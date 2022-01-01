Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Broken Barrel Bar
522 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
A chef-driven tailgate party with inventive cuisine and house-smoked meats. A wide selection of local brews and innovative cocktails.
Location
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago, IL 60614
