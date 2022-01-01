Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Broders' Pasta Bar

1,494 Reviews

$$

5000 Penn Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55419

Order Again

Popular Items

18. TAGLIARINI DI LOCANDA DE LUPO
KIT'S PASTA
17. SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE

CICCHETTI

ROSEMARY TOASTED ALMONDS

ROSEMARY TOASTED ALMONDS

$4.00

Rosemary Spiced and Toasted Almonds / DF, GF, V

MARINATED OLIVES

$4.00

Mixed Olives with Citrus and Fennel / GF, VEGAN

OLIVE RIPIENE

$9.00

Olives Stuffed With Italian Sausage, Breaded & Fried

ANTIPASTO

BURRATA

$14.00

Cow’s Milk Burrata, Arugula, Snap Peas, Charred Asparagus, Fennel, Mint, Butternut Squash, Apple, Walnut Vinagrette, Grilled Villagio / V

CALAMARI

$14.00

Cucumber, Radish, Ricotta Salata, Frisee, Lemon Caper Aioli

PANZANELLA

$13.00

Marinated Tomatoes, Red Onion, Herb & Garlic Mascarpone, Basil, Grilled Focaccia, Mint / V

FUNGHI

$12.00

Grilled Cremini & Portabella Mushrooms, Capers, Shallot, Sherry, Lemon GF, VEGAN

OPEN FOOD / SALAD

CROCCHETTE DI ZUCCA

$12.00

Squash Fritter, Whipped Feta, Caramelized Onions, Chives, Lemon V

BROCCOLINI

$12.00

Spiced Almonds, Bagna Cauda, Chilies DF, GF

INSALATE

SMALL CAESAR

SMALL CAESAR

$8.00

Romaine, Lemon, Focaccia Croutons, Grana Padano

LARGE CAESAR

$12.00

Serves 2 | Romaine, Lemon, Focaccia Croutons, Grana Padano

SMALL INSALATA GRECA

$9.00

Romaine, Frisee, Arugula, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Pepperoncini, Oregano, Lemon, Ginger Vinaigrette GF, V

LARGE INSALATA GRECA

$13.00

Romaine, Frisee, Arugula, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Pepperoncini, Oregano, Lemon, Ginger Vinaigrette GF, V

PASTA e RISOTTO

PASTA SPECIAL

$20.00

Egg Fettuccine, Pancetta, Swiss Chard, Tomatoes, White Wine, Basil, Pecorino Romano Available 11/10 - 11/17

RISOTTO SPECIAL

$20.00

Carnaroli Rice, Roasted Squash, Oyster Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomato, Rosemary, Parmigiano Reggiano GF, V Available 11/10 - 11/17

1. RISOTTO FUNGHI

$19.00

Carnaroli Rice, Oyster Mushroom, Zucchini, Sherry, Lemon Butter, Dill V, GF

2. STRINGOZZI ALLA SPOLENTINA

2. STRINGOZZI ALLA SPOLENTINA

$17.00

Eggless Pasta, Tomato, Garlic / VEGAN

3. FETTUCCINE CON MANZO

$20.00

Egg Fettuccine, Beef Tenderloin, Oyster Mushrooms, Tomato, Leeks, Herb & Garlic Mascarpone, Basil

4. PACCHERI CON STRACOTTO

4. PACCHERI CON STRACOTTO

$23.00

Beef Short Ribs, Red Wine, Tomato, Gremolata

5. SQUASH RAVIOLI

$20.00

Egg Pasta With Squash & Parmigiano Reggiano Filling, Brown Butter, Sage, Candied Walnuts V

6. ORECCHIETTE MAIALE

$22.00

Milk Braised Pork, Carrots, Tomato, Fennel, Cream, Parmigiano Reggiano

7. LINGUINE VONGOLE

7. LINGUINE VONGOLE

$22.00

Egg Linguine, Button Clams, Pancetta, Red Onion, White Wine, Chilies, Parsley & Lemon

8. FETTUCCINE CON GAMBERI

8. FETTUCCINE CON GAMBERI

$20.00

Spinach & Egg Pasta, Shrimp, Chickpeas, Kale, Red Onion, Dill, Feta

9. GNOCCHI CON POLLO E OLIVE

$20.00

Carrot Gnocchi, Chicken, Carrots, Olives, Ginger, Turmeric, Shallot, Herb & Garlic Mascarpone

10. RIGATONI CON SALSICCE

10. RIGATONI CON SALSICCE

$19.00

Broders' Hot Sausage, Onion, Tomato, Bell Peppers

11. QUADRUCCI

11. QUADRUCCI

$23.00

Egg Pasta, Greens, Chicken, Prosciutto di Parma, Asparagus, Almonds, Balsamic Vinegar, Herb & Garlic Mascarpone

12. BUCATINI AL MASCARPONE E RUCCOLA

12. BUCATINI AL MASCARPONE E RUCCOLA

$18.00

Pancetta, Herb & Garlic Mascarpone, Arugula, Breadcrumbs

14. ORECCHIETTE CON AGNELLO

$22.00

Lamb, Plum Tomato, Turmeric, Ginger, Pecorino Romano, Chilies, Mint

15. RAVIOLI DI GRANCHIO

$20.00

Egg Pasta with Crab, Corn & Ricotta Filling, Roasted Corn, Shallots, Paprika, Lemon, Chives

16. CACIO E PEPE

$17.00

Spaghettti, Pecorino Romano, Black Pepper / V

17. SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE

17. SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE

$20.00

Beef Meatballs, Tomato, Herbs, Parmigiano Reggiano

18. TAGLIARINI DI LOCANDA DE LUPO

18. TAGLIARINI DI LOCANDA DE LUPO

$22.00

Egg Yolk Pasta, Prosciutto di Parma, Truffle Cream, Parmesan Cheese Crisps

19. GNOCCHI POMODORO

19. GNOCCHI POMODORO

$18.00

Ricotta Gnocchi, Plum Tomato, Basil, Parmigiano Reggiano

20. PAPPAREDELLE CON CONIGLIO

20. PAPPAREDELLE CON CONIGLIO

$22.00

Egg Pasta, Rabbit, Pancetta, Tomatoes, Rosemary, Parmigiano Reggiano

21. AGNOLOTTI AI FUNGHI

$20.00

Egg Pasta Hand Filled With Mushroom Puree, Parmigiano Reggiano, Pecorino Romano, Mushroom Brodo, Swiss Chard, Shallot V

SIDE MEATBALLS

SIDE MEATBALLS

$2.00+

Housemade Beef Meatballs in Tomato and Basil Sauce

CLASSIC PASTAS

PENNE ROSMARINO

$17.00

Penne pasta with rosemary, tomato, cream and chilies / V

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$17.00

Spaghetti pasta with pancetta, pecorino Romano, egg, cream, black pepper

LEMON CHICKEN RISOTTO

$17.00

Carnaroli rice with chicken, lemon, basil, mint

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$17.00

House made egg fettuccine pasta with classic Roman Alfredo sauce, lemon, parsley

LINGUINE AL PESTO GENOVESE

$18.00

House made egg linguine pasta with green beans, potatoes, basil pesto, pine nuts / VEGETARIAN

PENNE PUTTANESCA

$17.00

Penne pasta with plum tomato, kalamata olives, capers, anchovy, crushed red pepper, garlic

FETTUCCINE ALLA BOLOGNESE

$20.00

House made egg fettuccine, beef, pork, milk, tomato, nutmeg

SPAGHETTI CACIO E PEPE

$17.00

Spaghetti pasta with pecorino Romano, cream, black pepper / V

SPAGHETTI AGLIO OLIO

$17.00

Spaghetti pasta with garlic, extra virgin olive oil / VEGAN

STRINGOZZI ALLA SPOLENTINA

$17.00

Eggless pasta, tomato, and garlic / VEGAN

DOLCE

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$9.00

Spiced Cookie Crust, Toasted Bourbon Meringue, Walnut Brittle / V

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$8.00

Lady Fingers, Mascarpone, Espresso, Marsala / V

BESTIA NERA

BESTIA NERA

$9.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Whipped Mascarpone / GF, V

CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$3.00

One chocolate truffle dusted with chocolate powder / GF, V

ALMOND BISCOTTI

$3.00

Twice Baked / DF, V

CHOCOLATE ALMOND BISCOTTI

$3.00

Twice Baked, Chocolate Dipped / DF, V

KIT'S MENU

KIT'S CAESAR SALAD

$4.00

Romaine, Grana Padano, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar Dressing

KIT'S PASTA

KIT'S PASTA

$8.00

Choose Kid's Pasta & Sauce

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Authentic House Made Pasta & Risotto To South Minneapolis Since 1994. Family Owned And Operated.

Location

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419

Directions

Gallery
Broder's Pasta Bar image
Banner pic
Broder's Pasta Bar image

