Broadway Diner Yonkers
590 South Broadway
Yonkers, NY 10705
Order Again
Popular Items
Omelettes
Green Pepper and Onion Omelette
Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Ham and Cheese Omelette
Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Bacon and Cheese Omelette
Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Corned Beef Omelette
Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Pastrami Omelette
Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Ham Omelette
Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Bacon Omelette
Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast
Broccoli and Cheddar Omelette
Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Green pepper and Cheddar Omelette
Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Potato and Onion Omelette
Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Mushroom Omelette
Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Swiss and Mushroom Omelette
Comes with bacon and onions. Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Cheese Omelette
Comes with your choice of cheese. Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Florenetine Omelette
Filled with cheese and spinach. Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Greek Omelette
Stuffed with feta cheese, tomato and onion. Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Garden Omelette
Featuring mushrooms, broccoli, peppers and onions. Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Wild Western Omelette
Stuffed with ham, onions and peppers. Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Spanish Omelette
Stuffed with Spanish onion, sauteed green peppers, celery and onions. Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Farmer's Omelette
Loaded with green peppers, onions, tomato, ham and bacon, topped with melted Swiss cheese. Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
California Omelette
Fresh avocado and Jack cheese. Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Grilled Chicken Omelette
Prepared with 3 eggs. Served with choice of side and toast.
Farm Fresh Eggs
2 Eggs Any Style
Served with choice of side and toast.
2 Eggs Any Style with Bacon
Served with choice of side and toast.
2 Eggs Any Style with Ham
Served with choice of side and toast.
2 Eggs Any Style Sausage
Served with choice of side and toast.
2 Eggs Any Style with Beef Sausage
Served with choice of side and toast.
2 Eggs Any Style with Turkey Bacon
Served with choice of side and toast.
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Served with choice of side and toast.
Steak and Eggs
Served with choice of side and toast.
Nova Scotia Lox, Onions and Eggs
Served with choice of side and toast.
Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs and Canadian bacon on toasted English muffin halves. Served with Hollandaise sauce with choice of side and toast.
The MJ Omelette
MJ - Michael Jackson. Sliced tender steak, onions, peppers and melted cheese. Served with choice of side and toast.
Big Breakfast
The Bread Basket
The Bagelry
From the Griddle
Golden Brown Pancakes
Served with butter and syrup.
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Served with butter and syrup.
Short Stack Pancakes
Served with butter and syrup.
Whole Wheat Pancakes
Served with butter and syrup.
Fresh Blueberry Pancakes
Served with butter and syrup.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Served with butter and syrup.
Jumbo Challah French Toast
Served with butter and syrup.
Fresh Toast Pralines
Fresh strawberries and walnuts. Served with butter and syrup.
Golden Brown Belgian Waffle
Served with butter and syrup.
Belgian Waffle Deluxe
Comes with ham, bacon and sausage. Served with butter and syrup.
Blgain Waffle Sundae
Comes with 2 scoops of ice cream, fruit topping (excluding strawberries), nuts and whipped cream.
Entree
Broadway Burger
Charbroiled beef burger grilled to perfection, stuffed with sauteed onions, grilled tomato and melted cheese on a club roll. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle,
Chicken Tuscan Panini
Grilled chicken, peppers, olives, tomatoes, margarita sauce and melted Swiss cheese on a panini bread. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Philly Cheesesteak Panini
Beef steak, red and green peppers, red onions and mozzarella cheese on a panini bread. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle
Rigatoni a la Broadway
Sauteed with garlic, broccoli and roasted red peppers. Includes garlic bread and choice of soup or salad.
Chicken Parmigiana Panini
Grilled chicken, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Chicken Marsala
Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.
Chicken Francaise
Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.
Chicken Napolitano
Served with eggplant, zucchini and portobello mushrooms. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.
Chicken Hawaiian
Boneless chicken breast with sweet and sour sauce and pineapple rings. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.
Chicken Cardinal
Sauteed chicken breast with onions, ham and mushrooms in a tomato sauce. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.
Chicken Monaco
Sauteed chicken breast with eggplant, red pepper, zucchini and watercress. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken breast rolled with ham and Swiss cheese, sauteed in a light mushroom sauce served with broccoli. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.
Chicken Piccata
Sauteed chicken breast with capers in a light butter sauce. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.
Chicken Primavera
Sauteed chicken breast over twist pasta with sauteed vegetables. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad.
Honey Mustard chicken
Sauteed chicken with honey mustard sauce and asparagus. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.
Szechuan Chicken
Served over rice. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad.
Fillet of Sole Francaise
Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.
Shrimp Francaise
Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.
Filet of Sole Marachiata
Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.
Seafood Fra Diavolo
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams and calamari in a hot sauce. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.
Shrimp Primavera
Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.
Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo
Shrimp and scallops over fettuccine pasta. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad.
Angel Hair Primavera
Shrimp and scallops with steamed vegetables over angel hair pasta. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad.
Red Snapper Livornese
Sauteed with garlic, anchovies, black olives, onions and crushed tomatoes with pasta. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad.
