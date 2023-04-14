Broken Plate Kitchen
813b Ocean Trail
Corolla, NC 27927
N/A Beverages
Hot Beverages
N/A Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Tasty Treats Latte
Breakfast
Wakey Wakey
French Toast
A gourmet cinnamon load sliced into three pieces, dusted with powdered sugared and a side of maple syrup.
Pancakes
Three fluffy pancakes dusted with powdered sugar and a side of maple syrup. Add: Oreo, Chocolate Chip, Rainbow Sprinkles
Churro French Toast
Churro sticks and a gourmet cinnamon loaf sliced into two pieces, dusted with powdered sugar and a side of maple syrup
Chicken N Waffles
Crispy chicken strips on a bubble waffle, served with a side of maple syrup.
Plain Waffle
One Pancake
The Healthier Side
Avocado Toast
Multigrain toast topped with fresh pressed avocado, fresh cracked pepper and sea salt. Served with a sunny side up egg and tater tots.
Brushetta Avocado Toast
Multigrain toast topped with scramble egg, fresh-pressed avocado, ripe vine tomatoes, basil and balsamic drizzle and tater tots.
Crabacado Toast
Crab meat and fresh pressed avocado on a multigrain toast and tater tots.
Quinoa Power Bowl
Protein packed quinoa, bacon, roasted crimini mushrooms, tomatoes, kale and EVOO, topped with sunny side up egg.
Acai Bowl
Grade A Acai base topped with fresh strawberries, coconut flakes, granola and honey.
Market Hash
One cage-free eggs any side atop fresh seasoned potatoes, roasted crimini mushrooms, zucchini, squash, shallots, peppers, kale and melted mozzarella.
Egg-Sclusives
Breakfast Sandwich
Fried cage free egg topped with cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage between toast and tater tots.
Eggs Your Way
Two cage free eggs any style with a choice of sausage or bacon, tater tots and toast
Elevated Egg Sandwich
An over easy egg with bacon, cheese, fresh pressed avocado and arugula on a brioche bun. Served with tater tots.
BLT Egg Benedict
Arugula, bacon, ripe vine tomatoes, fresh pressed avocado, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on a multigrain wheat toast and tater tots.
Crabcake Benedict
Lump crab cakes, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on a multigrain wheat toast and tater tots.
Biscuit & Gravy
Fresh baked biscuit with our house made savory sausage gravy and tater tots.
BYO Omelet
Toppings for $1 each Bacon · Ham · Sausage · Tomato · Bell Pepper · Onion · Avocado · Cheese · Jalapeno · Mushrooms. $3 Shrimp $4 Crab Served with your choice of toast and tater tots.
Breakfast Taco
Two flour tortilla loaded with scrambled egg, cheese and a selection below. Meaty - Bacon, Sausage, Peppers, Onions Vegetarian - Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions Classic - Bacon or Sausage - Peppers, Onions
Kids
Kids Happy Cakes
Two fluffy pancakes dusted with powdered sugar and a side of maple syrup. Add: Oreo, Chocolate Chip, Rainbow Sprinkles $1
Kids French Toast
Traditional French toast dusted with powdered sugar and a side of a maple syrup.
Cereal
Fruity Pebble or Cinnamon Toast Crunch served with a side of fruit
Big Kid
One egg any style, bacon strip, or sausage patty and your choice of toast
B. Sides
Lunch
Appetizers
Seared Diver Scallops
Fresh ocean scallops seared and topped with bacon jam, mango salsa and finish with cilantro drizzle.
Crispy Calamari
Fried Calamari served with roasted pineapple sauce.
Caribbean Style Crab Cake
Crab meat with herbs and spices toped with mango salsa and a cilantro lime aioli sauce.
Wings
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried cheese sticks served with warm marinara sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp encrusted in fresh coconut flakes, fried golden brown and served with roasted pineapple sauce.
Salads & Soups
Soup Of The Day
Wedge
Cherry tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles over iceberg lettuce served with blue cheese dressing.
Caesar
Crispy romaine tossed in a classic caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese,
BRK Chopped Salad
Cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, cranberries & bacon over romaine served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Sandwiches
Avocado Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken, avocado, roasted red pepper, chipotle sauce and cheddar cheese.
BPK Island Burger
7 ounce beef chuck patties, served with tomato, lettuce and cheese
Island Fish Sandwich
Fish of the day, tomato, house made slaw, with roasted pineapple sauce.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
All white meat fried to a golden crisp, cheddar cheese, tomato and house made slaw.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Lump crab cake with tomato, lettuce and cilantro lime aioli drizzle. Have it fried or grilled.
