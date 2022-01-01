Broadway Heights Chico
3,527 Reviews
$$
300 Broadway St
Chico, CA 95928
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Drinks
Pellegrino Water
Sprechers Bottled Root Beer
Sprechers Bottled Vanilla Cream Soda
Iced Tea
Orange pekoe black tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Decaffeinated tea
Raspberry Lemonade
House favorite! Raspberry tea and lemonade.
Arnold Palmer
Orange pekoe black tea and lemonade.
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Barqs Root Beer
Sprite
Appetizers
Bidwell Bruschetta on Focaccia Bread
Fig jam, creamy mascarpone cheese, prosciutto, chopped Roma tomato, onion and olive oil
Prawn Bruschetta on Focaccia Bread
Garlic prawns with diced tomato, onions, dill, capers and our garlic Parmesan spread
Meatball Sliders
Sliced baked meatballs, garlic Parmesan, marinara, fresh basil on focaccia squares
Stuffed Focaccia Ring
Baked focaccia bread ring stuffed with bacon, mozzarella, topped with pesto
Toasted Garlic Focaccia Cheese Bread
6 Pieces of focaccia bread, roasted garlic, herbs, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses warmed in our brick oven
Creamy Artichoke Spinach Dip
Artichoke hearts, spinach, mixed cheeses and herbs, baked and served with toasted focaccia bread and celery
Soups & Salads
Soup Cup
Our famous tomato, garlic and Parmesan cheese soup. Vegetarian!
Bowl Soup
Full Traditional Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, focaccia croutons, shredded Parmesan, tossed with our famous Caesar dressing
Half Traditional Caesar Salad
Full Chicken Caesar Salad
Oven roasted chicken, romaine lettuce, focaccia croutons, shredded Parmesan, tossed with our famous Caesar dressing
Half Chicken Caesar Salad
Full Sun-dried Tomatoes Caesar Salad
Sun-dried tomatoes, romaine lettuce, focaccia croutons, shredded Parmesan, tossed with our famous Caesar dressing
Half Sun-dried Tomatoes Caesar Salad
Full Prosciutto Caesar Salad
Prosciutto ham, sun-dried tomatoes, capers, thin slices of red onion on top of our Caesar salad
Half Prosciutto Caesar Salad
Full Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, artichoke hearts, Roma tomato, carrot, purple cabbage and focaccia croutons with choice of dressing
Half Garden Salad
Greek Salad
Spinach, red onion and focaccia croutons tossed with red wine vinaigrette on a bed of rice, garnished with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, purple cabbage, carrot and cucumber. Served with focaccia bread
Club Salad
Romaine lettuce, hickory-smoked turkey breast, Black Forest ham, bacon, avocado, Roma tomato, purple cabbage and carrots with choice of dressing
Thai Prawn Salad
Six prawns baked in Thai vinaigrette, served hot on a bed of romaine lettuce, thin strips of purple cabbage and carrots, Roma tomatoes and focaccia bread
Rosemary Chicken Salad
Baked chicken breast marinated in our lemon-rosemary marinade and served warm on romaine lettuce, cabbage, Roma tomatoes, carrots and choice of dressing
Soup & Salad Plate
Fresh soup with choice of garden salad and choice of dressing or traditional Caesar salad
Pasta Salad 8 Oz
Our house made pasta salad with rainbow rotini, a mix of sour cream & Italian dressing, broccoli, red onion, black olives and artichoke hearts.
Pasta Salad 16 Oz
Broadway Bowl Turkey Avo
Black Japonica rice (high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Low in fat) lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, green onion and your choice of dressing
Broadway Bowl Chicken Bacon
Black Japonica rice (high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Low in fat) lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, green onion, avocado and your choice of dressing
Broadway Bowl Veggie
Black Japonica rice (high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Low in fat) lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, green onion, avocado and your choice of dressing
Broadway Bowl Prawn
Black Japonica rice (high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Low in fat) lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, green onion, avocado and your choice of dressing
Broadway Bowl Salmon Cake
Black Japonica rice (high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Low in fat) lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, green onion, avocado and your choice of dressing
Broadway Bowl THAI Chicken
Black Japonica rice (high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Low in fat) lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, green onion, avocado and your choice of dressing
House Speciality New York Pastrami
Focaccia Sandwiches
Dipping Dressing
Full B.L.T.A. Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise
Half B.L.T.A. Sandwich
Full California Sandwich
Avocado, sprouts, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, mozzarella, mayonnaise and House mustard
Half California Sandwich
Full Chicken Bacon Melt
Roasted chicken breast, bacon, melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Half Chicken Bacon Melt Sandwich
Full Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Roasted chicken breast, marinara, melted mozzarella, and creamy garlic Parmesan spread
Half Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Full Creamy Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Roasted chicken breast, pesto Alfredo sauce, tomato, lettuce and ranch dressing
Half Creamy Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Full Cyclone Sandwich
Roasted chicken breast, spicy BBQ sauce, bacon, melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
Half Cyclone Sandwich
Full Italiano Sandwich
Hickory smoked turkey breast, pesto aioli, pepperoni, melted mozzarella, red onion, black olive, spinach and tomato
Half Italiano Sandwich
Full Moroccan Chicken Sandwich
Roasted chicken breast, green chilies, Moroccan sauce, melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Half Moroccan Chicken Sandwich
Full Spicy Turkey Sandwich
Hickory smoked turkey breast, creamy spicy spread, melted mozzarella, red onion, lettuce & tomato
Half Spicy Turkey Sandwich
Full Thai Chicken Sandwich
Roasted chicken breast, Thai peanut sauce, tomato, melted mozzarella, lettuce and creamy spicy spread
Half Thai Chicken Sandwich
Full Turkey Avocado Sandwich
Hickory smoked turkey breast, avocado, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise
Half Turkey Avocado Sandwich
Full Club Sandwich
Hickory smoked turkey breast, Black Forest Ham, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and House mustard
Full Roasted Vegetable
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, zucchini, melted mozzarella, tomato, red onion, lettuce, pesto aioli and garlic Parmesan spread
Speciality Focaccia Sandwiches
Dipping Dress
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Melted mozzarella cheese on buttered focaccia bread.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Roasted chicken, Roma tomatoes, blue cheese and Black Forest ham served hot with green leaf lettuce and Ranch.