Red Snapper Creole
Sauteed onions, scallions, red peppers and basil in a spicy tomato sauce. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad and choice of vegetable and potato or pasta.
Beef Szechuan
Sauteed beef, cauliflower, broccoli, peppers and mushroom over rice. Includes our homemade bread with soup or salad.
Appetizers & Snacks
Fried Onion Rings
6 Mozzarella Sticks
Comes with tomato sauce.
5 Jumbo Shirmp Cocktail
6 Stuffed Grape Leaves
Greek Spinach Pie
Mediterranean Antipasto
Featuring anchovies, feta cheese, olives, cucumbers and tomatoes.
Shrimp in garlic sauce
In garlic sauce.
4 Baked Stuffed Clams
4 Baked Stuffed Mushrooms
Filled with crabmeat stuffing.
Fried Shrimp
In a basket served with french fries.
Chicken Fingers
Served with french fries and tomato sauce.
Chicken Nuggets
Served with french fries.
Hot and Spicy Buffalo Wings
Served with french fries.
Potato Perogies
Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon.
Potato Skins
Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon.
Combo Platter
Featuring Buffalo wings, chicken nuggets, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks and french fries.
Fried Calamari
Guacamole and Chips
Sandwiches
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle
Ham and Cheese Deluxe Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Meatloaf Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle.
Meatloaf Deluxe Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
B.L.T. Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with coleslaw and pickle.
B.L.T Deluxe sandwich
Bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Fried Egg Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle.
Fried Egg Deluxe Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Scrambled Egg Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle.
Scrambled Egg Deluxe Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Bacon and Egg Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle.
Bacon and Egg Deluxe Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Ham and Egg Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle.
Ham and Egg Deluxe Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Ham with Egg and Cheese Sandwic
Served with coleslaw and pickle.
Ham with Egg and Cheese Deluxe Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Western Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle.
Western Deluxe Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle.
Grilled Cheese Deluxe Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Cheese with Ham Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle.
Grilled Cheese with Ham Deluxe Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Cheese with Bacon Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle.
Grilled Cheese with Bacon Deluxe Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle.
Egg Salad Deluxe Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle.
Tuna Salad Deluxe Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle.
Chicken Salad Sandwich Deluxe Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle.
Shrimp Salad Deluxe Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Individual Tuna Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle.
Individual Tuna Deluxe Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Individual Salmon Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle.
Individual Salmon Deluxe Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Imported Sardines Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle.
Imported Sardines Deluxe Sandwich
Served with coleslaw and pickle. Includes french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Hot Open Sandwiches
6 Whole Jumbo Shrimp Salad Platter
Comes with cocktail sauce. Served with potato salad, coleslaw, tomato, slices egg and greens.
Sliced Turkey Sandwich
Comes with turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Served with salad, potato and vegetable.
Roast Sirloin of Beef Sandwich
Served with salad, potato and vegetable.
Brisket of Beef Sandwich
Served with salad, potato and vegetable.
Pastrami Sandwich
Served with salad, potato and vegetable.
Corned Beef Sandwich
Served with salad, potato and vegetable.
Classic Sandwich Sensations
Royal Reuben
Corned beef and tangy sauerkraut topped with melted Swiss on rye bread with Russian dressing. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Deli Salad Melt Deluxe
Tuna salad or chicken salad on rye bread with melted American cheese and tomato. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Thinly sliced steak grilled with fried onions and mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato on a hard roll. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Grilled Chicken Deluxe Sandwich
Golden grilled chicken breast on a hard roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Balboa Sandwich
Thinly sliced roast beef over garlic bread topped with Swiss cheese. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Homemade challah French toast topped with thinly sliced white meat turkey, ham and melted Swiss cheese. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Malibu Chicken Roll Sandwich
Sliced chicken breast with shredded lettuce, tomato, raw onion and cucumber sauce tucked in a pita. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Fried Fillet of Sole Sandwich
Golden brown sole on a hard roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Tripple Decker Sandwiches
Sliced Turkey and Bacon Sandwich
All white meat. Comes with lettuce and tomato. Served with potato salad or french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Tuna Salad and Bacon Sandwich
Comes with lettuce and tomato. Served with potato salad or french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Chicken Salad and Bacon Sandwich
Comes with lettuce and tomato. Served with potato salad or french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Grilled Chicken Breast and Bacon Sandwich
Comes with lettuce and tomato. Served with potato salad or french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Roast Beef and Swiss Sandwich
Comes with lettuce and tomato. Served with potato salad or french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Corned Beef and Bacon Sandwich
Comes with lettuce and tomato. Served with potato salad or french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Sliced Ham and Swiss Sandwich
Comes with lettuce and tomato. Served with potato salad or french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Sliced Ham and American Sandwich
Comes with lettuce and tomato. Served with potato salad or french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Permigiana Sandwiches
It's a Wrap
Cheeseburger Wrap
Comes with lettuce, tomato and American cheese. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Sliced grilled chicken with romaine hearts and Caesar dressing. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.
Greek Chicken Wrap
Sliced grilled chicken with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.
