Broken Plate Kitchen

813b Ocean Trail

Corolla, NC 27927

N/A Beverages

Hot Beverages

Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf coffee

$2.50

N/A Beverages

Chocolate milk

$3.00+

Milk

$3.00+

Pineapple juice

$3.00+

Orange juice

$3.00+

Apple juice

$3.00+

Cranberry juice

$3.00+

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

Ginger beer

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Sparkling water

$8.00

Tasty Treats Latte

Vanilla

$6.00+

Mocha

$6.00+

Caramel

$6.00+

Regular

$6.00+

Breakfast

Wakey Wakey

French Toast

$12.00

A gourmet cinnamon load sliced into three pieces, dusted with powdered sugared and a side of maple syrup.

Pancakes

$8.00

Three fluffy pancakes dusted with powdered sugar and a side of maple syrup. Add: Oreo, Chocolate Chip, Rainbow Sprinkles

Churro French Toast

$14.00

Churro sticks and a gourmet cinnamon loaf sliced into two pieces, dusted with powdered sugar and a side of maple syrup

Chicken N Waffles

$18.00

Crispy chicken strips on a bubble waffle, served with a side of maple syrup.

Plain Waffle

$7.00

One Pancake

$3.00

The Healthier Side

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Multigrain toast topped with fresh pressed avocado, fresh cracked pepper and sea salt. Served with a sunny side up egg and tater tots.

Brushetta Avocado Toast

$13.00

Multigrain toast topped with scramble egg, fresh-pressed avocado, ripe vine tomatoes, basil and balsamic drizzle and tater tots.

Crabacado Toast

$16.00

Crab meat and fresh pressed avocado on a multigrain toast and tater tots.

Quinoa Power Bowl

$15.00

Protein packed quinoa, bacon, roasted crimini mushrooms, tomatoes, kale and EVOO, topped with sunny side up egg.

Acai Bowl

$11.00

Grade A Acai base topped with fresh strawberries, coconut flakes, granola and honey.

Market Hash

$16.00

One cage-free eggs any side atop fresh seasoned potatoes, roasted crimini mushrooms, zucchini, squash, shallots, peppers, kale and melted mozzarella.

Egg-Sclusives

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Fried cage free egg topped with cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage between toast and tater tots.

Eggs Your Way

$11.00

Two cage free eggs any style with a choice of sausage or bacon, tater tots and toast

Elevated Egg Sandwich

$13.00

An over easy egg with bacon, cheese, fresh pressed avocado and arugula on a brioche bun. Served with tater tots.

BLT Egg Benedict

$15.00

Arugula, bacon, ripe vine tomatoes, fresh pressed avocado, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on a multigrain wheat toast and tater tots.

Crabcake Benedict

$19.00

Lump crab cakes, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on a multigrain wheat toast and tater tots.

Biscuit & Gravy

$11.00

Fresh baked biscuit with our house made savory sausage gravy and tater tots.

BYO Omelet

$11.00

Toppings for $1 each Bacon · Ham · Sausage · Tomato · Bell Pepper · Onion · Avocado · Cheese · Jalapeno · Mushrooms. $3 Shrimp $4 Crab Served with your choice of toast and tater tots.

Breakfast Taco

$13.00

Two flour tortilla loaded with scrambled egg, cheese and a selection below. Meaty - Bacon, Sausage, Peppers, Onions Vegetarian - Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions Classic - Bacon or Sausage - Peppers, Onions

Kids

Kids Happy Cakes

$7.00

Two fluffy pancakes dusted with powdered sugar and a side of maple syrup. Add: Oreo, Chocolate Chip, Rainbow Sprinkles $1

Kids French Toast

$7.00

Traditional French toast dusted with powdered sugar and a side of a maple syrup.

Cereal

$7.00+

Fruity Pebble or Cinnamon Toast Crunch served with a side of fruit

Big Kid

$7.00

One egg any style, bacon strip, or sausage patty and your choice of toast

B. Sides

Eggs

$4.00

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Biscuit

$3.00

White Toast

$3.00

Wheat Toast

$3.00

Grits

$4.00

One egg

$2.00

Hollandaise

$1.00

Lunch

Appetizers

Seared Diver Scallops

$17.00

Fresh ocean scallops seared and topped with bacon jam, mango salsa and finish with cilantro drizzle.

