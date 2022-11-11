A map showing the location of Brock's Bar and Grill 134 Davidson AveView gallery

Brock's Bar and Grill 134 Davidson Ave

review star

No reviews yet

134 Davidson Ave

Woodland, WA 98674

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Beer

Tomato juice

$0.50

Bone Yard RPM

$7.00+

Bud Light

$4.50+

Bud Light Monday (Copy)

$4.00

Ciderboys Cider

$7.00+

Coors Light

$4.50+

Coors Light Monday

$4.00

Country Boy IPA

$7.00+

Ecliptic Porter

$7.00+

Everybody's Stir it up Hazy

$7.00+

Growler

$10.00

Mac & Jacks African Amber

$7.00+

Rev Cider

$7.00+

Top Cutter IPA

$7.00+

Vortex IPA

$7.00+

Widmer Hefe

$7.00+

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Budwieser

$4.50

Coorslight

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Heikenen

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller lite

$4.50

Modelo

$5.00

NA Beer

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Bud light next

$4.50

Bush

$4.00

Cider Boys

$5.50

Coors

$4.50

Cornoa Premier

$5.00

Everybody's Pilsner

$5.50

Ficks Seltzer

$5.50

Guiness

$6.00

PBR

$4.00

Rainer

$4.00

San jaun seltzer

$5.50

Sisters Seltzer

$5.50

Whiteclaw

$5.50

Cocktails

Alyssa blue hard lemonade

$8.50

Amaretto sour

$7.50

AMF

$13.00

BFK

$9.00

Black Opal

$12.00

Black Russian

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Bloody Mary for 1

$35.00

Bloody Mary for 2

$60.00

Blue Quaratini

$9.00

Brocks rock and gin press

$9.00

Brocks whiskeyrefresh

$8.00

Cadalac Margarita

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Cinnamon toast crunch shot

$7.00

Coffee Nudge

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daquiri

$8.00

Dirty Shirley

$6.00

Duck Fart

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Golden Apple

$10.00

Green tea shot

$10.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Gummie bear shots

$8.50

Hot buttered Rum

$8.50

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jagaer Bomb

$10.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Jere flavored lemon drops

$9.50

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Liquid Marijuana

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Lynchberg Lemonade

$9.00

Madras

$6.00

Mai Tai

$8.50

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$7.50

Megs massive blue wave

$9.00

Mellon Ball

$7.50

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$7.50

Pina Colada

$9.00

Pudding Shot

$3.00

Scoobie Snack

$8.50

Scoobies doobie

$9.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the beach

$8.00

Spanish Coffee

$9.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

The meg a mayor

$8.00

Tic Tac

$9.50

Trash Can

$12.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Washington Apple

$9.50

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$8.50

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$9.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Wild Roots

$8.50+

Well Gin

$5.50+

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$6.50+

Apple Pucker

$6.50+

Baileys

$8.50+

Brendens

$7.00+

Buttershots

$6.50+

Christian Bros

$7.50+

Creme De Coco

$6.50+

Drambuie

$8.00+

Frangelico

$8.00+

Godiva Chocolate

$8.50+

Goldschlager

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Hennesey

$10.00+

Jagermeister

$9.00+

Kahlua

$8.00+

Monarc coffee

$6.50+

Monarc Grand Marn

$6.50+

Monarc Hazelnut

$6.50+

Razmatazz

$7.00+

Rumpleminz

$9.00+

Tuaca

$8.00+

Watermelon Pucker

$6.50

Watermelon Pucker (Copy)

$6.50+

Rum

151

$8.00+

Bacardi

$6.50+

Bacardi Limon

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Craken

$9.00+

Malibu

$6.50+

Meyers

$7.00+

Rum Chata

$8.00+

Sailor Jerry

$8.00+

Well Rum

$5.50+

Scotch/Bourbon

Cuttysark

$8.00+

Dewars

$8.50+

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00+

Jane Walker

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00+

Oban

$15.00+

Well Scotch

$5.50

Specials

$5 mimosa

$5.00

$5 Margarita

$5.00

Tequila

1800

$8.50+

Cazdores

$7.50+

Cuervo

$7.00+

El Jimador

$7.50+

Hornetos

$8.50+

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Tequila Rose

$7.50+

Well Tequila

$5.50+

Vodka

3-Howls

$7.00+

Absolute

$8.00+

Absoulute Citron

$8.50+

Deep Eddy

$7.50+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Huckleberry

$7.50+

Kettel ONe

$8.50+

Mono Polowa

$6.50+

Pink Whitney

$7.50+

Quartz mountain flavored vodka

$8.00+

Smirnoff

$7.00+

Smirnoff Flav

$7.50+

Sweet Tea vodka

$8.00

Titos

$8.00+

Well Vodka

$5.50+

Whipped Vodka

$8.50+

Wild Roots

$8.00+

Whiskey

Black Velvet

$6.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.50+

Buffalo Trace

$8.50+

Bulliet Rye

$9.00+

Crown Apple

$9.00+

Crown Peach

$10.00+

Crown Royal

$8.50+

Crown Salted Carmel

$9.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.50+

Jameson

$8.50+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Jim Beam Red Stag

$7.50+

Knob Creek

$8.50+

macnaughtons

$7.00+

Makers Mark

$8.50+

Pendleton

$9.00+

Pendleton 912

$12.00+

R&R

$6.50+

Screw Ball

$10.00+

Seagrams 7

$6.50+

Sin Fire

$7.00+

Tullamore Dew

$9.00+

Well Whiskey

$5.50+

Wild Turkey

$8.50+

Willett

$17.00

Yukon Jack

$8.50+

Wine

Bota Box Cabernet

$5.50

Bota Box Merlot

$5.50

Bots Box Chardonay

$5.50

Bots Box Pinot Gris

$5.50

BTL Enchanted

$35.00

Champagne

$6.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Beer Battered Fries

$6.00

Cajiun Fries

$6.00

Cajun tots

$7.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.00

COD 2pc Fish & Chips Basket

$14.00

Cod 3pc Fish & Chips

$17.00

Deep fried caulifloer

$7.00

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Deep Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Halibut Fish & Chips Basket

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Pretzel Sticks

$7.00

Quesadillas

Steak Bites

$11.00

Tender pieces of top- quality steak, tossed, battered, and deep fried with Brock's Secret Sauce

Steamed Pot Stickers

$10.00

To Go

$1.00

Tots

$7.00

Basket's

2pc Cod Fish and

$14.00

3pc Cod Fish and Chip

$17.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.00

Breakfast

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

Breakfast bowl

$13.00

Classic breakfast

$10.00

Country fried steak eggs and hashbrowns

$12.00

Denver omelette

$10.00

Egg Benny

$10.00

Extra Egg

$1.00

French toast

$7.00

Ham and cheese omelette

$10.00

Hang over omelette

$13.00

Meat lovers omelette

$10.00

Pancakes 2 eggs meat

$10.00

Sausage benny

$11.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Hashbrowns

$3.00

Side sausage

$3.00

Extras & Sides

Burger patty

$5.00

Extra dressing

$0.50

Food Specials

$1 sliders

$1.00

5 Wings $5

$5.00

Beef quesadilla

$6.00

Beef stew

$8.00

Beef Stroganoff

$8.00

Beef tacos

$5.00

BLT W/ SOUP

$8.00

Cheese burger special

$11.00

Chicken fajita

$8.00

Chicken quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken slidders

$9.00

Chicken tacos

$5.00

Club sandwich

$9.00

Eggs Benny

$11.00

Enchilada

$11.00

Extra fish

$2.50

Filet mignon dinner w/ salad

$20.00

Fish fry friday

$12.00

Fish tacos

$11.00

Gizzards

$7.00

Italian Job Sando

$10.00

Monte Cristo

$10.00

Prime rib dinner

$20.00

Prime rib sandwich

$8.00

Rachel's Ruben

$8.00

Small fry

$3.50

Small tots

$3.50

Steak fajita salad

$9.00

Stuffed potato skins

$8.00

Sweet & Sour pork

$10.00

Taco salad

$8.00

Taquitos

$8.00

Teriyaki sando

$8.00

N/A Bevs

Bottle water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00

Philly Steak & Cheese Totchos

$15.00

Grilled roast beef tossed in mozzarella with grilled onions and green peppers served over tater tots

Totchos

$15.00

TOPPED WI TH NACHO CHEESE, CHEDDAR JACK BLEND, TOMATOES, ONION, BLACK OL IVES, CI LANTRO, L IME, AND MARINO'S SALSA FROM SCRATCH

To Go

$1.00

Pizza

Brock's Beast

$18.00

Salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushroom, green and red peppers, red onion, olives, and tomatoes Meat Lovers

Buffallo Chicken and Bleu Pizza

$15.00

Chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and buffalo hot sauce

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Country Girl

$17.00

Sausage, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, and olives

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

Canadian bacon and pineapple

Meat Lovers

$17.00

Salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Taco Pizza

$17.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, taco chips, red onions, olives, and tomatoes, served with Marino's salsa from scratch

Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Red onion, green and red peppers, mushroom, olives, tomatoes

To Go

Salad & Soup

Chef Saald

$14.00

Romaine, turkey, ham, cheddar, swiss, hard boiled egg, bacon. carrots, olives, cucumber, tomato, with your choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, hard boiled egg

Garden Side Salad

$6.00

Jeremy's Homemade Potato Salad

$4.00

Soup BOWL

$7.00

Soup CUP

$5.00

Southwestern Salad

$14.00

Shredded chicken, lettuce, diced tomatoes, olives, black beans, corn, onion, Marino's salsa from scratch, and cilantro ranch

To Go

$1.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Bacon Bleu Burger

$15.00

Bleu cheese crumbles and bacon

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

BBQ Burger

$15.00

BBQ Sauce, cheddar cheese, and onion ring only

Brock Burger

$16.00

Served fried egg, bacon, and cheddar cheese

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, and ketchup

Frechn Dip

$14.00

Roast beef and grilled swiss served on a hoagie

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Hamburger

$12.00

Served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, and ketchup

Patty Melt

$10.00

Philly Steak & Cheese

$15.00

Grilled roast beef tossed in mozzarella with grilled onions and green peppers served on a hoagie

Reuben

$15.00

Grilled Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island served on marble rye bread.

Shroom Burger

$15.00

Served with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onion, and swiss

Spicy Hawaiian Burger

$15.00

Served with teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple, and jalapeños

To Go

$1.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, and ketchup

Salmon Burger

$8.00

Street Tacos

Street Tacos-Chicken

$7.00

Street Tacos-Fish

$13.00

Street Tacos-Ground Beef

$6.00

To Go

$1.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Deep fried chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and ranch

Cripsy Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Deep fried chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and ranch

To Go

$1.00

Drink Specials

6/12oz can Buckets

$15.00

Friday Ocean Blue

$7.00

Thursday Dirty Palmer

$8.00

Tuesday Margaritas

$5.00

Wednesday Pink Lemonade

$6.00

Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

Ciders

$5.00

Domestics Can

$5.00

Micros Can

$7.00

Wine

$6.00

12oz Draft Domestic

$3.50

12oz Draft Micro

$6.50

Food

Brisket sandwich

$10.00

Pulled pork sandwich

$10.00

2 Beef Taco's

$6.00

Sausage Burrito

$8.00

Bacon Burrito

$8.00

Food

Sampler Platter

$18.00

BBQ Brisket sandwich

$10.00

BBQ Brisket Tachos

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Quesadia

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

134 Davidson Ave, Woodland, WA 98674

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Antidote Tap House - Woodland - 1350 Atlantic Ave, Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
1350 Atlantic Ave, Ste A Woodland, WA 98674
View restaurantnext
Woodland Oak Tree - 1020 Atlantic Avenue Woodland, WA 98674
orange starNo Reviews
1020 Atlantic Avenue Woodland, WA 98674 Woodland, WA 98674
View restaurantnext
St. Helens Eats - 100% Natural Beef - 375 South 15th Street
orange starNo Reviews
375 South 15th Street Saint Helens, OR 97051
View restaurantnext
Victorico's Mexican Food - St. Helens
orange starNo Reviews
155 N Columbia River Hwy Saint Helens, OR 97051
View restaurantnext
Village Inn Restaurant & Lounge - St. Helens
orange starNo Reviews
535 S Columbia River Highway St Helens, OR 97051
View restaurantnext
Fultano's Pizza - 51511 SE 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
51511 SE 2nd St Scappoose, OR 97056
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Woodland
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (354 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston