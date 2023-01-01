Restaurant header imageView gallery

Broadway Diner Yonkers

review star

No reviews yet

590 South Broadway

Yonkers, NY 10705

Popular Items

Wild Western Omelette
Big Breakfast #1
Sausage

Omelettes

Green Pepper and Onion Omelette

$8.95

Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$8.95

Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Bacon and Cheese Omelette

$8.95

Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Corned Beef Omelette

$11.95

Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Pastrami Omelette

$11.95

Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Ham Omelette

$9.50

Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Bacon Omelette

$9.50

Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast

Broccoli and Cheddar Omelette

$8.95

Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Green pepper and Cheddar Omelette

$8.95

Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Potato and Onion Omelette

$8.95

Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Mushroom Omelette

$8.95

Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Swiss and Mushroom Omelette

$9.50

Comes with bacon and onions. Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Cheese Omelette

$7.95

Comes with your choice of cheese. Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Florenetine Omelette

$11.95

Filled with cheese and spinach. Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Greek Omelette

$12.50

Stuffed with feta cheese, tomato and onion. Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Garden Omelette

$12.50

Featuring mushrooms, broccoli, peppers and onions. Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Wild Western Omelette

$9.50

Stuffed with ham, onions and peppers. Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Spanish Omelette

$8.95

Stuffed with Spanish onion, sauteed green peppers, celery and onions. Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Farmer's Omelette

$10.50

Loaded with green peppers, onions, tomato, ham and bacon, topped with melted Swiss cheese. Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

California Omelette

$11.95

Fresh avocado and Jack cheese. Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Grilled Chicken Omelette

$12.95

Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.

Farm Fresh Eggs

2 Eggs Any Style

$7.95

Served with choice of side and toast.

2 Eggs Any Style with Bacon

$9.00

Served with choice of side and toast.

2 Eggs Any Style with Ham

$9.00

Served with choice of side and toast.

2 Eggs Any Style Sausage

$9.00

Served with choice of side and toast.

2 Eggs Any Style with Beef Sausage

$9.70

Served with choice of side and toast.

2 Eggs Any Style with Turkey Bacon

$9.70

Served with choice of side and toast.

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$12.95

Served with choice of side and toast.

Steak and Eggs

$25.95

Served with choice of side and toast.

Nova Scotia Lox, Onions and Eggs

$13.95

Served with choice of side and toast.

Eggs Benedict

$11.95

2 poached eggs and Canadian bacon on toasted English muffin halves. Served with Hollandaise sauce with choice of side and toast.

The MJ Omelette

$13.50

MJ - Michael Jackson. Sliced tender steak, onions, peppers and melted cheese. Served with choice of side and toast.

Big Breakfast

Big Breakfast #1

$11.95

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausages and ham.

Big Breakfast #2

$11.95

2 challah French toast, 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausages and ham.

Cereal

Cold Cereal

$4.50
Hot Cereal

$4.50
Cold Cereal with Banana

$5.50
Hot Cereal with Banana

$5.50

The Bread Basket

Golden Brown Buttered Toast

$2.75

Served with butter and jelly.

Toasted Buttered Hard Roll

$2.75

Served with butter and jelly.

Toasted English Muffim

$2.75

Served with butter and jelly.

Homemade Muffin

$3.25

Served with butter and jelly.

The Bagelry

Toasted Bagel

$2.25
Toasted Bagel with Philly Cream Cheese

$3.50
Toasted Bagel with Nova Scotia Lox

$12.95
Bagel Platter

$12.95

Nova Scotia lox and cream cheese on a toasted bagel with sliced Bermuda onion, lettuce, tomato and olives.

From the Griddle

Golden Brown Pancakes

$8.50

Served with butter and syrup.

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$8.50

Served with butter and syrup.

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.50

Served with butter and syrup.

Whole Wheat Pancakes

$7.95

Served with butter and syrup.

Fresh Blueberry Pancakes

$12.95

Served with butter and syrup.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.95

Served with butter and syrup.

Jumbo Challah French Toast

$6.95

Served with butter and syrup.

Fresh Toast Pralines

$11.50

Fresh strawberries and walnuts. Served with butter and syrup.

Golden Brown Belgian Waffle

$6.95

Served with butter and syrup.

Belgian Waffle Deluxe

$11.50

Comes with ham, bacon and sausage. Served with butter and syrup.

Blgain Waffle Sundae

$11.75

Comes with 2 scoops of ice cream, fruit topping (excluding strawberries), nuts and whipped cream.

Entree

Broadway Burger

$11.50

Charbroiled beef burger grilled to perfection, stuffed with sauteed onions, grilled tomato and melted cheese on a club roll. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle,

Chicken Tuscan Panini

$11.50

Grilled chicken, peppers, olives, tomatoes, margarita sauce and melted Swiss cheese on a panini bread. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Philly Cheesesteak Panini

$11.50

Beef steak, red and green peppers, red onions and mozzarella cheese on a panini bread. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle

Rigatoni a la Broadway

$12.95

Sauteed with garlic, broccoli and roasted red peppers. Includes garlic bread and choice of soup or salad.

Chicken Parmigiana Panini

$11.50

Grilled chicken, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Chicken Marsala

$16.95

Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.

Chicken Francaise

$16.95

Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.

Chicken Napolitano

$16.95

Served with eggplant, zucchini and portobello mushrooms. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.

Chicken Hawaiian

$16.95

Boneless chicken breast with sweet and sour sauce and pineapple rings. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.

Chicken Cardinal

$16.95

Sauteed chicken breast with onions, ham and mushrooms in a tomato sauce. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.

Chicken Monaco

$16.95

Sauteed chicken breast with eggplant, red pepper, zucchini and watercress. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$17.95

Chicken breast rolled with ham and Swiss cheese, sauteed in a light mushroom sauce served with broccoli. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.

Chicken Piccata

$16.95

Sauteed chicken breast with capers in a light butter sauce. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.

Chicken Primavera

$16.95

Sauteed chicken breast over twist pasta with sauteed vegetables. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad.

Honey Mustard chicken

$15.95

Sauteed chicken with honey mustard sauce and asparagus. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.

Szechuan Chicken

$16.95

Served over rice. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad.

Fillet of Sole Francaise

$18.95

Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.

Shrimp Francaise

$18.95

Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.

Filet of Sole Marachiata

$18.95

Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$22.95

Shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams and calamari in a hot sauce. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.

Shrimp Primavera

$18.95

Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.

Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.95

Shrimp and scallops over fettuccine pasta. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad.

Angel Hair Primavera

$17.95

Shrimp and scallops with steamed vegetables over angel hair pasta. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad.

Red Snapper Livornese

$18.95

Sauteed with garlic, anchovies, black olives, onions and crushed tomatoes with pasta. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad.

Red Snapper Creole

$18.95

Sauteed onions, scallions, red peppers and basil in a spicy tomato sauce. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.

Beef Szechuan

$21.95

Sauteed beef, cauliflower, broccoli, peppers and mushroom over rice. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad.

Appetizers & Snacks

Fried Onion Rings

$5.25
6 Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Comes with tomato sauce.

5 Jumbo Shirmp Cocktail

$13.95
6 Stuffed Grape Leaves

$6.95
Greek Spinach Pie

$6.25
Mediterranean Antipasto

$7.50

Featuring anchovies, feta cheese, olives, cucumbers and tomatoes.

Shrimp in garlic sauce

$13.95

In garlic sauce.

4 Baked Stuffed Clams

$10.95

4 Baked Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.95

Filled with crabmeat stuffing.

Fried Shrimp

$10.95

In a basket served with french fries.

Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Served with french fries and tomato sauce.

Chicken Nuggets

$10.95

Served with french fries.

Hot and Spicy Buffalo Wings

$10.95

Served with french fries.

Potato Perogies

$8.50

Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon.

Potato Skins

$9.50

Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon.

Combo Platter

$13.95

Featuring Buffalo wings, chicken nuggets, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks and french fries.

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Guacamole and Chips

$11.95

Sandwiches

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Served with coleslaw and pickle

Ham and Cheese Deluxe Sandwich

$10.50

Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$7.95

Served with coleslaw and pickle.

Meatloaf Deluxe Sandwich

$10.95

Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

B.L.T. Sandwich

$6.95

Bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with coleslaw and pickle.

B.L.T Deluxe sandwich

$9.95

Bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Fried Egg Sandwich

$4.25

Served with coleslaw and pickle.

Fried Egg Deluxe Sandwich

$6.95

Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Scrambled Egg Sandwich

$3.95

Served with coleslaw and pickle.

Scrambled Egg Deluxe Sandwich

$6.95

Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Bacon and Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Served with coleslaw and pickle.

Bacon and Egg Deluxe Sandwich

$9.95

Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Ham and Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Served with coleslaw and pickle.

Ham and Egg Deluxe Sandwich

$7.95

Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Ham with Egg and Cheese Sandwic

$5.50

Served with coleslaw and pickle.

Ham with Egg and Cheese Deluxe Sandwich

$8.50

Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Western Sandwich

$5.95

Served with coleslaw and pickle.

Western Deluxe Sandwich

$8.95

Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Served with coleslaw and pickle.

Grilled Cheese Deluxe Sandwich

$9.20

Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Grilled Cheese with Ham Sandwich

$7.50

Served with coleslaw and pickle.

Grilled Cheese with Ham Deluxe Sandwich

$10.50

Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Grilled Cheese with Bacon Sandwich

$7.50

Served with coleslaw and pickle.

Grilled Cheese with Bacon Deluxe Sandwich

$10.50

Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$4.25

Served with coleslaw and pickle.

Egg Salad Deluxe Sandwich

$7.25

Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Served with coleslaw and pickle.

Tuna Salad Deluxe Sandwich

$12.25

Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Served with coleslaw and pickle.

Chicken Salad Sandwich Deluxe Sandwich

$12.25

Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Served with coleslaw and pickle.

Shrimp Salad Deluxe Sandwich

$12.25

Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Individual Tuna Sandwich

$7.50

Served with coleslaw and pickle.

Individual Tuna Deluxe Sandwich

$10.50

Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Individual Salmon Sandwich

$7.50

Served with coleslaw and pickle.

Individual Salmon Deluxe Sandwich

$10.50

Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Imported Sardines Sandwich

$7.50

Served with coleslaw and pickle.

Imported Sardines Deluxe Sandwich

$10.50

Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Hot Open Sandwiches

6 Whole Jumbo Shrimp Salad Platter

$15.50

Comes with cocktail sauce. Served with potato salad, coleslaw, tomato, slices egg and greens.

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$14.95

Comes with turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Served with salad, potato and vegetable.

Roast Sirloin of Beef Sandwich

$14.95

Served with salad, potato and vegetable.

Brisket of Beef Sandwich

$14.95

Served with salad, potato and vegetable.

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.95

Served with salad, potato and vegetable.

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.95

Served with salad, potato and vegetable.

Classic Sandwich Sensations

Royal Reuben

$11.50

Corned beef and tangy sauerkraut topped with melted Swiss on rye bread with Russian dressing. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Deli Salad Melt Deluxe

$11.50

Tuna salad or chicken salad on rye bread with melted American cheese and tomato. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$11.50

Thinly sliced steak grilled with fried onions and mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato on a hard roll. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Grilled Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

$11.50

Golden grilled chicken breast on a hard roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Balboa Sandwich

$11.50

Thinly sliced roast beef over garlic bread topped with Swiss cheese. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$12.50

Homemade challah French toast topped with thinly sliced white meat turkey, ham and melted Swiss cheese. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Malibu Chicken Roll Sandwich

$11.50

Sliced chicken breast with shredded lettuce, tomato, raw onion and cucumber sauce tucked in a pita. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Fried Fillet of Sole Sandwich

$12.95

Golden brown sole on a hard roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Tripple Decker Sandwiches

Sliced Turkey and Bacon Sandwich

$11.50

All white meat. Comes with lettuce and tomato. Served with potato salad or french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Tuna Salad and Bacon Sandwich

$11.50

Comes with lettuce and tomato. Served with potato salad or french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Chicken Salad and Bacon Sandwich

$11.50

Comes with lettuce and tomato. Served with potato salad or french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Grilled Chicken Breast and Bacon Sandwich

$11.50

Comes with lettuce and tomato. Served with potato salad or french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Roast Beef and Swiss Sandwich

$11.50

Comes with lettuce and tomato. Served with potato salad or french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Corned Beef and Bacon Sandwich

$11.50

Comes with lettuce and tomato. Served with potato salad or french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Sliced Ham and Swiss Sandwich

$11.50

Comes with lettuce and tomato. Served with potato salad or french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Sliced Ham and American Sandwich

$11.50

Comes with lettuce and tomato. Served with potato salad or french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Permigiana Sandwiches

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.95

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.95

It's a Wrap

Cheeseburger Wrap

$11.95

Comes with lettuce, tomato and American cheese. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Sliced grilled chicken with romaine hearts and Caesar dressing. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.

Greek Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Sliced grilled chicken with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.

Gyro Wrap

$11.95

Feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.

Turkey BLT Wrap

$11.95

Sliced turkey and crispy bacon with lettuce and tomato. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.95

Shredded beef topped with grilled onions, peppers and melted American cheese. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$11.95

Chicken breast, sauteed peppers, onions, salsa and cheddar cheese. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.

Southwestern Wrap

$11.95

Chicken breast with sauteed onions, bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.

New Orleans Wrap

$11.95

Chicken breast with Cajun seasoning and cheddar cheese. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.

Italian Wrap

$11.95

Sliced chicken cutlet topped with mozzarella cheese and poppers, served with marinara sauce. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.

Jumbo Shrimp Wrap

$14.95

Fried jumbo shrimp with lettuce, tomato and red onions, served with tartar sauce. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.

Salmon Wrap

$14.95

Grilled salmon with lettuce, tomato and red onions. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.

Pita Pockets

Chicken Salad Pita

$10.50

Served with coleslaw, pickle and potato salad.

Tuna Salad Pita

$10.50

Served with coleslaw, pickle and potato salad.

Shrimp Salad Pita

$10.50

Served with coleslaw, pickle and potato salad.

1/2 lb. Charbroiled Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.25

Made from the finest freshly ground beef.

Jumbo 1/2 lb Burgers

1/2 lb. Charbroiled Beef Burger

$6.50

Made from the finest freshly ground beef.

1/2 lb. Charbroiled Deluxe Beef Burger

$10.45

Made from the finest freshly ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

1/2 lb. Charbroiled Cheeseburger

$7.80

Made from the finest freshly ground beef

1/2 lb. Charbroiled Deluxe Cheeseburger

$11.75

Made from the finest freshly ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

1/2 lb. Charbroiled Swiss Burger

$7.80

Made from the finest freshly ground beef.

1/2 lb. Charbroiled Swiss Deluxe Burger

$11.75

Made from the finest freshly ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, coleslaw and pickle

1/2 lb. Charbroiled Cheddar Burger

$7.80

Made from the finest freshly ground beef.

1/2 lb. Charbroiled Cheddar Deluxe Burger

$11.75

Made from the finest freshly ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

1/2 lb. Charbroiled Bacon Deluxe Cheeseburger

$13.20

Made from the finest freshly ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

1/2 lb. Charbroiled Pizza Burger

$7.95

Made from the finest freshly ground beef.

1/2 lb. Charbroiled Pizza Deluxe Burger

$11.90

Made from the finest freshly ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

1/2 lb. Charbroiled Turkey Burger

$7.25
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Turkey Deluxe Burger

$11.20

Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

1/2 lb. Charbroiled Veggie Burger

$7.95
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Veggie Deluxe Burger

$11.90

Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

1/2 lb. Charbroiled Twin Cheeseburger

$13.40

Made from the finest freshly ground beef.

