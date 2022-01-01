Brodo Upper West Side
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
It all boils down to this: Brodo combines the highest-quality ingredients with century-tested craftsmanship to create a bone broth so delicious we drink it by the cupful.
Location
2144 Broadway, New York, NY 10023
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
No Reviews
440 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY 10024
View restaurant