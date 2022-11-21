Broken Spoke Tap House

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Kids burger
Chicken Fajitas
Broken Spoke Wings

MIMOSA MARKET BRUNCH

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Veggie Omelette

$10.00

Meat and Chile Omelette

$10.00

Bagel and Lox

$13.00

Chicken and Waffles

$13.00

Brunch Burger

$13.00

Starters

Amador Nachos

$11.00

Broken Spoke Wings

$12.00

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00
Hatch Bacon N' Beer Cheese Fries

Hatch Bacon N' Beer Cheese Fries

$10.00

Crispy french fries smothered in our beer n’ bacon cheese sauce, hatch green chile and bacon

Onion Rings

$7.00

Pretzel with Bacon N Beer Cheese

$11.00

Seafood Clamato Cocktail

$15.00

Soups and Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Slightly charred romaine hearts topped with fresh diced avocado, tomato, red onion, seasoned house made croutons, shredded parmesan, caesar dressing and a grilled chicken breast

Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.00+

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.00

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00+
Southwestern Cobb

Southwestern Cobb

$13.00

Grilled organic chicken breast served on a bed of mixed greens, black beans roasted corn, tomato, cucumber, boiled egg, bacon bleu cheese crumbles, crispy jalapeno and red onion

Steak and Gorg Salad

$14.00

Tacos and Burritos

California Burrito

$12.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$10.00

El Jefe

$11.00

Fried Avocado Tacos

$11.00

Grilled Fish Tacos

$11.00

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Street Tacos

$11.00

The Sloppy Papi

$15.00

Veggie Chimi

$11.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

BYOB

$10.00

Crudo Burger

$16.00

Cubano

$10.00

Hatch Attack Burger

$13.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

Plain Burger

$10.00

Pulled Ham Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey BLT

$11.00

Entrees

Beef Fajita

$18.00

Tenderized beef sautéed with with assorted bell pepper and onion. Served with a stack of flour tortillas, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Boneless Ribeye

$31.00

2

Boozy Skillet

$20.00

Braised Short Rib

$22.00
Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$16.00

Grilled Chicken breast over a bed of fettuccine noodles tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce

Chicken Fajitas

$15.00

Chops

$21.00

Enchiladas

$9.00

Enchiladas de Colores

$13.00

Farmers Market Rellenos

$12.00

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Jalapeño Popper Mac

$12.00

NY Strip

$26.00

Pork Loin

$23.00

Red Chile Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Salmon of the Week

$18.00

D

Spaghetti Squash

$20.00

Surf And Turf

$35.00

Swordfish

$32.00

Taste of NM

$13.00

The Amador

$18.00

Traditional Rellenos

$10.00

Cowboy Ribeye

$65.00Out of stock

Desserts

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.00

Classic pecan pie with a bourbon twist served with vanilla bean ice cream

Brownie Sandwich

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Choc Chip Cookie Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate PB Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Topped with fresh berries. served with a side of vanilla bean ice cream

Colossal New York Cheese Cake

$10.00

A massive slice of cheesecake topped with chia berry sauce

Cookie Plate

$6.00Out of stock

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Sides

Add Cheese

$1.50

Add Crispy jalapenos

$2.00

Add Crispy onions

$1.75

Add Mushroms

$1.75

Amador BBQ

$1.50

Avocado

$3.50

Bacon

$2.50

BrokenSpoke fries

$4.50

Celery Carrots

$1.50

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Chip Refill

$3.50

Chips

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Guacamole

$2.50

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Jalapenos

$1.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Poblano Ranch

$0.75

Potatoe Wedges

$3.00

Ranch

$0.75

Salsa

$1.50

ExtraShrimp

$6.00

Side beer cheese

$3.00

Side Cilantro Rice

$2.50

Side Green Chile

$2.00

Side kettle chips

$4.00

Side Mashed

$3.00

Side Of Carne Asada

$4.00

Side Of Chile Con Queso

$1.50

Side Of Salmon

$8.00

Side Of Steak

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Spanish Rice

$2.50

Side sweet potato fries

$5.50

Side Taco

$3.00

Side Veggies

$3.99

Slice Of Cheese

$1.00

Sour cream

$1.00

Sd Calabacitas

$3.00

Side Of Mustard

$0.75

Sd Relleno

$3.50

Add Egg

$1.50

Side Of French Fries

$5.50

Kids

Kids Chicken tenders

$5.00

Butter noodles

$5.00

Kids burger

$5.00

Kids asada tacos

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Assorted cheese are melted between to slices of sourdough bread. Served with your choice of kettle chips, french fries, or a side salad.