Gyro Wrap
Feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.
Turkey BLT Wrap
Sliced turkey and crispy bacon with lettuce and tomato. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.
Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
Shredded beef topped with grilled onions, peppers and melted American cheese. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Chicken breast, sauteed peppers, onions, salsa and cheddar cheese. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.
Southwestern Wrap
Chicken breast with sauteed onions, bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.
New Orleans Wrap
Chicken breast with Cajun seasoning and cheddar cheese. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.
Italian Wrap
Sliced chicken cutlet topped with mozzarella cheese and poppers, served with marinara sauce. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.
Jumbo Shrimp Wrap
Fried jumbo shrimp with lettuce, tomato and red onions, served with tartar sauce. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.
Salmon Wrap
Grilled salmon with lettuce, tomato and red onions. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.
Pita Pockets
Jumbo 1/2 lb Burgers
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Beef Burger
Made from the finest freshly ground beef.
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Deluxe Beef Burger
Made from the finest freshly ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Cheeseburger
Made from the finest freshly ground beef
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Deluxe Cheeseburger
Made from the finest freshly ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Swiss Burger
Made from the finest freshly ground beef.
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Swiss Deluxe Burger
Made from the finest freshly ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, coleslaw and pickle
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Cheddar Burger
Made from the finest freshly ground beef.
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Cheddar Deluxe Burger
Made from the finest freshly ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Bacon Deluxe Cheeseburger
Made from the finest freshly ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Pizza Burger
Made from the finest freshly ground beef.
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Pizza Deluxe Burger
Made from the finest freshly ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Turkey Burger
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Turkey Deluxe Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Veggie Burger
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Veggie Deluxe Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Twin Cheeseburger
Made from the finest freshly ground beef.
1/2 lb. Charbroiled Twin Deluxe Cheeseburger
Made from the finest freshly ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Burgers
Steakhouse Burger
Charbroiled beef burger grilled to perfection, cracked peppercorns, crispy fried onion rings, melted Jack cheese and mayo, french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Surf and Turf Burger
Sirloin beef seasoned with aromatic spices, topped with broiled garlic shrimp and Swiss. Served on a bun, french fries, crispy fried onion rings and coleslaw.
Smokey the Salmon Burger
Grilled fresh salmon burger, grilled to perfection in a lemon butter sauce and red onions. Served on a burger bun, french fries, string onion rings and coleslaw.
Hellenica Burger
Charbroiled beef burger grilled to perfection, stuffed with a sliced gyro meat, grilled tomato, sliced olives and melted feta cheese. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
California Burger
Charbroiled beef burger grilled to perfection, melted Jack cheese, fried egg and fresh avocado. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Cowboy Burger
Charbroiled beef burger topped with crunchy gourmet onion rings, honey BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and Applewood smoked bacon on a toasted bun. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Ultimate Burger
Charbroiled beef burger grilled to perfection with sliced roast beef, jalapenos, melted Monterey Jack cheese and grilled tomato on a roll. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickles.
Quesadilla Burger
Charbroiled beef burger grilled to perfection stuffed with cheddar cheese, guacamole and homemade chill on a roll. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Broadway Paninis
PA-1. Chicken Tuscan Panini
Grilled chicken, peppers, olives, tomatoes, margarita sauce and melted Swiss cheese on a panini bread. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
PA-2. Philly Cheesesteak Panini
Beef steak, red and green peppers, red onions and mozzarella cheese on a panini bread. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
PA-3. Grilled Salmon Panini
Grilled salmon, sauteed onions, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
PA-4. Roast Turkey Panini
Oven roasted turkey, provolone and roasted red peppers. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
PA-5. Chicken Parmigiana Panini
Grilled chicken, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Entrees & Roasts
Broiled Half Chicken
Served with applesauce. Allow 20 minutes to prepare. Served with choice of 2 sides and homemade bread.
Roast Spring Chicken
Served with stuffing and apple sauce. Served with choice of 2 sides and homemade bread.
Roast Cornish Hen
Comes with stuffing and peach garnish. Served with choice of 2 sides and homemade bread.
Roast L. I. Duckling
Comes with apple stuffing and black cherry sauce. Served with choice of 2 sides and homemade bread.
Southern Fried Chicken
Served with choice of 2 sides and homemade bread.
Roast Fresh Brisket of Beef Au Jus
Served with choice of 2 sides and homemade bread.
Roast Top Sirloin of Beef Au Jus
Served with choice of 2 sides and homemade bread.
Baked Meatloaf
Comes with mushroom gravy. Served with choice of 2 sides and homemade bread.
Roast Turkey Dinner
All white meat turkey served with apple stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce with choice of 2 sides and homemade bread.
Tex Mex and Latin Salads
Fiesta Salad
Grilled chicken atop shredded lettuce with tomato, onion, salsa, guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos served In a crisp flour tortilla bowl.
Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
Strips of blackened chicken breast on a bed of romaine with croutons and grated Parmesan cheese served with our Caesar dressing.