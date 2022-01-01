Restaurant header imageView gallery

BRODYS EXPRESS

100 N Central Expy #125

Richardson, TX 75080

HEALTHY

HONEY GRANOLA GREEK YOGURT

$4.00

honey,granola,greek yogurt

SOUP

call us / changes on a regular basis

SOUP CUP

$2.00

ask us/changes on a regular basis

SOUP BOWL

$4.00

ask us/changes on a regular basis

DIPS

see website express menu for ingredients

FETA TZATZIKI

$6.00

served w/pita bread

MEDITERRANEAN HUMMUS

$4.00

served w/pita bread

SALADS

see website express menu for ingredients

CAESAR

$6.00

romaine,parmesan,croutons

MEDITERRANEAN

$8.00

served w/greek dressing

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches come with a free side of your choice ; please specify which/see website express menu for ingredients

FRENCH ONION STEAK AU JUS

$10.00

MEATBALL or POPCORN CHICKEN PARMESAN MARINARA

$8.00

BBQ SAUSAGE/CHICKEN or BUFFALO CHICKEN

$8.00

BBQ comes with grilled peppers&onions and cream sauce BUFFALO comes with lettuce&tomatoes and mayo

WRAPS

All wraps $8 or more come with a side ; please specify which /see website express menu for ingredients

B.L.T or CHICKEN CAESAR

$8.00

TEXAS FAJITA QUESADILLA or VEGAN WRAP

$4.00

VEGAN WRAP : hummus , fresh vegetables w/ balsamic dressing See website express menu for ingredients

BOWLS

All BOWLS come with a drink ; please specify which/ see website express menu for ingredients

GRILLED BBQ SAUSAGE

$8.00

Grilled peppers & onions , black bean & chick pea stew

CHIMICHURRI RICE PILAF W/GRILLED VEGETABLES

$6.00

DESSERT

call us / changes on a regular basis

DESSERT

$4.00

ask us/changes on a regular basis

SIDES

FRIES

$2.00

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$2.00

CHIMICHURRI RICE

$2.00

HOUSE SALAD

$2.00

romaine,tomatoes,cucumbers

SPECIAL

SPECIAL

DRINKS

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

PEPSI

$2.00

DIET PEPSI

$2.00

DR.PEPPER

$2.00

DIET DR. PEPPER

$2.00

ROOT BEER

$2.00

SUNKIST ORANGE

$2.00

MT. DEW

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

GREEN TEA

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

TEA WITH LEMON

$2.00

VIT. WATER

$2.00

O.J

$2.00

A.J

$2.00

SPARKLING ICE WATER

$2.00

WATER

$1.00

RED BULL

$3.00

MONSTER

$3.00

STARBUCKS FRAPUCCINO 9.5 OZ

$3.00

BOTTLED BEER

HEINEKEN

$4.00

CORONA

$4.00

SAMUEL ADAMS

$4.00

BLUE MOON

$4.00

SHINER BOCK

$4.00

DOS EQUIS

$4.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$4.00

MODELO

$4.00

CANNED BEER

BUD LIGHT

$3.00

BUDWEISER

$3.00

MILLER LIGHT

$3.00

COORS LIGHT

$3.00

MICHELOB

$3.00

MODELO

$3.00

BLUE MOON

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

TRULY

$3.00

WHITE CLAW

$3.00

WINE

MALBEC

$22.00

CLOS DE NIT

$22.00

CABERNET

$22.00

MENAGE A TROIS RED

$22.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$16.00

MOSCATO

$22.00

CHARDONNAY

$22.00

PROSECCO SPARKLING WINE

$22.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Comfort Food brodysorganiccatering.com

Location

100 N Central Expy #125, Richardson, TX 75080

Directions

