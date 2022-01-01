BRODYS EXPRESS
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Comfort Food brodysorganiccatering.com
Location
100 N Central Expy #125, Richardson, TX 75080
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Interurban Bar N Grill - Richardson, TX
No Reviews
221 W Polk St #101 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurant
Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd - Heights Shopping Center
No Reviews
100 S central expressway #17 Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurant
Monkey King Noodle - Richardson
No Reviews
520 Lockwood Dr STE 100 Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurant
Communion Coffee Shop - Richardson, TX
No Reviews
514 Lockwood Drive Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Richardson
Yoshi Shabu Shabu - Richardson
4.5 • 2,145
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurant
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurant
More near Richardson