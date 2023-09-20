DINNER

Snacks

Uber Bretzel

$15.00

extra large pretzel with bavarian obatzda, maple butter & haus mustard

Pickled Eggs

$7.00

beets & curry spices, haus horseradish mustard

Gurkensalat

$7.00

dill & cucumber sala

Side of Sausage

$9.00

fresh made sausage-flavor rotates daily, haus mustard

Sauerkraut

$7.00

riesling white wine marinated cabbage & apples

Rotkohl

$7.00

braised red cabbage with bacon

Potato Salat

$7.00

warm with bacon & whole grain mustard

Bratkartoffeln

$8.00

crispy fried potatoes

Starter

Reibekuchen

$12.00

potato pancake, braised apple sauce, horseradish sour cream

Soup

$13.00

warm green pea soup, mint, bacon, croutons, parmigiano-reggiano

Beet Salat

$14.00

lemon & cumin vinaigrette, roasted native corn, lettuces, sunchoke chips

Pierogi

$14.00

potato, cheddar, sauerkraut & spinach filling, dill crème fraîche

Asparagus Salat

$15.00

Weisswurst

$15.00Out of stock

Duck Knodel

$18.00Out of stock

Autumn Salat

$14.00Out of stock

Mains

BronDog

$24.00

footlong frankfurter, brisket chili, cheddar, ketchup, mustard, bretzel roll, bratkartoffeln potatoes

BronBurger

$25.00

duck leg knödel, asparagus, mushroom & garlic cream sosse

Spätzle

$26.00

schwabian style noodles, spinach, aged cheddar, red onion marmalade

Wurst Trio

$28.00

haus-made sausages, bratwurst, currywurst, kielbasa, sauerkraut, bratkartoffeln potatoes

Schnitzel

$29.00

crispy pork cutlet, warm german potato salat with bacon, cucumber grüne sosse

Sauerbraten

$30.00

vinegar braised beef brisket, red cabbage with bacon, kirsch sosse

Salmon

$31.00

grilled asparagus, smoked trout mashed potatoes, pickled ramp butter

Turkey Leg

$28.00Out of stock

Uber Bratwurst

$24.00Out of stock

Haxe

$32.00

DESSERT

Chocolate

$13.00

dark chocolate mousse, poached cherries, maple whipped cream

Sisky

$13.00Out of stock

Slovakian doughnuts, poached pear, hazelnut praline, bavarian cream

Panna Cotta

$13.00

oreo crumble, rhubarb compote

Apfelstrudel

$13.00

Bavarian Pudding

$13.00Out of stock