Rosemary Chicken Sand
Roasted chicken, lemon-rosemary marinade and artichoke hearts served hot with fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes and mayonnaise.
Spicy Chicken Jalapeno Melt
Roasted chicken breast, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese served hot with Roma tomatoes, green leaf lettuce and spicy aioli.
Turkey Pesto Melt
Hickory smoked turkey, melted mozzarella cheese served with pesto aioli, Roma tomato and green leaf lettuce.
Brick Oven Pizzas
Dipping Dress
Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Our original BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, red onion and diced Roma tomatoes
Garlic Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, creamy garlic sauce, roasted chicken, artichoke hearts and diced Roma tomatoes.
Margherita Pizza
A combination of house marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan cheeses and fresh basil.
Mediterranean Pizza
Mozzarella, Parmesan and feta cheese, spinach, black olives, and diced Roma tomatoes.
Pepperoni & Mushroom Pizza
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, pepperoni, mushroom and marinara
Pesto Alfredo Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, pesto Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken and diced Roma tomato.
Sausage Pepp Pizza
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, fennel sausage, bell peppers and marinara.
Spinach & Mushroom Pizza
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, fresh roasted garlic, spinach, mushrooms and diced Roma tomatoes.
Thai Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, Thai peanut sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, carrot and diced Roma tomatoes.
Three Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, Parmesan and feta cheese with marinara.
Vegetarian Pizza
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, artichoke hearts, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, red onion and diced Roma tomatoes.
Calzones
Dipping Dress
Salad Pizza
Romaine lettuce, croutons, cabbage, carrot and your choice of dressing
Barbeque Chicken Calzone
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, our original BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, red onion and diced Roma tomatoes
Garlic Chicken Calzone
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, creamy garlic sauce, roasted chicken, artichoke hearts and diced Roma tomatoes
Margherita Calzone
A combination of house marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan cheeses and fresh basil
Mediterranean Calzone
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, spinach, black olives, feta cheese and diced Roma tomatoes
Pepperoni & Mushroom Calzone
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms and marinara
Pesto Alfredo Chicken Calzone
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, pesto Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken and diced Roma tomatoes
Sausage & Peppers Calzone
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, fennel sausage, bell peppers and house marinara sauce
Spinach & Mushroom Calzone
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, fresh roasted garlic, spinach, mushrooms and diced Roma tomatoes
Thai Chicken Calzone
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, Thai peanut sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, carrot and diced Roma tomatoes
Three Cheese Calzone
Marinara sauce and a blend of feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Vegetarian Calzone
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, artichoke hearts, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, red onion and diced Roma tomatoes
Dinner Entrees
Dinner green salad
Romaine, cabbage, carrots, croutons and focaccia bread with choice of dressing.
Marinated Chicken
Dinner Salmon Cakes
Wild caught salmon combined with onions, celery and bell peppers then topped with Panko bread crumbs and baked until crispy brown. Served with rice, steamed veggies, focaccia bread and a side of lemon-dill sauce
Kid's Menu
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses on our original crust
Pizza Bread Sticks
Six slices of our house baked focaccia bread with marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
Toasted Cheese Sandwich
Melted mozzarella on toasted focaccia bread
Rainbow Rotini Pasta
Rainbow rotini pasta with choice of marinara, pesto Alfredo sauce or buttered with grated Parmesan cheese.
Kids Green Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, cabbage, carrot and your choice of dressing
Kids Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with our famous Caesar dressing
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Iconic Chico restaurant proudly serving lunch and dinner in a very "Chico" atmosphere for 28 years.
300 Broadway St, Chico, CA 95928