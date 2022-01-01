Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brodo Upper West Side

review star

No reviews yet

2144 Broadway

New York, NY 10023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Favorites and Specials

New! Get 50% off a reusable mug with purchase of any take-home bundle.
Soup Mix Sampler Pack

Soup Mix Sampler Pack

$27.00

One 30oz jar of organic chicken broth, minestrone soup mix, miso mushroom soup mix, and spiced lentil soup mix. Makes three easy meals in minutes!

The Stock Up

The Stock Up

$69.00

Four (4) 30oz refillable jars. Great for a drinkable detox or to take your cooking game to the next level.

The Weekly Cleanse Bundle

The Weekly Cleanse Bundle

$39.00

Enjoy a broth a day with one each of hearth, beef, seaweed & mushroom, spicy nonna, and deeply rooted broths. Plus, two classic chicken broths! Seven (7) microwave-ready 10oz cups.

All Day Lunch Special!

All Day Lunch Special!

$15.00

your choice of 16oz soup and toast

Custom Cup

Custom Cup

$9.00+Out of stock

Create your favorite! Your choice of broth and add-ins.

Hot Broth By the Cup

Organic Chicken - 16oz Cup

Organic Chicken - 16oz Cup

$10.00

Made with organic chicken and fresh organic vegetables.

100% Grass-Fed Beef - 16oz Cup

100% Grass-Fed Beef - 16oz Cup

$10.00

Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger.

Signature Hearth - 16oz Cup

Signature Hearth - 16oz Cup

$10.00

Made organic chicken and turkey, fresh organic vegetables, and 100% grass-fed beef.

Vegan Seaweed & Mushroom - 16oz Cup

Vegan Seaweed & Mushroom - 16oz Cup

$10.00

Made with shiitake mushrooms, organic seaweed, and fresh organic vegetables. 100% vegan.

Organic Chicken - 96oz Box

Organic Chicken - 96oz Box

$60.00Out of stock

Serves 6-10. Served with your choice of complimentary side add-in.

Signature Hearth - 96oz Box

Signature Hearth - 96oz Box

$60.00Out of stock

Serves 6-10. Served with your choice of complimentary side add-in.

100% Grass-Fed Beef - 96oz Box

100% Grass-Fed Beef - 96oz Box

$60.00Out of stock

Serves 6-10. Served with your choice of complimentary side add-in.

Vegan Seaweed & Mushroom - 96oz Box

Vegan Seaweed & Mushroom - 96oz Box

$60.00Out of stock

Serves 6-10. Served with your choice of complimentary side add-in.

Soup & Toast

Tortellini en Brodo

Tortellini en Brodo

$12.00

cheese tortellini, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, & choice of broth

Tuscan Bean & Tomato Soup

Tuscan Bean & Tomato Soup

$12.00

cannellini beans, san marzano tomatoes, basil, parmesan, & extra virgin olive oil

Curried Chickpea Soup

Curried Chickpea Soup

$12.00

chickpeas, spinach, madras curry, coconut milk, & ginger

All Day Lunch Special!

All Day Lunch Special!

$15.00

your choice of 16oz soup and toast

Butter and Salt Toast

Butter and Salt Toast

$6.00

Long fermented sourdough bread from Sullivan Street Bakery, served with 100% grass-fed butter and Himalayan pink salt.

Rosemary and Garlic Toast

Rosemary and Garlic Toast

$6.00

Long fermented sourdough bread from Sullivan Street Bakery, served with homemade rosemary oil and roasted garlic puree.

Butter and Cinnamon Toast

Butter and Cinnamon Toast

$6.00

Long fermented sourdough bread from Sullivan Street Bakery, served with 100% grass-fed butter and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

BBQ Spiced Toast

BBQ Spiced Toast

$6.00

Long fermented sourdough bread from Sullivan Street Bakery, served with 100% grass-fed butter, La Boite BBQ spice blend, and sea salt.

Chili and Garlic Toast

Chili and Garlic Toast

$6.00

Long fermented sourdough bread from Sullivan Street Bakery, served with homemade Calabrian chili paste, roasted garlic puree, and sea salt.

Brodo for Home

Organic Chicken - 30oz Cold Fill Jar

Organic Chicken - 30oz Cold Fill Jar

$19.00

Store refrigerated for 7-10 days.

Signature Hearth - 30oz Cold Fill Jar

Signature Hearth - 30oz Cold Fill Jar

$19.00

Store refrigerated for 7-10 days.

100% Grass-Fed Beef - 30oz Cold Fill Jar

100% Grass-Fed Beef - 30oz Cold Fill Jar

$19.00

Store refrigerated for 7-10 days.

Vegan Seaweed & Mushroom - 30oz Cold Fill Jar

Vegan Seaweed & Mushroom - 30oz Cold Fill Jar

$19.00

Store refrigerated for 7-10 days.

Organic Chicken - 22oz Frozen

Organic Chicken - 22oz Frozen

$13.99Out of stock

Store in the freezer for up to a year.

Signature Hearth - 22oz Frozen

Signature Hearth - 22oz Frozen

$13.99Out of stock

Store in the freezer for up to a year.

100% Grass-Fed Beef - 22oz Frozen

100% Grass-Fed Beef - 22oz Frozen

$13.99Out of stock

Store in the freezer for up to a year.