Brunch

Amador Eggs

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Bagels and Lox

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken and Waffles

$13.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.00

Chorizo Potatoes And Eggs

$8.00

Crudo Burger

$16.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Omelete of the morning

$10.00

Steak and Eggs

$15.00

The Burro

$10.00

The Hatch Brunch Burger

$13.00

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Potatoes

$2.50

Side Sausage

$2.50

Side Waffle

$6.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$2.00

Side Egg

$1.50

Side Toast

$3.00

Meat and Chile Omelette (Copy)

$10.00

Veggie Omelette

$10.00

Starters

Maple Bacon Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Seafood Clamato Cocktail

$15.00

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hatch Beer Cheese Fries

$10.00

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

Nachos

$11.00

Pretzel

$11.00

Broken Spoke Wings

$12.00

Entrées

Carne Asada Tacos

$9.00

Marinated carne asada topped with lime marinated cabbage, pico de gallo and avocado crema

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$16.00

Grilled Chicken breast over a bed of fettuccine noodles tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce

El Jefe

$11.00

Enchiladas

$9.00

Farmers Market Rellenos

$12.00

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Fried Avocado Tacos

$11.00

Grilled Fish Tacos

$11.00

Jalapeño Popper Mac

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

The Sloppy Papi

$15.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Hatch Attack Burger

$13.00

BYOB

$10.00

Not a Torta

$14.00

B.L.A.T

$13.00

Main Street Club

$12.00

Amador French Dip

$14.00

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Soup and Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Slightly charred romaine hearts topped with fresh diced avocado, tomato, red onion, seasoned house made croutons, shredded parmesan, caesar dressing and a grilled chicken breast

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Tomato Basil Bisque

$4.00+

Specials

$7 Taco Tuesday

$20.00

$7 Burger Wednesday

$20.00

$7 Relleno Thursday

$20.00

$7 Half Combo Friday

$20.00

Canned Beer

Ace Pineapple Can

$7.00

Bud Light 16oz Can

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer Can

$4.00

Budweiser 16oz Can

$5.00

Chihuahua Limon Can

$3.00

Chihuahua Primero Can

$3.00

Chihuahua Rico Can

$3.00

Coors Light 16oz Can

$5.00

Corona 16oz Can

$5.00

Dos Equis 16oz Can

$5.00

Kona Big Wave Can

$5.00Out of stock

Shiner 16oz Can

$3.50Out of stock

Marble Cerveza Can

$5.00

Marble Double White Can

$6.00

Michelob Ultra 16oz Can

$5.00

Miller Lite 16oz Can

$5.00

Prairie Guava Can

$5.00

Sandia Watermelon Can

$6.00

Tecate 16oz Can

$3.00

Tecate Alta Can

$2.00

White Claw Can

$4.00

Ace Mango Can

$7.00

$3cans

$3.00

Teller Lavender Lemonade Can

$7.00

Teller Watermelon Can

$7.00

$15 Bucket

$15.00

Bosque 1888 12oz

$5.00

Bosque EOP 12oz

$5.00

Ranch Water

$6.50

Epic Western Ranch Water

$8.00

Epic Western Chispa Rita

$7.00

Epic Western Paloma

$7.00

Kage16oz

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Topo Chico Setzer

$4.00

Corona Premier 16oz Can

$5.00

12 Xx

$4.00

Corona Seltzer

$4.00

Canteen Pineapple

$5.00

Canteen Marg

$5.00

Nutrl

$4.00

Long Drink

$7.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00+Out of stock

Belvedere

$11.00+

Ciroc

$8.00+Out of stock

Effen

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$11.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Rolling Still Lavender

$8.00

Rolling Still Pecan

$8.00

Deep Eddys

$8.00+

Svedka Well

$6.00+

Rolling Still

$8.00+

Teller

$9.00+

Teller Green Chile

$9.00+

Tito's

$8.00+

Van Gogh

$7.00+

Wheatley Vodka

$8.00+

Smirnoff

$7.00+

Whiskey

Basil Haydens

$13.00+

Blanton's

$12.00+

BOSS HOGG

$65.00

Buchanan's

$8.00+

Buffalo Trace

$11.00+

Bulliet Bourbon

$9.00+

Bulliet Rye

$10.00+Out of stock

Crown Apple

$8.00+

Crown Peach

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Dalmore 15

$23.00+

Dry Point Blue Corn Bourbon

$11.00+

Eagle Rare

$10.00+

Fireball

$5.00

Fireball Friday

$4.00

Glenlivet 12

$9.00+

Jack AppleJX

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jack FireJX

$8.00+

Jack Single Barrel Rye

$10.00+Out of stock

Jameson

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Jim Beam Peach

$6.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00+

Knob Creek Bourbon

$9.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00+

Makers Mark

$9.00+

Makers Mark 46

$13.00+Out of stock

Pistol Pete's Six-Shooter

$10.00+

Screwball

$7.00+

Stranahan's Single Malt

$9.00+

Weller Bourbon

$8.00+

Whistle Pig 10 Year

$16.00+

Whistle Pig 12 Year

$17.00+Out of stock

Whistle Pig 15 year

$36.00+Out of stock

Whistle Pig 6 Year Piggy Back

$15.00+Out of stock

Whistle Pig Farmstock

$13.00+

Whistle Pig Single Barrel

$20.00+

Woodford Bourbon

$11.00+

Woodford Rye

$12.00+

Tequila

818

$13.00+

Avion Reserva 44 XT Anejo

$35.00+

Cantera Anejo

$11.00+

Cantera Cafe

$10.00

Cantera Extra Anejo

$20.00+

Cantera Reposado

$10.00+

Cantera Silver

$9.00+

Casa Noble Anejo

$10.00+

Casa Noble Reposado

$9.00+

Casa Noble Silver

$8.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$13.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$13.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00+

