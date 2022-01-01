BROKEN SPOKE imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

BROKEN SPOKE 332 Fellows Rd

review star

No reviews yet

332 fellows rd

genoa city, WI 53128

Popular Items

CHEESE CURD
TEXAS CHAINSAW BURGER
TENNESSEE WHISKEY BURGER

ALA CARTE

POTATO PANCAKES

$5.00

BURGERS

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

SWEET BABY CHEESUS

$14.00

BRAT BURGER

$14.50

FAT BOY

$12.50

FIBS BURGER

$13.50

TEXAS CHAINSAW BURGER

$13.50

THE CLASSIC

$11.00

CHEESE BURGER

$10.50

BIG BAD VOODOO PATTY

$15.00

SPOTTED COW BURGER

$15.00

TENNESSEE WHISKEY BURGER

$13.00

HANDHELDS

BLACK SMOKE RISING

$13.50

smoked pastrami

DOOR COUNTY CHICKEN

$13.00

MOODY BLUE

$13.50

Bluegill Sandwich

NASHVILLE CHICKEN

$13.00

TURKEY WRAP

$13.00

WILD HOG

$12.50

BLT

$8.95

BIG NIPPER

$12.50

HUMMUS & VEGGIE WRAP

$12.50

KIDS MENU

BUTTERED NOODLES

$5.95

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$5.95

KID MAC

$5.95

KID PASTA w/ MARINARA

$5.95

KID TURKEY SANDWICH

$5.95

KIDS BITES

$5.95

MINI BURGERS

$5.95

MAIN EVENT

CHICKEN MAC

$14.00

GRILLED SALMON

$20.00

MEATLOAF

$15.00

POT ROAST

$16.00

JAMBALAYA PASTA

$18.00

PASTA FRESCO

$15.00

SALADS

BLEU BBQ CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

GARDEN SALAD LARGE

$8.00

GARDEN SALAD SMALL

$4.00

FLATBREAD SALAD & HUMMUS

$14.00

SIDE OF....

CHEESE SAUCE 4OZ

$1.50

CHEESE SAUCE 8OZ

$3.00

SALSA

$0.50

SIDE OF BACON

$2.00

SIDE OF BBQ

SIDE OF BUFFALO

SIDE OF RANCH

$0.50

SIDE OF TARTAR

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SIDE OF MAYO

SIDES

FRIES

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

POTATO SALAD

$2.50

MAC N CHEESE

$3.00

PIT BEANS

$3.00

COLESLAW

$2.00

POTATO PEELS

$4.00

STARTERS

1# WING

$13.00

1/2# WING

$8.00

CAJUN SHRIMP

$12.00

CHEESE CURD

$10.00

CHEESE FRIES

$5.00

CHILI BOWL

$4.95

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.00

CHILI CUP

$3.95

CHIPS N SALSA

$5.00

DRUNKEN NUGS

$12.50

LI'L NIPPERS

$11.00

NACHOS

$14.00

PRETZEL TWIST

$11.00

SOUP BOWL

$4.95

SOUP CUP

$3.95

Pork Belly Sliders

$12.00

MEDITERRANEAN FLATBREAD

$13.00

Onion Dippers

$9.00

SWEET DREAMS

CHEESECAKE OF THE DAY

$6.00

CARROT CAKE

$6.00

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Apple Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$6.00

CHOCOLATE CHIMICHANGA

$7.00

DAILY SPECIALS

Southern Platter

$18.00

Grub

$10.00Out of stock

SODA

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.25

COFFEE DECAF

$3.00

COFFEE REGULAR

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.25

DIET COKE

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

$2.95

ORANGE FANTA

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.25

RASPBERRY TEA

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

SODA

$2.50

TONIC

$3.00

RED BULL

BLUEBERRY

$4.00

RED BULL* ORIGINAL

$4.00

SUGAR FREE

$4.00

TROPICAL

$4.00

WATERMELON

$4.00

KID N/A

COKE

DIET COKE

SPRITE

ROOT BEER

ORANGE FANTA

RASPBERRY TEA

LEMONADE

KID CH. MILK

KID MILK

KID PINEAPPLE JUICE

KID ORANGE JUICE

KID CRANBERRY JUICE

KID APPLE JUICE

VIRGIN BLOODY

VIRGIN BLOODY

$3.00

HATS

SNAP BACK

$25.00Out of stock

TRUCKER HAT

$25.00Out of stock

FITTED

$20.00

GLASSWARE

SPOKE PINT Glass

$5.00

ACCESSORIES

BANDANA

$7.00Out of stock

KOOZIE

$5.00

HOODIE

YELLOW SMALL

$37.91

WHITE SMALL

$37.91

YELLOW MEDIUM

$37.91Out of stock

WHITE MEDIUM

$37.91Out of stock

YELLOW LARGE

$37.91Out of stock

WHITE LARGE

$37.91Out of stock

YELLOW XL

$37.91Out of stock

WHITE XL

$37.91Out of stock

YELLOW XXL

$37.91Out of stock

WHITE XXL

$37.91Out of stock

COOZIE

COOZIE

$3.00

BLOODY MARY MIX

Bloody Mary Mix

$8.00

APPETIZERS

Pork Belly Sliders

$12.00

Portabella Caprese

$11.00Out of stock

ENTREES

PRIME RIB 12 OZ

$23.95

PRIME RIB 16 OZ

$28.95

Fried shrimp

$20.00

Bb Ribs Full Slab

$22.00

SANDWICH

PRIME RIB SANDWICH

$13.99

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

DESSERT

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

BOURBON CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

$6.00Out of stock

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$6.00Out of stock

BROWNIE A LA MODE

$5.00Out of stock

CARAMEL APPLE PIE

$6.00Out of stock

OUTSIDE GRILL

MEMORIAL DAY BURGER

$5.00

MEMORIAL DAY HOT DOG

$3.00

FOOD

DEVILED EGGS

$10.00

HOT BROWN

$11.00

DIP PLATE

$8.00

DRINK

JULEP WITH CUP

$12.00

JULEP

$9.00

BLACK EYED SUSAN

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

332 fellows rd, genoa city, WI 53128

Directions

BROKEN SPOKE image

