Broken Putter Grille Room

382 Hartland Ave

Pittsfield, ME 04967

Starters

Nachos Grande

$16.00

Tortilla chips heaped with taco beef, cheddar cheese, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and jalapenos

Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla chips heaped with either crispy or grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, and jalapenos

Potato Kegs

$10.00

Beer Battered Shrimp

$12.00

Mac and Cheese Wedges

$10.00

Pickle Fries

$10.00

Mozzarella Wedges

$10.00

Ravioli Bites

$9.00

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Beer Cheese or Cinnamon Sugar

Loaded Putter Chips

$12.00

Fried chips, bacon, buffalo sauce, melted cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$9.00

French Fries

$3.50+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50+

Fresh Fried Chips

$3.00+

Onion Rings

$3.50+

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Potato Skins

$11.00

Topped with cheddar cheese and real crumbled bacon

Poutine

$13.00

French fries topped with chicken gravy, melted cheese, and cheese curds

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Chorizo Queso Dip

$10.00

Soups

Cup

$4.99

Bowl

$9.99

Sandwiches

The Johnson

$13.00

A classic 8" sub filled with 1/4 lb. of shaved rib-eye steak, grilled green peppers, onions, and your choice of melted cheese

Reuben

$15.00

Pastrami Covered with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and served pm grilled rye bread

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with mayo on your choice of toasted bread

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$13.00

Crispy or grilled strips of chicken served in a toasted roll with pasta sauce and melted provolone

Ham, Cheese, Bacon Hoagie

$11.00

Our 8" hoagie roll filled with ham, cheese, and bacon then toasted to perfection

Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Homemade chicken or tuna salad served on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato

The Italian

$11.00

A fresh 8" hoagie roll filled with ham, cheese, onions, green peppers, pickles, black olives, and tomatoes. Lightly seasoned with salt, pepper, and olive oil.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Simple and delicious with four slices of American cheese, grilled to perfection with your choice of bread

Classic Club

$14.00

Your choice of meat on your choice of bread

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

A grilled tortilla shell, filled with blended Colby and Jack cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Our signature quesadilla with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

add a 1/4 lb. of shaved steak with onions and green peppers for this mouth watering treat

Chicken, Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$15.00

A combination of either crispy or grilled chicken, bacon and ranch dressing is a new "putter" favorite.

Burgers

Plain Burger

$12.00

Angus beef patty cooked to your liking and topped with tomato and lettuce

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Your choice of cheese and topped with lettuce and tomato

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

Topped with your choice of cheese, tomato, and lettuce, plus two strips of bacon

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.00

A classic burger topped with cheese, bacon, Sweet Baby Ray's signature sauce and capped off with onion rings

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Angus beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, tomato and lettuce

Chicken Club Burger

$14.00

Grilled boneless chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese

Patty Melt

$15.00

Classic burger grilled, smothered with green onions, your choice of cheese, and served on marble rye bread

Wings

10 Classic Wings

$16.00

Classic breaded wings tossed in your choice of sauce

20 Classic wings

$32.00

Classic breaded wings tossed in your choice of sauce

30 classic wings

$48.00

Classic breaded wings tossed in your choice of sauce

10 Naked Wings

$16.00

Just pure chicken wings here, no breading and fried tp a golden perfection. Add your choice of sauce

20 Naked Wings

$32.00

Just pure chicken wings here, no breading and fried tp a golden perfection. Add your choice of sauce

30 Naked Wings

$48.00

Just pure chicken wings here, no breading and fried tp a golden perfection. Add your choice of sauce

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Crispy or grilled strips of chicken tossed in our hot buffalo sauce wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese. Choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Crispy or grilled chicken wrapped with our classic Caesar salad greens, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and Caesar Dressing

Baskets & More

Haddock Basket

$13.00+

Haddock fingers with choice of fries and coleslaw

Shrimp Basket

$17.00

Beer battered shrimp with with fries and coleslaw

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.00+

Small (3) Large (6) Crispy chicken fingers, choice of fries, and coleslaw. Choice of dipping sauce.

Hot Dog Basket

$9.00

Two dogs in grilled rolls with choice of a side

Mac and Cheese W/ Hot Dog

$10.00

Delicious house made mac & cheese with a grilled hot dog

Salads

Chicken or Tuna Salad Salad

$11.00

A hearty scoop of homemade chicken or tuna salad on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Salad

$14.00

Buffalo chicken tenders served on a bed of lettuce and tomatoes with cheese and creamy ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons. Add crispy or grilled chicken for $2.

Sides

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$7.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Dt pepsi

$2.00

Water

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Tonic/Club

$2.00

Coffee

$2.99

Bottle Sodas & Water

Bottle Soda / Gatorade

$2.50

Water

$1.85

Juice

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Craft Drinks

Milk / Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Slushy

$3.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light Draft

$4.63

Ultra Draft

$4.63

Big Wave Draft

$6.00

Winter Lager Draft

$6.00

Space Dust Draft

$6.00

Allagash White Draft

$6.00

Bottle Beer

Truly/White Claw Bottle

$6.00

Angry Orchard bottle

$5.00

Budwiser bottle

$4.00

Bud Light bottle

$4.00

Coors lt bottle

$4.00

Corona bottle

$5.00

Mich. Ultra bottle

$4.00

Miller Lt bottle

$4.00

Twisted Tea bottle

$5.00

Specialty

Margarita

$9.00

Expresso Martini

$10.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$7.00

Red Wine

William Hill

$7.00

Kendall Jackson

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Private Stock

$7.50

Bahama Mama

$8.50

Doubles

$4.50

Rocks

$3.00

Vodka

Bacon Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Buffalo Bloody Mary

$15.00

doubles

$4.50

Eric Special

$9.00

Mulligan

$8.50

Pitch Shot Lemonade

$8.00

Rocks

$3.00

Shrimp Bloody Mary

$12.00

Titos

$7.00

Titos Transfusion

$8.00

Water Hazard

$8.50

Broken Putter

$9.00

Whiskey

Black Velvet

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Canadian Club

$6.50

Jameson

$8.50

VO

$6.50

Crown Royal

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Woodford Reserve

$9.50

Dewars

$7.00

LTD

$6.50

Doubles

$4.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

Four Roses

$9.50

Rocks

$3.00

Tequila

1800

$7.50

Jose Cuervo

$6.50

Gin

Tanguray

$7.00

Coffee Liquor

Brennans's

$7.00

Broken Putter

$8.50

Coffee Brandy

$7.00

Expresso Martini

$10.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Kamora

$7.00

Extras

Amaretto

$6.50

Long Island

$9.50

Margarita

$9.50

Black Russian

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Refill

$3.50

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

White Russian

$9.50

Frozen Drink

$9.00

Shots

Buttershots

$6.50

Peach Schnapps

$6.50

Dr Mcgill

$6.50

Fireball

$6.50

Jaeger

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Located at JW Parks Golf Course, we serve the public as well as golfers. Offering a full sports bar menu and weekly specials. Our Prime Rib nights and Aunt Tammy's Lasagna are known through-out Central Maine as a must have. A family friendly atmosphere allows for the whole family to enjoy great food and friends.

382 Hartland Ave, Pittsfield, ME 04967

