Brodo East Village

354 Reviews

$

200 1st Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10009

Favorites and Specials

New! Get 50% off a reusable mug with purchase of any take-home bundle.
Stock Up

Stock Up

$69.00

Great for a drinkable detox or to take your cooking game to the next level. Four (4) 30oz frozen containers.

The Weekly Cleanse Bundle

The Weekly Cleanse Bundle

$39.00

Enjoy a broth a day with one each of hearth, beef, seaweed & mushroom, spicy nonna, and deeply rooted broths. Plus, two classic chicken broths! Seven (7) microwave-ready 10oz cups.

Custom Cup

Custom Cup

$9.00+

Create your favorite! Your choice of broth and add-ins.

Hot Broth By the Cup

Organic Chicken - 16oz Cup

Organic Chicken - 16oz Cup

$10.00

Made with organic chicken and fresh organic vegetables.

100% Grass-Fed Beef - 16oz Cup

100% Grass-Fed Beef - 16oz Cup

$10.00

Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger.

Signature Hearth - 16oz Cup

Signature Hearth - 16oz Cup

$10.00

Made organic chicken and turkey, fresh organic vegetables, and 100% grass-fed beef.

Vegan Seaweed & Mushroom - 16oz Cup

Vegan Seaweed & Mushroom - 16oz Cup

$10.00

Made with shiitake mushrooms, organic seaweed, and fresh organic vegetables. 100% vegan.

Organic Chicken - 96oz Box

Organic Chicken - 96oz Box

$60.00

Serves 6-10. Served with your choice of complimentary side add-in.

Signature Hearth - 96oz Box

Signature Hearth - 96oz Box

$60.00

Serves 6-10. Served with your choice of complimentary side add-in.

100% Grass-Fed Beef - 96oz Box

100% Grass-Fed Beef - 96oz Box

$60.00

Serves 6-10. Served with your choice of complimentary side add-in.

Soup

Tortellini en Brodo

Tortellini en Brodo

$12.00

cheese tortellini, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, & choice of broth

Tuscan Bean & Tomato Soup

Tuscan Bean & Tomato Soup

$12.00

cannellini beans, san marzano tomatoes, basil, parmesan, & extra virgin olive oil

Curried Chickpea Soup

Curried Chickpea Soup

$12.00

chickpeas, spinach, madras curry, coconut milk, & ginger

Brodo for Home

Organic Chicken - 30oz Frozen

Organic Chicken - 30oz Frozen

$19.00

Store in the freezer for up to a year.

100% Grass-Fed Beef - 30oz Frozen

100% Grass-Fed Beef - 30oz Frozen

$19.00

Store in the freezer for up to a year.

Signature Hearth - 30oz Frozen

Signature Hearth - 30oz Frozen

$19.00

Store in the freezer for up to a year.

Vegan Seaweed & Mushroom - 30oz Frozen

Vegan Seaweed & Mushroom - 30oz Frozen

$19.00

Store in the freezer for up to a year.

Organic Chicken - 10oz Frozen

Organic Chicken - 10oz Frozen

$7.00

Store in the freezer for up to a year.

100% Grass-Fed Beef - 10oz Frozen

100% Grass-Fed Beef - 10oz Frozen

$7.00

Store in the freezer for up to a year.

Signature Hearth - 10oz Frozen

Signature Hearth - 10oz Frozen

$7.00

Store in the freezer for up to a year.

Vegan Seaweed & Mushroom - 10oz Frozen

Vegan Seaweed & Mushroom - 10oz Frozen

$7.00

Store in the freezer for up to a year.

Deeply Rooted - 10oz Frozen

Deeply Rooted - 10oz Frozen

$7.00

Fresh organic turmeric and ginger juice with organic chicken bone broth. Store in the freezer for up to a year.

Spicy Nonna - 10oz Frozen

Spicy Nonna - 10oz Frozen

$7.00

Roasted garlic puree, Calabrian chili paste, and organic chicken bone broth. Store in the freezer for up to a year.

10oz Frozen - Custom 6 Pack

10oz Frozen - Custom 6 Pack

$42.00

Choose any six of our 10oz frozen broths. Enjoy a broth a day!

Minestrone Soup Kit

Minestrone Soup Kit

$9.00

Organic baby greens, peas, tomato, carrot, celery, onion, garlic, basil, oregano, thyme, extra virgin olive oil, and parmesan cheese. Pairs with any 30oz broth to make three soups!

Miso Mushroom Soup Kit

Miso Mushroom Soup Kit

$9.00

Shiitake, reishi, and button mushrooms, organic baby greens, cabbage, scallions, ginger, garlic, miso, brown rice, and extra virgin olive oil. Pairs with any 30oz broth to make three soups!

Cold Drinks & Smoothies

Garden Green Smoothie - 16oz

Garden Green Smoothie - 16oz

$11.00

Spinach, kale, parsley, mango, green apple, banana, pumpkin seeds, coconut oil, and chicken broth.

Red Gazpacho

Red Gazpacho

$11.00+

A bright and traditional gazpacho made with celery, onion, garlic and cucumber. Blended with beef broth and olive oil.

Turmeric Spritz

Turmeric Spritz

$8.00

A refreshing blend of turmeric, ginger and citrus juices, sweetened just a bit with honey. Served over ice.

Coffee Colada Smoothie - 16oz

Coffee Colada Smoothie - 16oz

$11.00

La Colombe cold brew, unsweetened cocoa, cinnamon, young coconut meat, parsnip, banana, pumpkin seeds, coffee beans, cocoa nibs, medjool date, organic chicken broth.

check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
It all boils down to this: Brodo combines the highest-quality ingredients with century-tested craftsmanship to create a bone broth so delicious we drink it by the cupful.

200 1st Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10009

