Main picView gallery

Broadway Pub & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

200 W Broadway Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55411

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

French Fries

$6.99

Chips and Salsa

$7.99

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Quesadilla

$11.99

Herb Fries

$7.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$8.95

Grilled Shrimp

$14.99

Chicken Tenders w Fries

$12.99

North Atlantic Cod Fish & Chips

$15.99

Steamed Broccoli

$5.99

House Rice

$4.99

Add on Chicken

$5.99

Add on Shirmp

$5.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Hot Italian Beef

$12.99

Fish Sandwitch

$12.99

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.99

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Frisco BLT

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Reuben

$13.99

Salads

Large House Salad

$10.99

Casear Salad

$10.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

Add Chicken Breast

$5.99

Add 4 Grilled Shrimp

$7.99

Jumbo Wings

3 Wings Basket

$12.99

5 Wings Basket

$15.99

10 Wings Basket

$27.99

18 Wings Platter

$45.99

Burgers

Burger 1/2 LB

$10.99

California Burger 1/2 LB

$11.99

Mushroom Swiss 1/2 LB

$11.99

Bacon Cheddar 1/2 LB

$112.99

Heggie's Pizzas

Double Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.99

10 " Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.99

6 Pack Pizza

$19.99

Deluxe Pizza

$17.99

Dinners

Grilled Ribeye

$14.99

Grilled Pork Chops (2)

$13.99

Desserts

Ice Cream

$6.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.99

Cheesecake

$10.99

EXTRA SAUCES

Ranch Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Chesse Sauce

$1.99

Ketchup

$0.50

Combos

CHICKEN WINGS ( 5) COMBO

$14.99

CHICKEN WINGS (10) COMBO

$24.99

Jumbo Wings (5) Combo

$15.99

Jumbo Wings (10) Combo

$27.99

RIBS 1/2 SLUB COMBO

$18.99

RIBTIPS COMBO

$15.99

CHEESBURGERS COMBO

$14.99

PHILLY CHESSES COMBO

$14.99

SHRIMPS (10) COMBO

$18.99

CHICKEN TENDER (4) COMBO

$14.99

Fish 2 PC Combo

$17.99

Fish Sandwitch Combo

$14.99

Hot Italian Beef Combo

$14.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Combo

$14.99

NA Beverages

Pop

$3.00

Red Bull 8OZ

$5.00

Red Bulls 12 OZ

$7.00

Juice Small

$2.00

Juice large

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee W Refill

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

COKE

COKE GLASS

$3.99

SPRITE GLASS

$3.99

COKE CANS

$2.99

SPRITE CANS

$2.99

RED BULLS

RED BULLS 8 OZ

$6.00

RED BULLS 12 OZ

$8.00

RED BULLS 16 OZ

$10.00

N/A BEER

HENNKEN BOTTLES

$7.99

HENNKEN CANS

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
orange star4.8 • 197
1401 Marshall St NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Young Joni
orange star4.9 • 4,934
165 13th Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles
orange starNo Reviews
1509 Marshall St NE #100 Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Fletchers Ice Cream #2 - 1509 Marshall Street Northeast Suite #100
orange starNo Reviews
1509 Marshall Street Northeast Suite #100 Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
The Loop - MPLS
orange starNo Reviews
606 Washington Ave N Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Bar La Grassa
orange star4.5 • 1,295
800 Washington Avenue North Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (169 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston