Brock's Bar and Grill 134 Davidson Ave
134 Davidson Ave
Woodland, WA 98674
Beer
Tomato juice
Bone Yard RPM
Bud Light
Bud Light Monday (Copy)
Ciderboys Cider
Coors Light
Coors Light Monday
Country Boy IPA
Ecliptic Porter
Everybody's Stir it up Hazy
Growler
Mac & Jacks African Amber
Rev Cider
Top Cutter IPA
Vortex IPA
Widmer Hefe
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budwieser
Coorslight
Corona
Heikenen
Michelob Ultra
Miller lite
Modelo
NA Beer
Stella
Bud light next
Bush
Cider Boys
Coors
Cornoa Premier
Everybody's Pilsner
Ficks Seltzer
Guiness
PBR
Rainer
San jaun seltzer
Sisters Seltzer
Whiteclaw
Cocktails
Alyssa blue hard lemonade
Amaretto sour
AMF
BFK
Black Opal
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary for 1
Bloody Mary for 2
Blue Quaratini
Brocks rock and gin press
Brocks whiskeyrefresh
Cadalac Margarita
Chocolate Cake
Cinnamon toast crunch shot
Coffee Nudge
Cosmopolitan
Daquiri
Dirty Shirley
Duck Fart
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Golden Apple
Green tea shot
Greyhound
Gummie bear shots
Hot buttered Rum
Hot Toddy
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Jagaer Bomb
Jello Shot
Jere flavored lemon drops
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Iced Tea
Lynchberg Lemonade
Madras
Mai Tai
Margarita
Martini
Megs massive blue wave
Mellon Ball
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Pudding Shot
Scoobie Snack
Scoobies doobie
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the beach
Spanish Coffee
Strawberry Lemonade
Tequila Sunrise
The meg a mayor
Tic Tac
Trash Can
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Liqueurs
Amaretto
Apple Pucker
Baileys
Brendens
Buttershots
Christian Bros
Creme De Coco
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Goldschlager
Grand Marnier
Hennesey
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Monarc coffee
Monarc Grand Marn
Monarc Hazelnut
Razmatazz
Rumpleminz
Tuaca
Watermelon Pucker
Rum
Scotch/Bourbon
Specials
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
Black Velvet
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet Rye
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Salted Carmel
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Red Stag
Knob Creek
macnaughtons
Makers Mark
Pendleton
Pendleton 912
R&R
Screw Ball
Seagrams 7
Sin Fire
Tullamore Dew
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Willett
Yukon Jack
Wine
Appetizers
Artichoke Dip
Beer Battered Fries
Cajiun Fries
Cajun tots
Chicken Strip Basket
COD 2pc Fish & Chips Basket
Cod 3pc Fish & Chips
Deep fried caulifloer
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Deep Fried Ravioli
Fried Pickle Chips
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Halibut Fish & Chips Basket
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Pretzel Sticks
Quesadillas
Steak Bites
Tender pieces of top- quality steak, tossed, battered, and deep fried with Brock's Secret Sauce
Steamed Pot Stickers
To Go
Tots
Breakfast
Biscuits and Gravy
Breakfast bowl
Classic breakfast
Country fried steak eggs and hashbrowns
Denver omelette
Egg Benny
Extra Egg
French toast
Ham and cheese omelette
Hang over omelette
Meat lovers omelette
Pancakes 2 eggs meat
Sausage benny
Side Bacon
Side Hashbrowns
Side sausage
Extras & Sides
Food Specials
$1 sliders
5 Wings $5
Beef quesadilla
Beef stew
Beef Stroganoff
Beef tacos
BLT W/ SOUP
Cheese burger special
Chicken fajita
Chicken quesadilla
Chicken slidders
Chicken tacos
Club sandwich
Eggs Benny
Enchilada
Extra fish
Filet mignon dinner w/ salad
Fish fry friday
Fish tacos
Gizzards
Italian Job Sando
Monte Cristo
Prime rib dinner
Prime rib sandwich
Rachel's Ruben
Small fry
Small tots
Steak fajita salad
Stuffed potato skins
Sweet & Sour pork
Taco salad
Taquitos
Teriyaki sando
N/A Bevs
Nachos
Pizza
Brock's Beast
Salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushroom, green and red peppers, red onion, olives, and tomatoes Meat Lovers
Buffallo Chicken and Bleu Pizza
Chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and buffalo hot sauce
Cheese Pizza
Country Girl
Sausage, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, and olives
Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon and pineapple
Meat Lovers
Salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon
Pepperoni Pizza
Taco Pizza
Ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, taco chips, red onions, olives, and tomatoes, served with Marino's salsa from scratch
Veggie Pizza
Red onion, green and red peppers, mushroom, olives, tomatoes
To Go
Salad & Soup
Chef Saald
Romaine, turkey, ham, cheddar, swiss, hard boiled egg, bacon. carrots, olives, cucumber, tomato, with your choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
Crispy chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, hard boiled egg
Garden Side Salad
Jeremy's Homemade Potato Salad
Soup BOWL
Soup CUP
Southwestern Salad
Shredded chicken, lettuce, diced tomatoes, olives, black beans, corn, onion, Marino's salsa from scratch, and cilantro ranch
To Go
Sandwiches & Burgers
Bacon Bleu Burger
Bleu cheese crumbles and bacon
Bacon Cheeseburger
BBQ Burger
BBQ Sauce, cheddar cheese, and onion ring only
Brock Burger
Served fried egg, bacon, and cheddar cheese
Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, and ketchup
Frechn Dip
Roast beef and grilled swiss served on a hoagie
Grilled Cheese
Hamburger
Served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, and ketchup
Patty Melt
Philly Steak & Cheese
Grilled roast beef tossed in mozzarella with grilled onions and green peppers served on a hoagie
Reuben
Grilled Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island served on marble rye bread.
Shroom Burger
Served with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onion, and swiss
Spicy Hawaiian Burger
Served with teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple, and jalapeños
To Go
Veggie Burger
Served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, and ketchup
Salmon Burger
Wraps
Drink Specials
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