Casamigos Silver

$10.00+

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00+Out of stock

Cazadores Silver

$8.00+Out of stock

Clase Azul Repo

$36.00+

Corralejo Reposado

$8.00+Out of stock

Don Julio 1942

$33.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00+Out of stock

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00+Out of stock

Don Julio Silver

$8.00+

El Mayor Anejo

$8.00+

Espolon

$8.00

Exotico Silver Well

$6.00+

Herradura Anejo

$12.00+Out of stock

Herradura Reposado

$9.00+Out of stock

Herradura Silver

$8.00+

Hornito's Reposado

$9.00+

Hornito's Silver

$8.00+Out of stock

Hornitos Cristalino Anejo

$9.00+

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$6.00+

Milagro Anejo

$10.00+Out of stock

Milagro Reposado

$9.00+Out of stock

Milagro Silver

$8.00+Out of stock

Number Juan Repo

$9.00

Number Juan Silver

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00+Out of stock

Patron Reposado

$9.00+Out of stock

Patron Silver

$8.00+

Silver Coin

$7.00+Out of stock

Tepozan Anejo

$12.00+

Tepozan Repo

$9.00+

Tepozan Silver

$6.00+

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$9.00+

Tres Generaciones Silver

$8.00+

El Jimador Repo

$7.00+

Liqueurs

Ancho Reyes Verde

$6.00Out of stock

Aperol

$8.00

Bailey's

$7.00+

Campari

$8.00

Courvosier VSOP

$10.00Out of stock

Courvosier XO

$26.00

DeKuyper Flavors

$6.00

Aperol

$8.00+

Drambuie

$7.00+

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Hennessy

$8.00+

Jagermeister

$6.00+

Kahlua

$7.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$7.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$7.00+Out of stock

Remy Martin XO

$35.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Rumpleminze

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00Out of stock

Tuaca

$7.00Out of stock

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00+

Bacardi Rare Gold 8

$10.00+

Captain Morgan Spiced

$7.00+

Cruzan Well

$6.00+

Malibu

$7.00+

Zaya 16

$11.00+

Cruzan 137 Proof

$10.00

Don Q Cristal

$6.00+

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Empress

$10.00+

Gunpowder

$8.00+Out of stock

Hendrick's

$9.00+

Malfy

$7.00+Out of stock

New Amsterdam Well

$6.00+

Nikka Coffey

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Uncle Val's

$10.00+Out of stock

Wheeler's

$7.00+Out of stock

Bottles

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Corona Bottle

$4.50

Dos XX Bottle

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Mimosa Bucket

$13.00

Shot

4 horsemen

$8.00

Mango juice

$7.00

Bandera

$8.00

Birthday Cake

$8.00

Blow Job

$8.00

Caramel Apple

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.00

Cucumber Shot

$8.00

Elote

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Gummy Bear

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamekazi

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Mango juice

$7.00

Ocean Water Shot

$8.00

Orange Tea

$8.00

Paleta

$8.00

Pickleback

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple Shot

$8.00

818

$11.00

Adios MF Shot

$8.00

Jack Apple

$6.50

Tiki

$8.00

Jax Cocktails

Amador Old Fashioned

$11.00

Chilton

$9.00

Coupe De Ville

$11.00

Cucumber Drink

$8.00

French 75

$10.00

House Marg

$7.00

Kamekazi Drink

$8.00

Laventini

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Ocean Water Drink

$8.00

Red Agave Marg

$9.00

Sangria

$3.00

Skinny Marg

$9.00

Adios MF

$10.00

Liquid MJ

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Green Tea Drink

$9.00

Vegas Bomb Drink

$9.00

Paleta Drink

$9.00

Surprise

$9.00

Cucumber Chilton

$8.00

Ranch Water

$6.50

Flav Margarita

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Irish Trashcan

$12.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Strawberry Collins

$10.00

Fords Lemonade

$6.00

Aluminums

Ace Cider

$8.00

Bud Light Aluminum

$6.00

Coors Light Aluminum

$6.00

Dos Equis Aluminum

$6.00

Sandia Cider

$8.00

Seltzer

$5.00

Tecate Alta

$2.50

Ultra Aluminum

$6.00

Concession

Elote

$5.00

Tacos

$7.00

Liqueurs

Ancho Reyes Verde

$6.00Out of stock

Aperol

$8.00

Bailey's

$7.00+

Campari

$8.00

DeKuyper Flavors

$6.00

Aperol

$8.00+

Drambuie

$7.00+

Frangelico

$7.00