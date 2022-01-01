Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Brokerage Brewing Company

112 Reviews

$

2516 Covington St

West Lafayette, IN 47906

Order Again

Popular Items

New Kid On The Hop Crowler
Pulled Pork Plate
Burnt End Mac-N-Cheese Melt

Beer

Walking Ashland Crowler

$8.00

New Kid On The Hop Crowler

$11.00

Always A Dragon Crowler

$8.00

Pertnear Boss Crowler

$8.00

Pumpy Brewster Crowler

$8.00

Belma Road Pale Crowler

$8.00

Hazy Directory Crowler

$11.00

Hold Me Kolsch Crowler

$8.00

Octopus Has No Friends Crowler

$8.00

Eternal Principles Crowler

$20.00

Hopitulation Crowler

$11.00

Allfather's Eye 16oz Can

$9.00

B. Nektar Black Fang 12 oz Can

$7.00

Boulevard Whiskey Stout 12 oz bottle

$9.00

Cafe Deth 12oz Can

$9.00

Cider Boys 12 oz Bottle

$4.50

Cider Boys Apricot

$4.50

Clown Shoes Pumpkin Sombrero 16 oz can

$6.00

Collective Arts Daily Forecast Mimosa 12 oz Can

$6.00

DF Oude Kriek 375 ml

$20.00

Downeast Cider Sangria 12 Oz Can

$4.50

Downeast Straw/Blue/Raspberry 12oz Can

$4.50

Green Zebra Founders

$5.00

Hoof Hearted Konkey Dong 16 oz Can

$8.00

La Fin Du Monde

$6.00

Lil Beaver Punkin Pi 16 oz Can

$8.00

Mason AleWorks Strings of Destiny 16 oz Can

$9.00

Mighty Swell Blood Orange 12 oz can

$5.00

Mighty Swell Grapefruit 12 oz can

$5.00

Moonlight Smitten 375ml bottle

$22.00

Naked Barrel Blueberry Spice

$5.00

Naked Barrel Orange Cranberry

$5.00

Prison Pals #12 Surf Sides 16 oz can

$9.00

Prison Pals Hakuna Matata 16 oz Can

$9.00

Ryeway to Heaven 12oz Can

$9.00

Skygazer Spooky Froots 16 oz can

$9.00

Spanish Marie Strawberry Slushers 16 oz

$9.00

Sword Of Surtr 16oz Can

$9.00

Tripping Animals Miami Slushy 16 oz Can

$9.00

Trippng Animals Orange Soda 16 oz can

$9.00

UA Teak Fruited Tart 12oz Can

$6.00

Untitled Caramel Coconut Cookie 12 oz can

$8.00

Untitled Red Velvet Cake 12 oz can

$8.00

WeldWerks Tropical Milkshake 16 oz can

$9.00

Woven Water Raspberry Peach Cobbler 16 oz can

$9.00

BBA Astraeus bomber

$25.00

BBA Eternal Principles Bomber

$25.00

Wine

Biscaye Baie Bottle

$22.50

Grayson Chardonnay Bottle

$21.00

Deloach Merlot Bottle

$30.00

Autumn Red Bottle

$21.00

Toschi Pink Moscato Bottle

$20.00

Frisk Riesling Bottle

$23.00

Rapido Pinot Grigio Bottle

$25.00

Masked Rider Cab Sauv Bottle

$27.00

Yalumba Shiraz Bottle

$25.00

Ich Bin Ein Wiesswien Bottle

$27.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Craft Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Dream Soda

$3.00

Black Cherry Cream Soda

$3.00

Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Kids Apple Juice

$1.00

Apple Juice (Large)

$2.00

Liquid Death Water- Still

$3.00

Liquid Death Water- Sparkling

$3.00

Liquid Death Water- Sparkling Mango

$3.00

Liquid Death Water- Sparkling Berry

$3.00

Liquid Death Water- Sparkling Lime

$3.00

Mead

Washington Folly Cherry Mead

$6.00

Round of Drinks for the Kitchen

Round of Drinks for Kitchen

$8.00

Apps

BBCo Pretzel

$4.00

Hand Twisted Pretzel

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Gertie B Nacho

$13.00

Beeracha Hummus

$8.00

Baked Goat Cheese Marinara

$9.00

Fry Flight

$6.50

Loaded Brew Fries

$13.00

Candied Maple Bacon Ends

$8.00

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Salads, Sides, Soups

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side Of Superfood Slaw

$3.00

Cup Of Soup

$4.00

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00

Side of Mac-N-Cheese

$4.00

Side of Loaded Fries

$4.00

Side of Sautéed Zucchini

$3.00

Autumn Harvest Salad

$13.50

Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.00

Mains

Daily Grind Burger

$16.50

Shiozake Salmon

$25.00

Chicken Tender Platter

$13.50

Brisket Plate

$16.00+

Brisket Burnt Ends Plate

$16.00+

Pulled Pork Plate

$14.00+

BBQ (1/2 & 1/2) Sampler

$22.00+

Craft Grilled Cheese

$13.00+

Burnt End Mac-N-Cheese Melt

$16.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Spicy Goat Flatbread

$13.00

FOTM- Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Kids

Pumpy Patty

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid Pizza

$7.00

Extras

Extra Sauce

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Live Responsibly. Drink Quality. Build Community.

Website

Location

2516 Covington St, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Directions

Gallery
Brokerage Brewing Company image
Brokerage Brewing Company image
Brokerage Brewing Company image
Brokerage Brewing Company image

