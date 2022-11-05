Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Broaster Chicken Lil Saver

review star

No reviews yet

393 W US HIGHWAY 6

VALPARAISO, IN 46385

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

5 Biscuits
20 Piece Mix
30 Pcs

Individual Meals

2 Piece Breast Meal

$6.99

2 Pieces of Breasts a small order of Fries and 1 Biscuit

2 Piece Mix Meal

$5.79

2 Pieces with a small order of Fries and 1 Biscuit

3 Piece Breast Meal

$9.79

3 Pieces of Breasts a small order of Fries and 1 Biscuit

3 Piece Mix Meal

$7.49

3 Pieces with a small order of Fries and 1 Biscuit

4 Piece Breast Meal

$11.99

4 Pieces of Breasts with a small order of Fries and 1 Biscuit

4 Piece Mix Meal

$8.49

4 Pieces with a small order of Fries and 1 Biscuit

Family Boxes

6 Piece Mix

$9.99

8 Piece Mix

$12.99

12 Piece Mix

$17.99

16 Piece Mix

$23.99

20 Piece Mix

$28.99

6 Piece White Box

$10.99

8 Piece White Box

$13.99

12 Piece White Box

$21.99

16 Piece White Box

$27.99

20 Piece White Box

$33.99

6 Piece Dark

$8.99

8 Piece Dark

$10.99

12 Piece Dark

$15.99

16 Piece Dark

$19.99

20 Piece Dark

$23.99

Family Feasts

Mini Feast

$20.99

10 Pieces of Broaster Chicken Large order of Fries 1 Large side

Super Feast

$33.99

19 Pieces of Broaster Chicken 2 Large Sides Large order of Fries

Sides

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Macaroni Salad

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

LG Cole Slaw

$4.99

LG Baked Beans

$4.99

LG Macaroni Salad

$4.99

LG Potato Salad

$4.99

LG Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Small Fries

$2.99

Large Fries

$3.99

5 Biscuits

$3.49

1 Biscuit

$0.75

Mac & cheese

$2.99

LG Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Cole Slaw - Half Pan

$18.95

Baked Beans - Half Pan

$18.95

Macaroni Salad - Half Pan

$18.95

Potato Salad - Half Pan

$18.95

Mashed Potatoes - Half Pan

$18.95

Mac & Cheese - Half Pan

$18.95

Cole Slaw - Full Pan

$34.95

Baked Beans - Full Pan

$34.95

Macaroni Salad - Full Pan

$34.95

Potato Salad - Full Pan

$34.95

Mashed Potatoes - Full Pan

$34.95

Mac & Cheese - Full Pan

$34.95

Appetizers

Popcorn Chicken

$4.99

Cajun Popcorn Chicken

$4.99

Chicken Tenders

$4.99

10 Hot Wings

$9.99

Chicken Gizzards

$3.99

Mozzeralla Sticks

$3.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.99

Mushrooms

$3.99

Corn Dog

$2.79

Pizza Puff

$3.49

Popcorn Chicken Meal

$6.99

Popcorn Chicken Meal

$6.99

Chicken Tenders Meal

$6.99

LG Pizza Puff

$6.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

LG gizzards

$7.49

Chicken by the Piece

Breast

$2.99

Leg

$1.99

Thigh

$1.79

Wing

$1.39

Fountain Drink

24 oz

$0.99

32 oz

$0.99

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Milkshakes

Small

$4.99

Medium

$5.99

Large

$6.99

Dessert

Nemo's cake

$2.19

Cheese cake

$2.99

Catering

30 Pcs

$38.70

40 Pcs

$51.60

50 Pcs

$64.50

60 Pcs

$77.40

75 Pcs

$96.75

100 Pcs

$119.00

125 Pcs

$148.75

150 Pcs

$178.50

175 Pcs

$206.25

200 Pcs

$230.00

250 Pcs

$287.50

300 Pcs

$345.00

1/2 Pan of Fries

$14.99

Full Pan of Fries

$24.99

25 Biscuits

$19.95

50 Hot Wings

$47.99

25 Pcs

$32.99

400 Pcs

$429.00

500 Pcs

$536.25
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, Grade A Young Never Frozen Chicken Cooked to Perfection! Come in and enjoy!

Location

393 W US HIGHWAY 6, VALPARAISO, IN 46385

Directions

Gallery
Broaster Chicken image
Broaster Chicken image
Broaster Chicken image

Similar restaurants in your area

Burgerhaus - Valpo
orange star4.4 • 1,760
3304 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
The Dish
orange starNo Reviews
3907 Calumet Avenue Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Cagney's Saloon - 236 Main st
orange star4.1 • 899
236 Main st Hobart, IL 46342
View restaurantnext
Stacks Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
175 Lincolnway #C Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
orange star4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Red Nar Mediterranean Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8160 Mississippi St Merrillville, IN 46410
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in VALPARAISO

Franklin House Valpo - 58 S Campbell St
orange star4.2 • 1,801
58 S Campbell St Valparaiso, IN 46385
View restaurantnext
Burgerhaus - Valpo
orange star4.4 • 1,760
3304 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
orange star4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Pestos Italian Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 419
3123 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Shoe's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 393
3300 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Brick Street Burrito
orange star4.5 • 379
3 Napoleon St Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near VALPARAISO
Chesterton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Michigan City
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston