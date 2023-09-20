Bronwyn on Battenkill
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
German restaurant and bar nestled between the Green and Taconic mountain ranges on the beautiful Battenkill river in Arlington, VT.
Location
Vermont Route 7a, Arlington, VT 05250
