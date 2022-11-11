Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

BRONWYN Restaurant

177 Reviews

$$

255 Washington St

Somerville, MA 02143

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Bretzels
Schnitzel
Spatzle & Sausage

TOGO MENU

Two Bretzels

$15.99

Bronwyn’s specialty bretzels! One isn’t enough! Two soft & gently salted bretzels with Haus-made mustard.

Side of Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Veg Pierogi

$22.99

Entrée Portion includes: Two handmade dumplings of cheddar cheese, potato, sauerkraut & spinach, dill crème fraîche, Bratkartoffeln potatoes and Sauerkraut.

Spatzle & Sausage

$24.99

Entrée Portion includes: Traditional Bavarian noodle, spinach, cheddar, red onion marmalade. Topped with a Haus-made Sausage.

Schnitzel

$24.99

Entrée Portion includes: Crispy pork loin cutlet, dill crème fraîche, Bratkartoffeln potatoes & Sauerkraut.

Wurst Trio

$26.99

Entrée Portion includes: Three fresh, haus-made Sausages (different sausages), Riesling Sauerkraut, Bratkartoffeln Potatoes

Wurst Platter

$39.99

Shareable Portion includes: Five fresh, haus-made Sausages (different sausages), Riesling Sauerkraut, Bratkartoffeln Potatoes

Brondog

$22.00

TOGO PACKAGES

BRONWYN Sausages

$27.99

6 Fresh haus-made sausages, fully cooked. Ready to grill or to enjoy in a skillet. 2 of each sausage - Kielbasa-Smoked garlic sausage Bratwurst-Caraway spiced sausage Krauterwurst-Herbed sausage

Date Night

$59.99

Serves 2 people: Caesar Salat 2 Haus-made Sausages 1 Crispy Pork Schnitzel Bratkartoffeln Potatoes Riesling & Apple Sauerkraut German Apple Cake, Whipped Cream 4pk. of Beer, 16oz. cans

Supersize Spatzle Package

$69.99

Serves 4 people: Family size portion of Spätzle: Traditional Bavarian noodles with spinach & cheddar cheese. 4 Hausmade Sausages

Family Package

$79.99

Serves 4 people: Caesar Salat 4 Haus-made Sausages 4 Pierogis Bratkartoffeln Potatoes Riesling & Apple Sauerkraut German Apple Cake, Whipped Cream

TOGO SIDES

Gurken Salat

$6.00+

Dill & Cucumber Salat

Riesling Sauerkraut

$6.00+

Riesling Braised Cabbage & Apples

German Potato Salad

$6.00+

Warm potato salad with bacon, whole grain mustard

Rotkohl

$6.00+

Braised Red Cabbage with bacon

Bratkartoffeln Potatoes

$7.00

Crispy fried potatoes

Side of Sausage

$7.00

Fresh made sausage-flavor rotates daily

Pickled Eggs

$6.00

Beet cured with spices

Haus Mustard

$6.00

8oz. Horseradish Mustard

TOGO DESSERT

Traditional Apple Cake

$7.99

Single Serving: Traditional recipe made with apples, citrus, cinnamon, crème anglaise, whipped cream

German Chocolate Cake

$9.99

Single Serving: Coconut and oat streusel, berry coulis, crème anglaise

TOGO BEER & WINE

The Mystery 4-Pack

$19.99

A "Mystery" 4-pack of Polish & German 16oz cans

Riesling, "Clean Slate", Mosel, Germany 2017

$35.00

White Wine, fresh peach and crisp lime with subtle minerality

Gruner Veltliner, Stadt Krems, Austria 2017

$35.00

White Wine, aromas of white currant, citrus fruit, fresh and crisp!

Sparkling Rosé, Pinot Noir, Fritz Müller, Rheinhessen, Germany

$35.00

Bright pink, red fruit aromas like red currant & raspberry

TOGO BEVERAGES

Maine Root Lemon/Lime-TOGO

$4.00

Maine Root Gingerbeer-TOGO

$4.00

Maine Root Rootbeer-TOGO

$4.00

Maine Root Mexican Cola-TOGO

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hip German-inspired tavern/beer garden specializing in housemade wursts, plus regional beer & wine.

Website

Location

255 Washington St, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

