoke hearts served hot with fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes and mayonnaise.

Spicy Chicken Jalapeno Melt

$18.95

Roasted chicken breast, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese served hot with Roma tomatoes, green leaf lettuce and spicy aioli.

Turkey Pesto Melt

$18.95

Hickory smoked turkey, melted mozzarella cheese served with pesto aioli, Roma tomato and green leaf lettuce.

Brick Oven Pizzas

Dipping Dress

$0.50

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$17.95

Our original BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, red onion and diced Roma tomatoes

Garlic Chicken Pizza

$17.95

Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, creamy garlic sauce, roasted chicken, artichoke hearts and diced Roma tomatoes.

Margherita Pizza

$16.95

A combination of house marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan cheeses and fresh basil.

Mediterranean Pizza

$17.95

Mozzarella, Parmesan and feta cheese, spinach, black olives, and diced Roma tomatoes.

Pepperoni & Mushroom Pizza

$16.95

Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, pepperoni, mushroom and marinara

Pesto Alfredo Chicken Pizza

$17.95

Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, pesto Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken and diced Roma tomato.

Sausage Pepp Pizza

$17.95

Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, fennel sausage, bell peppers and marinara.

Spinach & Mushroom Pizza

$17.95

Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, fresh roasted garlic, spinach, mushrooms and diced Roma tomatoes.

Thai Chicken Pizza

$17.95

Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, Thai peanut sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, carrot and diced Roma tomatoes.

Three Cheese Pizza

$16.95

Mozzarella, Parmesan and feta cheese with marinara.

Vegetarian Pizza

$16.95

Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, artichoke hearts, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, red onion and diced Roma tomatoes.

Calzones

Dipping Dress

$0.50

Salad Pizza

$2.75

Romaine lettuce, croutons, cabbage, carrot and your choice of dressing

Barbeque Chicken Calzone

$18.95

Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, our original BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, red onion and diced Roma tomatoes

Garlic Chicken Calzone

$18.95

Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, creamy garlic sauce, roasted chicken, artichoke hearts and diced Roma tomatoes

Margherita Calzone

$17.95

A combination of house marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan cheeses and fresh basil

Mediterranean Calzone

$18.95

Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, spinach, black olives, feta cheese and diced Roma tomatoes

Pepperoni & Mushroom Calzone

$17.95

Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms and marinara

Pesto Alfredo Chicken Calzone

$18.95

Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, pesto Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken and diced Roma tomatoes

Sausage & Peppers Calzone

$18.95

Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, fennel sausage, bell peppers and house marinara sauce

Spinach & Mushroom Calzone

$18.95

Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, fresh roasted garlic, spinach, mushrooms and diced Roma tomatoes

Thai Chicken Calzone

$18.95

Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, Thai peanut sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, carrot and diced Roma tomatoes

Three Cheese Calzone

$17.95

Marinara sauce and a blend of feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

Vegetarian Calzone

$17.95

Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, artichoke hearts, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, red onion and diced Roma tomatoes

Dinner Entrees

Dinner green salad

$2.95

Romaine, cabbage, carrots, croutons and focaccia bread with choice of dressing.

Marinated Chicken

$22.00

Dinner Salmon Cakes

$24.00

Wild caught salmon combined with onions, celery and bell peppers then topped with Panko bread crumbs and baked until crispy brown. Served with rice, steamed veggies, focaccia bread and a side of lemon-dill sauce

Kid's Menu

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.95

Pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses on our original crust

Pizza Bread Sticks

$7.95

Six slices of our house baked focaccia bread with marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

Toasted Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Melted mozzarella on toasted focaccia bread

Rainbow Rotini Pasta

$9.95

Rainbow rotini pasta with choice of marinara, pesto Alfredo sauce or buttered with grated Parmesan cheese.

Kids Green Salad

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, cabbage, carrot and your choice of dressing

Kids Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with our famous Caesar dressing

Desserts

Lemon Cheese Cake

$8.50

Black Ale Cake

$8.50

Chocolate Fourless Torte

$8.50

Seasonal Cheescake

$8.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Iconic Chico restaurant proudly serving lunch and dinner in a very "Chico" atmosphere for 28 years.

Location

300 Broadway St, Chico, CA 95928

Directions

Gallery
Broadway Heights image
Broadway Heights image

