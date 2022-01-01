Broneys Alumni Grill
304 Reviews
$
7 W Carpenter St
Athens, OH 45701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
12 Bone-In
$16.59
12 Boneless
$11.99
18 Bone-In
$20.99
18 Boneless
$17.99
24 Bone-In
$24.99
24 Boneless
$23.99
50 Bone-In
$53.99
50 Boneless
$47.99
8 Bone-In
$6.00
8 Boneless
$5.99
Basket Of Chips
$1.49
Basket Of Fries
$4.99
Basket Of Onion Rings
$7.99
Basket of Tortilla Chips
$5.59
Buffalo Chicken Dip
$6.99
Cheese Curds
$7.59
Cheese Sticks
$6.99
Chicken Slenders
$7.99
Chicken Tenders
$9.49
Chorizo Queso Dip
$6.99
Fried Pickle Spears
$6.99
Hand-Breaded Banana Peppers
$5.49
Loaded Fries
$7.99
Mushrooms
$5.99
Nachos
$10.79
Potato Skins
$7.59
Pretzel Bites
$7.99
Sampler Basket
$10.99
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls
$8.59
onion straws
$6.59
Soups And Salad and sides
Sandwiches
Burgers
Wraps
Tacos and Quesadillas
Bottled Beer
Absolute Mango Mule
$4.00Out of stock
Angry Orchard
$3.00Out of stock
Bells Two Hearted Ale
$4.00
Big Wave
$4.00
Brewdog Hazy Jane Mango
$4.00
Bud Light Aluminum
$2.00
Bud Light Lime
$3.00Out of stock
Budweiser
$2.00
Busch Apple
$2.00
Busch Light
$2.00
Columbus IPA
$4.00
Coors Light
$3.50
Corona
$4.00
Corona Light
$4.00
Daves Beer
$1.50Out of stock
Dos Equis
$4.00
Goose Island 312
$2.00Out of stock
Heineken
$4.00
High Noon
$4.00
High Noon Black Cherry
$4.00Out of stock
High Noon Grapefruit
$4.00Out of stock
High Noon Pineapple
$4.00
High Noon Watermelon
$4.00Out of stock
HopSlam Ale
$3.00Out of stock
Labatt Blue
$3.00Out of stock
Labatt Blue Light
$3.00Out of stock
Long Drink
$4.00
Market Garden Lemon Shandy
$4.00
McKenzies Pumpkin Jack
$3.00Out of stock
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Miller High Life
$2.00
Miller Lite
$3.50
Modelo Especial
$4.00
Modelo Negra
$4.00
Mom Water
$4.00
New York Seltzer
$4.00
Pacifico
$4.00
Pbr
$2.00
Red Stripe
$4.00
Rolling Rock
$3.00
Sierra Nevada
$2.50Out of stock
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
$4.00
Smirnoff Ice
$4.00
Tecate
$4.00
Truly
$4.00
Twisted Tea
$3.00
White Claw Black Cherry
$4.00
White Claw Clementine
$4.00
White Claw Grapefruit
$4.00
White Claw Lemon
$4.00
White Claw Lime
$4.00
White Claw Mango
$4.00
White Claw Raspberry
$4.00
White Claw Tangerine
$4.00
White Claw Watermelon
$4.00
Cocktails
Baja Blast
$5.00
Black Widow
$6.00
Bloody Mary
$6.00
Blueberry Blizzard
$5.00
Bomb
$6.00
Caramel Apple Pie Cider
$4.00Out of stock
Champagne Slushy
$4.00
Cosmo
$8.00
Electric Lemonade
$5.00
Fish Bowl
$8.00
Fuzzy Navel
$3.00
Good Time Lemonade
$5.00
Island Oasis
$5.00Out of stock
Kiss Of Summer
$5.00
Loaded Maragrita
$9.00
Long Beach
$5.00
Long Island
$5.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Martini
$9.00
Mimosa
$5.00
Mojito
$5.00
Old Fashoned
$9.00
Pink Starburst
$5.00
Regular Margarita
$4.00
Screwdriver
$5.00
Sea Breeze
$5.00
Sex On The Beach
$5.00
Shark Bite
$5.00
Summer Sunset
$5.00
Sun Burn
$5.00
Tequila Sunrise
$4.00
Tom Collins
$4.50
Trash Can
$13.00
White Russian
$5.00
Draft Beer
Brew Week Tasters
$8.00
Sm Two Hearted Ale
$4.50
Lg Bells Two Hearted Ale
$7.50
Pit Bells Two Hearted Ale
$15.00
Sample Bells Two Hearted Ale
$2.00
Sm Blue Moon
$4.50
Lg Blue Moon
$7.50
Pit Blue Moon
$15.00
Sample Blue Moon
$2.00
Sm BrewDog Pineapple Punch
$4.50
Lg BrewDog Pineapple Punch
$7.50
Pit BrewDog Pineapple Punch
$15.00
Sample BrewDog Pineapple Punch
$2.00
Sm Brooklyn East IPA
$4.50
Lg Brooklyn East IPA
$7.50
Pit Brooklyn East IPA
$15.00
Sample Brooklyn East IPA
$2.00
Sm Bud Light
$3.50
Lg Bud Light
$5.00
Pit Bud Light
$10.00
Sample Bud Light
$2.00
Sm Columbus IPA
$4.50
LG Columbus IPA
$7.50
Pit Columbus IPA
$15.00
Sample Columbus IPA
$2.00
Sm Columbus Tracksuit Santa
$4.50
Lg Columbus Tracksuit Santa
$7.50
Pit Columbus Tracksuit Santa
$15.00
Sample Columbus Tracksuit Santa
$2.00
Sm Coors Light
$3.50
Lg Coors Light
$5.00
Pit Coors Light
$10.00
Sample Homestead
$2.00
Sm Deschutes Fresh Squeezed Ipa
$4.50
Lg Deschutes Fresh Squeezed Ipa
$7.50
Pit Deschutes Fresh Squeezed Ipa
$15.00
Sample Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA
$2.00
Sm Epic Lemon Bomb
$4.50
Lg Epic Lemon Bomb
$7.50
Pit Epic Lemon Bomb
$15.00
Sample Epic Lemon Bomb
$2.00
Sm Guinness
$4.00
Lg Guinness
$7.00
Pit Guinness
$15.00
Sample Guiness
$2.00
sm Miller Lite
$3.50
lg Miller Lite
$5.00
pit Miller Lite
$10.00
Sample Miller Lite
$2.00
none
$4.50
Sm Raging Bitch IPA
$4.50
Lg Raging Bitch IPA
$7.50
Pit Raging Bitch IPA
$15.00
Sample Raging Bitch IPA
$2.00
Sm Twisted Tea
$4.50
Lg Twisted Tea
$7.50
Pit Twisted Tea
$15.00
Sample Twisted Tea
$2.00
Sm Yuengling
$3.00
Lg Yuengling
$7.50
Pit Yuengling
$15.00
Sample Yuengling
$2.00
Sm Yuengling (Copy)
$4.50Out of stock
Fountain Drinks
Juices
Liquors
Absolut
$4.00
Absolut Apple
$4.50Out of stock
Absolut Grapefruit
$4.00Out of stock
Absolut Pepper
$4.50Out of stock
Absolut Strawberry
$4.50Out of stock
Belvedere
$8.00
Ciroc
$8.00
Crown Russe Vodka
$3.00
Effen Cucumber
$3.50Out of stock
Grey Goose
$8.00
Ketel One
$8.00
Paramount Cherry
$3.00
Paramount Grape
$3.00
Paramount Orange
$3.00
Smirnoff Blueberry
$4.00
Smirnoff Citrus
$4.00
Smirnoff Peach
$4.00
Smirnoff Raspberry
$4.00
Smirnoff Red White & Berry
$4.00
Smirnoff Sour
$4.00
Smirnoff Strawberry
$4.00
Smirnoff Vanilla
$4.00
Smirnoff Vodka
$4.00
Smirnoff Watermelon
$4.00Out of stock
Three Olives Berry
$4.00
Three Olives Loopy
$4.00Out of stock
Three Olives Rose
$4.00
Titos
$4.00
Well Vodka
$3.00
Paramount Orange (Copy)
$3.00
Beefeater
$4.00
Bombay Sapphire
$5.00
Tanqueray
$4.00
Well Gin
$3.00
DBL Beefeater
$7.00
DBL Bombay Sapphire
$9.00
DBL Tanqueray
$7.00
DBL Well Gin
$5.00
Bacardi Cherry
$4.00Out of stock
Bacardi Dragonberry
$4.00
Bacardi Lemon
$4.00
Bacardi Peach
$4.00Out of stock
Barcadi Superior Light
$4.00
Captain Morgan
$4.00
Cruzan Rum
$4.00Out of stock
