Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Broken Barrel Bar

522 Reviews

$$

2548 N Southport Ave,

Chicago, IL 60614

Popular Items

Small Wings
Chicken Tenders
French Fries

APPETIZERS

Angry Tots

$11.00

Cripsy Tots, Chopped Hickory Brisket, Garlic-Buffalo, 4 Cheese Blend, Pickled Onions, Scallions, Creamy Malt Vinegar

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Local Wisonsin Cheddar, Homemade Beer Batter, Chili Aioli

Small Wings

$14.00

8 Wings Smoked Over Oak Logs & Fried Crispy

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

4 Crispy Chicken Tenders Toss'em In Our Homemade Sauces

Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla Chips, Jalapeno-Cheddar Sauce, Pickled Onions & Jalapenos, Radish, Crispy Sprouts, Roasted Salsa, Sour Cream

Small Brisket Flatbread

$11.00

Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Chopped Hickory Brisket, Cheese Curds, Red Onions, Chili Aioli Drizzle

Trough of Wings

$50.00

30 Wings Smoked Over Oak Logs & Fried Crispy

Small Smokin' Sliders

$10.00

4 Sliders On Toasted Hawaiian Buns With Pickles

Pretzel Twist

$7.00+

Served With Jalapeno-Cheddar Sauce & Honey Mustard

Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheddar Blend, Scallions, Pickled Onions, Salsa, Sour Cream

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Hearts Of Palm And Spinach Mixed With Creamy Parmesan Cheese Sauce, Topped With Diced Tomatoes, Served With Pita And Homemade Tortilla Chips

Steak Sliders

$14.00

4 Beef Tenderloin Sliders Topped With Lemon Horseradish Cream. Crispy Onions And Marinated Tomatoes

SALADS/WRAPS

Chef's Chopped Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Boiled Egg, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Scallions, Cucumber, Roasted Tomatoes, Avocado, Crispy Onions, Cherry Vinaigrette

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$12.00

Butter Lettuce, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Maple-Dijon Vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Scallions, Marinated Tomatoes, Pepperjack, Black Beans, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch, Topped With Corn Tortilla Strips

**NEW**Avocado Mango Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Fresh Mango, Avocado, Red Peppers, Green Onions, Crispy Wontons, Mint, Tropical Mix-Berry Vinaigrette

Small House Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Croutons, Choice Of Dressing

Large House Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Croutons, Choice Of Dressing

Chef's Chopped Wrap

$14.00

Romaine, Boiled Egg, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Scallions, Cucumber, Roasted Tomatoes, Avocado, Crispy Onions, Cherry Vinaigrette In A Wrap

Brussel Sprout Wrap

$14.00

Butter Lettuce, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Maple-Dijon Vinaigrette In A Wrap

Southwest Wrap

$14.00

Romaine, Scallions, Marinated Tomatoes, Pepperjack, Black Beans, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch, Topped With Corn Tortilla Strips In A Wrap

Large House Salad Wrap

$12.00

LARGE PLATES

Clean Living Plate

$18.00

Twin Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Grilled Broccolini, Avocado, Marinated Tomatoes, House Salad

Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Award-Winning

TACOS

Smoked Pork Carnitas

$10.00

2 Smoked Pork Tacos With Goat Cheese, Yellow Onions, Cilantro, Homemade Salsa

Hickory Brisket

$11.00

2 Chopped Hickory Brisket Tacos With Bourbon BBQ, Crispy Pickled Jalapenos, Cheddar

Blacken Fish

$12.00

2 Sauteed Salmon Tacos With Creamy Malt Vinegar, Jalapeno Slaw, Lemon Wedge

Spicy Steak

$13.00

2 Thinly Sliced Beef Tenderloin Tacos Seared In A Chipotle Homemade Salsa, Cilantro, Yellow Onions, Lime Wedge

Between the Buns

Double Diner Burger

$14.00

Well Done Smashed Patties, Merks Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Peppered Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Arugula, Cross Cut Pickles, Brioche Bun

Homemade Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Avocado, Chipotle Mayo, Arugula, Marinated Tomato, Red Onion, Brioche Bun

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.00

12 Hour Smoked Pork Shoulder, Bourbon BBQ, Crispy Onions, Jalapeno Slaw, Cross Cut Pickles. Toasted Brioche Bun

Crispy BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Homemade Fried Chicken Breast, Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, Avocado, Red Onions, Arugula, Pickles, Buttermilk Ranch, Brioche Bun

Nashville Chicken

$14.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Homemade Nashville Spicy Hot Sauce, Pimento Cheese, Red Onion, Cross Cut Pickles, Arugula, Buttermilk Ranch, Toasted Brioche Bun

Reuben

$13.00

Thin Slices Of Corn Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Toasted Rye

Vegetarian Reuben

$13.00

Brussels Sprouts, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Toasted Rye

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Tenderloin Filet Sliced Thick, Topped With Baby Arugula, Marinated Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Cream, Hoagie

Parmesan Chicken

$14.00

Home-made buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Basil Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Brioche

Southport Philly

$15.00

Sliced Ribeye mixed, Roasted Broccolini, Sliced Pepperoncini Peppers, Provolone Cheese

SIDES

French Fries

$6.00

Served With 3 Homemade Sauces

Crispy Tots

$6.00

Served With 3 Homemade Sauces

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Served With 3 Homemade Sauces

Grilled Broccolini

$7.00

White-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Crispy Onions, Parmesan Cheese

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Homemade Tortilla Chips & Salsa

Jack Daniels Chili

$7.00

Jack Daniels Turkey Chili

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Award Winning

Buttered Noodles

$6.00

SIDE OF PROTEIN

SIDE OF CARBS

$2.00

SIDE OF VEGGIES

SIDE OF SAUCE

$1.00

SALAD DRESSINGS

$1.00

CHEESES

$2.00

SIDE of Avocado

$2.00

SIDE OF PICKLED JALAPENO

$1.00

SIDE OF REGULAR JALAPENO

$2.00

DESSERTS

Fresh from the oven cookie skillet with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel drizzle, whipped cream

Ice Cream Sundae

$10.00

Three scoops vanilla, chocolate, caramel, cherries, walnuts, sprinkles, M&M's and whipped cream

Mini Donuts

$8.00

Made to order fresh mini donuts, triple berry sauce, whipped cream

Brown Butter Cookie Skillet

$8.00

Fresh from the oven cookie skillet with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel drizzle, whipped cream

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Local root beer served with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream Upgrade to grown-up version for $6 more

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Adult Root Beer Float

$14.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.00

Twin Cheeseburger Sliders With Cheddar Cheese

Kid's Hamburger

$8.00

Kid's Twin Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cut In 1/4's

Kid's Mini Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

2 Crispy Chicken Tenders

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Kid's Ice Cream

$2.00

FOOD

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Homemade Tortilla Chips & Salsa

Tomato soup & Grilled Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

potato soup

$7.00

Banh Mi Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

POUR DECISIONS

Proof of ID required at pick up

Bloody Mary Kit

$40.00

1 Liter Bloody Mary Mix, 1 375ml Titos Vodka, + Skewer Fixings serves 4 includes Broken Barrel 20oz Logo Cups Proof of ID required at pick-up

Mimosa Kit

$30.00

Includes 1 Bottle of Champagne, 1 Pint Choice of Juice, 4 serving cups Proof of ID required at pick-up

Sauces

Pint Bourbon BBQ

$10.00

Pint Honey Habanero

$10.00

Pint Buffalo Sauce

$8.00

Pint Garlic Buffalo Sauce

$10.00

Pint Chili Maple

$10.00

Pint Smoky Chipotle

$10.00

Pint Sex Panther

$10.00

HATS

Black Flat-bill

$20.00Out of stock
Gray Beanie

Gray Beanie

$24.00
Black Beanie

Black Beanie

$24.00Out of stock

Black Flat-bill Cooney Style

WOMENS SHIRTS

MEDIUM MPD Tank Top Green

$28.00

SMALL BB Long Sleeve Black Tee

$28.00Out of stock

X-SMALL BB Long Sleeve Gray Tee

$28.00

SMALL MPD Green Tank

$20.00Out of stock

MEDIUM BB Green Tank

$20.00

LARGE BB Green Tank Top

$20.00

LARGE MPD Green Tank

$20.00

MEDIUM BB Salmon Tank

$20.00

SMALL BB Black Tank Top

$20.00Out of stock

MEDIUM MPD Short Sleeve Black

$20.00Out of stock

LARGE BB Black Tank Top

$20.00

MEDIUM BB Black Tank Top

$20.00

SMALL BB Green Tank Top

MENS SHIRTS

SMALL BB Long Sleeve Black

$28.00

MEDIUM BB Long Sleeve Black

$28.00Out of stock

SMALL BB Short Sleeve Black

$20.00
MEDIUM BB Short Sleeve Black

MEDIUM BB Short Sleeve Black

$20.00Out of stock

LARGE BB Short Sleeve Black

$20.00Out of stock

XL Short Sleeve Black

$20.00

SMALL BB Short Sleeve Gray

$20.00

MEDIUM BB Short Sleeve Gray

$20.00

SMALL BB Short Sleeve Green

$20.00Out of stock

MEDIUM MPD Short Sleeve Green

$20.00

SMALL MPD Short Sleeve Green

$20.00

HOODIES

MEDIUM BB Camo Hoodie

MEDIUM BB Camo Hoodie

$55.00
LARGE BB Camo Hoodie

LARGE BB Camo Hoodie

$55.00
Camo X-Large Hoodie

Camo X-Large Hoodie

$55.00

MEDIUM Ladies MPD Crop Top

$28.00

SMALL Ladies MPD Crop Top

$28.00

BLANKETS

Black

Black

$20.00Out of stock
Gray

Gray

$20.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

A chef-driven tailgate party with inventive cuisine and house-smoked meats. A wide selection of local brews and innovative cocktails.

Location

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Broken Barrel Bar image

Map