Vegan Seaweed & Mushroom - 22oz Frozen

Vegan Seaweed & Mushroom - 22oz Frozen

$13.99Out of stock

Store in the freezer for up to a year.

Organic Chicken - 10oz Frozen

Organic Chicken - 10oz Frozen

$7.00

Store in the freezer for up to a year.

100% Grass-Fed Beef - 10oz Frozen

100% Grass-Fed Beef - 10oz Frozen

$7.00

Store in the freezer for up to a year.

Signature Hearth - 10oz Frozen

Signature Hearth - 10oz Frozen

$7.00

Store in the freezer for up to a year.

Vegan Seaweed & Mushroom - 10oz Frozen

Vegan Seaweed & Mushroom - 10oz Frozen

$7.00

Store in the freezer for up to a year.

Deeply Rooted - 10oz Frozen

Deeply Rooted - 10oz Frozen

$7.00

Fresh organic turmeric and ginger juice with organic chicken bone broth. Store in the freezer for up to a year.

Spicy Nonna - 10oz Frozen

Spicy Nonna - 10oz Frozen

$7.00

Roasted garlic puree, Calabrian chili paste, and organic chicken bone broth. Store in the freezer for up to a year.

10oz Frozen - Custom 6 Pack

10oz Frozen - Custom 6 Pack

$42.00Out of stock

Choose any six of our 10oz frozen broths. Enjoy a broth a day!

Minestrone Soup Kit

Minestrone Soup Kit

$9.00Out of stock

Organic baby greens, peas, tomato, carrot, celery, onion, garlic, basil, oregano, thyme, extra virgin olive oil, and parmesan cheese. Pairs with any 30oz broth to make three soups!

Miso Mushroom Soup Kit

Miso Mushroom Soup Kit

$9.00Out of stock

Shiitake, reishi, and button mushrooms, organic baby greens, cabbage, scallions, ginger, garlic, miso, brown rice, and extra virgin olive oil. Pairs with any 30oz broth to make three soups!

Spiced Lentil Soup Kit

Spiced Lentil Soup Kit

$9.00Out of stock

Lentils, cauliflower, organic baby greens, carrot, celery, garlic, ginger, turmeric, tomato, ras al hanout spice, and extra virgin olive oil. Pairs with any 30oz broth to make three soups!

Soup Mix Sampler Pack

Soup Mix Sampler Pack

$27.00

One 30oz jar of organic chicken broth, minestrone soup mix, miso mushroom soup mix, and spiced lentil soup mix. Makes three easy meals in minutes!

Custom Soup Mix Pack

Custom Soup Mix Pack

$27.00Out of stock

Your choice of 30oz broth and three soup mixes. Create a meal in minutes!

Miso Mushroom Soup Mix

Miso Mushroom Soup Mix

$3.99

Shiitake and portabella mushrooms, broccoli, brown rice, and miso ginger sauce. Pair with 10oz of broth for a meal in minutes! 

Spiced Lentil Soup Mix

Spiced Lentil Soup Mix

$3.99

Red lentils, cauliflower, spinach, ginger, turmeric, and ras el hanout. Pair with 10oz of broth for a meal in minutes!

Minestrone Soup Mix

Minestrone Soup Mix

$3.99

Kale, string beans, tomato, roasted garlic, and tuscan herbs. Pair with 10oz of broth for a meal in minutes!

Cold Drinks & Smoothies

Garden Green Smoothie - 16oz

Garden Green Smoothie - 16oz

$11.00

Spinach, kale, parsley, mango, green apple, banana, pumpkin seeds, coconut oil, and chicken broth.

Red Gazpacho

Red Gazpacho

$11.00+Out of stock

A bright and traditional gazpacho made with celery, onion, garlic and cucumber. Blended with beef broth and olive oil.

Turmeric Spritz

Turmeric Spritz

$8.00

A refreshing blend of turmeric, ginger and citrus juices, sweetened just a bit with honey. Served over ice.

Coffee Colada Smoothie - 16oz

Coffee Colada Smoothie - 16oz

$11.00

La Colombe cold brew, unsweetened cocoa, cinnamon, young coconut meat, parsnip, banana, pumpkin seeds, coffee beans, cocoa nibs, medjool date, organic chicken broth.

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

It all boils down to this: Brodo combines the highest-quality ingredients with century-tested craftsmanship to create a bone broth so delicious we drink it by the cupful.

Website

Location

2144 Broadway, New York, NY 10023

Directions

Gallery
Brodo image
Brodo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Santa Fe Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 426
73 West 71st Street New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
440 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Zabar's
orange star4.2 • 1,570
2245 Broadway New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Bakery Columbus
orange star4.3 • 3,787
200 Columbus Ave New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
The Owl's Tail
orange star4.8 • 519
215 W 75th St New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 3,252
108 west 74th street New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Rosa Mexicano - Lincoln Center
orange star4.1 • 10,809
61 Columbus Ave New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - Upper West Side
orange star4.6 • 3,860
215 W 85TH ST New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Daily Provisions - Upper West Side
orange star4.9 • 3,819
375 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Bakery Columbus
orange star4.3 • 3,787
200 Columbus Ave New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 3,252
108 west 74th street New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
South Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
West Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston