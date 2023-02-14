Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Seafood
Chicken

Broasted Brothers Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

15171 Sheldon Rd

Plymouth, MI 48170

Popular Items

4 Piece Tender, 1 Side, 1 Biscuit
8 Piece, 2 Sides, 4 Biscuits
2 Piece Tender, 1 Side, 1 Biscuit

FOOD

Family Meals

8 Piece, 2 Sides, 4 Biscuits

$29.49

12 Piece, 2 Sides, 6 Biscuits

$40.79

16 Piece, 3 Sides, 8 Biscuits

$55.59

20 Piece, 4 Sides, 10 Biscuits

$69.99

24 Piece, 6 Sides, 12 Biscuits

$84.99

GLUTEN FREE FAMILY MEALS

GF 8 PC FAMILY MEAL, 2 SIDES, NO BISCUITS

$29.49

GF 12 PC FAMILY MEAL, 2 SIDES, NO BISCUITS

$40.79

GF 16 PC FAMILY MEAL, 3 SIDES, NO BISCUITS

$55.59

GF 20 PC FAMILY MEAL, 4 SIDES, NO BISCUITS

$69.99

GF 24 PC FAMILY MEAL, 6 SIDES, NO BISCUITS

$84.99

Broasted Box Meals

1 Breast Meal, 1 Side, 1 Biscuit

$6.49

2 Mixed Meal, 1 Side, 1 Biscuit

$8.79

3 Mixed Meal, 2 Sides, 1 Biscuit

$12.49

4 Mixed Meal, 2 Sides, 1 Biscuit

$13.99

Tenders Box Meals

2 Piece Tender, 1 Side, 1 Biscuit

$7.99

4 Piece Tender, 1 Side, 1 Biscuit

$12.49

Wings Box Meals

5 Piece, 1 Side, 1 Biscuit

$10.49

10 Piece 1 Side, 1 Biscuit

$17.99

Wings Only

4 Wings

$5.99

8 Wings

$11.99

12 Wings

$17.99

16 Wings

$23.99

GLUTEN FREE INDV MENU

GLUTEN FREE Breast Meal, 1 Side

GLUTEN FREE Breast Meal, 1 Side

$6.49

GLUTEN FREE 2 Mixed Meal, 1 Side

$8.79

GLUTEN FREE 3 Mixed Meal, 2 Sides

$12.49

GLUTEN FREE 4 Mixed Meal, 2 Sides

$13.99

GLUTEN FREE 5 Pc WING, 1 Side

$10.49

GLUTEN FREE 10 Pc WING, 1 Side

$17.99

GLUTEN FREE 2 Pc Tender, 1 Side

$7.99

GLUTEN FREE 4 Pc Tender, 1 Side

$12.49

GLUTEN FREE 4 Wings

$5.99

GLUTEN FREE 8 Wings

$11.99

GLUTEN FREE 12 Wings

$17.99

GLUTEN FREE 16 Wings

$23.99

Chicken Specialties

2 Piece Chicken Tender & 2 Waffles

$10.99

Single Waffle

$2.99

Not Chicken

Pork Chops 2 Piece, 2 Sides, 1 Biscuit

$10.99

White Fish 2 Piece, 2 Sides, 1 Biscuit

$16.99

3 Piece Cod, 2 Sides, 1 Biscuit

$15.99

Single Piece Cod

$3.99

Single Piece Whitefish

$5.99

Single Piece Porkchop

$3.49

Sides

3 Bean Salad SM

$2.99

Applesauce SM

$2.99

BBQ Baked Beans SM

$2.99

Coleslaw SM

$2.99

Extra Gravy SM

$2.99

Green Beans SM

$2.99

Kernel Corn SM

$2.99

Mac $ Cheese SM

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy SM

$2.99

Potato Wedges SM

$2.99

3 Bean Salad LRG GF

$4.99

Applesauce LRG GF

$4.99

BBQ Baked Beans LRG GF

$4.99

Coleslaw LRG GF

$4.99

Extra Gravy LRG

$4.99

Green Beans LRG GF

$4.99

Kernel Corn LRG GF

$4.99

Mac $ Cheese LRG

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy LRG

$4.99

Potato Wedges LRG

$4.99

Mixed Chicken

Breast

$3.39

Thigh

$2.99

Leg

$1.69

Wing

$1.69

Tender

$2.49

4 Piece Mix

$7.99

8 Piece Mix

$17.29

12 Piece Mix

$25.99

16 Piece Mix

$34.69

20 Piece Mix

$43.29

24 Piece Mix

$51.99

Kids

Kids 2 Piece Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Brownie

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

Fried Beignets with Raspberry Sauce

$4.99

Black & White Cookie

$2.99

Sauces

Ranch G.F.

$0.50

Buffalo G.F.

$0.50

Boom Boom G.F.

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

BBQ G.F.

$0.50

Golden BBQ

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan G.F.

$0.50

Honey Mustard G.F.

$0.50

Kickin' Bourbon G.F.

$0.50

Mango Habanero G.F.

$0.50

Sweet Asian

$0.50

Sweet Teriyaki

$0.50

Blackened Dry Rub G.F.

$0.50

Lemon Pepper Dry Rub G.F.

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

No Sauce

Biscuits

Biscuit

$0.99

Half Dozen Biscuits

$4.99

Dozen Biscuits

$9.99

DRINKS

Fountain Drink

16 oz Fountain Pop

$1.99

24 oz Fountain Pop

$2.49

Shakes

16 oz Shake

$4.99Out of stock

24 oz Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Bottle Pop

Glass Faygo

$2.49

Glass Coke~Cola

$2.49

CATERING

Full Pan

BBQ Beans Full

$50.00

Broasted Wedges Full

$60.00

Cole Slaw Full

$70.00

Green Beans Full

$45.00

Mac & Cheese Full

$75.00

Mashed Potatoes Full

$60.00

Mostaccioli FULL

$90.00

Half Pan

BBQ Beans Half

$30.00

Broasted Wedges Half

$40.00

Cole Slaw Half

$40.00

Green Beans Half

$25.00

Mac & Cheese Half

$40.00

Mashed Potatoes Half

$40.00

Mostaccioli HALF

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Broasted Brothers Chicken is a brand new broasted chicken restaurant in Plymouth, Michigan. We pride ourselves in serving great food and always making sure our customers leave our place with a big smile.

Website

Location

15171 Sheldon Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170

Directions

