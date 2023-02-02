Broken Putter Grille Room
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located at JW Parks Golf Course, we serve the public as well as golfers. Offering a full sports bar menu and weekly specials. Our Prime Rib nights and Aunt Tammy's Lasagna are known through-out Central Maine as a must have. A family friendly atmosphere allows for the whole family to enjoy great food and friends.
Location
382 Hartland Ave, Pittsfield, ME 04967
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harvest Moon Deli - 26 Main Street Newport, Maine
4.4 • 312
26 Main Street Newport, ME 04953
View restaurant
Sawyer's Dairy Bar - 34 Main Street, Newport, ME 04953
No Reviews
34 Main Street Newport, ME 04953
View restaurant
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Waterville
4.4 • 2,309
376 Main Street Waterville, ME 04901
View restaurant