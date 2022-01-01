Restaurant header imageView gallery

Broken Records

85 Guest Street

Boston, MA 02135

Shareables

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

corn tortilla chips, black beans, house pico de gallo, jalapeños & beer cheese

Beer Hall Pretzels

Beer Hall Pretzels

$11.00

warm & salted from eastern standard provisions, served with beer cheese sauce

Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

three pork tacos topped with lime crema, cilantro & cotija cheese in corn tortillas

Korean BBQ Cauliflower

$10.00

roasted cauliflower tossed in sweet & savory korean bbq sauce, topped with chives & sesame seeds, served with ranch

Queso Corn Dip

$9.00

cheesy creamy corn dip with a kick, topped with cilantro & cotija cheese, served with tri-color tortilla chips

Potato Chips & Creamy Onion Dip

$7.00

an elevated version of your favorite snack

Bowls

Southwest Salad

$14.00Out of stock

roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, romaine lettuce, crispy tortilla strips & ranch dressing

Old School Caesar*

$11.00Out of stock

romaine, shaved parmesan, herb croutons, caesar dressing

Handhelds

served with potato chips

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.00

slow cooked bbq pulled pork layered with sliced pickles & cabbage slaw on a sesame seed bun

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, onions & ranch dressing in a flour tortilla

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

ham, pulled pork, pepperoni, swiss, jalapeño, pickles & spicy mustard on a baguette

Hot Cheese Dog

Hot Cheese Dog

$9.00

all beef frank topped with beer cheese sauce & sliced jalapenos in a warm roll

Turkey Wrap

$13.00

sliced turkey, crisp apples, bermuda onions, mixed greens & horseradish aioli in a flour tortilla

Smothered Bratwurst

$13.00

guinness beer brat smothered with housemade sauerkraut & beer mustard on a warm roll

Sides

Bag of Chips

$3.00

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Waffle Sundae

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Broken Records is a modern beer hall serving up delicious food, craft beers, wine, and cordial cocktails in Boston’s newest sports and entertainment destination, Boston Landing.

85 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135

