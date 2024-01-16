- Home
Brody's Back Yard 8140 Freeport Boulevard
8140 Freeport Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95832
BREAK FAST
Classics
- Classic Breakfast$12.00
2 eggs any style, sausages & bacon. w/ hash browns or fresh fruits & toast
- The Scramble$13.00
3 eggs, sausages, bacon bits, onions, bell peppers, shredded cheddar. w/ hash browns or fresh fruits & toast
- Garden Scramble$14.00
3 eggs, onions, mushrooms, Bell peppers, heirloom Tomatoes, spinach, cheese, avocado. w/ hash browns or fresh fruits. & toast
Hot of the Griddle
- Waffles$9.00
Buttermilk waffles, powdered sugar. w/ whipped cream. Warm maple butter syrup.
- Berries & Cream Waffles$12.00
Buttermilk waffles, fresh berries, Whipped cream, powdered sugar Warm maple butter syrup.
- Croissant French Toast$9.00
Buttery croissant, whipped cream, Powdered sugar, slices of fruit. Warm maple butter syrup
- Bourbon Banana French Toast$12.00
Buttery croissant, Caramelized Bananas, bourbon sauce, almonds, whipped cream.
Benny's
- Good Old Benny$12.00
English muffin, smoked Canadian Bacon, poached eggs, creamy hollandaise. w/ side salad or fresh fruit
- Beefy Benny$15.00
Smoked beef short ribs, English Muffins, poached eggs, creamy hollandaise, crispy onion strings w/ side salad or fresh fruit
- Pork Belly Benny$15.00
Smoked Pork belly, arugula, spicy glaze, English muffins, poached eggs, creamy hollandaise. w/ side salad or fresh fruits
BRUNCH
Brody's Favorites
- Honey Butter Chicken + Waffles$15.00
Crispy chicken tenders, buttermilk Waffles, whipped butter and honey. w/ fresh fruits.
- Pork Belly Burnt End Skillet$14.00
Smoked pork belly, country potatoes, Caramelized onions, shredded cheese
- Back Yard Skillet$14.00
Smoked spicy sausages, country potatoes, onions, bell peppers
- Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Smoked sausages, crispy bacon, Scrambled eggs, country potatoes, Onions, salsa & cheese.
- Smoked Galbi Burrito$14.00
Smoked galbi, spicy sausage, caramelized onions, country potatoes Gochujang bbq sauce & cheese
With Buns
- Egg Sandwich$12.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, Caramelized onions, siracha aioli, w/ Buttery brioche. w/ fries or fresh fruits
- Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
Scrambled eggs, sausage, cheese Bacon, on buttery croissant, sriracha aioli.
- Korean BLT$14.00
Smoked pork belly, gochujang aioli Tomatoes, fresh greens.
- The Bro-Ski$16.00
Smoke spicy sausages, Smoked tri-tip, Chopped briskets, onion rings, BBQ sauce. w/ fries or fresh fruit
BRODY'S BBQ
From the Pit
- 1/2 Chicken$16.00
- 1/2 Rack Pork Ribs$19.00
- Full Rack Pork Ribs$36.00
- Pulled Pork$14.00
w/tangy Carolina sauce
- Smoked Tri-Tip (LB)$18.00
Peppery dry rub, smoked to perfection
- Beef Back Ribs (1)$9.00
Single rib w/some meat.
- Brody's Brontosaurus Bone$45.00
Beef rib w/ beef short rib meat.
- Smoked Sausage (1 Link)$8.00
- Jalapeño + Cheese (1 Link)$9.00
From the Fryer
- Tator Tots$5.00
- Cheesy Tots$7.00
- Cheesy Burger Tots$11.00
Ground meat, cheese, BBQ mayo Pickles, diced tomatoes, green onions
- Brisket Tots$14.00
Chopped briskets, cheese, pickled Red onions, pickled jalapeños, BBQ sauce
- Smoked Wings (5)$10.00
From the smoke pit and into the fryer
- Beer Batter Onion Rings$9.00
Combos
With Buns
- Brody's Cheesy Burger$10.00
1/4 pounder, bacon jam, slices of Cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce And tomatoes.
- Smoked Tri-Tip$13.00
Tri-tip slices, crispy onion rings, Pickles, BBQ sauce, mayo, buttery brioche Bun.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Smoked pulled pork, vinegar sauce, Creamy coleslaw on a white bread.
- The Tri-fecta$14.00
Smoke spicy sausages, chopped brisket Smoke tri-tip, fresh onions, pickles
- The Smoked Impossible$12.00
Smoked Impossible patty, crispy onion Rings, lettuce & tomatoes.
Something Fun
Sides
SIGNATURE DRINKS
TEA
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
8140 Freeport Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95832