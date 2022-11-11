Bars & Lounges
BRONWYN Restaurant
177 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hip German-inspired tavern/beer garden specializing in housemade wursts, plus regional beer & wine.
Location
255 Washington St, Somerville, MA 02143
Gallery