Malibu
$4.00
Malibu Black
$4.00
Malibu Mango
$4.00Out of stock
Malibu Pineapple
$4.00Out of stock
Well Rum
$4.00
151 Rum
$3.00
Malibu Mango (Copy)
$4.00
DBL Bacardi Cherry
$10.00
DBL Bacardi Dragonberry
$7.00
DBL Bacardi Limon
$7.00
DBL Bacardi Peach
$10.00
DBL Barcadi Superior Light
$7.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$7.00
DBL Cruzan Rum
$10.00
DBL Malibu
$7.00
DBL Malibu Black
$10.00
DBL Malibu Coconut
$8.00
DBL Malibu Mango
$8.00
DBL Malibu Pineapple
$8.00
DBL Well Rum
$5.00
Don Julio
$10.00
Don Julio 70
$16.00
Jose Cuervo
$5.00
Milagro Silver
$4.00
Patron
$10.00
Patron Anejo
$10.00
Patron Estate Release
$14.00Out of stock
Patron Platinum
$20.00
Patron Reposado
$10.00
Well Tequilla
$3.00
Casamigos Tequila
$9.00Out of stock
DBL Don Julio
$15.00
DBL Don Julio 70
$30.00
DBL Jose Cuervo
$7.00
DBL Milagro Silver
$7.00
DBL Patron
$15.00
DBL Patron Anejo
$15.00
DBL Patron Estate Release
$20.00
DBL Patron Platinum
$37.00
DBL Patron Reposado
$16.00
DBL Well Tequilla
$5.00
Bullet
$7.00
Bullet Rye
$7.00
Canadian Club
$4.00
Crown Peach
$4.00
Crown Royal
$4.00
Crown Royal Apple
$4.00
Crown Royal Reserve
$10.00
Crown Vanilla
$4.00
Crown Xr
$18.00Out of stock
Glenlivet
$10.00
Glenmorangie
$13.00
Glenrothes
$9.00Out of stock
Glenrothes Reserve
$11.00
Green Spot
$10.00
Hennessy
$8.00
Jack Daniels Black
$4.00
Jack Daniels Fire
$4.00
Jack Daniels Honey
$4.00
Jameson
$4.00
Jameson Orange
$4.00
Jim Beam
$4.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$9.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$18.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$7.50
Knob Creek
$10.00
Lagavulin 16
$12.50
Macallan 18
$28.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Middleton Rarewiskey
$20.00
Oban
$10.50
Redbreast Irish Whiskey
$7.50
Seagrams 7
$4.00
Seagrams Vo
$4.00
Skrewball
$4.00
Teeling
$7.00
Well Whiskey
$3.00
Weller
$11.00
Wild Turkey 101
$6.00
Wild Turkey American Honey
$4.50
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Woodford Rye
$12.00
Yukon Jack
$4.00
DBL Bullet
$12.00
DBL Bullet Rye
$12.00
DBL Canadian Club
$7.00
DBL Crown Peach
$7.00
DBL Crown Royal
$7.00
DBL Crown Royal Apple
$7.00
DBL Crown Royal Reserve
$18.00
DBL Crown Vanilla
$7.00
DBL Crown Xr
$35.00
DBL Glenlivet
$14.00
DBL Glenmorangie
$15.00
DBL Glenrothes
$16.00
DBL Glenrothes Reserve
$19.00
DBL Green Spot
$15.00
DBL Hennessy
$15.00
DBL Jack Daniels Black
$7.00
DBL Jack Daniels Fire
$7.00
DBL Jack Daniels Honey
$7.00
DBL Jameson
$7.00
DBL Jim Beam
$7.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
$11.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Blue
$35.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
$12.00
DBL Knob Creek
$16.00
DBL Lagavulin 16
$24.00
DBL Macallan 18
$35.00
DBL Makers Mark
$15.00
DBL Middleton Rarewiskey
$38.00
DBL Oban
$18.00
DBL Redbreast Irish Whiskey
$12.00
DBL Seagrams 7
$7.00
DBL Seagrams Vo
$7.00
DBL Skrewball
$7.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$5.00
DBL Wild Turkey 101
$10.00
DBL Wild Turkey American Honey
$7.00
DBL Woodford Reserve
$17.00
DBL Woodford Rye
$17.00
DBL Yukon Jack
$7.00
Amaretto Dub
$3.00
Baileys
$4.00
Black Raspberry
$2.00
Blue Caracao
$2.00
Butter Scotch
$2.00
Cointreau
$5.00
Fireball Whiskey
$4.00
Goldschlager
$4.00
Hennessy
$7.00
Jagermeister
$4.00
Pama Pomegranate
$3.50
Peach Schnapps
$2.00
Rumchata
$4.50
Rumpleminze
$4.00
Sambuca
$4.00
Southern Comfort
$4.00Out of stock
Strawberry Schnapps
$2.00
Pink Whitney
$4.00
DBL Amaretto Dub
$5.00
DBL Baileys
$7.00
DBL Black Raspberry
$4.00
DBL Blue Caracao
$4.00
DBL Butter Scotch
$4.00
DBL Cointreau
$10.00
DBL Fireball Whiskey
$7.00
DBL Goldschlager
$7.00
DBL Jagermeister
$7.00
DBL Pama Pomegranate
$7.00
DBL Peach Schnapps
$4.00
DBL Rumchata
$7.00
DBL Rumpleminze
$7.00
DBL Sambuca
$8.00
DBL Southern Comfort
$6.00
DBL Strawberry Schnapps
$6.00
DBL Pink Whitney
$7.00
Well Vodka
$3.00
Well Tequila
$3.00
Well Whiskey
$3.00
Well Gin
$3.00
Well Rum
$3.00
DBL Well Vodka
$5.00
DBL Well Tequila
$5.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$5.00
DBL Well Gin
$5.00
DBL Well Rum
$5.00
Shots
3 Wiseman
$4.00
Buttery Nipple
$2.00
Chocolate Cake
$3.00
Cinnamon Toast
$3.50
Girl Scout Cookie
$2.50
Green Tea
$3.00
Irish Car Bomb
$6.00
Jager Bomb
$5.00
Jolly Rancher
$2.00
Kamikaze
$2.00
Lemon Drop
$3.00
Black Lemon
$3.00
Liquid Marijuana
$4.00
Fun Dip
$3.00
Melon Ball
$4.00
Oatmeal Cookie
$3.00
Purple Gatorade
$2.00
Rainbow
$10.00Out of stock
Snake Bite
$4.00
Pineapple Upside Down
$3.00
Washington Apple
$3.00
Mocha
$3.00
Thin Mint
$3.00
Surfer on Acid
$3.00
Surfer on Acid
$3.00
LeMasterbator
$3.00
French Toast
$3.00
Orange Tea
$4.00
White Tea
$3.00
Shap shot
$2.00
Coop Shot
$3.00
Soda/Tea Pitchers
Wine
Catering
Pasta Salad
$90.00
Macaroni Salad
$35.00
Potato Salad
$35.00
Cole Slaw
$35.00
Baked Beans
$35.00
Veggie Tray
$60.00
Cheese and Caracker Tray
$69.00
Meat and Cheese Tray
$69.00
Tossed Salad
$40.00
Chips and Salsa
$12.00
Pulled Pork
$100.00
Meatballs
$70.00
Lil Smokies
$35.00
Chicken Wings
$35.99
Fiesta Dip
$25.00
Queso Dip
$25.00
Hummus Tray
$40.00
Deli Sandwich Tray
$100.00
Deil Salad Tray
$50.00
Broneys Famous Tray
$100.00
Cookies
$8.00
Drinks
$4.50
Fruit Tray
$54.00
Broney's Famou Chicken Wings
$35.99
Hummus Tray w/ Veggie
$40.00
Hummus Tray w/ Tortilla Chips
$35.00
Hummus Tray w/ Bread Pieces
$40.00
Hummus Tray w/ Pita Chips
$40.00
Broney's famous sandwich tray
$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
7 W Carpenter St, Athens, OH 45701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Athens
More near Athens
Marietta
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Zanesville
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Heath
Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pickerington
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Granville
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.