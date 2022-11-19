Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery

317 Reviews

$

5 Depot Place

Bethel, CT 06801

Popular Items

Cali Burrito
Station Burger
Blackened Salmon Tacos

Specials

Squash Bisque

$8.00+

puree of Winter squash / cream / crispy parsnip / spiced pepitas

Pigs in a Blanket

$14.00

pastry wrapped smoked sausage / whole grain mustard dip

Dip Trio

$15.00

station made potato chips served with caramelized onion & truffle, creamy jalapeno, and garlicy parmesan dips on the side

Molten Chocolate Cake

$9.00

station made molten chocolate cake / miso caramel / cinnamon ice cream

Small Stuff

Brew Queso

$11.00

Cheese Blend / Our Brew / Roasted Poblanos / Warm Tortillas & Fresh Chips

Chicken Taquitos

$12.00

Corn Tortillas / Jerk Chicken Filled, Rolled, Fried / Shaved Lettuce / Cheese / Crema / Mango Habanero Salsa / Radish

Chili Con Carne

$11.00

Station Made Beef, Pork & Bean Chili / Chopped Onion & Cilantro / Melted Cheese / Tortilla Chips

Squash Tostadas

$11.00

Crispy Tostadas / Refried Black Beans / Roasted Winter Squash / Ranchero Aioli / Spiced Pepitas / Cotija Cheese

Nachos

$12.00

Fresh Tortilla Chips / Crispy Cheese / Crema / Pico de Gallo / SD Guac Dip

Sides

Side Fries

$6.00

Fresh Cut French Fries

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Fresh Fried Corn Tortillas

Pinwheels

$3.00

Puffed Wheat Chips

Big Bites

Baja Chicken

$16.00

Cornmeal Fried Chicken / Station Made Pickles / Shredded Lettuce / Ranchero Aioli / Brioche Bun / Side of Slaw

Station Burger

$17.00

Double Smashburger / Shaved Lettuce / Bacon / Onion Jam / Special Sauce / Crispy Cheese / Brioche Bun

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Blackened Salmon / Slaw / Pomegranate Salsa / Chipotle-Lime Aioli / Flour Tortillas

Cali Burrito

$16.00

Flour Tortilla / Cheese / Pico de Gallo / Crispy Fries / Crema / SD Guac Dip

Quesadilla

$11.00

Your Choice of Protein / Flour Tortilla / Melted Cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Taco

$10.00

tortilla & protein with cheese / fries side

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

smash burger / american cheese / potato bun / side fries

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

your choice of protein & cheese or just cheese / fries side

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Hosmer Soda

$3.00

Rise Cold Brew

$5.00

Granny Squibbs Iced Tea

$5.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cross Culture Kombucha

$6.00

Cans & Bottles

Aztec Sky Pale Lager TG

$4.00

Light style Mexican Lager

Enlightened Monk Belgian Ale TG

$4.00

Light & refreshing Patersbier (Belgian Single Ale). Soft malt sweetness, hop spice, dry crisp finish.

Nano Nimbus Pale Ale TG

$4.00

Hazy & Hoppy Pale Ale

Nimbus DIPA TG

$4.00

Mosaic, Hallertau Blanc, and Enigma hops gives this hazy New England Double IPA a balanced blend of tropical, berry, and stone fruit flavors.

Orion's Belt Sour TG

$4.00

Belgian Sour Ale with Apricot, Raspberry & Cherry

Prentice Table Beer TG

$3.50

Belgian Table Beer

Vector Vienna Lager TG

$4.00Out of stock

Malty & Crisp Lager

Kryptos TG

$4.00

Growler Fills

Wunderschon 32oz

$16.00

Vector 32oz

$16.00

Orion's Belt Sour 32oz

$16.00

Nimbus 32oz

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Broken Symmetry, established in 2017, is a family friendly Brew Pub with 9 delicious, rotating, original brews on tap at all times and yummy San Diego style eats!

Location

5 Depot Place, Bethel, CT 06801

Directions