Entrees
Caribbean Spiced Fish
Seasonal fish served with coconut rice and beans, seasonal vegetables and topped with roasted pineapple mango salsa.
Chicken Scallopini
Roasted baby potatoes, pearl onions, artichokes, kale and chicken jus.
Chicken Tenders
Crispy chicken tenders, served with fries.
Coconut Shrimp & Scallops
Jumbo shrimp and scallops, encrusted in fresh coconut flakes fried golden brown, with coconut rice and beans, seasonal vegetables and roasted pineapple sauce.
Crab Cakes
Our crab cakes are unique, two grill crab cakes dressed with baby potatoes, seasonal veggies mustard cream sauce.
Fish & Chips
Fish of the day, hand breaded, sea salt fries, tartar sauce.
Fried Shrimp
Deep fried jumbo shrimp, served with fries.
Pan Jerk Chicken
Traditional jerk chicken breast served with Caribbean coconut rice and beans, seasonal vegetables and jerk sauce to finish,
Pork Chop
All natural bone in pork chop cooked to perfection. Served with a sweet potato, bacon kale hash and finished with a hatch chili bacon sauce.
Rasta Pasta
Jerk marinated grilled chicken breast tossed in a parmesan cream sauce. *Mild Spicy
Ribeye
12 ounces, glazed shiitake mushrooms, chard broccolini and creamy potatoes
Salmon Florentine
Seared salmon over a bed of warm tri-color quinoa with a champagne beurre blanc sauce topped with sauteed kale sun-dried tomatoes and shallots.
Sea Scallops
Pan seared local scallops, shiitake mushrooms, creamy potatoes, seasonal veggies and finished with porcini cream sauce.
Shrimp & Grits
Sauteed jumbo shrimp, spices, blistered tomatoes, cheddar grits and bacon cream sauce to finish.
Tacos
Mango salsa, house made slaw, cilantro lime dressing. Caribbean rice and beans. Fish · Shrimp
Jerk salmon
Power bowl
Crab legs
L. Kids
Dinner
Appetizers
Salads & Soups
Sandwiches
Entrees
Sea Scallops
Pan seared local scallops, shiitake mushrooms, creamy potatoes, seasonal veggies and finished with porcini cream sauce.
Crab Cakes
Our crab cakes are unique, two grill crab cakes dressed with baby potatoes, seasonal veggies mustard cream sauce.
Shrimp & Grits
Sauteed jumbo shrimp, spices, blistered tomatoes, cheddar grits and bacon cream sauce to finish.
Salmon Florentine
Seared salmon over a bed of warm tri-color quinoa with a champagne beurre blanc sauce topped with sauteed kale sun-dried tomatoes and shallots.
Chicken Scallopini
Roasted baby potatoes, pearl onions, artichokes, kale and chicken jus.
Pan Jerk Chicken
Traditional jerk chicken breast served with Caribbean coconut rice and beans, seasonal vegetables and jerk sauce to finish,
Tacos
Mango salsa, house made slaw, cilantro lime dressing. Caribbean rice and beans. Fish · Shrimp
Ribeye
12 ounces, glazed shiitake mushrooms, chard broccolini and creamy potatoes
Caribbean Spiced Fish
Seasonal fish served with coconut rice and beans, seasonal vegetables and topped with roasted pineapple mango salsa.
Coconut Shrimp & Scallops
Jumbo shrimp and scallops, encrusted in fresh coconut flakes fried golden brown, with coconut rice and beans, seasonal vegetables and roasted pineapple sauce.
Rasta Pasta
Jerk marinated grilled chicken breast tossed in a parmesan cream sauce. *Mild Spicy
Fish & Chips
Fish of the day, hand breaded, sea salt fries, tartar sauce.
Pork Chop
All natural bone in pork chop cooked to perfection. Served with a sweet potato, bacon kale hash and finished with a hatch chili bacon sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Crispy chicken tenders served with mash potatoes and vegetables.
Fried Shrimp
Deep fried jumbo shrimp, served with mash potatoes and vegetables.
Power Bowl
Protein packed quinoa, roasted shiitake mushrooms, tomatoes, kale, zucchini, and squash, EVOO.
Jerk Salmon
Jerk glaze salmon over creamy mashed potatoes and chard broccolini.
Crab legs
Dinner Sides
D. Kids
Desserts
Cakes
Ice cream
Churros
Sides
Dressings
Sauces
Add ons
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
813b Ocean Trail, Corolla, NC 27927