1/2 lb. Charbroiled Twin Deluxe Cheeseburger

$17.35

Made from the finest freshly ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Burgers

Steakhouse Burger

$11.50

Charbroiled beef burger grilled to perfection, cracked peppercorns, crispy fried onion rings, melted Jack cheese and mayo, french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Surf and Turf Burger

$13.50

Sirloin beef seasoned with aromatic spices, topped with broiled garlic shrimp and Swiss. Served on a bun, french fries, crispy fried onion rings and coleslaw.

Smokey the Salmon Burger

$12.95

Grilled fresh salmon burger, grilled to perfection in a lemon butter sauce and red onions. Served on a burger bun, french fries, string onion rings and coleslaw.

Hellenica Burger

$12.25

Charbroiled beef burger grilled to perfection, stuffed with a sliced gyro meat, grilled tomato, sliced olives and melted feta cheese. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

California Burger

$13.95

Charbroiled beef burger grilled to perfection, melted Jack cheese, fried egg and fresh avocado. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Cowboy Burger

$12.50

Charbroiled beef burger topped with crunchy gourmet onion rings, honey BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and Applewood smoked bacon on a toasted bun. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Ultimate Burger

$12.50

Charbroiled beef burger grilled to perfection with sliced roast beef, jalapenos, melted Monterey Jack cheese and grilled tomato on a roll. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickles.

Quesadilla Burger

$12.50

Charbroiled beef burger grilled to perfection stuffed with cheddar cheese, guacamole and homemade chill on a roll. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Broadway Paninis

PA-1. Chicken Tuscan Panini

$11.50

Grilled chicken, peppers, olives, tomatoes, margarita sauce and melted Swiss cheese on a panini bread. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

PA-2. Philly Cheesesteak Panini

$11.50

Beef steak, red and green peppers, red onions and mozzarella cheese on a panini bread. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

PA-3. Grilled Salmon Panini

$11.50

Grilled salmon, sauteed onions, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

PA-4. Roast Turkey Panini

$11.50

Oven roasted turkey, provolone and roasted red peppers. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

PA-5. Chicken Parmigiana Panini

$11.50

Grilled chicken, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Entrees & Roasts

Broiled Half Chicken

$15.50

Served with applesauce. Allow 20 minutes to prepare. Served with choice of 2 sides and homemade bread.

Roast Spring Chicken

$15.50

Served with stuffing and apple sauce. Served with choice of 2 sides and homemade bread.

Roast Cornish Hen

$16.95

Comes with stuffing and peach garnish. Served with choice of 2 sides and homemade bread.

Roast L. I. Duckling

$19.95

Comes with apple stuffing and black cherry sauce. Served with choice of 2 sides and homemade bread.

Southern Fried Chicken

$15.95

Served with choice of 2 sides and homemade bread.

Roast Fresh Brisket of Beef Au Jus

$16.95

Served with choice of 2 sides and homemade bread.

Roast Top Sirloin of Beef Au Jus

$16.95

Served with choice of 2 sides and homemade bread.

Baked Meatloaf

$13.95

Comes with mushroom gravy. Served with choice of 2 sides and homemade bread.

Roast Turkey Dinner

$15.95

All white meat turkey served with apple stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce with choice of 2 sides and homemade bread.

Tex Mex and Latin Salads

Fiesta Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken atop shredded lettuce with tomato, onion, salsa, guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos served In a crisp flour tortilla bowl.

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Strips of blackened chicken breast on a bed of romaine with croutons and grated Parmesan cheese served with our Caesar dressing.

Gourmet Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Almond Chicken Salad

$12.50

Grilled Chicken and Pasta Salad

$12.50

Grilled Portobello Salad

$12.50

Cobb Salad

$12.50

Casino Salad

$12.50