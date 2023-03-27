Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Barbeque

Brodie's Pub Peabody

346 Reviews

$$

10 1/2 Lowell St.

Peabody, MA 01960

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Buffalo Fingers

$16.50

Deep fried, tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce served with our Bleu Cheese dressing & celery

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Deep fried and tossed with our homemade buffalo sauce served with blue cheese & celery

Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Our version of "Kids" chicken fingers

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Fresh Fried Chicken Tenders - plain with duck sauce or tossed in any of our delicious sauce choices

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Breaded & deep fried served with duck sauce or tossed with any of our delicious sauce choices

Chowder

$8.00

New England Clam Chowder served with oyster crackers

Homemade Beef Chili

$7.00

Homemade Beef Chili

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Fried breaded mozzarella sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$8.50

Hand Cut lightly battered & fried

Portobello APP

$10.00

Grilled & marinated served with grilled tomatoes on toasted sourdough

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Check our specials on Facebook or our Website to see what today's special is

Steak Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$7.50

Salads

LG House Salad

$11.00

Assorted greens, fresh vegetables, pepperoncini, black olive choice of dressing Add Steak Tips, Chicken, Turkey Tips, or Portobello Mushrooms

LG Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine, fresh grated parmesan, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing Add Steak Tips, Chicken, Turkey Tips or Portobello Mushroom

LG Greek Salad

$13.00

Assorted greens, fresh vegetables, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives choice of dressing Add Steak Tips, Chicken, Turkey Tips, or Portobello Mushrooms

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crisp romaine, fresh grated parmesan, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing

Small House Salad

$7.00

Assorted greens, fresh vegetables, pepperoncini, black olive choice of dressing

Small Greek Salad

$9.00

Assorted greens, fresh vegetables, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives choice of dressing

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Crisp iceberg wedge, crumbled bleu cheese, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, grape tomatoes, homemade bleu cheese dressing Add Steak Tips, Chicken, Turkey Tips or Portobello Mushrooms

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.00

Traditional Bacon. Lettuce & Tomato on your choice of toast

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich - build it the way you want it!

Chicken Teriyaki Pocket

Chicken Teriyaki Pocket

$16.50

Brodie's Famous Chicken Teriyaki Pocket - grilled teriyaki chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, choice of cheese in a homemade pita pocket

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Classic Grill Cheese with your choice of side

Hot Dog NO Side

$8.00

1/4lb Deutschmacher Hot Dog on a buttered brioche roll

Hot Dog with Side

$12.00

1/4lb Deutschmacher Hot Dog on a buttered brioche roll with your choice of side

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

Tender marinated pastrami on your choice of bread with or without cheese

Portobello Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled marinated portobello mushrooms, with grilled onions, honey mustard and choice of cheese on a sub roll

Reuben

Reuben

$15.00

New York Style Reuben - Marble rye, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & a side of Russian dressing

Sausage Sandwich

$17.00

Bianco's Italian sausage with sautéed onions, peppers & choice of cheese on a sub roll

Steak Tip Sandwich

$18.00

House seasoned black angus steak tips grilled to your liking, add sautéed onions, peppers & cheese on a sub roll

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Choice of marble rye or sourdough white made with all white tuna & choice of cheese

Turkey Melt

$15.00

Marble rye or sourdough white bread, hand carved turkey breast, choice of cheese, add applewood smoked bacon

Turkey Tips Sandwich

$17.50

BBQ marinated turkey tenderloin tips, lettuce, tomato, and onion - add choice of cheese

Veggie Pocket

$13.00

House steamed garden veggies, choice of cheese pressed in our homemade pita pocket

Dinners

BBQ Turkey Tips Dinner

$23.00

BBQ Marinated Turkey Tenderloin choice of side

Brodies Combo

$27.00

Choose 2 or 3 - Steak Tips, Turkey Tips, Italian Sausage, Chicken, or Portobello Mushrooms & choice of side

Buffalo Finger Plate

$20.50

Homemade fresh chicken tenders deep fried and tossed in buffalo sauce, served with bleu cheese & choice of side

Buffalo Wing Plate

$20.50

Chicken Breast Dinner

$18.00

Twin Charbroiled Chicken Breasts with your choice of sauce and one side

Chicken Finger Plate

$19.00

Our version of "Kids" chicken fingers served with choice of side

Chicken Tender Plate

$19.00

Fresh Fried Chicken Tenders - plain with duck sauce or tossed in any sauce you choose comes with one side

Chicken Veggie with Rice

$20.50

Twin Chicken Breasts with your choice of marinate over steamed house veggies and rice pilaf

Chicken Wing Plate

$19.00

Breaded & deep fried served with duck sauce or tossed with any of our delicious sauce choices with your choice of side

Sausage Plate

$17.00

Bianco's Italian Sausage with sautéed onions & peppers and choice of cheese with choice of side

Side of Brodies Pickles

$4.00

Locally made half sour pickles from Maitland Mountain Farm

Side of Hot Peppers

$4.00

Red & Green Cherry Peppers

Steak Tip Dinner

Steak Tip Dinner

$24.00

Tender high quality sirloin grilled to your liking

Twin Dogs & Side

$15.00

(2) 1/4lb Deutschmacher Hot Dog on a buttered brioche roll with choice of side

Burgers

Bacon Burger

$18.00

10oz fresh ground angus sirloin grilled to your liking topped with applewood smoked bacon - add cheese & fixings - built the way you like!

Brodie's Burger

Brodie's Burger

$17.00

10oz fresh ground angus sirloin grilled to your liking - add your choice of cheese & fixings - built the way you like!

Buffalo Burger

$16.50

10oz fresh ground angus sirloin grilled to your liking - topped with homemade buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce & tomato!

Chili Burger

$18.00

10oz fresh ground angus sirloin grilled to your liking, topped with homemade beef chili- add your choice of cheese & fixings - built the way you like!

Cowboy Burger

$18.50

10oz fresh ground angus sirloin grilled to your liking, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon & BBQ sauce topped with onion rings

Hamburger

$16.00

10oz fresh ground angus sirloin grilled to your liking - add fixings - built the way you like!

Mushroom Burger

$17.50

10oz fresh ground angus sirloin grilled to your liking topped with sautéed mushrooms- add your choice of cheese & fixings - built the way you like!

Phillips Burger

$19.00

10oz fresh ground angus sirloin grilled to your liking, topped with Bianco's Italian Sausage, sautéed onions & peppers - add your choice of cheese & fixings

Sides & Extras

Add Bacon

$2.00

Celery

$1.50

Chips

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

PIta

$3.00

House made Pita Bread

Side Beans

$4.00

Homemade Baked Beans (not vegetarian)

Side Blue Cheese

$2.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Traditional house made coleslaw with light mayo

Side Dressing

$2.00

Side House Veg

$5.00

Steamed mix of zucchini, summer squash, carrots & celery

Side of Brodies Pickles

$4.00

Locally made half sour pickles from Maitland Mountain Farm

Side of Hot Peppers

$4.00

Red & Green Cherry Peppers

Side Rice

$4.50

Rice Pilaf

Side Sauce

$2.00

Steak Fries

$7.00

Steak Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$7.50
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Great Food, Great Drinks, Great People!

Website

Location

10 1/2 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960

Directions

Gallery
Brodie's Pub image
Brodie's Pub image
Brodie's Pub image
Main pic

