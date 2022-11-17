Restaurant header imageView gallery

Broken Arrow

26 Reviews

545 Congress Street

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

Squash Salad
Maine Grains Polenta
Maine Potatoes

Small Plates

Scallop Crudo

$20.00+

Burrata

$24.00Out of stock

Served with pepper jam, dulse pesto, and sough dough

Squash Salad

$13.00

Roasted and pickled local squash with kale, apple, beluga lentils, poblano vin, and Seal Cove chevre

Roasted Carrots

$12.00+

Local carrots roasted with merguez spices and served with tahini, pine nuts, local feta, and golden raising puree

Maine Potatoes

$8.00+

Maine potatoes smashed and fried served with a burnt allium aioli and crispy shallots.

Maine Grains Polenta

$16.00+

Local Heritage Polenta cinghiale (wild boar) ragù, fennel, and fresh basil

Scallop + Mushroom Risotto

$32.00

Braised Beef Popover

$34.00

Crispy Pork

$20.00Out of stock

Radicchio Salad

$13.00

Cider Dinner!

Cider Dinner Course 2

Cider Dinner Course 3

Cider Dinner Course 4

Shirts

Broken Arrow Logo T-Shirts

Broken Arrow Logo T-Shirts

$25.00

Rock the Broken Arrow Logo T-shirt in black with white logo. Hanes Eco- 50/50

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markBike Parking
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Broken Arrow offers a very limited selection of menu items for takeout that travel well. Full menu available for dine-in only.

Location

545 Congress Street, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Broken Arrow image

