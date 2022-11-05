- Home
Broadway Pancake House
$
9215 Broadway Ave.
Brookfield, IL 60513
Popular Items
BREAKFAST SPECIALS *
Salchicha con huevo ( hot dog wiener and eggs )
Salchichas con huevo !! Classic Morning favorite ! Sliced pieces of hotdog mixed up with scrambled eggs
Huevos a la mexicana ( Mexican scrambled eggs )
** SPICY ** Diced onions , Tomatoes , Serrano Peppers scrambled together ! Classic Mexican dish
Country Waffle
Crispy Golden Waffle topped with a Country Fried Steak , Country. gravy , & choice of Egg
HAM & TURKEY MELT on Croissant
Breakfast and Brunch
Banana foster*
Freshly sliced bananas cooked in butter , cinnamon , and brown sugar served over French toast and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Chicken n Waffles*
Crispy waffle topped with crispy chicken strips and honey drizzle ! Eggs of your choice can be added
Skirt steak Taco Salad
Bed of lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes , onions , Mozzarella cheese , avocado , cilantro and Skirt steak chunks served w a side of “dressing” (green salsa)
Corned Beef Hash Burrito*
Corned beef hash, Swiss cheese, and 6 eggs rolled into a 12” flour tortilla
Very Berry French Toast*
French Toast topped with cream cheese frosting and fresh blueberries and strawberries
Berry Waffle*
Crispy waffle topped with fresh blueberries and strawberries. Dusted with powdered sugar and whipped cream
CHILAQUILES*
***READY @ 745am WEEEKENDS ONLY*** Home made chilaquiles made from scratch and in house . Mexican sour cream , Queso fresco , cilantro & Topped with 2 Eggs
Country Sandwich*
Our most popular sandwich Country Fried steak on a Brioche Bun with an egg any style and country gravy and cheddar cheese
Da’ Frenchie*
Egg meat and cheese between 2 thick pieces of French toast make the perfect sandwich for the day !!!
Chorizo en Pan Bolillo
Scrambled eggs and chorizo served on a 10” bread with a side of jalapeños
Classic Breakfast
Skirt Steak & Eggs
1lb of outer skirt steak served with eggs hashbrowns and a side
1 Egg
Egg any style served with hashbrowns and a side
1 Egg w/ Meat
Egg any style with choice of meat, hashbrowns, and a side
2 Eggs
Egg any style with hash browns and a side
2 Eggs w/ Meat
Egg any style with choice of meat, hashbrowns, and a side
Eggs & Corned Beef Hash
Corned beef hash and egg any style served with hashbrowns, and a side
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Country fried steak topped with country gravy and served with eggs and a side biscuit
Eggs & Gryo Meat
Gyro off the spindle with egg any style, hashbrowns, and a side served with Tzatziki sauce
1/2 lb. Hamburger Patty
SAMPLER
Eggs . Hashbrowns , bacon , sausage , and ham !!!!!! Served with a choice of any side
Broadway Favorites
Breakfast sandwich only
Egg Sandwich on any choice of bread . Meat and cheese can be added
Biscuits & Gravy
biscuit topped with country gravy . Eggs may be added to order
Big Country
Eggs any style, Hash Browns, 2 sausage links, & 2 biscuits topped with country Gravy
Country Sandwich*
Our most popular sandwich Country Fried steak on a Brioche Bun with an egg any style and country gravy and cheddar cheese
Nutella sandwich
Nutella spread on a toasted bagel ! Fresh fruit and toppings available
Omelettes
Create your own
6 eggs blended together into a fluffy omelette with your favorite ingredients
Cheese Omelette
American, Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella, Monterrey Jack, Pepper Jack, OR Feta
Avocado & Bacon Omelette
w/ Monterrey Jack
Denver Omelette
Onion, Green Pepper, & Ham w/ American
Meaty Omelette
Ham, Bacon, & Sausage w/ Mozzarella
Ham Omelette
Choice of cheese
Vegetarian Omelette
Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Mushroom, Broccoli
Ole Omelette
Onion, Tomato, Chorizo, Jalapeños w/ Monterrey Jack
Popeye Omelette
Bacon, Mushroom, Spinach w/ Mozzarella
Spartan Omelette
Mushroom, Tomato, Spinach w/ Feta
( 1 ONE )Veggie Omelette
Mushroom, Spinach, OR Broccoli
Bacon Omelette
Choice of cheese
Sausage Omelette
Choice of cheese
Aloha Omelette
Bacon, Ham, Pineapple w Monterrey Jack
Greek Omelette
Onion, Tomato, Gyro w/ Feta & Tzatziki Sauce
Feta Omelette
Tomato & Spinach w/ Feta
Burritos/Quesadilla
Create your own
6 eggs scrambled with all your favorite ingredients rolled into 16” inch flour tortilla
Cheese Burrito
American, Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella, Monterrey Jack, Pepper Jack, OR Feta
One Veggie Burrito
Mushroom, Spinach, OR Broccoli
Veggie Burrito
Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Mushroom, Broccoli
Meaty Burrito
Ham, Bacon, & Sausage w/ Mozzarella
Ham Burrito
Choice of cheese
Bacon Burrito
Choice of cheese
Sausage Burrito
Choice of cheese
Denver Burrito
Onion, Green Pepper, & Ham w/ American
Popeye Burrito
Bacon, Mushroom, Spinach w/ Mozzarella
Ole Burrito
Onion, Tomato, Chorizo, Jalapeños w/ Monterrey Jack
Aloha Burrito
Bacon, Ham, Pineapple w Monterrey Jack
Spartan Burrito
Mushroom, Tomato, Spinach w/ Feta
Greek Burrito
Onion, Tomato, Gyro w/ Feta & Tzatziki Sauce
Avocado & Bacon Burrito
w/ Monterrey Jack
Feta Burrito
Tomato & Spinach w/ Feta
Skillets
Skirt Steak Skillet
3/4lb of outer skirt steak chunks Onion, Green Pepper, & Tomato w Mozzarella
American Skillet
Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, & Ham w/ American
Spanish Skillet
Onion, Tomato, Jalapeños, & Chorizo w/ Monterrey Jack
Denver Skillet
Onion Green Pepper, & Ham w/ Monterrey Jack
Veggie Skillet
Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Mushroom, & Broccoli w/ Monterrey Jack
Meaty Skillet
Ham, Bacon, & Sausage w/ Mozzarella
Greek Skillet
Onion, Tomato, Gyro w/ Feta & Tzatziki Sauce
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
w/ Swiss
Polish Sausage Skillet
Onion, Green Pepper, & Tomato w Mozzarella
Country fried steak Skillet*
Delicious Country fried Steak served over hashbrowns with cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs any way you like and can’t forget the country gravy to top it off !! Served with a Biscuit
Scramblers
Create your own
6 eggs scrambled together with your favorite ingredients
Cheese Scrambler
American, Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella, Monterrey Jack, Pepper Jack, OR Feta
One Veggie Scrambler
Mushroom, Spinach, OR Broccoli
Veggie Scrambler
Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Mushroom, Broccoli
Meaty Scrambler
Ham, Bacon, & Sausage w/ Mozzarella
Ham Scrambler
Choice of cheese
Bacon Scrambler
Choice of cheese
Sausage Scrambler
Choice of cheese
Denver Scrambler
Onion, Green Pepper, & Ham w/ American
Popeye Scrambler
Bacon, Mushroom, Spinach w/ Mozzarella
Ole Scrambler
Onion, Tomato, Chorizo, Jalapeños w/ Monterrey Jack
Aloha Scrambler
Bacon, Ham, Pineapple w Monterrey Jack
Spartan Scrambler
Mushroom, Tomato, Spinach w/ Feta
Greek Scrambler
Onion, Tomato, Gyro w/ Feta & Tzatziki Sauce
Avocado & Bacon Scrambler
w/ Monterrey Jack
Feta Srambler
Tomato & Spinach w/ Feta
Sides
Egg (4 eggs)
TOAST
Bacon
Fresh Fruit Plate
Sausage Link
Ham off the Bone
Hash Browns
Corned Beef Hash
Side Pancakes
Small stack of pancakes served with butter and syrup
Side French Toast - 1
Turkey Patty
Sausage Patty
Country gravy(4oz)
Gyro Meat w/ Tzatziki Sauce
Cottage Cheese
1/2 Avocado
Pancakes
PUMPKIN PECAN PANCAKES ( 2 )
Full Stack Pancakes
3 Large Pancakes served with butter and syrup
Just a Stack
2 Large Pancakes served with butter and syrup
Silver Dollar
12 silver dollar sized pancakes
Maple pecan pancakes
2 Large pancakes infused with maple syrup and pecans and topped with more pecans and a slice of Fresh butter on top that melts beautifully into your stack of pancakes
Pancake Sandwich
2 huge Pancakes, Ham off the bone, & topped with egg Any style
Pigs in a blanket
Sausage links wrapped in 3 Large pancakes
Potato Pancakes
Waffles
PUMPKIN PECAN WAFFLE
Pumpkin spice Waffle , topped with homemade pumpkin cream cheese and pecans !!!
Waffle
Mini Waffle
1/2 Waffle
1/2 Mini Waffles
Ice Cream Waffle
Whole waffle topped with bananas vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup ( additional toppings may be added )
Berry Waffle*
Crispy waffle topped with fresh blueberries and strawberries. Dusted with powdered sugar and whipped cream
Chicken n Waffles*
Crispy waffle topped with crispy chicken strips and honey drizzle ! Eggs of your choice can be added
Very Berry Waffle
Cream cheese frosting , fresh blueberries , fresh strawberries on a golden crispy waffle
Cinnamon Apple Waffle
Fresh peeled and cooked to order apples in butter, cinnamon, and brown sugar ! Served on crispy waffle . Additional toppings may be added .
French Toast
French Toast (4)
4 whole 1”inch thick slices of French toast
Short Order French Toast (3)
3 whole 1”inch thick slices of French toast
Banana foster*
Freshly sliced bananas cooked in butter , cinnamon , and brown sugar served over French toast and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Very Berry French Toast*
French Toast topped with cream cheese frosting and fresh blueberries and strawberries
Stuffed French toast
French toast with Cream cheese filling and with choice of 2 toppings
Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast (Copy)
French toast dipped in batter with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and topped with more crispy crunchy cereal bits
Crepes
Healthy Start
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin , topped with Ham off the bone , poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce
Florentine Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with Bacon & Spinach and Hollandaise sauce
Chorizo Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with grilled tomatoes , poached eggs , Hollandaise Sauce and Chorizo ( Mexican Pork Sausage ) and served with a side of jalapeños
Potato Pancakes Benedict
Potato Pancakes topped with Bacon and Hollandaise sauce (No English Muffin)
Country Benedict
2 Biscuit topped with Sausage Patties, poached eggs and topped with Country Gravy
Kids Breakfast
Burgers
Broadway Burger
1/2 lb ground beef patty , American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onion on Brioche Bun
Egghead Burger
Fresh Ground beef cooked to order topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheese, bacon, and a sunny side up egg
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon & American on Brioche Bun
Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger
Mushrooms & Swiss on Brioche Bun
BBQ Burger
Grilled Onions, Bacon, Cheddar, & BBQ Sauce on Brioche Bun
Buffalo Burger
Feta, Buffalo Sauce, & Bacon on Brioche Bun
Caliente Burger
Pepper Jack, Bacon, Serrano Peppers, & Mayo on Brioche Bun
Tuna Melt
American Cheese on Rye
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Lunch Favorites
Skirt Steak Philly on French Bread
Steak chunks, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, & Mozzarella
BLT SINGLE
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on White
B.L.T Club
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on White
Turkey Club
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on White
JR CLUB ( bacon & Turkey )
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on White
TURKEY SINGLE ( Only Turkey )
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on White
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders w/ BBQ Sauce
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo on Brioche Bun OR French Bread
Grilled Chicken Panini
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Tomato, & Basil
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce w/ Lettuce and feta cheese on a Brioche Bun
Patty Melt
Onions & American Cheese on Rye
Grilled Cheese
Bacon Grilled Cheese
Chicken Philly on French Bread
Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, & Mozzarella Cheese on a 10” French bread
Rueben
Corned Beef, Swiss, & Sauerkraut on Rye
Tuna Melt
American Cheese on Rye
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Ham off the bone served on toast with lettuce tomato and Mayo
Wings
8 Wings Tossed in Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parm, OR BBQ
Gyro sandwich
Onion, Tomato, & Tzatziki Sauce on pita
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Onion, Green Peppers, Tomato, Jalapeños, Cheddar, & Pepper Jack
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella, & Marinara Sauce on a 10”inch French Bread
Salads
Lunch Sides
Side Salad
Medium sized salad with red onion, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, & croutons
Small Soup
12oz soup served with bread and crackers
Large Soup
16 oz soup served with bread and crackers
TATER TOTS
French Fries
Waffle Fries
Seasoned Fries
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Breaded Mushroom
Pita bread w Tzatziki
Pita bread with a side of Tzatziki sauce
Dessert
Sundae
Scoop of Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Banana, OR Cookies & Cream with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup, & Cherry
Brownie Sundae
Warm Brownie with a Scoop of Chocolate OR Vanilla
Cinnamon Apple Sundae
Cinnamon Apples with Vanilla Ice Cream
Scoop of Ice Cream
Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Banana, OR Cookies & Cream
Regular Milkshake
Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Banana, OR Cookies & Cream
Kid Ice Cream Scoop
Kid Sundae
Kid Fudge Brownie
Kid Lunch
A la CARTE
Beverages
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:50 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:50 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:50 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:50 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:50 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:50 pm
Classic Diner with a modern twist
9215 Broadway Ave., Brookfield, IL 60513