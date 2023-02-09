Restaurant header imageView gallery

Broadway Pizzeria-Highway 43

review star

No reviews yet

4550 Station Circle

NORTHPORT, AL 35473

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

14" Pizzas

14" BYO Pizza

$13.99

14" Manhatten Supreme Pizza

$17.99

14" Bambino Meat Pizza

$17.99

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

14" Cheesesteak Pizza

$17.99

14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.99

14” Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

14" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$17.99

14" Garden Pizza

$17.99

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

14" Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

14" Spinach & Feta Pizza

$17.99

14" Wicked Pizza

$17.99

12" Pizzas

12" BYO Pizza

$10.99

12" Manhatten Supreme Pizza

$15.99

12" Bambino Meat Pizza

$15.99

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

12" Cheesesteak Pizza

$15.99

12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.99

12" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$15.99

12" Garden Pizza

$15.99

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

12" Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

12" Spinach & Feta Pizza

$15.99

12" Wicked Pizza

$15.99

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

8" Pizzas

8" BYO Pizza

$8.99

8" Manhatten Supreme Pizza

$10.99

8" Bambino Meat Pizza

$10.99

8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.99

8" Cheesesteak Pizza

$10.99

8" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$10.99

8" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$10.99

8" Garden Pizza

$10.99

8" Hawaiian Pizza

$10.99

8" Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.99

8" Spinach & Feta Pizza

$10.99

8" Wicked Pizza

$10.99

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Gluten Free Pizzas

Gluten Free BYO Pizza

$12.99

Gluten Free Manhatten Supreme Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free Bambino Meat Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free Chicken Pesto Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free Garden Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free Hawiian Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free Spinach & Feta Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free Wicked Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

Large Calzones

Large BYO Calzone

$12.99

Large Manhatten Supreme Calzone

$15.99

Large Bambino Meat Calzone

$16.99

Large BBQ Chicken Calzone

$15.99

Large Cheesesteak Calzone

$15.99

Large Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$15.99

Large Chicken Pesto Calzone

$15.99

Large Garden Calzone

$15.99

Large Hawaiian Calzone

$15.99

Large Spicy Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.99

Large Spinach & Feta Calzone

$15.99

Large Wicked Calzone

$15.99

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$16.99

Regular Calzones

Regular BYO Calzone

$9.99

Regular Manhatten Supreme Calzone

$11.99

Regular Bambino Meat Calzone

$11.99

Regular BBQ Chicken Calzone

$11.99

Regular Cheesesteak Calzone

$11.99

Regular Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$11.99

Regular Chicken Pesto Calzone

$11.99

Regular Garden Calzone

$11.99

Regular Hawaiian Calzone

$11.99

Regular Spicy Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$11.99

Regular Spinach & Feta Calzone

$11.99

Regular Wicked Calzone

$11.99

Regular Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$11.99

Sides

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Buffalo Knots

$5.99

12" Cheese Sticks

$10.99

12" Spinach & Feta Cheese Sticks

$10.99

Chips

Extra Dressings

$0.99

Sandwiches

6 Inch Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

6 Inch Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$7.99

6 Inch Chicken Parm Sandwich

$7.99

6 Inch Cheesesteak Sandwich

$7.99

6 Inch Grilled Chicken Club

$7.99

6 Inch Ham Sandwich

$7.99

6 Inch Italian Sandwich

$7.99

6 Inch Meatball Sandwich

$7.99

6 Inch Turkey Melt

$7.99

6 Inch Veggie Sandwich

$7.99

Whole Muffaeltta

$14.99

Half Muffaletta

$9.99

12 Inch Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

12 Inch Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$11.99

12 Inch Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.99

12 Inch Cheesesteak Sandwich

$11.99

12 Inch Grilled Chicken Club

$11.99

12 Inch Ham Sandwich

$11.99

12 Inch Italian Sandwich

$11.99

12 Inch Meatball Sandwich

$11.99

12 Inch Turkey Melt

$11.99

12 Inch Veggie Sandwich

$11.99

Wings

6 pc Wings

$9.99

12 pc Wings

$16.99

24 pc Wings

$29.99

48 pc Wings

$53.99

Boneless 6 Piece

$8.99

Boneless 12 Piece

$14.99

Boneless 24 Piece

$26.99

Boneless 48 Piece

$49.99

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Veggie Salad

$8.99

Large House Salad

$6.99

Large Caesar Salad

$6.99

Small House Salad

$4.99

Small Caesar Salad

$4.99

Extra Dressings

$0.99

Pasta

Lasagna

$10.99

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$10.99

Penne Pasta Marinara

$9.99

Spaghetti

$9.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.99

Cinnamon Knots

$5.99

The Big Apple Calzone

$7.99

Nutella Calzone

$7.99

Peanut Butter Nutella Calzone

$7.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.99

Beverages

Two Liters

$3.99

Fountain Drinks

$2.49

Bottled Drinks

$1.99

Everyday Specials

14" Specialty & 14" 2 Topping Pizza

$25.99

Two 14" Two Topping Pizzas

$22.99

14" Specialty Pizza and Garlic Knots

$20.99

14" Two Topping Pizza and Cheese Sticks

$20.99

Family Meal Deal

$35.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4550 Station Circle, NORTHPORT, AL 35473

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr Bill's Southern Diner
orange star4.5 • 640
2715 McFarland Blvd Northport, AL 35476
View restaurantnext
The Blue Plate - Northport - 450 McFarland Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
450 McFarland Boulevard Northport, AL 35476
View restaurantnext
Billy's - Northport Location
orange star3.5 • 64
430 Main Ave Northport, AL 35476
View restaurantnext
Mo'Bay Beignet Mobile
orange starNo Reviews
401 23rd Avenue Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
SoCal Cantina - Tuscaloosa - 2310 University Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2308 University Boulevard Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Tuscaloosa
orange star4.5 • 793
2325 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in NORTHPORT

Mr Bill's Southern Diner
orange star4.5 • 640
2715 McFarland Blvd Northport, AL 35476
View restaurantnext
Pastor's Kitchen - Northport
orange star4.7 • 419
2511 McFarland Blvd Northport, AL 35476
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near NORTHPORT
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (200 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
No reviews yet
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston