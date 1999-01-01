- Home
- /
- Fredericksburg
- /
- Brock's Riverside Grill - 503 Sophia St
Brock's Riverside Grill 503 Sophia St
No reviews yet
503 Sophia St
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Fall '23 Menu
Appetizers
- Rib Bites$14.00
A sample of our BBQ ribs topped with scallions
- Southwestern Egg Rolls$11.00
Cajun chicken, corn, pico de gallo, and mixed cheese wrapped in a wonton and flash fried, served with Santa fe sour cream
- Pork Belly$12.00
Santa fe rubbed pork belly bites with a candied bourbon glaze
- Calamari$15.00
Cornmeal crusted and flash fried, tossed with cherry peppers and onions, served with Cajun rémoulade
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$16.00
Large scallops wrapped in bacon with a horseradish maple glaze
- Crab and Spinach Dip$15.00
A creamy blend of crab, spinach, mozzarella, and cream cheese
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Flash fried crispy brussels sprouts tossed with roasted walnuts and feta cheese, drizzled with a candied bourbon glaze
- Pimento Cheese Dip$12.00
A creamy blend of pimentos, onions, Cheddar, mozzarella, and cream cheese, served with crostini
Soups & Salads
- Cup Soup of the Day$7.00
Ask your server for details
- Bowl Soup of the Day$9.00
Ask your server for details
- Cup Maryland Crab Soup$7.00
A lightly spiced tomato broth with crabmeat, celery, onion, and corn
- Bowl Maryland Crab Soup$9.00
A lightly spiced tomato broth with crabmeat, celery, onion, and corn
- Old Town Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, plum-marinated chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, red peppers, walnuts, roma tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, carrots, croutons, and granny smith apples tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
- Hot Steak Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, and crumbled bleu cheese tossed in buttermilk ranch dressing and topped with grilled steak
- Salmon & Goat Cheese Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, blackened salmon, strawberries, almonds, and goat cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette
- The Wedge$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, candied pecans, and bleu cheese dressing
- Fried Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, fried goat cheese, sun-dried cranberries, red beets, and candied pecans tossed in a lemon parsley vinaigrette
- Small House Salad$7.00
Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, corn, and croutons, tossed in buttermilk ranch
- Large House Salad$10.00
Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, corn, and croutons, tossed in buttermilk ranch
- Small Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in our caesar dressing
- Large Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in our caesar dressing
- Sub Caesar For Side$4.00
- Sub Salad For Side$4.00
- Sub Bowl Of Maryland Crab Soup$4.00
- Sub Bowl Of Soup Of Day$4.00
Entrées
- American Wagyu Strip$79.00
14 oz Wagyu strip from snake river farms
- New York Strip$36.00
Hand carved 14 oz black angus steak
- Dry-Aged Bone-in Ribeye$62.00
15 oz USDA certified prime 28 day dry-aged coffee rubbed bone-in ribeye
- Marinated Ribeye$41.00
16 oz black angus steak, marinated overnight for a full robust flavor
- 7 Oz Filet Mignon$42.00
Grilled filet
- 9 Oz Filet Mignon$48.00
Grilled filet
- Bone-in Pork Chop$26.00
Coffee rubbed bone-in pork chop topped with a truffle-herb compound butter
- Crispy Pork Shank$28.00
Crispy pork shank finished with a sweet onion thyme jus served with a jalapeño Cheddar grit cake and sautéed baby spinach
- Half BBQ Ribs$20.00
A full rack of St. Louis Style baby back ribs, dry rubbed, slow roaSted, and brushed with BBQ sauce
- Full BBQ Ribs$31.00
A full rack of St. Louis Style baby back ribs, dry rubbed, slow roaSted, and brushed with BBQ sauce
- Roasted Chicken$23.00
Two bone-in herb crusted chicken breasts, finished with brown butter sauce
- Crab Cake Platter$36.00
Two broiled lump crab cakes, topped with roasted red pepper sauce
- Crab Stuffed Shrimp$25.00
Broiled shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and topped with beurre Blanc, served with redskin mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus
- Glazed Salmon$24.00
Fresh grilled salmon coated with a soy miso glaze, topped with a cucumber bell pepper relish
- Wild Mushroom Ravioli$20.00
Wild mushroom and herb ravioli tossed in a truffle cream sauce topped with a toasted walnut gremolata
- Shrimp Carbonara$22.00
Shrimp tossed in a champagne cream sauce, linguine, and bacon, topped with pico de gallo and Parmesan
- Blackened Alfredo$16.00
Penne pasta tossed with Santa fe alfredo, pico de gallo, and Parmesan
- Ramen Bowl$16.00
Plant based meatballs, baby bok choy, mushrooms, noodles, pickled carrots, scallions, and red miso broth
Sides - House
Sides - Premium
Seafood Specialties
- Shrimp Creole$14.00
Sautéed shrimp tossed in a creamy creole sauce served with a Parmesan and herb crusted baguette
- 1/2 Lb Peel and Eat Shrimp$12.00
Tossed in old bay, served with cocktail sauce
- 1 Lb Peel and Eat Shrimp$21.00
Tossed in old bay, served with cocktail sauce
- Shrimp Cocktail$14.00
Served with a wasabi cocktail sauce
- Mini Crab Cakes$16.00
Three mini cakes served with herb aioli and Cajun rémoulade
Sandwiches
- Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Jumbo lump crab cake fried until golden brown, served on a toasted bun with tartar or cocktail sauce
- Southern BLT$12.00
Fried green tomato, bacon, lettuce, and pimento cheese spread on a toasted baguette
- Riverside Burger$17.00
1/2 lb short rib-brisket burger topped with BBQ, bacon, and double Cheddar cheese on a toasted bun
- Reuben$14.00
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and thousand island spread on toasted rye bread
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken breast, sriracha mayo, havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted bun
- Turkey & Havarti Sandwich$14.00
Roasted turkey, havarti cheese, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, cranberry-jalapeño aioli on a toasted baguette
- The Portabella Sandwich$12.00
Grilled marinated portabella, roasted red peppers, baby spinach, red onions, swiss, and pesto dijonnaise on a toasted bun
Bar Fare
- Black Truffle Onion Dip$11.00
A creamy blend of black truffle and caramelized onions served with salt and pepper house chips
- Chicken Tenders$15.00
Hand breaded chicken strips fried until golden brown, served with fries
- Cheese Fries$7.00
Fries topped with melted Cheddar and mozzarella
- Wings$15.00
Crispy wings tossed in your choice of a sauce or a dry rub, served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch
Desserts
- Brock's Signature Ho-Ho$9.00
Mascarpone filling and chocolate ganache with vanilla ice cream
- Creme Brûlée$10.00
Topped with strawberries and whipped cream
- Vanilla Rum Cake$9.00
With salted caramel gelato
- Key Lime Pie$8.00
With raspberry sauce
- NY Style Cheesecake$8.00
With strawberry purée
- Mousse Cake$9.00
- Dessert Special$9.00
- Adult Ice Cream$6.00
- Kids Ice Cream$4.00
- Gelato$7.00
Add Ons
Liquor & Cocktails
Scotch
Tequila
Vodka
- House Vodka$5.30
- Absolut$7.25
- Absolut Citron$7.25
- Absolut Lime$7.25
- Absolut Mandarin$7.25
- Burnett's Cherry$6.25
- Burnett's Orange$6.25
- Burnett's Strawberry$6.25
- Deep Eddy's$6.25
- Effin Cucumber$7.25
- Firefly$7.25
- Grey Goose$8.50
- Ketel One$8.00
- Smirnoff Apple$6.50
- Smirnoff Cranberry$6.50
- Smirnoff Peach$6.50
- Smirnoff Watermelon$6.50
- Stoli Orange$7.25
- Stoli Raspberry$7.25
- Stoli Vanilla$7.25
- Three Olives Grape$7.00
- Titos$7.75
- Van Gogh Espresso$7.25
Rum
Bourbon/Whiskey
- House Bourbon$5.30
- House Whiskey$5.30
- Basil Hayden$9.25
- Basil Hayden Rye$9.25
- Bulleit$8.50
- Bulleit Rye$8.25
- Cascade$6.75
- Crown Royal$7.75
- Crown Apple$7.75
- Crown Peach$7.75
- Crown Vanilla$7.75
- Jack Daniels$7.25
- Jack Fire$7.25
- Jack Honey$7.25
- Jack Single Barrel$9.00
- Jameson$7.75
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Jim Beam Flavors$7.00
- JJ Bowman$16.00
- Knob Creek$8.50
- Maker's Mark$8.00
- Maker's Mark 46$7.25