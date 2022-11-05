Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Broadway Pancake House

review star

No reviews yet

$

9215 Broadway Ave.

Brookfield, IL 60513

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast sandwich only
Bacon
Biscuits & Gravy

BREAKFAST SPECIALS *

Salchicha con huevo ( hot dog wiener and eggs )

Salchicha con huevo ( hot dog wiener and eggs )

$11.99

Salchichas con huevo !! Classic Morning favorite ! Sliced pieces of hotdog mixed up with scrambled eggs

Huevos a la mexicana ( Mexican scrambled eggs )

Huevos a la mexicana ( Mexican scrambled eggs )

$11.99

** SPICY ** Diced onions , Tomatoes , Serrano Peppers scrambled together ! Classic Mexican dish

Country Waffle

Country Waffle

$15.49

Crispy Golden Waffle topped with a Country Fried Steak , Country. gravy , & choice of Egg

HAM & TURKEY MELT on Croissant

$13.00

2 FREE TOPPINGS

FRENCH TOAST FRIDAY
French Toast

French Toast

$9.50

Full order of French toast with 2 free toppings

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$9.50

Full order of cinnamon swirl French toast with 2 free toppings

Raisin French Toast

$9.50

Full order raisin French toast with 2 free toppings

Breakfast and Brunch

Banana foster*

Banana foster*

$12.99

Freshly sliced bananas cooked in butter , cinnamon , and brown sugar served over French toast and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Chicken n Waffles*

Chicken n Waffles*

$13.99

Crispy waffle topped with crispy chicken strips and honey drizzle ! Eggs of your choice can be added

Skirt steak Taco Salad

Skirt steak Taco Salad

$14.99

Bed of lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes , onions , Mozzarella cheese , avocado , cilantro and Skirt steak chunks served w a side of “dressing” (green salsa)

Corned Beef Hash Burrito*

Corned Beef Hash Burrito*

$9.99

Corned beef hash, Swiss cheese, and 6 eggs rolled into a 12” flour tortilla

Very Berry French Toast*

Very Berry French Toast*

$13.99

French Toast topped with cream cheese frosting and fresh blueberries and strawberries

Berry Waffle*

$12.99

Crispy waffle topped with fresh blueberries and strawberries. Dusted with powdered sugar and whipped cream

CHILAQUILES*

CHILAQUILES*

$12.00

***READY @ 745am WEEEKENDS ONLY*** Home made chilaquiles made from scratch and in house . Mexican sour cream , Queso fresco , cilantro & Topped with 2 Eggs

Country Sandwich*

Country Sandwich*

$8.99

Our most popular sandwich Country Fried steak on a Brioche Bun with an egg any style and country gravy and cheddar cheese

Da’ Frenchie*

Da’ Frenchie*

$8.99

Egg meat and cheese between 2 thick pieces of French toast make the perfect sandwich for the day !!!

Chorizo en Pan Bolillo

Chorizo en Pan Bolillo

$9.00

Scrambled eggs and chorizo served on a 10” bread with a side of jalapeños

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Juices

$2.65

Classic Breakfast

Skirt Steak & Eggs

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$19.50

1lb of outer skirt steak served with eggs hashbrowns and a side

1 Egg

$8.49

Egg any style served with hashbrowns and a side

1 Egg w/ Meat

$10.99

Egg any style with choice of meat, hashbrowns, and a side

2 Eggs

$9.49

Egg any style with hash browns and a side

2 Eggs w/ Meat

$11.99

Egg any style with choice of meat, hashbrowns, and a side

Eggs & Corned Beef Hash

$12.49

Corned beef hash and egg any style served with hashbrowns, and a side

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Country fried steak topped with country gravy and served with eggs and a side biscuit

Eggs & Gryo Meat

$12.49

Gyro off the spindle with egg any style, hashbrowns, and a side served with Tzatziki sauce

1/2 lb. Hamburger Patty

$11.49

SAMPLER

$18.00

Eggs . Hashbrowns , bacon , sausage , and ham !!!!!! Served with a choice of any side

2 x 2 x 2 x 2

2x2x2x2

2x2x2x2

$12.99

Choice of Bread , Egg , Bacon & Sausage links , & Small 8oz Juice

Broadway Favorites

Breakfast sandwich only

$3.50

Egg Sandwich on any choice of bread . Meat and cheese can be added

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.49

biscuit topped with country gravy . Eggs may be added to order

Big Country

$13.99

Eggs any style, Hash Browns, 2 sausage links, & 2 biscuits topped with country Gravy

Country Sandwich*

Country Sandwich*

$8.99

Our most popular sandwich Country Fried steak on a Brioche Bun with an egg any style and country gravy and cheddar cheese

Nutella sandwich

Nutella sandwich

$4.99

Nutella spread on a toasted bagel ! Fresh fruit and toppings available

Omelettes

Create your own

$3.99

6 eggs blended together into a fluffy omelette with your favorite ingredients

Cheese Omelette

$8.99

American, Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella, Monterrey Jack, Pepper Jack, OR Feta

Avocado & Bacon Omelette

$12.99

w/ Monterrey Jack

Denver Omelette

$12.99

Onion, Green Pepper, & Ham w/ American

Meaty Omelette

$14.99

Ham, Bacon, & Sausage w/ Mozzarella

Ham Omelette

$11.99

Choice of cheese

Vegetarian Omelette

$12.99

Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Mushroom, Broccoli

Ole Omelette

$13.99

Onion, Tomato, Chorizo, Jalapeños w/ Monterrey Jack

Popeye Omelette

$12.99

Bacon, Mushroom, Spinach w/ Mozzarella

Spartan Omelette

$11.99

Mushroom, Tomato, Spinach w/ Feta

( 1 ONE )Veggie Omelette

$10.99

Mushroom, Spinach, OR Broccoli

Bacon Omelette

$11.99

Choice of cheese

Sausage Omelette

$11.99

Choice of cheese

Aloha Omelette

$13.99

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple w Monterrey Jack

Greek Omelette

$12.99

Onion, Tomato, Gyro w/ Feta & Tzatziki Sauce

Feta Omelette

$10.99

Tomato & Spinach w/ Feta

Burritos/Quesadilla

Create your own

$4.99

6 eggs scrambled with all your favorite ingredients rolled into 16” inch flour tortilla

Cheese Burrito

$8.99

American, Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella, Monterrey Jack, Pepper Jack, OR Feta

One Veggie Burrito

$10.99

Mushroom, Spinach, OR Broccoli

Veggie Burrito

$12.99

Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Mushroom, Broccoli

Meaty Burrito

$14.99

Ham, Bacon, & Sausage w/ Mozzarella

Ham Burrito

$11.99

Choice of cheese

Bacon Burrito

$11.99

Choice of cheese

Sausage Burrito

$11.99

Choice of cheese

Denver Burrito

$12.99

Onion, Green Pepper, & Ham w/ American

Popeye Burrito

$12.99

Bacon, Mushroom, Spinach w/ Mozzarella

Ole Burrito

$13.99

Onion, Tomato, Chorizo, Jalapeños w/ Monterrey Jack

Aloha Burrito

$13.99

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple w Monterrey Jack

Spartan Burrito

$11.99

Mushroom, Tomato, Spinach w/ Feta

Greek Burrito

$12.99

Onion, Tomato, Gyro w/ Feta & Tzatziki Sauce

Avocado & Bacon Burrito

$12.99

w/ Monterrey Jack

Feta Burrito

$10.99

Tomato & Spinach w/ Feta

Skillets

Skirt Steak Skillet

$19.49

3/4lb of outer skirt steak chunks Onion, Green Pepper, & Tomato w Mozzarella

American Skillet

$13.99

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, & Ham w/ American

Spanish Skillet

$13.99

Onion, Tomato, Jalapeños, & Chorizo w/ Monterrey Jack

Denver Skillet

$12.99

Onion Green Pepper, & Ham w/ Monterrey Jack

Veggie Skillet

$12.99

Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Mushroom, & Broccoli w/ Monterrey Jack

Meaty Skillet

$14.99

Ham, Bacon, & Sausage w/ Mozzarella

Greek Skillet

$13.99

Onion, Tomato, Gyro w/ Feta & Tzatziki Sauce

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$13.49

w/ Swiss

Polish Sausage Skillet

$13.99

Onion, Green Pepper, & Tomato w Mozzarella

Country fried steak Skillet*

Country fried steak Skillet*

$14.99

Delicious Country fried Steak served over hashbrowns with cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs any way you like and can’t forget the country gravy to top it off !! Served with a Biscuit

Scramblers

Create your own

$3.99

6 eggs scrambled together with your favorite ingredients

Cheese Scrambler

$8.99

American, Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella, Monterrey Jack, Pepper Jack, OR Feta

One Veggie Scrambler

$10.99

Mushroom, Spinach, OR Broccoli

Veggie Scrambler

$12.99

Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Mushroom, Broccoli

Meaty Scrambler

$14.99

Ham, Bacon, & Sausage w/ Mozzarella

Ham Scrambler

$11.99

Choice of cheese

Bacon Scrambler

$11.99

Choice of cheese

Sausage Scrambler

$11.99

Choice of cheese

Denver Scrambler

$12.99

Onion, Green Pepper, & Ham w/ American

Popeye Scrambler

$12.99

Bacon, Mushroom, Spinach w/ Mozzarella

Ole Scrambler

$13.99

Onion, Tomato, Chorizo, Jalapeños w/ Monterrey Jack

Aloha Scrambler

$13.99

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple w Monterrey Jack

Spartan Scrambler

$11.99

Mushroom, Tomato, Spinach w/ Feta

Greek Scrambler

$12.99

Onion, Tomato, Gyro w/ Feta & Tzatziki Sauce

Avocado & Bacon Scrambler

$12.99

w/ Monterrey Jack

Feta Srambler

$10.99

Tomato & Spinach w/ Feta

Sides

Egg (4 eggs)

$2.99

TOAST

$2.49

Bacon

$3.99

Fresh Fruit Plate

$6.99

Sausage Link

$3.99

Ham off the Bone

$3.99

Hash Browns

$3.75

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Side Pancakes

$3.99

Small stack of pancakes served with butter and syrup

Side French Toast - 1

$2.99

Turkey Patty

$3.99

Sausage Patty

$3.99

Country gravy(4oz)

$2.49

Gyro Meat w/ Tzatziki Sauce

$4.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

1/2 Avocado

$1.99

Pancakes

PUMPKIN PECAN PANCAKES ( 2 )

$9.49Out of stock
Full Stack Pancakes

Full Stack Pancakes

$9.49

3 Large Pancakes served with butter and syrup

Just a Stack

Just a Stack

$7.99

2 Large Pancakes served with butter and syrup

Silver Dollar

$9.49

12 silver dollar sized pancakes

Maple pecan pancakes

Maple pecan pancakes

$11.99

2 Large pancakes infused with maple syrup and pecans and topped with more pecans and a slice of Fresh butter on top that melts beautifully into your stack of pancakes

Pancake Sandwich

$11.99

2 huge Pancakes, Ham off the bone, & topped with egg Any style

Pigs in a blanket

Pigs in a blanket

$11.99

Sausage links wrapped in 3 Large pancakes

Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$9.00

Waffles

PUMPKIN PECAN WAFFLE

PUMPKIN PECAN WAFFLE

$11.99

Pumpkin spice Waffle , topped with homemade pumpkin cream cheese and pecans !!!

Waffle

Waffle

$8.99
Mini Waffle

Mini Waffle

$8.99

1/2 Waffle

$4.50

1/2 Mini Waffles

$4.50

Ice Cream Waffle

$11.99

Whole waffle topped with bananas vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup ( additional toppings may be added )

Berry Waffle*

$12.99

Crispy waffle topped with fresh blueberries and strawberries. Dusted with powdered sugar and whipped cream

Chicken n Waffles*

Chicken n Waffles*

$13.99

Crispy waffle topped with crispy chicken strips and honey drizzle ! Eggs of your choice can be added

Very Berry Waffle

$13.99

Cream cheese frosting , fresh blueberries , fresh strawberries on a golden crispy waffle

Cinnamon Apple Waffle

$12.99

Fresh peeled and cooked to order apples in butter, cinnamon, and brown sugar ! Served on crispy waffle . Additional toppings may be added .

French Toast

French Toast (4)

French Toast (4)

$10.49

4 whole 1”inch thick slices of French toast

Short Order French Toast (3)

$8.49

3 whole 1”inch thick slices of French toast

Banana foster*

Banana foster*

$12.99

Freshly sliced bananas cooked in butter , cinnamon , and brown sugar served over French toast and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Very Berry French Toast*

Very Berry French Toast*

$13.99

French Toast topped with cream cheese frosting and fresh blueberries and strawberries

Stuffed French toast

Stuffed French toast

$13.49

French toast with Cream cheese filling and with choice of 2 toppings

Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast (Copy)

Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast (Copy)

$10.49

French toast dipped in batter with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and topped with more crispy crunchy cereal bits

Crepes

Plain Crepe

Plain Crepe

$7.99

Crepes folded over and topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and syrup

Cottage Cheese & Strawberries Crepe

Cottage Cheese & Strawberries Crepe

$10.99

2 Crepes folded over and stuffed with cottage cheese and topped with fresh strawberries

Healthy Start

Cereal w/ Milk

$3.99

2% or Almond

Oatmeal Delight

$9.99

Bowl of Oatmeal , Fresh Fruit, & Toast

Bowl Oatmeal

$5.99

Bowl of Oats made to order ! Served with Brown sugar

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$11.99

Toasted English muffin , topped with Ham off the bone , poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benedict

$12.99

Toasted English muffin topped with Bacon & Spinach and Hollandaise sauce

Chorizo Benedict

$13.99

Toasted English muffin topped with grilled tomatoes , poached eggs , Hollandaise Sauce and Chorizo ( Mexican Pork Sausage ) and served with a side of jalapeños

