The Bronson Bierhall
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Bronson Bierhall. Our restaurant and bar offers Authentic German-American food and delicious beer.
Location
4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA 22203
Gallery