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Fried Calamari served with roasted pineapple sauce.

Caribbean Style Crab Cake

$17.00

Crab meat with herbs and spices toped with mango salsa and a cilantro lime aioli sauce.

Wings

$16.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Fried cheese sticks served with warm marinara sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Jumbo shrimp encrusted in fresh coconut flakes, fried golden brown and served with roasted pineapple sauce.

Salads & Soups

Soup Of The Day

$11.00+

Wedge

$7.00+

Cherry tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles over iceberg lettuce served with blue cheese dressing.

Caesar

$7.00+

Crispy romaine tossed in a classic caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese,

BRK Chopped Salad

$14.00

Cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, cranberries & bacon over romaine served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Avocado Chicken Melt

$15.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, roasted red pepper, chipotle sauce and cheddar cheese.

BPK Island Burger

$15.00

7 ounce beef chuck patties, served with tomato, lettuce and cheese

Island Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Fish of the day, tomato, house made slaw, with roasted pineapple sauce.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

All white meat fried to a golden crisp, cheddar cheese, tomato and house made slaw.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Lump crab cake with tomato, lettuce and cilantro lime aioli drizzle. Have it fried or grilled.

Entrees

Caribbean Spiced Fish

$28.00

Seasonal fish served with coconut rice and beans, seasonal vegetables and topped with roasted pineapple mango salsa.

Chicken Scallopini

$27.00

Roasted baby potatoes, pearl onions, artichokes, kale and chicken jus.

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Crispy chicken tenders, served with fries.

Coconut Shrimp & Scallops

$26.00

Jumbo shrimp and scallops, encrusted in fresh coconut flakes fried golden brown, with coconut rice and beans, seasonal vegetables and roasted pineapple sauce.

Crab Cakes

$39.00

Our crab cakes are unique, two grill crab cakes dressed with baby potatoes, seasonal veggies mustard cream sauce.

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Fish of the day, hand breaded, sea salt fries, tartar sauce.

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Deep fried jumbo shrimp, served with fries.

Pan Jerk Chicken

$26.00

Traditional jerk chicken breast served with Caribbean coconut rice and beans, seasonal vegetables and jerk sauce to finish,

Pork Chop

$29.00

All natural bone in pork chop cooked to perfection. Served with a sweet potato, bacon kale hash and finished with a hatch chili bacon sauce.

Rasta Pasta

$23.00

Jerk marinated grilled chicken breast tossed in a parmesan cream sauce. *Mild Spicy

Ribeye

$40.00

12 ounces, glazed shiitake mushrooms, chard broccolini and creamy potatoes

Salmon Florentine

$31.00

Seared salmon over a bed of warm tri-color quinoa with a champagne beurre blanc sauce topped with sauteed kale sun-dried tomatoes and shallots.

Sea Scallops

$38.00

Pan seared local scallops, shiitake mushrooms, creamy potatoes, seasonal veggies and finished with porcini cream sauce.

Shrimp & Grits

$29.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp, spices, blistered tomatoes, cheddar grits and bacon cream sauce to finish.

Tacos

$22.00

Mango salsa, house made slaw, cilantro lime dressing. Caribbean rice and beans. Fish · Shrimp

Jerk salmon

$29.00

Power bowl

$25.00

Crab legs

$31.00

L. Kids

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$10.00

Kids Pasta Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Dinner

Entrees

Sea Scallops

$38.00

Pan seared local scallops, shiitake mushrooms, creamy potatoes, seasonal veggies and finished with porcini cream sauce.

Crab Cakes

$39.00

Our crab cakes are unique, two grill crab cakes dressed with baby potatoes, seasonal veggies mustard cream sauce.

Shrimp & Grits

$29.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp, spices, blistered tomatoes, cheddar grits and bacon cream sauce to finish.

Salmon Florentine

$31.00

Seared salmon over a bed of warm tri-color quinoa with a champagne beurre blanc sauce topped with sauteed kale sun-dried tomatoes and shallots.

Chicken Scallopini

$27.00

Roasted baby potatoes, pearl onions, artichokes, kale and chicken jus.

Pan Jerk Chicken

$26.00

Traditional jerk chicken breast served with Caribbean coconut rice and beans, seasonal vegetables and jerk sauce to finish,

Tacos

$22.00

Mango salsa, house made slaw, cilantro lime dressing. Caribbean rice and beans. Fish · Shrimp

Ribeye

$40.00

12 ounces, glazed shiitake mushrooms, chard broccolini and creamy potatoes

Caribbean Spiced Fish

$28.00

Seasonal fish served with coconut rice and beans, seasonal vegetables and topped with roasted pineapple mango salsa.

Coconut Shrimp & Scallops

$26.00

Jumbo shrimp and scallops, encrusted in fresh coconut flakes fried golden brown, with coconut rice and beans, seasonal vegetables and roasted pineapple sauce.

Rasta Pasta

$23.00

Jerk marinated grilled chicken breast tossed in a parmesan cream sauce. *Mild Spicy

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Fish of the day, hand breaded, sea salt fries, tartar sauce.

Pork Chop

$29.00

All natural bone in pork chop cooked to perfection. Served with a sweet potato, bacon kale hash and finished with a hatch chili bacon sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$21.00

Crispy chicken tenders served with mash potatoes and vegetables.

Fried Shrimp

$22.00

Deep fried jumbo shrimp, served with mash potatoes and vegetables.

Power Bowl

$25.00

Protein packed quinoa, roasted shiitake mushrooms, tomatoes, kale, zucchini, and squash, EVOO.

Jerk Salmon

$29.00

Jerk glaze salmon over creamy mashed potatoes and chard broccolini.

Crab legs

$31.00

Dinner Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Rice N beans

$4.00

Broccolini

$6.00

Grits

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00

Roasted Baby Potatoes

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

D. Kids

Kids Pasta Butter

$10.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Kids Pasta Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Grill Cheese

$10.00

Desserts

Milkshakes

Strawberry Cheesecake

$13.00

Oreo Explosion

$13.00

S’mores

$13.00

Skinny Reese’s

$13.00

Cakes

Cheesecake

$10.00

Cheesecake topped with strawberries and strawberry sauce.

Chocolate cake

$10.00

Warm chocolate cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and chocolate drizzle.

Ice cream

Vanilla

$3.00+

Chocolate

$3.00+

Peanut butter

$3.00+

Strawberry cheesecake

$3.00+

Cookies N cream

$3.00+

Churros

Churros & Nutella

$6.00

Sides

Dressings

Ranch

$1.00

Blue cheese

$1.00

Raspberry vinaigrette

$1.00

Balsamic vinaigrette

$1.00

Oil & Vinegar

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Sauces

Tartar

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Pineapple habanaro

$1.00

Mango habanero

$1.00

BBQ sauce

$0.50

Jerk sauce

$1.00

Honey BBQ

$1.00

Hot honey BBQ

$1.00

Hot sauce

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Rasta pasta sauce

$3.00

Marinara

$0.50

Aioli

$1.00

Honey jerk sauce

$3.00

Mayo

$0.50

Add ons

Bacon

$2.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Onion

$1.00

Tomato

$1.00

Avocado

$1.00

Rice

$4.00

Baby potatoes

$5.00

Veggies

$4.00

Mashed potatoes

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Broccolini

$6.00

Kale

$2.00

Fries

$4.00

Mac n cheese

$4.00

Sautéed onions

$2.00

Sautéed mushroom

$3.00

Cheese sauce

$3.00

Cognac cream sauce

$4.00

Porcini sauce

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Mango salsa

$3.00

Protein

Chicken

$8.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Mahi

$10.00

Scallop

$13.00

Salmon

$13.00

Crab cake

$13.00

Jerk chicken

$10.00