Potato Pancakes Benedict

$12.99

Potato Pancakes topped with Bacon and Hollandaise sauce (No English Muffin)

Country Benedict

$12.99

2 Biscuit topped with Sausage Patties, poached eggs and topped with Country Gravy

Kids Breakfast

Eggs, Hash Browns, Meat, and Toast

$8.25

Pancakes

$7.49

SIlver Dollars

$7.49

French Toast

$7.49

Mini Waffles

$7.49

Cereal w/ Milk

$4.99

Burgers

Broadway Burger

Broadway Burger

$10.99

1/2 lb ground beef patty , American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onion on Brioche Bun

Egghead Burger

$13.99

Fresh Ground beef cooked to order topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheese, bacon, and a sunny side up egg

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Bacon & American on Brioche Bun

Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger

$11.99

Mushrooms & Swiss on Brioche Bun

BBQ Burger

$13.99

Grilled Onions, Bacon, Cheddar, & BBQ Sauce on Brioche Bun

Buffalo Burger

$13.99

Feta, Buffalo Sauce, & Bacon on Brioche Bun

Caliente Burger

Caliente Burger

$13.99

Pepper Jack, Bacon, Serrano Peppers, & Mayo on Brioche Bun

Tuna Melt

$12.99

American Cheese on Rye

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Lunch Favorites

Skirt Steak Philly on French Bread

$19.49

Steak chunks, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, & Mozzarella

BLT SINGLE

$10.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on White

B.L.T Club

$12.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on White

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$12.99

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on White

JR CLUB ( bacon & Turkey )

$11.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on White

TURKEY SINGLE ( Only Turkey )

$10.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on White

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Chicken Tenders w/ BBQ Sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Grilled or crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo on Brioche Bun OR French Bread

Grilled Chicken Panini

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Tomato, & Basil

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Crispy Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce w/ Lettuce and feta cheese on a Brioche Bun

Patty Melt

$12.99

Onions & American Cheese on Rye

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Chicken Philly on French Bread

$15.99

Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, & Mozzarella Cheese on a 10” French bread

Rueben

Rueben

$12.99

Corned Beef, Swiss, & Sauerkraut on Rye

Tuna Melt

$12.99

American Cheese on Rye

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Ham Sandwich

$9.99

Ham off the bone served on toast with lettuce tomato and Mayo

Wings

Wings

$13.99

8 Wings Tossed in Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parm, OR BBQ

Gyro sandwich

$11.99

Onion, Tomato, & Tzatziki Sauce on pita

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Onion, Green Peppers, Tomato, Jalapeños, Cheddar, & Pepper Jack

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.99

Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella, & Marinara Sauce on a 10”inch French Bread

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine Lettuce, Boiled Egg, & Croutons with Cesar Dressing

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$12.99

iceberg Lettuce, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, & Cheddar

Greek Salad

$12.99

iceberg Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, Pepperoncini Pepper, Olives, Oregano, & Feta

Lunch Sides

Side Salad

$5.99

Medium sized salad with red onion, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, & croutons

Small Soup

$3.99

12oz soup served with bread and crackers

Large Soup

$5.99

16 oz soup served with bread and crackers

TATER TOTS

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Seasoned Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$7.99

Breaded Mushroom

$7.99

Pita bread w Tzatziki

$2.50

Pita bread with a side of Tzatziki sauce

Dessert

Sundae

$3.50

Scoop of Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Banana, OR Cookies & Cream with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup, & Cherry

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Warm Brownie with a Scoop of Chocolate OR Vanilla

Cinnamon Apple Sundae

$5.00

Cinnamon Apples with Vanilla Ice Cream

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Banana, OR Cookies & Cream

Regular Milkshake

$5.99

Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Banana, OR Cookies & Cream

Kid Ice Cream Scoop

$1.75

Kid Sundae

$2.50

Kid Fudge Brownie

$3.99

Kid Lunch

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Hamburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

PIZZA PUFF

$7.99

A la CARTE

Grilled Chicken quesadilla

$9.99

Beverages

Milk Shake

$5.99
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.65

Cranberry Juice

$3.65

Apple Juice

$3.65

Tomato Juice

$3.65

Grapefruit Juice

$3.65

Grape Juice

$3.65

Root Beer

$2.75

Soda Can

$1.00

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Red Bull

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.75

Water Bottle

$0.99
Sunday6:00 am - 2:50 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:50 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:50 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:50 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:50 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:50 pm
Classic Diner with a modern twist

9215 Broadway Ave., Brookfield, IL 60513

Broadway Pancake House image
Broadway Pancake House image
Broadway Pancake House image
Broadway Pancake House image

